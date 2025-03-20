Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Deserved”: Support For Irish Horse Carriage Driver Who Whipped American Tourists Who Stiffed Him
News, World

“Deserved”: Support For Irish Horse Carriage Driver Who Whipped American Tourists Who Stiffed Him

36

9

A couple of American tourists got more than they bargained for in Dublin when a carriage driver decided to give them a quick “whip” into shape.

The tourists were visiting the Irish capital for the renowned St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to the caption of a viral video shared online.

    A pair of American tourists were whipped on Dublin streets by a horse carriage driver

    Irish horse carriage driver with two white horses on a rainy street.

    Image credits: Ralph Darabos/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    • Irish carriage driver whips American tourists in Dublin.
    • American tourists allegedly dashed away without paying the carriage driver.
    • Online users agreed with the angry driver.

    The pair of Americans allegedly thought that it was a good idea to dash away from a horse carriage ride without settling the bill with the driver. According to a video shared on X on Tuesday, March 18, the carriage driver chases them down on the streets of Dublin and starts whipping them on sight.

    The footage shows the frustrated driver aiming his whip at the American tourists while they are seen shakily cowering in the corner of an alley.

    The angry driver is seen shouting at the tourists, asking them to “pay now”

    Irish horse carriage driver confronts tourists over fare dispute, holding a whip.

    Image credits: TezTruth81

    Irish horse carriage driver in altercation with tourists near a brick wall and metal fence.

    Image credits: TezTruth81

    The video shows the driver shouting, “Pay now, pay into my f****** bank account,” while slashing his whip towards the scared tourists.

    One of the tourists is then heard saying, “I have money.”

    “It’s 100 US, it’s extra,” the tourist adds as he hands over what appears to be cash to the angry driver, who continues to direct his whip at the men, exclaiming, “F****** b*******.”

    The unnamed tourists shortly apologize and thank the frustrated driver, saying, “I’m sorry, we’ve learned our lesson, thank you!” It remains unclear whether the pair had actually paid the driver.

    Online viewers reacted to the viral video, with one user saying, “served them right!”

    Three people climb a metal gate in an alley, with the Irish horse carriage incident in context.

    Image credits: TezTruth81

    Tweet by user expressing views about American tourists, related to Irish horse carriage driver incident.

    Image credits: pmosligo

    Support for Irish horse carriage driver after dispute with American tourists, shown in a tweet response.

    Image credits: mmmartinj3

    The video on X was captioned, “Dublin… Two American tourists over for St Patrick’s Day attempted to do a runner on a horse carriage driver. They won’t be doing that again in a hurry.”

    The viral video got a wave of reactions from viewers. Some users agreed with the driver. One said, “Served them right!” while another added, “Brilliant, well deserved. He wasn’t holding back anyway.”

    “Best video of the day,” shared another user. And one American said, “I’m an American, and I approve of this,” in agreement with the punishment. 

    One user wondered, “Why they just standing there taking it.”

    Another mentioned the tourist’s unlikely ‘thank you’ after the whipping, asking, “Did he say ‘thank you’ at the end?”

    Some users said the carriage drivers charge double what they bargain for initially

    Irish horse carriage driver confronting tourists near a gated alley.

    Image credits: TezTruth81

    Twitter response supporting Irish horse carriage driver after incident with tourists.

    Image credits: cringeinthewind

    There were others who disapproved of the footage. One user referenced the expensive carriage fees in Dublin, saying the tourists were “Probably being ripped off and overcharged.”

    Another agreed, “Con artists those carriage drivers. Tell ya €50, then at the end of the ride it’s €50 each.”

    While one user felt for the horses, saying, “Glad they done a runner, no sympathy for him. Poor horses.” 

    Dublin celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a festive parade of greens and oranges

    Image credits: Sophie Popplewell/Unsplash

    Tweet supporting Irish horse carriage driver against American tourists for alleged fare evasion.

    Image credits: DogPiss7777

    Dublin was completely covered in greens and oranges on Monday, March 17, as an estimated half a million people filled the city’s streets to watch the esteemed national St. Patrick’s Day parade.

    The parade started at noon, with viewers lining the streets to celebrate Ireland’s rich heritage. The vibrant celebration included over 4,000 participants, with international marching bands, performers, dancers, and elaborate floats.

    Thousands of visitors from around the world who packed the city centers donned leprechaun and shamrock costumes and green and tricolor outfits as they enjoyed the celebrations.

    One user asked the driver to attend to another American tourist who caused trouble abroad

    Three people standing near a gated area with text overlay: "We learned our lesson, thank you." Horse carriage driver incident.

    Image credits: TezTruth81

    Image credits: TheLiberal_ie

    This is not the first time an American tourist has caused trouble abroad. The case of Samantha Strable, known as the “wombat woman,” has received significant media attention. Known for notoriously snatching a baby wombat from its mother in Australia, causing distress to both animals, the “hunting influencer” got massive backlash from online users.

    US tourist holding a baby wombat at night, wearing a black and white floral dress.

    Image credits: samstrays_somewhere

    Following a wave of public backlash, she left the country and was later found hiding in Thailand. While there, she reportedly sent threatening messages to a former friend and continued to evade responsibility for her actions.

    Taking a swing at Strable, one user commented on the video, asking, “Could he come over here and sort out the wombat snatchers?”

    Online users reacted to the viral video

    Comment on support for Irish horse carriage driver's action against tourists.

    Comment from Sharon Browner supporting Irish horse carriage driver after incident with American tourists.

    Comment praising Irish horse carriage driver with humorous remark, suggesting a sense of authority with a shambock.

    Comment on support for Irish horse carriage driver in dispute with tourists.

    Comment showing support for Irish horse carriage driver incident, expressing positive sentiment with a laughing emoji.

    Chat comment endorses Irish horse carriage driver's actions against tourists.

    Comment supporting Irish horse carriage driver after tourists incident.

    Comment supporting Irish horse carriage driver in tourist incident.

    Comment by Kevin Garris supporting Irish horse carriage driver; concerns about lessons and lashes.

    Facebook comment discussing support for Irish horse carriage driver.

    Comment expressing opinion on Irish horse carriage driver incident involving American tourists.

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    36

    Open list comments

    9

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Karina Babenok

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    don't f**k with the Irish. Actually just don't f**k with anyone. But especially the Irish. And I can tell you that a whip bruise lasts for quite some time (it was for science)...

    ececenker avatar
    Ece Cenker
    Ece Cenker
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't want to applaud him. I'm just sorry the driver had to have this day.

    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP: "Violent a-s-s-a-u-l-t is an ok response to being ripped off (as long as the target is American}.".Anyone want to take a gander at how VERY different this article would be if an American cab driver (since we don't really have horse drawn carriages) had done this to a foreign tourist that tried to skimp out on paying the fare

