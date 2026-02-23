Who Is Aziz Ansari? Aziz Ismail Ansari is an American actor and comedian known for his sharp observational humor and thoughtful storytelling. He consistently explores modern relationships and societal norms in his work. His breakout role as Tom Haverford on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation endeared him to audiences. This performance showcased his quick wit and distinct comedic timing.

Full Name Aziz Ismail Ansari Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Serena Skov Campbell Net Worth $2.6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Indian American Education New York University Stern School of Business Father Shoukath Ansari Mother Fatima Ansari Siblings Aniz Adam Ansari

Early Life and Education Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Aziz Ansari grew up in Bennettsville with his parents, Shoukath and Fatima, who were Indian immigrants. He attended the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics before earning a Bachelor of Business degree from New York University Stern School of Business. During college, he began performing stand-up comedy in New York City.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Serena Skov Campbell, Aziz Ansari previously dated chef Courtney McBroom for two years. His engagement to Campbell was announced in December 2021. Ansari and Campbell married in Tuscany, Italy, in June 2022. They do not have any children.

Career Highlights Aziz Ansari rose to prominence as Tom Haverford on the beloved NBC series Parks and Recreation, which ran for seven seasons. He later co-created and starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Master of None, earning multiple accolades. For Master of None, Ansari secured two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best Actor, a first for an “Asian American” actor in that category. He also authored the bestselling book Modern Romance: An Investigation.