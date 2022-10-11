I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that we all were incredibly happy when, after a couple of years of forced pause, travel became a possibility again. There is nothing you can compare to the feeling of being on the road and meeting new places like you meet new people. 

But have you noticed how every time we travel, it is to the same handful of travel locations? Whenever we are looking for new places to visit, we go to a famous destination that someone we know has already been to, or to a “must-see” destination proclaimed on the internet. This is not necessarily bad; those well-known places, obviously, have a lot to offer to tourists, but by concentrating only on the most famous cities, we miss out quite a lot. 

This is especially true of European cities. Most people choose the same several cities year after year, not realizing that there might be some great, though underrated vacation spots or historical gems a few miles (sorry, kilometers if you’re traveling in Europe) away.   

Most travel destinations in the US have the same fate. Usually, people travel to the places everyone knows about, and although, of course, you might enjoy it, often people complain that because such places are generally flooded with visitors, they end up rather disappointed. Crowds are absolutely not fun, especially when you are on a holiday. 

To avoid that, for your next vacation try to choose an underrated place that not many have visited, or at least not many talk about. It doesn’t have to be a trip to a jungle or to the top of a mountain range. Choose an American, Asian, African, or European city that is not among the well-known travel destinations and become its explorer. 

If you need any suggestions, below you will find some of the world’s cities that don’t get enough credit. Do you know any other places that people should definitely visit, even though they are not widely known? Share them in the comments.   

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bled, Slovenia

Bled, Slovenia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

2points
POST
#2

Alexandria, Egypt

Alexandria, Egypt

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#3

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Almaty, Kazakhstan

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#4

Annecy, France

Annecy, France

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#5

Aqaba, Jordan

Aqaba, Jordan

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#6

Atami, Japan

Atami, Japan

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#7

Berat, Albania

Berat, Albania

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#8

Bergen, Norway

Bergen, Norway

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#9

Bruges, Belgiun

Bruges, Belgiun

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#10

Bukhara, Uzbekistan

Bukhara, Uzbekistan

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#11

Busan, South Korea

Busan, South Korea

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#12

Byblos, Lebanon

Byblos, Lebanon

pixnio.com Report

1point
POST
#13

Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#14

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai, Thailand

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#15

Cienfuegos, Cuba

Cienfuegos, Cuba

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#16

Delft, Netherlands

Delft, Netherlands

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#17

Dunedin, New Zealand

Dunedin, New Zealand

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#18

Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#19

Eureka Springs, USA

Eureka Springs, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#20

Fes, Morocco

Fes, Morocco

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#21

Hallstatt, Austria

Hallstatt, Austria

commons.wikimedia.org Report

1point
POST
#22

Gdansk, Poland

Gdansk, Poland

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#23

Haifa, Israel

Haifa, Israel

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#24

Heidelberg, Germany

Heidelberg, Germany

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#25

Hobart, Australia

Hobart, Australia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#26

Hue, Vietnam

Hue, Vietnam

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#27

Ibadan, Nigeria

Ibadan, Nigeria

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#28

Isfahan, Iran

Isfahan, Iran

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#29

Jerico, Colombia

Jerico, Colombia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#30

Kalmar, Sweden

Kalmar, Sweden

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#31

Kotor, Montenegro

Kotor, Montenegro

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#32

Lugano, Switzerland

Lugano, Switzerland

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#33

Lviv, Ukraine

Lviv, Ukraine

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#34

Molfetta, Italy

Molfetta, Italy

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#35

Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#36

Newcastle Upon Tyne, England

Newcastle Upon Tyne, England

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#37

Paraty, Brazil

Paraty, Brazil

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#38

Shaki, Azerbaijan

Shaki, Azerbaijan

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#39

Sibiu, Romania

Sibiu, Romania

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#40

Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia

Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Sintra, Portugal

Sintra, Portugal

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#42

Sitges, Spain

Sitges, Spain

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#43

Stirling, Scotland

Stirling, Scotland

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#44

Surat, India

Surat, India

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#45

Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki, Greece

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#46

Trabzon, Turkey

Trabzon, Turkey

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#47

Xi'an, China

Xi'an, China

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#48

Zadar, Croatia

Zadar, Croatia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#49

Anguilla, U.k

Anguilla, U.k

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#50

Valparaíso, Chile

Valparaíso, Chile

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#52

Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#53

Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#54

Phoenix, USA

Phoenix, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#55

Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#56

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#57

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai, Thailand

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#58

Muscat, Oman

Muscat, Oman

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#59

Bordeaux, France

Bordeaux, France

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#60

Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki, Finland

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Malaga, Spain

Malaga, Spain

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#62

Freetown, Sierra Leone

Freetown, Sierra Leone

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#63

Tbilisi, Georgia

Tbilisi, Georgia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#64

Detroit, USA

Detroit, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#65

León, Nicaragua

León, Nicaragua

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#66

Milwaukee, USA

Milwaukee, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#67

Asheville, USA

Asheville, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#68

Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#69

Calgary, Canada

Calgary, Canada

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#70

Baltimore, USA

Baltimore, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Utrecht, Netherlands

Utrecht, Netherlands

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#72

St. Augustine, USA

St. Augustine, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#73

Kansas City, USA

Kansas City, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST
#74

Indianapolis, USA

Indianapolis, USA

commons.wikimedia.org Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!