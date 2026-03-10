Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Disturbing Texts From Turning Point USA College President Exposed As He Is Forced To Resign
Young man smiling in a suit with a Turning Point USA backdrop, related to disturbing texts and forced resignation news.
Society

Disturbing Texts From Turning Point USA College President Exposed As He Is Forced To Resign

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Ian Valdes, the president of Florida International University’s Turning Point USA chapter, has stepped down after a series of racist, antisemitic, and homophobic messages from the group’s WhatsApp chat were leaked.

The leaks, dating between September and October 2025, show members of the organization founded by Charlie Kirk using the N-word more than 400 times and issuing a string of slurs against Black, Jewish, gay, and disabled people.

Highlights
  • Florida International University’s Turning Point USA president Ian Valdes has resigned after the group’s leaked WhatsApp chats.
  • The leaked messages, reportedly sent between September and October 2025, showed members using the N-word several times and making hateful remarks about Black, Jewish, LGBTQ+, and disabled people.
  • The controversy has also put Miami-Dade GOP secretary Abel Carvajal under pressure, as he was the one who started the chat last year.

Women were also targeted in the group, where they were referred to as “wh*res.”

The group has since posted a statement on Instagram announcing the resignation of its president. 

    Florida International University’s Turning Point USA chapter in pickle as WhatsApp chat gets leaked

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10

    The Miami Herald reported the leaked messages on Thursday, March 5, confirming that the group chat, in addition to Valdes, included several other conservative campus leaders like Miami-Dade Grand Old Party (Republican) secretary Abel Carvajal and former College Republicans recruitment chair Dariel Gonzalez.

    Turning Point USA college president smiling in a suit with a student organization logo background.

    Image credits: head_cinema/X

    Another member of the chat was William Bajerano, who previously tried to start a pro-life group at Miami Dade College.

    He was the primary user of the N-word in the group and, at one point, according to the outlet, posted a block of text calling for acts of extreme violence against Black people, including crucifixion, beheading, and dissection. 

    Official statement from Turning Point USA Florida International University chapter on leadership change after disturbing texts exposed.

    Image credits: tpusa_fiu/Instagram

    Gonzalez, who was the sitting College Republicans’ recruitment chairman at the time, responded to it saying, “How edgy.”

    In other texts spread out over several days, he went on to make remarks such as, “I refuse to be indoctrinated by the coloreds,” and “Avoid the coloreds like the plague.”

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the modern Republican Party amid Turning Point USA college president controversy.

    Image credits: iIllini71

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing behavior linked to Turning Point USA college leadership and its impact on school clubs.

    Image credits: johnbates207

    At one point, the group chat directed hate toward Jewish women, advising members to have relationships with them but not consider marriage.

    Ian Valdes added at the time: “I would def not marry a Jew.”

    Turning Point USA college president speaking on stage in a suit during a public event before forced resignation controversy.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore

    Valdes also sounded off against immigration, according to The Miami Herald, saying, “We need to have a moratorium on immigration temporarily unless it’s someone from a first-world country.”

    “I obviously mean whites,” he then clarified.

    People dancing and celebrating at a Turning Point USA college event under purple stage lighting with an American flag backdrop.

    Image credits: tpusa_fiu/Instagram

    Announcing Valdes’s resignation on Instagram, FIU’s TPUSA wing wrote: “The chapter president has stepped down from leadership, turned over social media, and we are currently reconstituting our leadership team.” 

    “Our chapter remains focused on fostering constructive conversation, supporting our members, and continuing our mission of engaging students in meaningful discussions,” it added.

    Turning Point USA college president smiling in a blue blazer and striped shirt before resigning amid disturbing texts controversy.

    Image credits: abel_alexander_carvajal_fl/Instagram

    Abel Carvajal reportedly started the chat last year following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing political accountability related to Turning Point USA college president controversy.

    Image credits: MissAwori

    Though he remains in place as Miami-Dade GOP secretary, the party’s board voted last week to request his resignation. 

    Another meeting to vote on Carvajal’s position is scheduled to take place soon

    Turning Point USA college president standing with former president, both giving thumbs up in front of American flags.

    Image credits: kevincooperfl/Instagram

    Miami-Dade GOP chairman Kevin Cooper, in a statement condemning Abel Carvajal’s racist group chat, said: “His words and actions are reprehensible.”

    Florida state representative and former Miami-Dade GOP chair Alex Rizo further revealed that a full party meeting to decide Carvajal’s fate within the camp will take place imminently, though he failed to provide a date.

    Statement from Miami-Dade Republican Party condemning racist texts amid Turning Point USA college president resignation.

    Image credits: MiamiDadeGOP/X

    Another Republican state representative, Juan Porras, condemned the secretary and called for his resignation, as did GOP state senators Alexis Calatayud, Ileana Garcia, and Ana Maria Rodriguez.

    Carvajal, however, has refused to step down. 

    He told The Miami Herald over the weekend that “no action has been taken to remove me from the board,” adding that “if you have been told otherwise, that is a blatant falsehood.”

    Tweet from Mr. Christopher discussing disturbing texts linked to Turning Point USA college president amid resignation news.

    Image credits: iamalmostlegend

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying about allegations linked to Turning Point USA college president scandal.

    Image credits: Blk_UrbanKitty

    “I have received the support of countless members of the Miami-Dade executive committee who have known me for several years and know who I truly am,” he added.

    The Florida International University TPUSA members being in the headlines because of their group chat, meanwhile, is not a new phenomenon.

    A previous report showed them sharing not only racist jokes but also memes about s**ual violence

    Image credits: Driena Sixto

    Miami New Times in October 2018 revealed that members of FIU’s TPUSA joked about watching underage cartoon p**nography and deporting Latina women.

    In one of the most disturbing cases, they shared racist Pepe the Frog memes depicting Syrian men a**aulting a white Swedish woman at gunpoint. 

    At one point, a prominent group member had to warn others in the chat not to use racial slurs or reference Richard Spencer.

    Spencer, notably, is an avowed white nationalist known for advocating the creation of a white ethno-state.

    “Right on brand for conservatives,” a netizen remarked about the leaked FIU TPUSA chat

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing conservative group chats related to Turning Point USA college president controversy.

    Image credits: CrazyLexxiCool

    Tweet from user #StopCopCity about a group chat linked to white supremacists amid Turning Point USA college president controversy.

    Image credits: ChuckModi1

    Twitter reply from Jasher® expressing shock about 400 instances related to disturbing texts from Turning Point USA president.

    Image credits: jashercox

    Man replying on social media about Turning Point USA college president as disturbing texts are exposed and he resigns.

    Image credits: eddluxe

    Screenshot of a disturbing text message exposing Turning Point USA college president amid forced resignation controversy.

    Image credits: notpopbase

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on disturbing texts from Turning Point USA college president amid resignation controversy.

    Image credits: LawrenceDCodes

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing learned racist behavior amid disturbing texts from Turning Point USA college president controversy.

    Image credits: T1Texas

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing texts linked to Turning Point USA college president controversy.

    Image credits: jen3034

    Screenshot of disturbing texts from Turning Point USA college president exposed, highlighting hypocrisy before forced resignation.

    Image credits: _shademan_

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing disturbing texts from Turning Point USA college president exposed online.

    Image credits: 8pmcrypto

    Tweet from New_World 96 criticizing a Republican, related to disturbing texts from Turning Point USA college president exposed.

    Image credits: KingCam79

    Tweet from Mary Burrell describing disturbing texts related to Turning Point USA college president controversy and resignation.

    Image credits: MaryBur71233913

    Tweet criticizing Turning Point USA college president, referencing disturbing texts and controversy leading to forced resignation.

    Image credits: FearInherent

    Angela Thornton replying to a tweet, commenting on the Turning Point USA college president controversy online.

    Image credits: WiseWord10

    Tweet from John at DC_Union_Thug commenting on disturbing texts exposing Turning Point USA college president’s conduct before resignation.

    Image credits: DC_Union_Thug

    Screenshot of a tweet exposing disturbing texts related to Turning Point USA college president controversy.

    Image credits: sanosbo1

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Dixon Mathis commenting with a casual remark, related to Turning Point USA college president controversy.

    Image credits: dIx0n_MaThIs

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing texts linked to Turning Point USA college president amid resignation.

    Image credits: bigd_o_cycler

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

