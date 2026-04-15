Woman Who Faked Pregnancy With Bump And Doll Pulls Out Of Documentary Meant To Tell Her Story

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The woman who faked her pregnancy and lied to her boyfriend and family members has changed her mind about a planned tell-all documentary.

Kira Cousins, from Airdrie, Scotland, made headlines last year after it was revealed that she used a fake bump and later a plastic doll to pretend she had given birth to a girl named Bonnie-Leigh Joyce.

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Highlights Kira Cousins canceled her documentary after faking her pregnancy using a fake bump and a hyperrealistic doll.

The Scottish woman emphasized that she wanted to prioritize her mental health and heal privately.

Kira admitted to lying after her mother found the doll in her bedroom last year.

Kira Cousins has stepped back from the documentary about her fake baby hoax



Image credits: kiracousins.x

Her loved ones eventually learned the “baby” was a hyperrealistic Reborn doll after her mother found it in her bedroom.

Amid the scandal, the former supermarket worker signed a contract with production companies Soho Studios Entertainment and Two Rivers Media to turn her deceitful story into a documentary, a decision that was questioned by a family friend.

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Kira has now announced that she has stepped back from the documentary that aimed to tell her side of the story.

Image credits: neavemcrobert

“Before any rumours start to circulate I would like to address this matter directly,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have taken the decision to withdraw from the documentary after discussions with the producers, as I believe this is the most appropriate outcome for all involved.

“While I may choose to share my story at some point in the future, I may equally decide not to. At the moment I don’t feel that this is the right time.”

The Scottish woman wore a fake baby bump and later used a doll to pretend she had welcomed a baby girl



Image credits: neavemcrobert

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Image credits: neavemcrobert

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The woman acknowledged that her lies “may have caused confusion or upset” and said she had apologized privately to “those most closely affected, and now online to those who it also may have caused upset and distress.”

Kira stated that she is prioritizing her mental health and wants to heal privately.

“I will continue to work upon myself to be the best version I can be for myself, family and friends. I apologise to my ex and his family, I wish them all the best and hope this decision brings them peace.”

Image credits: kiracousins.x

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Kira’s decision comes after a family friend accused her of trying to profit from the scandal, suggesting she was adding fuel to the fire after deeply hurting her family and the “baby father,” Jamie Gardner.

“It’s not right that she is making money from what she has put people through,” the friend said. “She should be embarrassed, to be honest. She put those closest to her through a world of hurt and she is still going.”

Kira reportedly wore an artificial baby bump to trick her loved ones into believing she was expecting and even threw a gender reveal party for the nonexistent child.

Her mother discovered the truth about the doll after Kira announced that her “baby” had passed away

Image credits: neavemcrobert

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She posted what is believed to be AI-generated footage of the “baby” kicking and later posted photos of her “daughter.”

Kira’s family helped with what they thought would be the new addition to the family. Her mother bought her a stroller, her grandmother purchased car seats, and one of her cousins from Wales sent her £500.

At one point, Kira wrote about hospital appointments and claimed antenatal tests had detected a heart defect in her child.

Image credits: kiracousins.x

She eventually claimed the baby had passed away. Her mother is believed to have found the lifelike doll in Kira’s bedroom, discovering the truth about the fake pregnancy.

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“It’s the talk of Scotland. She took the doll in to show her workmates and wouldn’t let them touch the baby,” an anonymous family source said after the hoax came to light.

“Everybody believed her. She had a gender reveal, she posted scan photos and even said the baby had a hole in its heart,” another friend, Neave McRobert, told The Daily Record.

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Kira posted pictures of Bonnie-Leigh, who was actually a realistic Reborn doll, and didn’t let co-workers near the “child”



Image credits: neavemcrobert

“Then she texted me saying the baby was born. We were all so happy. I can’t imagine how he must feel right now and everyone else who has been lied to for months and months.”

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The realistic Reborn babies retail for between $40 and $2,700, with some versions designed to make crying sounds, produce fake tears, and wet diapers.

In October 2025, Kira claimed she had given birth to Bonnie-Leigh, whom she said weighed 5lbs 4oz.

Image credits: kiracousins.x

Messages show Kira told the man she claimed was Bonnie-Leigh’s father that their baby had lost her life.

Following her actions, Kira resigned from the Orange Order, the biggest Protestant fraternity in Scotland, after they launched a probe into whether she brought the organization into disrepute.

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“She sent us a letter a few weeks after we launched our investigation to notify us about her intention to resign. She never gave a reason why, but she has obviously been through a lot and has so much going on,” the organization stated, as per The Daily Record.

“We did offer her support throughout the scandal but that was declined. She told us that she had enough support from those close to her.”

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Kira admitted to lying to her loved ones about her pregnancy



Image credits: neavemcrobert

In a statement on TikTok last year, Kira seemingly admitted to the hoax, writing, “In my own words let’s set this straight. I was in bed when my mother came into my room and found it to be a doll.”

She said she had been keeping herself away “from literally everyone” before they discovered the truth, which led to her being “confronted by all the family.”

“Don’t for one minute think they let me away with this, they haven’t. And none of them knew. Neither did the dad and his family.”

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