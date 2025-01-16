Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Quits Desk Job At Apple To Make Career Out Of “Making Fun Of Billionaires” Online
Lifestyle, News

Man Quits Desk Job At Apple To Make Career Out Of “Making Fun Of Billionaires” Online

Internet sensation “The Gstaad Guy” revealed how he left his corporate job at Apple to build a social media empire satirizing the ultra-rich.

Known for his parody characters Constance and Colton, Gstaad Guy – who has kept his real name secret from the public – has been humorously highlighting the absurdities of wealth, blending comedy with commentary on luxury lifestyles. 

Highlights
  • Gstaad Guy left his job at Apple to satirize the ultra-rich online, building a social media empire.
  • His parody characters Constance and Colton mock old money and new money dynamics.
  • With over 1 million Instagram followers, he uses comedy to critique luxury lifestyles.

Inspired by the exclusive Swiss town of Gstaad, his content has resonated with both billionaires, whom he said felt “celebrated,” and everyday viewers, who felt “heard.” 

With 1 million followers on Instagram, and over 940,000 followers on TikTok, Gstaad Guy now runs a lucrative business that uses humor to explore the dynamics of privilege and excess.

    “The Gstaad Guy” revealed how he left his corporate job at Apple to build a social media empire satirizing the ultra-rich

    Man in a winter coat with mountains in the background, showcasing Gstaad-Guy style and lifestyle inspiration.

    Image credits: gstaadguy

    Appearing on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on January 2, Gstaad Guy opened up about his career making fun of wealthy people, which he started six years ago.

    During his interview with Logan, Gstaad Guy acknowledged his privileged upbringing in London, UK, which allowed him to observe wealthy lifestyles.

    “I always saw how those sorts of people operated but I was also always raised to read between the lines and see the absurdity and see how the money doesn’t actually buy happiness,” the comedian said.

    Man near cliffside tennis court with an ocean view, embodying a parody of luxury lifestyle online.

    Image credits: gstaadguy

    Gstaad Guy’s has gone viral more than once, thanks to his two main characters: Constance and Colton, who parody the archetypes of old money and new money. 

    “My whole stick is about excess and craziness and that world, so my two characters are a push and pull between old money and new money,” he explained.

    Constance, a pompous British aristocrat, embodies tradition, modesty, and an addiction to excellence, preferring timeless values and the best of everything. 

    Appearing on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on January 2, Gstaad Guy opened up about his career

    Two men posing humorously, one in a brown sweater, the other in a blue shirt, mimicking billionaire parodies.

    Image credits: impaulsiveshow

    In contrast, Colton, his flashy cousin, represents modernity, hype, and extravagance, embracing bold trends, bright colors, and an over-the-top lifestyle. 

    Gstaad Guy emphasized that money is a powerful tool that amplifies a person’s choices, as he revealed: “Money is an incredible tool that can make the good better and the bad worse so it depends on people’s mindset.”

    As Constance and Colton exemplify these two contrasting mindsets, he said: “I think in a place like Gstaad, in particular, you have people that have all the money in the world, they choose to live a very wholesome, modest life with their family, do very charitable things, build beautiful homes that are built clearly for them and not for status or for putting out anything.”

    Man sitting on a couch with a microphone, discussing billionaire parodies online.

    Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

    “Then you have the inverse where people live very crazy lives with a lot of vices and they live this life of abundance [and] gluttony, [and] money can make that a lot worse if you choose that path.”

    Gstaad Guy said he uses comedy as a tool to make luxury culture more relatable and to spark conversations about its absurdities.

    “Comedy is my choice of language and not my choice of product,” he explained. “The product is a bit more like luxury journalism in a way.”

    During his interview with Logan, Gstaad Guy acknowledged his privileged upbringing in London, UK

    He continued: “I’m kind of talking about luxurious experiences, products, places, and using comedy just to make it more digestible and to make it more relatable.”

    Gstaad Guy further revealed: “When I make fun of billionaires for being billionaires, [they] want to listen in, they love it, you know, so they’re feeling celebrated. 

    “And, people who are not in that position feel heard because they’re like ‘Oh this is obviously crazy.’”

    Person holding a cigar, wearing a dark polo, sits near a microphone. Parodying billionaires online.

    Image credits: gstaadguy

    “The staff that works for these people, these people have crazy teams of staff at their homes, they love the content because […] ‘finally someone’s making fun of my boss’ so there’s this healthy trickle-down effect, I think, that people either feel celebrated or feel heard and it’s a nice balance.”

