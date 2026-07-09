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After Sleeping With Bonnie Blue At Her Baby Shower, Man Sparks Outrage With Girlfriend Twist That Stuns Netizens
A man with a surprised expression lifting his shirt, next to a woman looking shocked. The girlfriend twist sparks outrage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Sleeping With Bonnie Blue At Her Baby Shower, Man Sparks Outrage With Girlfriend Twist That Stuns Netizens

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Owain Laing, one of the 112 men who slept with adult entertainer Bonnie Blue at her controversial baby shower, revealed that his longtime girlfriend, Hayley, was unaware that he had also participated in her earlier “breeding mission.” 

The detail appeared to sicken netizens, who criticized him in the comments section of the TikTok video in which he said he was not looking forward to the day he would have to break the news to her.

Highlights
  • Owain Laing, one of the men who participated in Bonnie Blue’s controversial “breeding mission,” revealed his girlfriend was unaware of his involvement.
  • Social media users criticized Laing after he joked that he had to tell his girlfriend he might be the father of Blue’s child.
  • Fellow adult entertainers Jak White and Tommy Lee also opened up about the possibility of being the father of Bonnie Blue’s baby.

“This is so sad?” one user remarked, while another questioned, “Was it worth it, dude?”

RELATED:

    A man who took part in Bonnie Blue’s controversial baby shower has angered netizens 

    Close-up of woman with blonde hair and blue eyes

    Image credits: shaisprint/X

    Owain — who is also an adult entertainer  — and Hayley vacationed in Italy last month.

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    In a June 24 video from their trip, he captured his girlfriend sitting across from him near the Trevi Fountain, smiling happily. 

    However, when the camera turned toward him, Owain appeared to wear an exaggeratedly worried expression. 

    The text over the video read, “Enjoying a trip in Rome knowing I have to tell her I could be Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy.”

    Bonnie Blue baby shower group with men, some wearing blue masks

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Blue offered 400 men a chance to become the father of her child during her February 7 attempt at reproduction.

    Months later, on May 20, she claimed she had been successful, sharing that she was with child.

    Tweet about encounters and aliens

    Image credits: xtr11729

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    Tweet about child support and unknown paternity

    Image credits: HeWhohasno18396

    Laing, in a June 12 interview with Us Weekly, joked that if the baby came out bearing “a little beard and a mullet, then it’s definitely mine.”

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    He also dismissed the constant public speculation that Blue’s pregnancy is fake, saying that while he had his own doubts, after attending the baby shower she hosted on June 6 — during which she allowed men to urinate on her — he can confirm, “It’s 100 percent real.”

    Pregnant woman posing outdoors by pool holding belly

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Social media users took issue with Laing engaging in questionable escapades while having a girlfriend.

    “You did this with this goddess sitting in front of you?” one asked.

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    “You have no respect for her!” noted a second.

    A third expressed their disdain by writing, “This is disgusting,” while others simply commented, “Ew.”

    Two additional men have addressed the possibility of being the father of Bonnie Blue’s child

    Group photo at Bonnie Blue baby shower with pregnant woman and three men in wooden room

    Image credits: onlytommylee/Instagram

    Blue’s “breeding mission” was attended by a host of adult stars including Jak White and Tommy Lee.

    Both men opened up about their encounters with her and her subsequent pregnancy in interviews with Us Weekly, alongside Owain.

    Tweet commenting on guys involved with Bonnie Blue and profit

    Image credits: CarolineLyl3

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    Tweet criticizing Bonnie Blue and suggesting child services involvement

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    “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I was actually there then. Like, God, she actually got pregnant from it,” Jak said, before wondering, “Is it mine? Could it be mine?”

    Earlier in February, he told the outlet that he identified as gay and described his participation in Blue’s event as a “strange” experience for him.

    Man and pregnant woman comparing bellies at Bonnie Blue baby shower

    Image credits: owainlaing/TikTok

    Tommy, meanwhile, reflected on the possibility of Blue carrying his child, saying, “I don’t think anything really sinks in until proven.”

    He, however, acknowledged that it was “still a big worry” at the back of his mind.

    Man in Rome contemplating telling girlfriend he might be Bonnie Blue's baby daddy

    Image credits: owainlaing/TikTok

    When asked what he would do if he were, in fact, the father, Tommy said, “I don’t think there’s anything you can do. That’s it, really.”

    He also opened up about his attendance at the baby shower, revealing that he was paid a large sum to be there.

    Money, however, was not the driving force behind his decision to participate, as he said he felt he had to attend because there was a “chance” the child could be his.

    Blue has continued her intimate interactions with men during her pregnancy

    Tweet expressing sympathy for the child and loss of innocence from Bonnie Blue baby shower controversy

    Image credits: mnkyb1z

    Tweet questioning if social services will intervene after Bonnie Blue baby shower incident

    Image credits: woods_lola6914

    After facing backlash for allowing men to urinate on her during her baby shower, with critics raising concerns about potential health risks to her unborn child, she addressed the controversy in an Instagram video.

    Woman with tattoos at a cafe in Rome referencing Bonnie Blue baby daddy revelation

    Image credits: owainlaing/TikTok

    “I am pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men while carrying a child. My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you,” she said.

    Man lifting shirt showing stomach as woman kisses it related to Bonnie Blue girlfriend twist

    Image credits: owainlaing/TikTok

    In another video, Blue turned her criticism toward married women who depend on their husbands financially, suggesting that those were her biggest critics.

    “Don’t shame me for being the best feminist out there — for doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, while pregnant. I’m a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including doing your husband,” she said.

     

    @owainlaing I need help lads! #bonnieblue#babyshower#rome♬ original sound – VicBlends

    Blue has long been open about the number of men she has had intimate relationships with.

    Last year, she claimed she had been with nearly 2,000 men, but has since participated in several more challenges involving hundreds of additional participants.

    “Not funny,” a netizen said about Laing’s involvement with Blue

    Comment expressing surprise and confusion reacting to Bonnie Blue baby shower twist

    Comment expressing 'she knows' on outrage over man and Bonnie Blue at baby shower

    Comment criticizing the man and Bonnie Blue incident as not funny

    Comment praising Bonnie Blue as a goddess in outrage discussion

    Comment denying need for help amid Bonnie Blue controversy

    Comment questioning the acceptability of Bonnie Blue outrage situation

    Comment wondering if he told her yet about sleeping with Bonnie Blue

    User comment expressing disgust about the Bonnie Blue baby shower incident

    Comment calling people weird in discussion about Bonnie Blue's baby shower

    User comment urging self-respect after Bonnie Blue baby shower outrage

    Comment questioning if the incident at Bonnie Blue baby shower was worth it

    Comment expressing sadness on the man and girlfriend controversy

    Reply calling the man and girlfriend twist shocking and upsetting

    Comment reacting in disbelief to man and girlfriend baby shower scandal

     

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is Nathan's Captain Fancypants? He is always one of the first to comment on one of these articles to sanctimoniously attack the woman and not the 300 men who had s‍e‍x‍ with her. Such a hypocrite and so pathetic. Maybe that's why he uses the word "cuck" all the time - he's worried about his own hearth and home.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is Nathan's Captain Fancypants? He is always one of the first to comment on one of these articles to sanctimoniously attack the woman and not the 300 men who had s‍e‍x‍ with her. Such a hypocrite and so pathetic. Maybe that's why he uses the word "cuck" all the time - he's worried about his own hearth and home.

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