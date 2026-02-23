Happy birthday to Kristin Davis , Aziz Ansari , and Josh Gad ! February 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress and Producer Kristin Davis, 61 Known for bringing warmth and sincerity to her roles, American actress and producer Kristin Davis captivated audiences as Charlotte York in Sex and the City. She has also starred in films like Couples Retreat and is a dedicated wildlife conservationist.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Kristin Davis opened a yoga studio with a friend in New York.

#2 American Comedian, Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Aziz Ansari, 43 With a distinctive blend of wit and social commentary, American actor and comedian Aziz Ansari has redefined modern comedy. He gained widespread recognition as Tom Haverford on Parks and Recreation and later created the acclaimed Netflix series Master of None. Ansari has also authored the bestselling book Modern Romance: An Investigation.



Little-known fact: He skipped the first and second grades in elementary school.

#3 American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter Josh Gad, 45 American actor, singer, and comedian Josh Gad is widely recognized for his dynamic performances across stage and screen. He gained widespread acclaim for originating Elder Cunningham in the Broadway hit The Book of Mormon and became a global favorite as the voice of Olaf in Disney's Frozen franchise.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Josh Gad was a decorated forensics competitor in high school, winning national championships for original oratory.

#4 American Actress and Producer Niecy Nash, 56 Celebrated American actress and television host Niecy Nash-Betts captivates audiences with her authentic and versatile performances. Niecy Nash-Betts first gained widespread recognition for her role as Deputy Raineesha Williams on Reno 911! and for hosting the hit show Clean House.



Beyond her comedic talents, she has earned critical acclaim for dramatic roles in series such as Getting On and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, cementing her status as a dynamic presence in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: She decided to become an actress at age five after watching Lola Falana on television.

#5 Australian Actress and Model Samara Weaving, 34 With a talent for balancing humor and intense dramatic depth, Australian actress and model Samara Weaving captivates audiences across diverse genres. She first rose to prominence in Australian television before achieving widespread recognition for her leading role in the dark comedy horror film Ready or Not.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Samara Weaving lived in several countries including Singapore, Fiji, and Indonesia during her childhood.

#6 English Actress Emilia Jones, 24 Rising to prominence with powerful vocal performances, Emilia Jones is a British actress and singer known for her emotionally resonant roles. Jones earned widespread critical acclaim for her starring turn in the Academy Award-winning film CODA, where she learned American Sign Language for her authentic portrayal.



She has also anchored the Netflix fantasy series Locke & Key and continues to expand her diverse filmography.



Little-known fact: Despite her musical talent, Emilia Jones had no formal singing training before her role in CODA.

#7 American Songwriter and Playwright Robert Lopez, 51 A Filipino American songwriter and playwright, Robert Lopez is celebrated for his unique ability to craft both irreverent Broadway hits and heartwarming Disney anthems. His work includes co-creating the Tony-winning musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon.



Beyond the stage, Lopez, alongside his wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, penned the Oscar-winning songs "Let It Go" from Frozen and "Remember Me" from Coco, solidifying his status as a double EGOT winner.



Little-known fact: Robert Lopez holds the distinction of being the youngest person to achieve EGOT status, accomplishing the feat by age 39.

#8 American Fashion Designer and Businessman, Founded Fubu Daymond John, 57 An American businessman and investor, Daymond John established the iconic FUBU brand, revolutionizing streetwear in the 1990s. He is widely recognized for his role as a long-standing investor on ABC's Shark Tank, where he mentors and funds new entrepreneurs. John has also authored multiple best-selling books and founded Black Entrepreneurs Day.



Little-known fact: Daymond John struggled with dyslexia throughout his schooling but excelled in math and science.

#9 Puerto Rican Singer-Songwriter Residente, 48 Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter, and filmmaker René Pérez Joglar, known professionally as Residente, emerged as a potent voice with his group Calle 13. He blends sharp social commentary with eclectic Latin American musical styles. Residente has garnered an unrivaled 29 Latin Grammy Awards and is embarking on his feature film directorial debut.



Little-known fact: He was diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

#10 American Rapper Ab-Soul, 39 Renowned for his intricate lyricism, American rapper and songwriter Ab-Soul consistently delivers thought-provoking narratives. He emerged as a prominent voice within the West Coast hip-hop scene. His seminal 2012 album, Control System, solidified his reputation for artistic depth.



Little-known fact: At age ten, Herbert Anthony Stevens IV contracted Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare disorder that led to his distinctive dark lips and light-sensitive eyes.