    Nevertheless, Gstaad Guy acknowledged that some people occasionally felt insulted by his satire, as he shared: “Every once in a while you’ll get someone who gets offended and honestly, I’m happy about that because I’m trying to raise awareness about the absurdity. 

    “Unfortunately a lot of people watch the videos that are literally about them and they’re like ‘Ah, like, ‘that’s so not me.’”

    He’s known for his parody characters Constance and Colton

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The Gstaad Guy (@gstaadguy)

    “It just goes right over their heads, […] but it’s literally them, so [I] hope people learn a thing or two in the process.”

    Gstaad Guy began pursuing his social media aspirations while working a corporate job at Apple, Forbes reported in 2022.

    He told Logan in his new interview: “I worked on a startup for a while when I had first met you. 

    Person in a brown sweater with a microphone, discussing the creation of Gstaad Guy to parody billionaires online.

    Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

    Inspired by the exclusive Swiss town of Gstaad, his content has resonated with both billionaires and everyday viewers

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The Gstaad Guy (@gstaadguy)

    “I just started working on it. It did well for a bit and then it went bust, and then I got a desk job at Apple working on Apple pay growth.” 

    Gstaad Guy revealed that he balanced his secretive Apple job with creating content by filming at night, eventually gaining enough success to leave his job and pursue his social media career full-time.

    Man relaxing in a grassy field with llamas, wearing casual clothes, representing Gstaad-Guy's parody of billionaires.

    Image credits: gstaadguy

    You can watch the full podcast episode below:

    Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

    He recalled: “Apple is a very secretive company that doesn’t really love people to be exposed to the camera unless they’re part of the process, so the fictional […] Gstaad Guy and the privacy of Gstaad guy really helped with that, where I could work by day and film videos by night like Batman. 

    “I mean, Batman’s a stretch, I’d say more like budget Hannah Montana, you know. 

    “And I started filming these videos, and two years in, they started to pick up and I could finally take the leap of faith once Gstaad Guy became lucrative and I could justify quitting my job and doing this full-time and living off Gstaad Guy and the businesses I started on the back of it.”

    “I’ve always been curious on his true character,” a reader commented

    Comment discussing Gstaad Guy's real voice without a posh accent, showing emotional emojis and engagement.

    Comment praising Gstaad Guy's parody of billionaires, expressing curiosity and admiration.

    Comment with text, "if international school accent was a person," referencing Gstaad Guy's online content.

    Comment discussing Gstaad Guy's parody work and platform with excitement emojis.

    Comment praising a humble individual who left an Apple job to parody billionaires, noting an authentic vibe.

    Social media comment about waiting eagerly for an episode, related to Gstaad Guy who left Apple to parody billionaires.

    Instagram comment about parodying billionaires with a British accent, showing user engagement and reactions.

    Instagram comment praising Gstaad Guy for being polite and kind during a meeting in Aspen.

    Comment expressing surprise and appreciation for Gstaad Guy's parody content about billionaires online.

    Comment under a post about Gstaad-Guy parodying billionaires online, highlighting a change in demeanor.

    Instagram comment on Gstaad Guy's character, expressing disapproval: "Gstaad guy breaking character. I don’t like it.

    Comment questioning who will replace Gstaad Guy when he's a billionaire, with heart icon and engagement stats.

    Comment praising Gstaad Guy’s kindness and humility, with user handle globalist99.

    User comment discussing a man who left a job to parody billionaires online, mentioning his accent.

    Comment joking about a rich person making fun of himself; relates to parodying billionaires.

    Comment about ex-Apple employee parodying billionaires online, noting he's now part of the scene.

    Instagram comment discussing a tech guy from the Loro Piana family parodying billionaires online.

    Comment on Gstaad-Guy's influence on fashion and Loro Piana, highlighting the "old money" trend.

    Instagram comment criticizing a person for associating with Logan Paul.

    Comment discussing Gstaad Guy's persona and wealth, highlighting parody of billionaires online.

    Comment on social media: "Someone please set me up with him," related to Gstaad Guy parodying billionaires.

    Comment on Gstaad Guy's video about billionaires, stating surprise at his normal behavior, with a laughing emoji.

    sugarshack avatar
    Christos Arvanitis
    Christos Arvanitis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You lost me at Logan Paul...

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    who?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    matthewsawin avatar
    Feelings are fake
    Feelings are fake
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't wait for TikTok to get canceled; then these losers won't have a platform.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
