Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Netizens Show Bill Gates No Mercy After He Reveals His Divorce With Melinda Was His Biggest Regret
Family, News

Netizens Show Bill Gates No Mercy After He Reveals His Divorce With Melinda Was His Biggest Regret

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

At the top of Bill Gates’s list of regrets sits his divorce with Melinda French Gates and the circumstances surrounding it — but netizens are showing him no mercy. 

The Former CEO of Microsoft opened up in an interview with The Sunday Times this past weekend and said that while he is “more cheerful now,” the unraveling of his 2021 separation with his ex-wife will continue to haunt him.

Highlights
  • Bill Gates says his divorce from his ex-wife Melinda was his biggest regret.
  • Comments offered him no mercy, bringing up his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein and his previous affair.
  • While Melinda was heartbroken for a while, she's "excited" at what her future holds.
RELATED:

    Bill Gates claims his divorce with ex-wife Melinda is at the mistake he regrets the most

    A man and woman standing outdoors, smiling, both in formal attire, related to Epstein Island discussion.

    Image credits: Frederic Stevens / Getty

    “That was the mistake I most regret,” he admitted. And though there have been other decisions he isn’t particularly proud of, their break-up is “at the top of the list.”

    “There are others but none that matter,” Gates continued. “The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years.” 

    The billionaire never gave a solid reason on why he and his former wife separated, but he did confess in 2021 that he’d had an affair with an employee during his marriage.

    Man in a blue suit holding a pole, standing under a Netflix sign outdoors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: thisisbillgates

    Still, he and his wife — who are both seeing other people now — seem to maintain a somewhat friendly relationship with one another.

    “Melinda and I still see each other — we have three kids and two grandchildren so there are family events,” he said. “The kids are doing well. They have good values.”

    But while the philanthropist seems to have cleared her ex-husband from her immediate hit list, users on the Internet weren’t so forgiving.

    The billionaire had an affair with an employee while still being married to Melinda

    “Wait, he thinks divorcing her was the biggest mistake,” one person wrote. “Not the fact that he cheated on her? He doesn’t regret that? Wow!” 

    Another echoed, “Out of all the horrible things this man has done that’s what he regrets the most?” 

    “Feels a bit narcissistic,” penned a third. “The divorce itself is not the biggest regret. Just own up to your actions/behavior dawg!!”

    “Maybe don’t cheat on your spouse,” suggested a user.

    Two women embracing on a lawn, surrounded by greenery, related to Epstein Island topic discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Melinda French Gates

    “Not all the trips to Epstein island?” one person asked.

    “Can someone please tell him SHE divorced him,” someone emphasized.

    And, according to Melinda herself, this last claim has some truth to it.

    As reported by Independent, before the 69-year-old split from his wife, he’d met convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — who took his own life in a Manhattan correctional facility in 2019 — a handful of times.

    But Bill never confirmed whether he was the one to divorce from Melinda — and comments emphasize that it was her choice instead

    Man in glasses and red sweater holding a stack of books, with decorative lights in the background; relates to Epstein Island topic.

    Image credits: thisisbillgates

    The billionaire claimed they were only talking about global health initiatives, but he quickly halted the meetings when he began to realize that Epstein’s promises were not something he could trust.

    In 2022, Melinda cited these interactions as a huge reason for their divorce, as she talked to CBS Mornings’ anchor Gayle King.

    Bill Gates at a formal event on the red carpet, smiling and posing with a woman in a black gown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

    “I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. I made that clear to him,” she stated. “I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” adding that she had gotten “nightmares” after seeing him.

    After a while, Melinda realized that her relationship with Bill was starting to deteriorate and that she needed to step in before it was too late.

    Jeffrey Epstein’s interactions with Bill was a huge reason why Melinda felt their relationship was in a bad place

    A couple in formal attire at an event.

    Image credits: Victor Malafronte / Getty

    “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened,” she revealed. “There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

    And, as Bill mentioned, the realization was heartbreaking for Melinda.

    There were days full of many “tears” as she questioned herself: “How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Group of five people on a wooden trailer with hay bales, outdoors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Melinda French Gates

    “You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff,” the philanthropist said. “At the end of the day though, I started on this journey of healing and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side.”

    On a more hopeful note, she added, “I’m actually really excited about what’s to come and life ahead for me.”

    The two are now seeing other people

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

    Bill and Melinda married back in 1994 and share three kids together: Jennifer, 28, Rory, 25, and Phoebe, 22. The couple confirmed their split in May 2021, according to Page Six, but had been separated for a year before the announcement.

    Comments were merciless as they slammed the former CEO

    Comment on Bill Gates' regret over divorce, questioning decision and referencing Epstein Island controversy.

    Online comment criticizing Bill Gates amidst Epstein Island controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment response to Bill Gates' divorce regret, mentioning Epstein Island.

    Facebook comment questioning if Melinda took Bill Gates' money, with laughing emoji reactions.

    Social media comment criticizing Bill Gates with regret after divorce discussion.

    A Facebook comment criticizing Bill Gates regarding divorce and rumors related to Epstein Island.

    Comment discussing divorce related to Bill Gates, questioning his perspective.

    Comment questioning Bill Gates on Epstein Island and divorce regret.

    Facebook comment questioning compassion amidst Epstein Island controversy.

    Comment on Bill Gates regret, asking "Why now after so many years?" in response to Epstein Island discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment saying 'She doesn't' with five laughing reactions, related to Epstein Island discussion.

    Social media comment critiquing Bill Gates after divorce statement.

    Comment discussing Bill Gates' divorce, mentioning Melinda's role.

    Comment expressing anxiety over Bill Gates, mentioning his regrets.

    Comment questioning involvement at Diddy parties amid Epstein Island controversy.

    Comment questioning Epstein Island in response to Bill Gates' statement.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the late 80’s-early 90’s independent software developers were crushed when Gates announced he was also developing similar, superior products, dooming investment. Gates never intended any such products: he just wanted to kill any possible competition, no matter the loss to society at large. Microsoft has established tiny shell companies in Puerto Rico so as to screw the US out of billions of tax dollars that’s needed for infrastructure, schools, healthcare, etc. The list goes on and on. But hey, as he looks back on a life well-lived, THIS selfish c**p is his greatest regret.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the late 80’s-early 90’s independent software developers were crushed when Gates announced he was also developing similar, superior products, dooming investment. Gates never intended any such products: he just wanted to kill any possible competition, no matter the loss to society at large. Microsoft has established tiny shell companies in Puerto Rico so as to screw the US out of billions of tax dollars that’s needed for infrastructure, schools, healthcare, etc. The list goes on and on. But hey, as he looks back on a life well-lived, THIS selfish c**p is his greatest regret.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda