Woman’s “Outrageous” 10-Month Lie Unravels After Family Discovers Her Baby Is Actually A Doll
The internet is buzzing over a viral case involving 23-year-old Kira Cousins, who was accused of faking a full-term pregnancy and pretending to give birth, only for her “baby” to turn out to be a hyper-realistic doll.
The Scottish woman reportedly hosted a gender reveal party, received gifts, and even posted updates about her “daughter,” whom she named Bonnie-Leigh, before the truth was allegedly uncovered by her mother.
- A Scottish woman has gone viral after allegedly faking a pregnancy using a reborn doll named Bonnie-Leigh.
- Her cousin shared the story in a viral TikTok video, while the woman later spoke out to provide some context on her actions.
- The story has shocked the internet, with many questioning how the elaborate act lasted several months undetected.
Needless to say, the internet is now waiting for Netflix to announce a documentary about Cousins’ strange and disturbing tale.
Cousins’ friends and family believed the pregnancy for months
According to viral posts shared by Kira’s cousin, Neave McRobert, the elaborate deception stretched over several months.
During this time, Cousins posted photos of her growing bump, alleged ultrasound images, and even videos showing the “baby kicking.”
Her social media timeline looked convincing. She even had a full gender reveal party featuring pink smoke and themed decorations.
She posted detailed hospital visits and alleged health complications, including claims that her “baby” suffered a congenital heart defect.
Friends rallied around her, buying gifts, clothes, and even a £1,000 pram.
Eventually, Cousins posted on social media that her “daughter” had been born. She just supposedly gave birth on her own.
To celebrate the occasion, she posted an image of her “child,” with a caption reading: “Miss Bonnie-Leigh Joyce Gardner. Born 10/10/25 @ 2:46 a.m. 5 lbs 4 oz.”
Her friend, Neave McRoberts, later shared her account of the story in a TikTok video, which has since gathered millions of views.
“She received A LOT of presents for her ‘baby doll.’ Anyway no one thought for a second that she wasn’t pregnant, or lying to everyone.
“She didn’t let anyone touch the baby not even me, when she was in my house, but we thought she’s just being an overprotective mum,” McRoberts said.
Cousins later claimed that her “daughter” suffered an illness and passed away
Over the course of her deception, Kira made sure to maintain her narrative on social media.
In one post, she described how her child supposedly had an atrioventricular septal defect that would require open-heart surgery.
She kept things balanced, too, thanking unnamed “midwife’s and sonographers” and asking everyone to “respect privacy on both sides of the family.”
Cousins also later announced that she would be a single mom because her boyfriend, Jamie, as well as his family, were not very helpful.
Jamie, for his part, was never able to spend too much time with his supposed “child.”
He did go with Cousins to alleged doctor’s appointments, but he was never allowed into the actual appointments themselves.
Eventually, Cousins told Jamie that “something happened to Bonnie Leigh,” and that the child had passed away.
This was an absolute blow to Jamie, who could be seen in text messages telling Cousins, “You’ve left me in the dark for long enough.”
The story took a shocking turn when Kira’s own mother discovered that something was definitely off with the alleged “baby.”
The shocking discovery made by Kira’s mom changed everything and brought all the lies crashing down
The situation came crashing down when Cousins’ mother reportedly entered her room and found that the “baby” was not real.
It was a Reborn doll, a hyper-realistic doll designed to simulate the look of a real baby.
Some dolls even feature a “Drink and Wet system” that simulates drinking and wetting.
Following the discovery, family members confronted Cousins, who had isolated herself in the days leading up to the revelation.
In her own TikTok response titled “Discovering the doll,” Cousins described how her story unraveled in detail.
“I was still in bed when my own mother came into my room, stormed in and found it to be a doll and shouted downstairs.
“The next I know, I was sitting against my door, wouldn’t come down to be confronted by all the family that had then assembled.”
She added that she had been avoiding everyone in the weeks before.
“It’s true I had been keeping myself away from literally everyone, went into my own bubbles, didn’t want anyone around me at all.”
Cousins ended her post by clarifying that her relatives had not overlooked her actions.
“Don’t for one min think either they let me away with half of this. THEY HAVEN’T,” Cousins stressed.
She also maintained that only she knew about Bonnie Leigh’s true nature.
No one in her family, or Jamie’s, was in on the deception.
“CAN I JUST DISCLAIM NONE OF MY FAMILY KNEW!!!” she wrote.
“Nor DID JAMIE and his family despite everyone having suspicions.
“Nothing came to light until the TUESDAY morning/day,” Cousins added.
Social media has reacted with shock and disbelief at the incredible tale of Kira Cousins and her “baby,” the Reborn doll, Bonnie Leigh
Slightly off topic, this is clearly someone in need of mental health. As I said off topic.. as someone with no kids and no intention of ever having them. Also im Irish.. I don’t think gender reveals have crept in.. if they have none of my friends has done them. Could someone explain… the parents in these videos all seem to be in surprise at the reveal? But didn’t they org the party with blue or pink confetti/ cake/ balloons etc?
I believe they get the gender in a sealed envelope from the doctor, give it to a trusted family member or friend, who then arranges the reveal party.
One week we get someone who kills a newborn, the next we get someone so wanting a baby she does this. It's difficult t9 understand.
I think she wanted the attention rather than an actual childLoad More Replies...
