Europe: the land where it’s really too easy to make a travel bucket list. With everything from ancient history to modern art, the food to the people, the landscape to the nightlife, there are so many pretty places to see and things to do. You can go from eating a freshly made crepe on the street to visiting a museum that’s been open for over 500 years in the space of one moment.

Mhm… now that we think about it, this could actually be the hardest part: figuring out how to narrow down all of the top attractions to see in Europe into a single bucket list!

Fortunately, we’ve done some of the legwork for you already. If you’re looking for somewhere cool to go for Christmas or your Europe trip next year, look no further — we’ve carefully selected the very best places to visit in Europe! This handy-dandy guide will help you plan your next trip across your favorite cities in Europe so you can see ALL of its best bits without compromising.

Yeah, we know. You’ll find that some of our list’s submissions can be pretty… touristy. But we’re still talking about the best European attractions, and as such, they’re unmissable! Can you even say you have been to the old continent if you haven’t seen the Colosseum or Westminster Abbey?

Just trust us — this list is a perfect addition if you’re planning your first trip to Europe or looking for new beautiful spots near your home base. From romantic getaways to historical sites and everything in between, these destinations have something for every globetrotter!