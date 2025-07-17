So today, we took a deep dive into the r/ForCuriousSouls community to uncover some of the coolest facts from every corner of the globe. Grab your imaginary smart glasses (or real ones, if you’ve got them) and get comfy, you’re about to learn a bunch of things you’ll definitely want to share at your next hangout.

The world is a fascinating place, packed with wonders that never stop surprising us. With so much happening every single day, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the quirky, mind-boggling things out there. Thankfully, the internet is a goldmine of fascinating tidbits that help us stay curious and in the loop.

#1 Til That In 1825 Painter Samuel Morse Received A Letter Which Read That His Wife Was Sick. The Day After That A New One Said That She Was Dead Share icon When 2 days later he went to his wife, he discovered that she was already buried. Pissed off for the slowness of communications, he invented the Morse code.



#2 Minutes Before The 2004 Tsunami Hit Thailand, Tilly Smith, 10 Y.o. Girl Warned Her Parents It Was Coming Share icon While on beach, she recognized the warning signs of a tsunami as she had learned them in geography class just two weeks earlier. She is credited with saving the lives of hundreds of tourists.



#3 In 1999, Skydiver Joan Murray’s Parachutes Malfunctioned, Leaving Her To Free-Fall 14,500 Feet Above North Carolina, Landing Directly On A Fire Ants' Mound Share icon Miraculously, she survived. Doctors believe that being stung over 200 times by ants triggered a surge of adrenaline, keeping her heart beating.



There’s truly no age limit when it comes to learning: you can pick up new skills or ideas anytime, anywhere, as long as you have the curiosity to fuel you. And when it comes to your style, there’s always room to level up and experiment! So, we thought, why not get some insider advice straight from an expert? We chatted with Kayal, a talented fashion stylist from Mumbai who has worked her magic on several Bollywood celebrities. She shared some of her favorite practical tips and tricks to help you up your fashion game without breaking the bank.

#4 A Google Ad From 1999, Promoting Its Search Engine Share icon

#5 Juliane Koepcke, A 17-Year-Old Girl Was Sucked Out Of Airplane In 1971 After It Was Struck By Bolt Of Lightning Share icon She was sole survivor of the LANSA Flight 508 plane crash in the Amazon forest in 1971. She fell 10,000 ft strapped to her seat & spent 11 days alone in the jungle before being rescued.



#6 In 2016, When An Aboriginal Australian Girl Graduated From College Share icon Her grandfather, an Aboriginal elder living on a remote island, traveled nearly 2,000 miles to attend the ceremony and celebrate with her through dance.



Kayal’s first tip is refreshing: “Fashion is not expensive.” She believes that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune; it’s all about how you wear what you already have. “Whether you’re trying to up your style game or just want to feel a bit more put together, you only need to put in a little effort,” she says. Her advice? Start by experimenting. Step out of your comfort zone and try something you normally wouldn’t; you might just discover a new signature look!

#7 After The Death Of Her Husband & With No Breadwinner In The House, Mary Ann Bevan Decided To Enter A Contest And Won The Offensive Title Of "Ugliest Woman In The World" & Was Hired By A Circus Share icon She endured the ridicule of others in order to raise her children & give them a better life.



#8 A Statue In Istanbul To Honor Tombili, A Famous Stray Cat. He Used To Sit In This Position And Watch Passers-By Share icon

#9 Astronomer Harlow Shapley Firmly Believed That There Was Only One Galaxy In The Universe Share icon But when he was presented with an evidence that disproved his view, he said "it destroyed his universe." Then he completely changed his view and devoted his subsequent career in mapping 76,000 galaxies.



One of Kayal’s golden rules is to start with your own closet. “If there’s something you haven’t worn in 10 years, it’s probably time to donate it,” she laughs. Clearing out old pieces not only frees up space but also helps you see what you actually wear and love. Once you declutter, you can plan better outfits and spot what’s really missing in your wardrobe. It’s like giving your closet and your style a fresh start. ADVERTISEMENT According to Kayal, the basics are non-negotiable. “Start with basics, keep them, invest in them,” she insists. Think well-fitted jeans, plain tees, classic shirts, or versatile jackets. These staples are the backbone of any great outfit. Once you have a solid foundation, you can build up with statement pieces, bold colors, or unique accessories without feeling overwhelmed.

#10 Sabrina Chebichi Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Marathon In 1973 Barefoot And Wearing A Dress Share icon

#11 When Alexander The Great's Body Did Not Decompose Six Days After His Death, Ancient Greeks Were In Awe Share icon This made loyal followers believe he was a god. But he was paralyzed by a rare brain disorder unknown at that time, which caused him to suffer terrible death for a week. He was buried alive.



#12 In 1986, Nurse Sandra Clarke Couldn't Stay With A Terminal Patient Who Asked Her To Stay Share icon When she returned, the patient had passed alone. Inspired by this, she started No One Dies Alone in 2001, a volunteer program ensuring terminal patients have company during their final moments.



Patterns and colors can be intimidating for many people, but Kayal shares a simple trick: “Primary colors pair well with almost everything.” Whether it’s a bright red blazer or a cheerful blue skirt, primary shades are timeless and easy to mix and match. “When it comes to patterns, my secret is to balance them with solids; it keeps the outfit from feeling too loud,” she adds.

#13 The Remains Of Apollo 11 Lander Photographed By 5 Different Countries, Disproving Moon Landing Deniers Share icon

#14 Days Before His Death Freddie Mercury Left Instructions In His Will For Prestigious London Store Fortnum And Masons Share icon It was to deliver a luxury hamper to his closest friends and Godchildren every Christmas, something that still continues to this day 34 years later.



