Europe: the land where it’s really too easy to make a travel bucket list. With everything from ancient history to modern art, the food to the people, the landscape to the nightlife, there are so many pretty places to see and things to do. You can go from eating a freshly made crepe on the street to visiting a museum that’s been open for over 500 years in the space of one moment.

Mhm… now that we think about it, this could actually be the hardest part: figuring out how to narrow down all of the top attractions to see in Europe into a single bucket list!

Fortunately, we’ve done some of the legwork for you already. If you’re looking for somewhere cool to go for Christmas or your Europe trip next year, look no further — we’ve carefully selected the very best places to visit in Europe! This handy-dandy guide will help you plan your next trip across your favorite cities in Europe so you can see ALL of its best bits without compromising.

Yeah, we know. You’ll find that some of our list’s submissions can be pretty… touristy. But we’re still talking about the best European attractions, and as such, they’re unmissable! Can you even say you have been to the old continent if you haven’t seen the Colosseum or Westminster Abbey?

Just trust us — this list is a perfect addition if you’re planning your first trip to Europe or looking for new beautiful spots near your home base. From romantic getaways to historical sites and everything in between, these destinations have something for every globetrotter!

#1

Mont Saint-Michel In Normandy, France

Mont Saint-Michel In Normandy, France

#2

Sagrada Família In Barcelona, Spain

Sagrada Família In Barcelona, Spain

#3

Norwegian Fjords In Norway

Norwegian Fjords In Norway

#4

Big Ben In London, United Kingdom

Big Ben In London, United Kingdom

Originally the Clock tower but renamed to the Elizabeth Tower for the Queens diamond Jubilee, the bell is Big Ben.

#5

Leaning Tower Of Pisa In Pisa, Italy

Leaning Tower Of Pisa In Pisa, Italy

#6

Arc De Triomphe In Paris, France

Arc De Triomphe In Paris, France

#7

Interlaken In Switzerland

Interlaken In Switzerland

#8

Monastery Of The Holy Trinity In Kalampaka, Greece

Monastery Of The Holy Trinity In Kalampaka, Greece

#9

Plaza De España In Seville, Spain

Plaza De España In Seville, Spain

#10

Colosseum In Rome, Italy

Colosseum In Rome, Italy

#11

Parthenon, Acropolis In Athens, Greece

Parthenon, Acropolis In Athens, Greece

#12

Eiffel Tower In Paris, France

Eiffel Tower In Paris, France

#13

Florence Cathedral In Florence, Italy

Florence Cathedral In Florence, Italy

#14

The Louvre In France, Paris

The Louvre In France, Paris

#15

Trevi Fountain In Rome, Italy

Trevi Fountain In Rome, Italy

#16

Milan Cathedral In Milan, Italy

Milan Cathedral In Milan, Italy

#17

Stonehenge In Wiltshire, United Kingdom

Stonehenge In Wiltshire, United Kingdom

#18

Roman Baths In Bath, United Kingdom

Roman Baths In Bath, United Kingdom

#19

Loch Ness In Scotland

Loch Ness In Scotland

#20

Tivoli Gardens In Copenhagen, Denmark

Tivoli Gardens In Copenhagen, Denmark

#21

St Paul's Cathedral In London, England

St Paul's Cathedral In London, England

#22

Lichtenstein Castle In Lichtenstein, Germany

Lichtenstein Castle In Lichtenstein, Germany

#23

Red Light District In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Red Light District In Amsterdam, Netherlands

#24

Neuschwanstein Castle In Bavaria, Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle In Bavaria, Germany

#25

Sistine Chapel In Vatican City

Sistine Chapel In Vatican City

#26

Edinburgh Castle In Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Castle In Edinburgh, Scotland

#27

Prague Castle In Prague, Czech Republic

Prague Castle In Prague, Czech Republic

#28

Hungarian Parliament Building In Budapest, Hungary

Hungarian Parliament Building In Budapest, Hungary

#29

Pantheon In Rome, Italy

Pantheon In Rome, Italy

#30

St. Peter's Basilica In Vatican City

St. Peter's Basilica In Vatican City

#31

Tower Bridge In London, United Kingdom

Tower Bridge In London, United Kingdom

#32

Saint Peter's Square In Vatican City

Saint Peter's Square In Vatican City

#33

Alhambra In Granada, Spain

Alhambra In Granada, Spain

#34

Hohenschwangau Castle In Bavaria, Germany

Hohenschwangau Castle In Bavaria, Germany

#35

Suomenlinna In Helsinki, Finland

Suomenlinna In Helsinki, Finland

#36

Belém Tower In Lisbon, Portugal

Belém Tower In Lisbon, Portugal

#37

Cologne Cathedral In Cologne, Germany

Cologne Cathedral In Cologne, Germany

#38

Notre Dame De Paris In Paris, France

Notre Dame De Paris In Paris, France

#39

St. Stephen's Cathedral In Vienna, Austria

St. Stephen's Cathedral In Vienna, Austria

#40

Piazza San Marco In Venice, Italy

Piazza San Marco In Venice, Italy

#41

Karlskirche In Vienna, Austria

Karlskirche In Vienna, Austria

#42

Uffizi Gallery In Florence, Italy

Uffizi Gallery In Florence, Italy

#43

Heroes Square In Budapest, Hungary

Heroes Square In Budapest, Hungary

#44

Hagia Sophia In Istanbul, Turkey

Hagia Sophia In Istanbul, Turkey

#45

Hohenzollern Castle In Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Hohenzollern Castle In Baden-Württemberg, Germany

