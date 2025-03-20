“Deserved”: Support For Irish Horse Carriage Driver Who Whipped American Tourists Who Stiffed Him

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of American tourists got more than they bargained for in Dublin when a carriage driver decided to give them a quick “whip” into shape.

The tourists were visiting the Irish capital for the renowned St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to the caption of a viral video shared online.

A pair of American tourists were whipped on Dublin streets by a horse carriage driver

The pair of Americans allegedly thought that it was a good idea to dash away from a horse carriage ride without settling the bill with the driver. According to a video shared on X on Tuesday, March 18, the carriage driver chases them down on the streets of Dublin and starts whipping them on sight.

The footage shows the frustrated driver aiming his whip at the American tourists while they are seen shakily cowering in the corner of an alley.

The angry driver is seen shouting at the tourists, asking them to “pay now”

The video shows the driver shouting, “Pay now, pay into my f****** bank account,” while slashing his whip towards the scared tourists.

One of the tourists is then heard saying, “I have money.”

“It’s 100 US, it’s extra,” the tourist adds as he hands over what appears to be cash to the angry driver, who continues to direct his whip at the men, exclaiming, “F****** b*******.”

The unnamed tourists shortly apologize and thank the frustrated driver, saying, “I’m sorry, we’ve learned our lesson, thank you!” It remains unclear whether the pair had actually paid the driver.

Online viewers reacted to the viral video, with one user saying, “served them right!”

The video on X was captioned, “Dublin… Two American tourists over for St Patrick’s Day attempted to do a runner on a horse carriage driver. They won’t be doing that again in a hurry.”

The viral video got a wave of reactions from viewers. Some users agreed with the driver. One said, “Served them right!” while another added, “Brilliant, well deserved. He wasn’t holding back anyway.”

“Best video of the day,” shared another user. And one American said, “I’m an American, and I approve of this,” in agreement with the punishment.

One user wondered, “Why they just standing there taking it.”

Another mentioned the tourist’s unlikely ‘thank you’ after the whipping, asking, “Did he say ‘thank you’ at the end?”

Some users said the carriage drivers charge double what they bargain for initially

There were others who disapproved of the footage. One user referenced the expensive carriage fees in Dublin, saying the tourists were “Probably being ripped off and overcharged.”

Another agreed, “Con artists those carriage drivers. Tell ya €50, then at the end of the ride it’s €50 each.”

While one user felt for the horses, saying, “Glad they done a runner, no sympathy for him. Poor horses.”

Dublin celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a festive parade of greens and oranges

Dublin was completely covered in greens and oranges on Monday, March 17, as an estimated half a million people filled the city’s streets to watch the esteemed national St. Patrick’s Day parade.



The parade started at noon, with viewers lining the streets to celebrate Ireland’s rich heritage. The vibrant celebration included over 4,000 participants, with international marching bands, performers, dancers, and elaborate floats.

Thousands of visitors from around the world who packed the city centers donned leprechaun and shamrock costumes and green and tricolor outfits as they enjoyed the celebrations.

One user asked the driver to attend to another American tourist who caused trouble abroad



Two American tourists thought it would be a great idea to try and do a runner from paying for a horse and carriage ride in Dublin over #StPatricksDay weekend They were taught a swift lesson and even said “thank you” 😳

Share and follow for more pic.twitter.com/c6UG9ye4WS — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) March 18, 2025

This is not the first time an American tourist has caused trouble abroad. The case of Samantha Strable, known as the “wombat woman,” has received significant media attention. Known for notoriously snatching a baby wombat from its mother in Australia, causing distress to both animals, the “hunting influencer” got massive backlash from online users.

Following a wave of public backlash, she left the country and was later found hiding in Thailand. While there, she reportedly sent threatening messages to a former friend and continued to evade responsibility for her actions.

Taking a swing at Strable, one user commented on the video, asking, “Could he come over here and sort out the wombat snatchers?”

Online users reacted to the viral video

