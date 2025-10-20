Woman’s “Outrageous” 10-Month Lie Unravels After Family Discovers Her Baby Is Actually A Doll

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is buzzing over a viral case involving 23-year-old Kira Cousins, who was accused of faking a full-term pregnancy and pretending to give birth, only for her “baby” to turn out to be a hyper-realistic doll.

The Scottish woman reportedly hosted a gender reveal party, received gifts, and even posted updates about her “daughter,” whom she named Bonnie-Leigh, before the truth was allegedly uncovered by her mother.

Highlights A Scottish woman has gone viral after allegedly faking a pregnancy using a reborn doll named Bonnie-Leigh.

Her cousin shared the story in a viral TikTok video, while the woman later spoke out to provide some context on her actions.

The story has shocked the internet, with many questioning how the elaborate act lasted several months undetected.

Needless to say, the internet is now waiting for Netflix to announce a documentary about Cousins’ strange and disturbing tale.

RELATED:

Cousins’ friends and family believed the pregnancy for months

Woman in orange dress smiling indoors near a door, related to story about woman’s outrageous baby doll lie unraveling.

Share icon

Image credits: X/KiraCousins

According to viral posts shared by Kira’s cousin, Neave McRobert, the elaborate deception stretched over several months.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this time, Cousins posted photos of her growing bump, alleged ultrasound images, and even videos showing the “baby kicking.”

Pregnant woman smiling outdoors in a white dress, linked to outrageous 10-month lie about baby actually being a doll.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/neavemcrobert

Her social media timeline looked convincing. She even had a full gender reveal party featuring pink smoke and themed decorations.

She posted detailed hospital visits and alleged health complications, including claims that her “baby” suffered a congenital heart defect.

Ultrasound photos and gender reveal scroll placed on a car seat, related to woman's outrageous baby doll lie.

Share icon

Image credits: Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends rallied around her, buying gifts, clothes, and even a £1,000 pram.

Eventually, Cousins posted on social media that her “daughter” had been born. She just supposedly gave birth on her own.

Two women smiling at a gender reveal party with balloons, related to woman's outrageous 10-month lie unraveling.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/neavemcrobert

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate the occasion, she posted an image of her “child,” with a caption reading: “Miss Bonnie-Leigh Joyce Gardner. Born 10/10/25 @ 2:46 a.m. 5 lbs 4 oz.”

Her friend, Neave McRoberts, later shared her account of the story in a TikTok video, which has since gathered millions of views.

“She received A LOT of presents for her ‘baby doll.’ Anyway no one thought for a second that she wasn’t pregnant, or lying to everyone.

“She didn’t let anyone touch the baby not even me, when she was in my house, but we thought she’s just being an overprotective mum,” McRoberts said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman's outrageous 10-month lie exposed as family discovers her baby is actually a doll being cradled.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/neavemcrobert

Cousins later claimed that her “daughter” suffered an illness and passed away

Red baby doll clothes laid out flat on a white textured surface, related to woman's outrageous 10-month lie.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/neavemcrobert

Over the course of her deception, Kira made sure to maintain her narrative on social media.

In one post, she described how her child supposedly had an atrioventricular septal defect that would require open-heart surgery.

Woman in colorful dress holding drink and purse, linked to outrageous 10-month lie about baby being a doll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/neavemcrobert

ADVERTISEMENT

She kept things balanced, too, thanking unnamed “midwife’s and sonographers” and asking everyone to “respect privacy on both sides of the family.”

Cousins also later announced that she would be a single mom because her boyfriend, Jamie, as well as his family, were not very helpful.

Woman’s outrageous 10-month lie exposed as family discovers her baby is actually a doll in car seat with a pacifier.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/neavemcrobert

Jamie, for his part, was never able to spend too much time with his supposed “child.”

He did go with Cousins to alleged doctor’s appointments, but he was never allowed into the actual appointments themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman reacts in disbelief over family discovering her baby is actually a doll after 10-month lie unravels.

Share icon

Eventually, Cousins told Jamie that “something happened to Bonnie Leigh,” and that the child had passed away.

This was an absolute blow to Jamie, who could be seen in text messages telling Cousins, “You’ve left me in the dark for long enough.”

Young woman lying on bed holding a baby doll wrapped in a pink blanket, highlighting an outrageous 10-month lie.

