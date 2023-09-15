Analyst Says You Could‘ve Made $367 Million In Stocks Instead Of Buying A New iPhone Each Year

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, few product releases generate as much anticipation and excitement as Apple’s new iPhones. It has become a tradition, almost a ritual, for tech enthusiasts and consumers worldwide to eagerly await the latest iteration of Apple’s iconic smartphone.

With each passing year, Apple consistently manages to push a new iPhone model out, and the frequency of these releases has become a hallmark of the company.

Amidst the anticipated launch of the new iPhone 15, a man shared a stunning calculation based on the cost of buying new smartphones

Image credits: apple

The most recent Apple smartphone model release featured a presentation showcasing individuals explaining how subtle feature enhancements on the phone transformed it into an irresistible purchase.

“These are the best and most capable iPhones we’ve ever made,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the new iPhone’s launch.

During Apple’s new iPhone unveiling, which took place at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California on Tuesday (September 12), a puzzling cameo by ‘Mother Nature’ unfolded as the audience eagerly anticipated the announcement that the iPhone would henceforth adopt a USB-C port.

Sumit Behal took to X so reveal how much money one could make by buying Apple shares

Image credits: sumitkbehal

As expected, the company did bring USB-C charging to the iPhone, enabling Apple customers to use the same USB-C chargers to power their iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, CNN reported.

“Beyond expected improved performance and incremental innovation embedded into Apple’s new products, it is great to see Apple communicate on sustainability as a new competitive advantage — especially with Apple’s first carbon neutral products,” Forrester Principal Analyst Thomas Husson told CNN.

Image credits: sumitkbehal

As the long-awaited iPhone 15 will hit the market, crowds of eager buyers will happily part with their money to get a hand on the $799 phone, or splurge on its Plus version, which costs $899.

However, one individual has calculated the potential wealth that could have been amassed by investing in Apple stock instead of consistently purchasing new iPhones with each release.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Sumit Behal, a data analyst, shared his calculations regarding the hypothetical value of your Apple stock if you had chosen to invest in it instead of buying an iPhone on the day of each Apple Event.

Sumit’s calculations revealed that purchasing every iPhone model upon launch would cost approximately $17,000.

Nevertheless, had you chosen to invest that sum in Apple stock, you would now be enjoying a remarkable stock portfolio valued at an astonishing $367,000,000. To put it in clearer terms, that’s a whopping $367 million.

Steve Jobs revolutionized Apple when he introduced the first iPhone in 2007

Image credits: apple

Whilst the price of Apple stock has witnessed a remarkable ascent since the debut of the initial iPhone, Apple’s stock was available for slightly over $3 prior to Steve Jobs’ unveiling of the first iPhone in 2007. But today, it commands a price of over $170 per share.

Nonetheless, certain individuals did highlight the fact that opting for Apple stock purchases instead of buying iPhones on each occasion would leave you without a smartphone, and smartphones have undeniably grown in significance over the years.

Since 2007, Apple stock has remarkably grown

Image credits: apple

Image credits: Google Market Summary

Furthermore, some contended that if everyone adopted this approach, Apple’s stock value wouldn’t have reached its current heights since there would be a decline in iPhone purchases, rendering the entire concept futile.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been designed with “aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest Pro models ever”, Apple said.

According to the American multinational technology company, the new design also features contoured edges and a customizable action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience.

Image credits: theapplehub

Apple users may now pre-order the smartphone today (September 15), and they will become available on the market starting next Friday (September 22).

Modern history shows that people’s fascination with the latest iPhones often transcends rational judgment, as they eagerly anticipate each new release, even when some argue that the phones might not always represent the pinnacle of technological innovation.

The new iPhone 15 can now be pre-ordered, and will be available on the market starting September 22

Image credits: tim_cook

In 2010, a scandal dubbed “antennagate”, when the iPhone 4 was released, erupted. Apple had positioned the antenna externally, making the seams and contours visible.

But users quickly observed that gripping the iPhone with a finger covering the seam could lead to a loss of reception, to which Apple’s initial response was: “Just avoid holding it that way.”

Last month, victims of the 2020 “batterygate”, which saw iPhone users filing claims as part of an Apple settlement related to the slowdown of older iPhones, started receiving payouts.

Image credits: apple

According to Business Insider, each person who submitted a claim accusing the tech giant of purposefully slowing down older iPhones with aging batteries will see a payment of around $65.

Earlier this week, a French watchdog agency revealed that Apple’s iPhone 12 emits too much electromagnetic radiation and should be withdrawn from the market, a claim Apple has since disputed.

Experts within the industry affirmed that there were no safety concerns, emphasizing that regulatory thresholds for Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) were established significantly below the levels where scientific research has detected any potential harm.

Apple said the new iPhone was its “lightest Pro model ever”

Image credits: apple

As reported by Reuters, Professor Rodney Croft, the chair of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), which sets global guidelines on the SAR limits, said: “From a health and safety point of view, it is not as if this is putting anyone at risk.”

The established limits, which are derived from considerations related to the risk of burns or heat stroke caused by the phone’s radiation, are already set at a magnitude of ten times lower than the threshold at which scientists have reportedly identified any indications of harm.

Rodney pointed out that the findings from France might deviate from those reported by other regulatory bodies due to the national frequency agency (ANFR)’s radiation assessment method, which assumes direct skin contact between the device and the user, without any intervening textile layers.

A source within the French government also reportedly noted that the ANFR’s test methodology differed from the approach employed by Apple.

However, not everyone agreed with the X user’s stock calculation

Image credits: JayneshKasliwal

Image credits: i_amArko

Image credits: the_Iegend_

Image credits: MaheshMudgal13

The iPhone 15 unveiling left some Apple users divided