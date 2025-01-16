Man Quits Desk Job At Apple To Make Career Out Of “Making Fun Of Billionaires” Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet sensation “The Gstaad Guy” revealed how he left his corporate job at Apple to build a social media empire satirizing the ultra-rich.

Known for his parody characters Constance and Colton, Gstaad Guy – who has kept his real name secret from the public – has been humorously highlighting the absurdities of wealth, blending comedy with commentary on luxury lifestyles.

Inspired by the exclusive Swiss town of Gstaad, his content has resonated with both billionaires, whom he said felt “celebrated,” and everyday viewers, who felt “heard.”

With 1 million followers on Instagram, and over 940,000 followers on TikTok, Gstaad Guy now runs a lucrative business that uses humor to explore the dynamics of privilege and excess.

Image credits: gstaadguy

Appearing on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on January 2, Gstaad Guy opened up about his career making fun of wealthy people, which he started six years ago.

During his interview with Logan, Gstaad Guy acknowledged his privileged upbringing in London, UK, which allowed him to observe wealthy lifestyles.

“I always saw how those sorts of people operated but I was also always raised to read between the lines and see the absurdity and see how the money doesn’t actually buy happiness,” the comedian said.

Image credits: gstaadguy

Gstaad Guy’s has gone viral more than once, thanks to his two main characters: Constance and Colton, who parody the archetypes of old money and new money.

“My whole stick is about excess and craziness and that world, so my two characters are a push and pull between old money and new money,” he explained.

Constance, a pompous British aristocrat, embodies tradition, modesty, and an addiction to excellence, preferring timeless values and the best of everything.

Image credits: impaulsiveshow

In contrast, Colton, his flashy cousin, represents modernity, hype, and extravagance, embracing bold trends, bright colors, and an over-the-top lifestyle.

Gstaad Guy emphasized that money is a powerful tool that amplifies a person’s choices, as he revealed: “Money is an incredible tool that can make the good better and the bad worse so it depends on people’s mindset.”

As Constance and Colton exemplify these two contrasting mindsets, he said: “I think in a place like Gstaad, in particular, you have people that have all the money in the world, they choose to live a very wholesome, modest life with their family, do very charitable things, build beautiful homes that are built clearly for them and not for status or for putting out anything.”

Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

“Then you have the inverse where people live very crazy lives with a lot of vices and they live this life of abundance [and] gluttony, [and] money can make that a lot worse if you choose that path.”

Gstaad Guy said he uses comedy as a tool to make luxury culture more relatable and to spark conversations about its absurdities.

“Comedy is my choice of language and not my choice of product,” he explained. “The product is a bit more like luxury journalism in a way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul (@impaulsiveshow)

He continued: “I’m kind of talking about luxurious experiences, products, places, and using comedy just to make it more digestible and to make it more relatable.”

Gstaad Guy further revealed: “When I make fun of billionaires for being billionaires, [they] want to listen in, they love it, you know, so they’re feeling celebrated.

“And, people who are not in that position feel heard because they’re like ‘Oh this is obviously crazy.’”

Image credits: gstaadguy

“The staff that works for these people, these people have crazy teams of staff at their homes, they love the content because […] ‘finally someone’s making fun of my boss’ so there’s this healthy trickle-down effect, I think, that people either feel celebrated or feel heard and it’s a nice balance.”

Nevertheless, Gstaad Guy acknowledged that some people occasionally felt insulted by his satire, as he shared: “Every once in a while you’ll get someone who gets offended and honestly, I’m happy about that because I’m trying to raise awareness about the absurdity.

“Unfortunately a lot of people watch the videos that are literally about them and they’re like ‘Ah, like, ‘that’s so not me.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gstaad Guy (@gstaadguy)

“It just goes right over their heads, […] but it’s literally them, so [I] hope people learn a thing or two in the process.”

Gstaad Guy began pursuing his social media aspirations while working a corporate job at Apple, Forbes reported in 2022.

He told Logan in his new interview: “I worked on a startup for a while when I had first met you.

Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gstaad Guy (@gstaadguy)

“I just started working on it. It did well for a bit and then it went bust, and then I got a desk job at Apple working on Apple pay growth.”

Gstaad Guy revealed that he balanced his secretive Apple job with creating content by filming at night, eventually gaining enough success to leave his job and pursue his social media career full-time.

Image credits: gstaadguy

You can watch the full podcast episode below:

Image credits: IMPAULSIVE

He recalled: “Apple is a very secretive company that doesn’t really love people to be exposed to the camera unless they’re part of the process, so the fictional […] Gstaad Guy and the privacy of Gstaad guy really helped with that, where I could work by day and film videos by night like Batman.

“I mean, Batman’s a stretch, I’d say more like budget Hannah Montana, you know.

“And I started filming these videos, and two years in, they started to pick up and I could finally take the leap of faith once Gstaad Guy became lucrative and I could justify quitting my job and doing this full-time and living off Gstaad Guy and the businesses I started on the back of it.”

“I’ve always been curious on his true character,” a reader commented