Share icon

Image credits: Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

The story took a shocking turn when Kira’s own mother discovered that something was definitely off with the alleged “baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The shocking discovery made by Kira’s mom changed everything and brought all the lies crashing down

Baby doll in a car seat covered by a white blanket with a pink trim, highlighting woman's outrageous 10-month lie discovery.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/neavemcrobert

The situation came crashing down when Cousins’ mother reportedly entered her room and found that the “baby” was not real.

It was a Reborn doll, a hyper-realistic doll designed to simulate the look of a real baby.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s outrageous 10-month lie about her baby being a doll.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Some dolls even feature a “Drink and Wet system” that simulates drinking and wetting.

Following the discovery, family members confronted Cousins, who had isolated herself in the days leading up to the revelation.

In her own TikTok response titled “Discovering the doll,” Cousins described how her story unraveled in detail.

“I was still in bed when my own mother came into my room, stormed in and found it to be a doll and shouted downstairs.

Realistic baby doll wearing a white hat with pink bow, highlighting woman's 10-month lie involving baby doll discovery.

Share icon

Image credits: Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

“The next I know, I was sitting against my door, wouldn’t come down to be confronted by all the family that had then assembled.”

She added that she had been avoiding everyone in the weeks before.

“It’s true I had been keeping myself away from literally everyone, went into my own bubbles, didn’t want anyone around me at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cousins ended her post by clarifying that her relatives had not overlooked her actions.

Realistic baby doll dressed in pink hat and mittens, featured in woman's outrageous 10-month lie story.

Share icon

Image credits: Facebook

“Don’t for one min think either they let me away with half of this. THEY HAVEN’T,” Cousins stressed.

She also maintained that only she knew about Bonnie Leigh’s true nature.

Woman smiling indoors with blonde hair, linked to story about her outrageous 10-month lie involving a doll baby.

Share icon

Image credits: Facebook

No one in her family, or Jamie’s, was in on the deception.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CAN I JUST DISCLAIM NONE OF MY FAMILY KNEW!!!” she wrote.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning how a woman maintained a 10-month lie with a doll instead of a real baby.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nor DID JAMIE and his family despite everyone having suspicions.

“Nothing came to light until the TUESDAY morning/day,” Cousins added.

Baby doll wrapped in white blanket with pink hat in a car seat, linked to woman's outrageous 10-month lie story.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/neavemcrobert

Social media has reacted with shock and disbelief at the incredible tale of Kira Cousins and her “baby,” the Reborn doll, Bonnie Leigh

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment reading "i’m clearly not doing enough with my free will this is hilarious" with 153.6K likes.

Share icon

Comment comparing a lifelike baby doll to a real baby, referencing the woman's outrageous 10-month lie unraveling.

Share icon

Comment on Reddit by Benderofspoons with a Hare Krishna avatar, expressing anticipation for a Netflix documentary.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media discussing maternity leave and midwife forms, related to woman's baby revealed as doll story.

Share icon

Comment on social media about woman’s long lie after family discovers her baby is a doll, expressing disbelief.

Share icon

Social media comment expressing disbelief about woman’s outrageous 10-month lie involving a baby doll.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a woman’s outrageous 10-month lie unraveling after family discovers her baby is actually a doll with shocked emoji.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok comment from Victoria reacting with shocked emoji saying this is the maddest thing ever about woman's outrageous 10-month lie unraveling.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment saying she wanted to trap that man, relating to woman’s outrageous 10-month lie.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post saying woman’s outrageous 10-month lie unraveled after family discovered her baby is a doll.

Share icon

Comment from Nina expressing heartbreak over family's devastation after discovering the baby is actually a doll.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok comment reacting to a shocking gender reveal with emojis and slang, highlighting an outrageous 10-month lie.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post showing a woman’s reaction with shocked face emoji about the outrageous 10-month lie involving a baby doll.

Share icon

Photo of a doll with brown hair and one eye closed, illustrating a woman's outrageous 10-month lie about her baby.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman's 10-month lie involving a doll mistaken for her baby.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Comment about baby's toddler pictures featuring a realistic doll linked to woman's outrageous 10-month lie discovery.

Share icon

Two mannequins dressed in school uniforms sitting on a bench, illustrating a doll mistaken for a baby.

Share icon

Comment from Ivy Reborns about inquiring to buy a silicone doll, related to woman’s outrageous 10-month lie.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of Instagram comment by Catherine questioning how boyfriend didn’t realize woman’s baby was actually a doll.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment saying This is wild in response to woman's outrageous 10-month lie about baby being a doll.

Share icon