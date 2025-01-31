Someone asked “Europeans, what is the most annoying thing an American tourist can do?” and people shared their personal stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and talk about your own experiences in the comments section below.

We’ve reached a stage in globalization where there are regular, and often heated discussions over who exactly are the worst tourists out there. As one can probably imagine, this is the kind of question that really differs from place to place, as every group of “bad tourists ” have their own specific way of being irritating.

#1 These two American tourists advertised on a European festival message board, saying they were coming to the festival and would like to hang out with some people. So my friends and I arranged to meet them. However they were the most irritating twats I've ever met. They spent their entire time criticising everything and going on and on about how much better America is. Even stupid things like the fact that it didn't get dark here until about 10pm so we were having nice long days at the festival. They even complained about that and said "It's better in America because there it gets dark at the right time and light at the right time." They even complained about the fact that the menus and everything were in the native language of the country we were in. They seriously thought everything in the world was just in English. They complained so much that we thought they were having a horrible time, and tried to avoid them as much as we could, but then they returned to this same festival year after year! They even criticised the fact that so many people at the festival had dyed hair, and said that in America everybody is natural (yeah right!)



Although that complaint did lead to something funny. I was telling my Swedish friend at the festival about them and I said "They even complained about how many people have dyed hair," and she looked really horrified and gasped "People have died here?".

#2 Expecting Europe is a single country.

I once met this couple, clearly rednecks and i had the delightful job to escort this couple to their hotel (they were family of a close friend of mine). I live in the Netherlands and cabs are expensive as f**k in Amsterdam. So while i was driving them towards their hotel and i figured i'd make small talk you know?



I started with where they were going after they are done in Amsterdam, they said they were going to Province of France, so you have to understand that i was very confused at that moment so i asked 'Province of France? You do know France is a entirely different country? ' and they said i was talking s**t and that the province of France is a Province in the country of Europe. I was stunned with how ignorant they were, and they wouldn't listen to me because i was a youngster and had a lot to learn



I dropped them at their hotel and never saw them again.



Edit: Still no native speaker so some words.

#3 "Does it always rain this much in England?" Yes, yes it does.



Or, "How come you don't have a cute British accent? Like the one the Queen has?" Because not everyone speaks RP.

#4 Walking on the bicycle lanes.

#5 Expecting soda refills everywhere they go.

#6 I worked in 2 different backpacker hostels in Ireland, i saw the best of and the worst of tourists.



Dear Americans, stop thinking every country accepts american dollars, its usually only tourist spots, and if youre stupid enough to use them your wallet will be reemed like a virgin at the blue oyster bar. Please keep the volume of your voice down, especially in public, unless you enjoy being the target of scumbags and pickpockets. Stop lying about your sexual conquests while travelling. Ive seen the locals youve f****d, theyve got faces like a bucket of bashed crabs. Stop treating staff in the same way you treat the service industry wage slaves who live on poverty wages back in your own country.



And when visiting countries south of the equator please realize the seasons are reversed. I laughed my a**e off when a bunch of americans told me they were visiting australia to ski at Xmas. The look on their faces when i told them it was summer in australia at Xmas was priceless.

#7 As far as the UK goes, the highest crime is getting Scotland, Wales, Ireland and England mixed up.

#8 "The Constitution guarantees me the right to ..."



The Constitution doesn't apply here.



Yes, I know this sounds like a bad cartoon of an American, but I actually see it in real life surprisingly often.

#9 When Americans are convinced they are a European nationality because of a distant relative and proceed to tell everyone.



Once had a group of American students from a church group on a trip to Europe. They where quirky to say the least and pretty much acted like they were from High School Musical. They walked around in tartan, introduced themselves as Scottish- American to anyone who even glanced in their direction as a number of them had distant relatives from Scotland and talked about Scotland like they were born here. I have never cringed so much in all my life.

#10 Tbh not talking to me. I love American tourists! Ask me for directions and recommendations please!



People complaining about loud Americans - have you met Italian tourists? Or drunk Brits on holiday in Spain? Don't get me started on Russians on holiday.

#11 - Be loud



- Wear lots of American paraphernalia



- Wear flip-flops/sandals even when it's f*****g freezing



- Talk to us when we clearly don't want to talk



- Not queue



- Say that we drive on the "wrong" side of the road.

#12 Act like they're from a "better" country.

#13 If you are American, welcome.



