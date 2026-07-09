After Sleeping With Bonnie Blue At Her Baby Shower, Man Sparks Outrage With Girlfriend Twist That Stuns Netizens

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Owain Laing, one of the 112 men who slept with adult entertainer Bonnie Blue at her controversial baby shower, revealed that his longtime girlfriend, Hayley, was unaware that he had also participated in her earlier “breeding mission.”

The detail appeared to sicken netizens, who criticized him in the comments section of the TikTok video in which he said he was not looking forward to the day he would have to break the news to her.

Highlights Owain Laing, one of the men who participated in Bonnie Blue’s controversial “breeding mission,” revealed his girlfriend was unaware of his involvement.

Social media users criticized Laing after he joked that he had to tell his girlfriend he might be the father of Blue’s child.

Fellow adult entertainers Jak White and Tommy Lee also opened up about the possibility of being the father of Bonnie Blue’s baby.

“This is so sad?” one user remarked, while another questioned, “Was it worth it, dude?”

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A man who took part in Bonnie Blue’s controversial baby shower has angered netizens

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Owain — who is also an adult entertainer — and Hayley vacationed in Italy last month.

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In a June 24 video from their trip, he captured his girlfriend sitting across from him near the Trevi Fountain, smiling happily.

However, when the camera turned toward him, Owain appeared to wear an exaggeratedly worried expression.

The text over the video read, “Enjoying a trip in Rome knowing I have to tell her I could be Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy.”

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Blue offered 400 men a chance to become the father of her child during her February 7 attempt at reproduction.

Months later, on May 20, she claimed she had been successful, sharing that she was with child.

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Laing, in a June 12 interview with Us Weekly, joked that if the baby came out bearing “a little beard and a mullet, then it’s definitely mine.”

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He also dismissed the constant public speculation that Blue’s pregnancy is fake, saying that while he had his own doubts, after attending the baby shower she hosted on June 6 — during which she allowed men to urinate on her — he can confirm, “It’s 100 percent real.”

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Social media users took issue with Laing engaging in questionable escapades while having a girlfriend.

“You did this with this goddess sitting in front of you?” one asked.

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“You have no respect for her!” noted a second.

A third expressed their disdain by writing, “This is disgusting,” while others simply commented, “Ew.”

Two additional men have addressed the possibility of being the father of Bonnie Blue’s child

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Blue’s “breeding mission” was attended by a host of adult stars including Jak White and Tommy Lee.

Both men opened up about their encounters with her and her subsequent pregnancy in interviews with Us Weekly, alongside Owain.

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“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I was actually there then. Like, God, she actually got pregnant from it,” Jak said, before wondering, “Is it mine? Could it be mine?”

Earlier in February, he told the outlet that he identified as gay and described his participation in Blue’s event as a “strange” experience for him.

Image credits: owainlaing/TikTok

Tommy, meanwhile, reflected on the possibility of Blue carrying his child, saying, “I don’t think anything really sinks in until proven.”

He, however, acknowledged that it was “still a big worry” at the back of his mind.

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When asked what he would do if he were, in fact, the father, Tommy said, “I don’t think there’s anything you can do. That’s it, really.”

He also opened up about his attendance at the baby shower, revealing that he was paid a large sum to be there.

Money, however, was not the driving force behind his decision to participate, as he said he felt he had to attend because there was a “chance” the child could be his.

Blue has continued her intimate interactions with men during her pregnancy

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After facing backlash for allowing men to urinate on her during her baby shower, with critics raising concerns about potential health risks to her unborn child, she addressed the controversy in an Instagram video.

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“I am pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men while carrying a child. My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you,” she said.

Image credits: owainlaing/TikTok

In another video, Blue turned her criticism toward married women who depend on their husbands financially, suggesting that those were her biggest critics.

“Don’t shame me for being the best feminist out there — for doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, while pregnant. I’m a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including doing your husband,” she said.

Blue has long been open about the number of men she has had intimate relationships with.

Last year, she claimed she had been with nearly 2,000 men, but has since participated in several more challenges involving hundreds of additional participants.

“Not funny,” a netizen said about Laing’s involvement with Blue