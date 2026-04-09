Who Is Jesse McCartney? Jesse Abraham Arthur McCartney is an American actor, singer, and songwriter, recognized for his clear vocals and charismatic on-screen presence across diverse entertainment platforms. His distinctive blend of pop and R&B has consistently captivated a dedicated fanbase. His initial rise to fame began with his role as JR Chandler on the popular daytime drama All My Children, a performance that earned him early recognition and paved the way for his solo music endeavors. The widespread success of his debut album, Beautiful Soul, cemented his position as a prominent pop artist.

Full Name Jesse Abraham Arthur McCartney Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ardsley High School Father Scot McCartney Mother Ginger McCartney Siblings Lea McCartney, Timothy McCartney Kids Archer James McCartney

Early Life and Education A strong family focus on creative pursuits shaped Jesse McCartney’s early life in Ardsley, New York. His parents, Ginger and Scot, both musicians, nurtured his budding talent for singing and acting from a young age. He began performing in local community musicals at seven and later attended Ardsley High School. These early experiences on stage and in school plays solidified his ambition to pursue a career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Jesse McCartney is currently married to actress Katie Peterson, whom he wed in October 2021 following a seven-year relationship that became public with their September 2019 engagement. The couple welcomed their son, Archer James McCartney, in May 2025 after a challenging NICU stay. McCartney openly shares glimpses of his family life with fans.

Career Highlights Jesse McCartney’s musical career boasts significant achievements, including the platinum-selling debut album Beautiful Soul and the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 single “Leavin’.” He also co-wrote Leona Lewis’s global hit “Bleeding Love,” which topped charts in 35 countries. McCartney expanded his artistic reach into extensive voice acting, notably portraying Theodore in the Alvin and the Chipmunks film series and Roxas in the popular Kingdom Hearts video game franchise, showcasing his versatile performance skills.