If you are 'Murican, we don't have oil.

#14 YOU ARE SO LOUD I FEEL LIKE I HAVE TO SCREAM.

#15 Saying 'cheers' and 'mate'. It doesn't work, just be yourselves.

#16 Expecting the same sort of service as they are accustomed to back home. Not that there's horrible service everywhere in Europe. It can be quite allright, but it is just very different from what Americans are used to. Not as 'servant like'.

#17 So many Yanks imitate my accent. Yes, I have that posh Oxford accent, but f**k off if you're going to speak like it. I can't change it either.

#18 Demand a waldorf salad, even after I tell you I don't have all the ingredients.

#19 Americans aren't the worst at all. I've hosted my fair share through the likes of Couchsurfing, and have family from there too (who have their unbearable moments like any other family).



However, trying to get Americans to understand that in Dublin we don't use East West North South, and "X Blocks this direction" to give directions, was surprisingly difficult.

#20 Most American tourists i've met have been really great, far better than a lot of other tourists and a lot friendlier. I think one thing is because the UK is relatively small, a lot of people try and jam heaps of cities/towns into 1 week of travel. Just choose 1 or 2 and enjoy them, you're not going to do York, Bath, London and Edinburgh in a week!

#21 Drink/smoke too much and then fall into the canals.

#22 Once an American tourist over heard me talking (I have a pretty strong and posh British accent) and actually laughed right in face and asked if he could record me taking to show his mates back home. Git.

#23 Travel in a heard of other American tourists.

#24 I was backpacking through Italy a few summers ago and was standing in line to leave my bag in a locker at the Florence train station since I had a good 5-6 hours to kill before my next departure. The lockers were manned by a couple of guys who used a sort of coat check/ticket system for a euro or two.



Anyways, this American father and I'm guessing ~13 yr old son were in line behind me and I heard the boy ask, "but what if they steal our bags?" to which the father responded, "Oh don't worry about that. And besides, if they do, we'll sue them." He wasn't joking. It was the hardest I've ever cringed at another American while traveling.

#25 ITT: Going outside America doesn't excuse you being a d**k, just act normally and you'll be fine. Basic empathy and consideration for others is welcome everywhere.

#26 Stop claiming you saved our arses in the war and we owe you for it.... As far as I'm concerned you arrived late and took credit for something that wasn't yours.

#27 When I'm the only person in the room with an Irish passport yet everyone claims to be Irish.

#28 In Scotland or Wales, loudly say something like "here in England", or addressing the locals as "English". They will hate your guts.

#29 Not all that annoying, but we've had some Americans come up on us asking us for directions to places like 50 miles away.

#30 Start chanting USA USA USA!! loudly for any reason in public.

#31 I spent a lot of early 20's backpacking around the world and one thing that consistently annoyed me about Americans was how much they talked about America. Especially when Americans meet other Americans.. holy s**t.

#32 Think that the locals around them don't understand English.



We do. We know what you're saying.

#33 As an American who lived in Europe, I always found it weird when people were trying to communicate in English, (or any other language) with someone who clearly did not speak English (or that other language).



What is yelling "I cant understand you" going to accomplish? They can't understand you either.

#34 Don't take advantage just because you think we'll stand there and loudly tutt, it's blown way out of proportion, England has hot heads too.

#35 Spread america is the best on everything everywhere they go.

#36 As a barista at a large tourist attraction, it's 3 things:



1. Ordering the most complicated drink you can fathom to make you feel more important.

2. Ordering said drink at 100MPH so I have to continually ask you to repeat what you want so I can write it on the cup.

3. The look of disdain for either -not being able to recognise your hometowns slang for a type of coffee/not taking a loyalty card/NOT STOCKING BLOODY WHITE MOCHA (we are a franchise I am very sorry)





All of these aren't necessarily traits only Americans have, it just seems far more prevalent in those from that side of the pond.

#37 Went to the valley of kings in Egypt. Into a tomb that was something like 4,500 years old but *really* well preserved (super bright colours with a lot of paint still on the walls)



It was a fair way underground with a slow queue to get down the steps. The fat old boy in front of me was huffing and puffing all the way down and being pretty vocal about how slow people were being.



When he got to the tomb he made quite a big thing of walking in... walking out quickly... And saying "There! That's how you do it!"



Complete idiot. I think that was a generational thing as much as anything though



To be fair... Most American tourists I've met have been pretty sound ☺.