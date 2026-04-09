Happy birthday to Lil Nas X , Kristen Stewart , and Elle Fanning ! April 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Rapper Lil Nas X, 27 An American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Montero Lamar Hill, known professionally as Lil Nas X, captivated global audiences with his innovative blend of country rap. He rose to international fame through his viral hit "Old Town Road."

His chart-topping debut album Montero earned critical acclaim, and he consistently champions LGBTQ+ representation in popular culture.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Lil Nas X famously ran a popular Nicki Minaj fan account on Twitter.

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#2 American Actress Kristen Stewart, 36 Known for her subtle and naturalistic acting, American actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart built a career from blockbusters to acclaimed independent dramas. She gained global recognition as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga and earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Spencer.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting full-time, Kristen Stewart initially thought she would become a screenwriter or director.

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#3 American Actress Elle Fanning, 28 Known for imbuing her characters with delicate strength, American actress Elle Fanning has captivated audiences from her early start. She landed notable roles in Somewhere and Maleficent, while also earning critical acclaim for her performance in The Great series. Fanning co-founded Lewellen Pictures with her sister, expanding her creative reach.



Little-known fact: She uses her middle name professionally instead of Mary.

#4 American Actor Dennis Quaid, 72 An American actor recognized for his versatility, Dennis Quaid has built a prolific career across film and television. He is best known for memorable roles in movies like The Right Stuff, Great Balls of Fire!, and The Rookie. Quaid also fronts the band Dennis Quaid and the Sharks and released a gospel album in 2023.



Little-known fact: During his time at Bellaire High School, Dennis Quaid studied Mandarin Chinese and dance.

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#5 American Actress Cynthia Nixon, 60 An American actress and activist, Cynthia Nixon has built a formidable career across film, television, and theater. Nixon is widely celebrated for her memorable performance as Miranda Hobbes in the acclaimed Sex and the City series. She has garnered numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy and Tony Awards for her diverse roles.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Cynthia Nixon made her first television appearance at age eight on the game show To Tell the Truth, where her mother worked.

#6 American Singer-Songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, 39 Renowned for her powerful vocals, American singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has captivated R&B audiences with her emotive storytelling. She achieved significant success with her platinum-certified debut album, Fearless, and later earned two Grammy Awards for her critically acclaimed work.

She notably performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LV in 2021.



Little-known fact: Jazmine Sullivan co-wrote several songs for Jennifer Hudson and Christina Milian early in her career.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Jesse Mccartney, 39 Recognized for his versatile talent, American singer and actor Jesse McCartney rose to prominence as a teen idol. His hit debut album Beautiful Soul and role as JR Chandler on All My Children captivated audiences, while his songwriting credits include Leona Lewis’s “Bleeding Love.”

Beyond music and acting, he is also a prolific voice actor for popular animated characters.



Little-known fact: Beyond his singing, Jesse McCartney is also proficient at playing both the piano and the saxophone.

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#8 American Actress Leighton Meester, 40 An American actress, singer, and model with diverse talents, Leighton Meester rose to prominence portraying Blair Waldorf on the hit series Gossip Girl. She later expanded her career with music releases like the Heartstrings album and a Broadway debut. Meester is also known for her role in the sitcom Single Parents.



Little-known fact: Leighton Meester was born in a Texas halfway house while her mother was serving a prison sentence for drug smuggling.

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#9 Czech-Born Swedish-American Model and Actress Paulina Porizkova, 61 Known for her iconic grace and striking features, Swedish American model, author, and actress Paulina Porizkova captivated audiences worldwide. She became a prominent figure after her breakthrough on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover. Porizkova also secured a lucrative Estée Lauder contract and expanded her career into acting roles and writing.



Little-known fact: Paulina Porizkova is an accomplished classical piano player.

#10 English Youtuber and Streamer Tommyinnit, 22 Renowned for his energetic Minecraft content, British YouTuber TommyInnit, born Thomas Michael Simons, has amassed a vast online following. He is best known for his role in the Dream SMP and for winning two Guinness World Records for his Twitch streaming achievements.



Little-known fact: Before gaining fame, Thomas Michael Simons launched his first YouTube channel, "Channelnutpig," when he was just nine years old.

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