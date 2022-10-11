I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that we all were incredibly happy when, after a couple of years of forced pause, travel became a possibility again. There is nothing you can compare to the feeling of being on the road and meeting new places like you meet new people.

But have you noticed how every time we travel, it is to the same handful of travel locations? Whenever we are looking for new places to visit, we go to a famous destination that someone we know has already been to, or to a “must-see” destination proclaimed on the internet. This is not necessarily bad; those well-known places, obviously, have a lot to offer to tourists, but by concentrating only on the most famous cities, we miss out quite a lot.

This is especially true of European cities. Most people choose the same several cities year after year, not realizing that there might be some great, though underrated vacation spots or historical gems a few miles (sorry, kilometers if you’re traveling in Europe) away.

Most travel destinations in the US have the same fate. Usually, people travel to the places everyone knows about, and although, of course, you might enjoy it, often people complain that because such places are generally flooded with visitors, they end up rather disappointed. Crowds are absolutely not fun, especially when you are on a holiday.

To avoid that, for your next vacation try to choose an underrated place that not many have visited, or at least not many talk about. It doesn’t have to be a trip to a jungle or to the top of a mountain range. Choose an American, Asian, African, or European city that is not among the well-known travel destinations and become its explorer.

If you need any suggestions, below you will find some of the world’s cities that don’t get enough credit. Do you know any other places that people should definitely visit, even though they are not widely known? Share them in the comments.