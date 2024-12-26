Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room
Celebrities, News

Royal Family’s Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

The British royal family maintains unique and long-standing Christmas traditions. While they celebrate the festive season at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, UK, the family reportedly exchange gag gifts on Christmas Eve, attend church on Christmas morning, and host formal turkey dinners. Notably, Monopoly is banned due to past family arguments, while Prince William skips wearing festive sweaters.

Highlights
  • Monopoly is banned from the British Royal family during Christmas due to past family arguments.
  • Prince Louis and other kids eat separately from the adults.
  • Royals exchange gag gifts on Christmas Eve, not lavish presents.

The British royal family currently includes King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Catherine), their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as other senior royals such as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie), and the Princess Royal (Anne).

They all adhere to long-standing traditions during their Christmas celebrations, and instead of slouching on the sofa to watch Christmas movies, they play family games.

    The British royal family maintains unique and long-standing Christmas traditions

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Nevertheless, the late Queen was once forced to step in and limit any family arguments during her tenure, consequently banning Monopoly altogether, The Mirror reported on Wednesday (December 25).

    The controversial Prince Andrew, who was long understood to be the late Queen’s favorite child, emphasized this ban during a 2008 engagement when he visited Leeds Building Society’s HQ.

    At the time, the disgraced prince was reportedly offered the game as a token of his trip. However, he replied: “We are not allowed to play Monopoly at home” and declined to accept it.

    Additionally, younger royal family members are reportedly forbidden to join adults for their Christmas meal.

    Image credits: John Fielding

    Image credits: John Fielding

    According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, there is a “Victorian” approach to the children’s meals.

    He told Hello Magazine in December 2023: “The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table.”

    Darren added: “For the Queen, there was never a case of putting a high chair at the table.”

    They celebrate the festive season at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, UK

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Going to bed before King Charles is another reportedly prohibited act on Christmas with the royals.

    “So if he decides to stay up late one Christmas, they all have to remain there until he decides to make his exit,” The Mirror reported.

    The rules don’t stop there—lavish gifts are strictly prohibited. Instead, the royals reportedly exchange quirky novelty items or thoughtful homemade presents.

    Image credits: Isabel Infantes/Getty Images

    Image credits: Isabel Infantes/Getty Images

    Princess Kate once gifted the Queen homemade chutney during her first Christmas after her wedding, once she was an official member of the family, as per The Mirror.

    A peculiar tradition that takes place in Sandringham that dates back to Edward VII, involved guests being weighed upon arrival and departure to ensure they were well-fed.

    Meanwhile, Prince William recently revealed one of his own personal Christmas rules, admitting that he has yet to partake in the popular Christmas jumper tradition.

    The family reportedly exchanges gag gifts on Christmas Eve

    Image credits: Richard Pohle/Getty Images

    Image credits: Richard Pohle/Getty Images

    During a visit to Wiltshire earlier this month, the Prince of Wales confessed that he doesn’t own a Christmas jumper.

    He made the confession while handing out Christmas presents to children and families at a festive party for the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, Hello Magazine reported on December 13.

    William reportedly responded to a 14-year-old boy who quipped about wearing two Christmas jumpers.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    “Some people don’t even own one,” the 42-year-old future King replied.

    Upon being asked about the reason why he wasn’t wearing a jumper, he joked: “I didn’t know, you see that guy in the jacket, it’s his fault and I will be having a word,” as he pointed at his new equerry, Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds.

    An equerry is a personal attendant or officer of the royal household, typically responsible for assisting a member of the royal family with their official duties. 

    Notably, Monopoly is banned due to past family arguments 

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/pexels

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/pexels

    “Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready,” the prince later humorously admitted.

    Prince William added that he was looking forward to spending the big day with 45 members of his family “all in one room” but said they are “normally spread out,” Hello Magazine reported.

    In other British royal family Christmas news, Prince George, 11, joined his father, Prince William, in the Sandringham Estate’s traditional pre-Christmas football match for the first time, replacing Prince Harry, who was absent from the festivities for another year.

    Image credits: Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Image credits: Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were once again absent from the festivities at Sandringham this year while everyone else attended the festivities, News 18 reported on Thursday (December 26).

    As part of the annual Christmas festivities, the royals play a pre-Christmas football match with workers and villagers from the estate in Sandringham. 

    According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, there is a "Victorian" approach to the children's meals

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    This year, since Prince Harry was not invited to the Christmas festivities by King Charles III, he was absent from the Sandringham football match, as per News 18.

    As a result, it was Prince Harry’s nephew George who took part in the match alongside his father Prince William for the first time.

    "A family should all sit round a table together," a reader commented

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Royal Family's Weirdest Christmas Traditions—Including Why Prince Louis Eats In A Different Room

    Andréa Oldereide

    Read more »

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