#46

Van Gogh Museum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Van Gogh Museum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

#47

The Matterhorn Mountain In Switzerland, Zermatt

The Matterhorn Mountain In Switzerland, Zermatt

#48

Champs-Élysées In Paris, France

Champs-Élysées In Paris, France

#49

Panthéon In Paris, France

Panthéon In Paris, France

#50

Rouen Cathedral In Rouen, France

Rouen Cathedral In Rouen, France

#51

Pisa Cathedral In Pisa, Italy

Pisa Cathedral In Pisa, Italy

#52

Christiania In Copenhagen, Denmark

Christiania In Copenhagen, Denmark

#53

Spiš Castle In Žehra, Slovakia

Spiš Castle In Žehra, Slovakia

#54

Alcázar Of Segovia In Segovia, Spain

Alcázar Of Segovia In Segovia, Spain

#55

Schönbrunn Palace In Vienna, Austria

Schönbrunn Palace In Vienna, Austria

#56

Tower Of London In London, United Kingdom

Tower Of London In London, United Kingdom

#57

Rijksmuseum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Rijksmuseum In Amsterdam, Netherlands

#58

The British Museum In London, United Kingdom

The British Museum In London, United Kingdom

#59

Palace Of Versailles In Versailles, France

Palace Of Versailles In Versailles, France

#60

Berlin Wall In Berlin, Germany

Berlin Wall In Berlin, Germany

#61

Kunsthistorisches Museum In Vienna, Austria

Kunsthistorisches Museum In Vienna, Austria

#62

Buckingham Palace In City Of Westminster, London, United Kingdom

Buckingham Palace In City Of Westminster, London, United Kingdom

#63

Piazza Della Signoria In Florence, Italy

Piazza Della Signoria In Florence, Italy

#64

Belvedere Museum In Vienna, Austria

Belvedere Museum In Vienna, Austria

#65

The Basilica Of Sacré Coeur De Montmartre In Paris, France

The Basilica Of Sacré Coeur De Montmartre In Paris, France

#66

Spanish Steps In Rome, Italy

Spanish Steps In Rome, Italy

#67

Reichstag Building In Berlin, Germany

Reichstag Building In Berlin, Germany

#68

Schloss Sansoussi In Berlin, Germany

Schloss Sansoussi In Berlin, Germany

#69

Frauenkirche Dresden In Dresden, Germany

Frauenkirche Dresden In Dresden, Germany

#70

Canterbury Cathedral In Canterbury, United Kingdom

Canterbury Cathedral In Canterbury, United Kingdom

#71

Frederiksborg Palace In Hillerød, Denmark

Frederiksborg Palace In Hillerød, Denmark

#72

Berliner Fernsehturm In Berlin, Germany

Berliner Fernsehturm In Berlin, Germany

#73

Hagia Sophia In Thessaloniki, Greece

Hagia Sophia In Thessaloniki, Greece

#74

Moritzburg Castle In Saxony, Germany

Moritzburg Castle In Saxony, Germany

#75

Spree Forest In Brandenburg, Germany

Spree Forest In Brandenburg, Germany

#76

Blarney Castle In Blarney, Ireland

Blarney Castle In Blarney, Ireland

#77

Victoria And Albert Museum In London, England

Victoria And Albert Museum In London, England

#78

Wawel Castle In Cracow, Poland

Wawel Castle In Cracow, Poland

#79

Siena Cathedral In Siena, Italy

Siena Cathedral In Siena, Italy

#80

Cathedral Of Santiago De Compostela In Santiago De Compostela, Spain

Cathedral Of Santiago De Compostela In Santiago De Compostela, Spain

#81

Mosque–cathedral Of Córdoba In Córdoba , Spain

Mosque–cathedral Of Córdoba In Córdoba , Spain

#82

Westminster Abbey In The City Of Westminster, London, England

Westminster Abbey In The City Of Westminster, London, England

#83

St. Vitus Cathedral In Prague, Czech Republic

St. Vitus Cathedral In Prague, Czech Republic

#84

Piazza Navona In Rome, Italy

Piazza Navona In Rome, Italy

#85

Musee D'orsay In Paris, France

Musee D'orsay In Paris, France

#86

La Ramble In Barcelona, Spain

La Ramble In Barcelona, Spain

