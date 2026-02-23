Aziz Ansari smiling at a film festival event, wearing a gray suit and patterned tie against a black backdrop.

Aziz Ansari

Born

February 23, 1983

Died
Birthplace

Columbia, South Carolina, US

Age

43 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Aziz Ansari?

Aziz Ismail Ansari is an American actor and comedian known for his sharp observational humor and thoughtful storytelling. He consistently explores modern relationships and societal norms in his work.

His breakout role as Tom Haverford on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation endeared him to audiences. This performance showcased his quick wit and distinct comedic timing.

Full NameAziz Ismail Ansari
GenderMale
Height5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried Serena Skov Campbell
Net Worth$2.6 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityIndian American
EducationNew York University Stern School of Business
FatherShoukath Ansari
MotherFatima Ansari
SiblingsAniz Adam Ansari

Early Life and Education

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Aziz Ansari grew up in Bennettsville with his parents, Shoukath and Fatima, who were Indian immigrants.

He attended the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics before earning a Bachelor of Business degree from New York University Stern School of Business. During college, he began performing stand-up comedy in New York City.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Serena Skov Campbell, Aziz Ansari previously dated chef Courtney McBroom for two years. His engagement to Campbell was announced in December 2021.

Ansari and Campbell married in Tuscany, Italy, in June 2022. They do not have any children.

Career Highlights

Aziz Ansari rose to prominence as Tom Haverford on the beloved NBC series Parks and Recreation, which ran for seven seasons. He later co-created and starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Master of None, earning multiple accolades.

For Master of None, Ansari secured two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best Actor, a first for an “Asian American” actor in that category. He also authored the bestselling book Modern Romance: An Investigation.

Signature Quote

“Sometimes you gotta work a little, so you can ball a lot.”