#15 In 1948, A Man Wore 30-Pound, Three-Toed Lead Shoes & Stomped Around A Florida Beach During The Night Share icon The footprints lead people to believe that a 15-foot-tall penguin was roaming their lands. He kept up the prank for 10 years, visiting various beaches. The hoax wasn't revealed until 40 years later.



Kayal says, “Experiment with layering. It’s one of the easiest ways to elevate any outfit. Play with jackets, scarves, shrugs, or even shirts worn open over tees. Layering lets you mix colors, textures, and patterns in fun ways without spending extra. It’s also super practical: You can add or remove layers depending on the weather. And the best part? You’ll always look like you put in more effort than you actually did!”

#16 In 1946, Soviet Children Gifted A Carved Great Seal Replica To The US Ambassador, Unknowingly Hiding A Listening Device Called ‘The Thing’ Share icon It was found in 1952 during a counter-surveillance sweep.



#17 The Wrap-Around Spider, Indigenous To Australia, Can Flatten And Wrap Its Body Around Tree Limbs For Camouflage Share icon

Knowing your body type can make styling so much easier. “It’s important to understand your body shape,” Kayal explains. “If you have a pear-shaped body, avoid clothes that cling too much around the hips. If you’re leaner, you can experiment with volume and layers to add dimension.” Her point is simple: dress in a way that highlights what you love about your body, and don’t be afraid to play around until you find what works.

#18 Curved Escalators Exist Share icon

#19 In 2018, Thief Hung Phuoc Nguyen Was Caught Using The Sketch On The Right Share icon

#20 From David Attenborough, The Skeleton Of A Puffer Fish Share icon

#21 This Is What A 4,000-Pound Block Of Beautiful, Delicious Cheddar Cheese Looks Like: Share icon

Kayal’s advice goes beyond clothes; it’s also about how you feel. “Be gentle with yourself. Work with your insecurities, not against them,” she says. If you’re self-conscious about something, style around it rather than fixating on it. Confidence is always the best outfit you can wear, and when you feel good, it shows.

#22 In The Year 1912, 4 Year Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Went Missing While On Family Trip Share icon 8 months later, Bobby was found & reunited him with his family. Almost 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that child who they found wasn’t actually Bobby. No one knows what happened to the real Bobby Dunbar.



#23 Farm Herd Casper, Who Faced Off 11 Coyotes And K**led 8 Of Them Share icon He was missing for two days right after which they believed he was tracking the remaining coyotes and finishing the job. His vet sad was lucky to be alive and his owner said he will have him retire from herding.



#24 These Tunnels Were Dug By A Giant Ground Sloth That Lived 10.000 Years Ago In Brazil. The Third Photo Are The Claw Marks Share icon

Details matter more than you think! “Pay attention to the little things. Accessories can completely change a look,” Kayal says. A simple belt, a statement necklace, or the right pair of shoes can turn a plain outfit into a head-turner. It’s all about finding those small touches that reflect your personality and pull your look together effortlessly. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 In 1996 Ukraine Handed Over Nuclear Weapons To Russia "In Exchange For A Guarantee Never To Be Threatened Or Invaded" Share icon

#26 Toilets In A Medieval Castle Share icon

#27 The Reason Why We View Neanderthals As Hunched Over And Degenerate Is That The First Skeleton To Be Found Was Arthritic Share icon

Lastly, stay curious and updated. “Try to stay up to date with what’s new,” she says. You don’t have to follow every single trend, but knowing what’s in can inspire you to refresh your look in small ways. At the end of the day, clothing is one of the simplest forms of self-expression, so wear what makes you feel great and comfy. After all, the best fashion statement is confidence! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Whether it’s Kayal’s styling tips or these posts, there’s always something new to learn! Which one did you find the most intriguing? Will you be sharing this with others? Tell us in the comments below, we’d love to hear what caught your eye!

#28 Two Parents Listening To The Heartbeat Of Their 23-Year-Old Son’s Transplanted Heart Share icon

#29 New Zealand Officially Employed A Wizard For Over Two Decades, Paying Him $368,000 For "Acts Of Wizardry." The Government Eventually Ended The Contract Share icon

#30 Crows Can Remember Human Faces For Years And Are Known To Hold Grudges. If Threatened, They Recall The Person And Can Even Warn Other Crows, Passing The Info Across Generations Share icon

#31 Photos Reveal How Humans Transformed Bull Terrier Over 100 Years Share icon

#32 Japan Breaks World Internet Speed Record With 1.02 Petabits Per Second, Enough To Download All Of Netflix In One Second Share icon

#33 In 2019, Fred Pepperman, A 53-Year-Old Father Swam Out To Rescue His Daughters When Grace (16), Olivia (20), & Kathryn (24) Caught In A Riptide On A Florida Beach Share icon When his daughters were saved, he felt unconscious. He died on his way to the hospital. His last words to them were “I got you.”



#34 Ivan Lester Mcguire, An Experienced Skydiver, Was Documenting A Tandem Jump On Apr 2, 1988. He Was So Engrossed In His Filming That He Made A Critical Error Share icon He forgot to equip himself with parachute when jumped. Ivan continued filming, with his last words captured on camera being, "Oh my God, no!"



#35 The Curious Case Of Mr Gorgos Share icon 1991: a man vanishes after telling his family he's going on a business trip. 2021: a car stops in front of this man's home and drops him off. He is wearing the same clothes, can't remember where he's been all these years & is looking like he was very well taken care of.



#36 In 1998, A Married Couple Was Left Behind During A Diving Trip To The Great Barrier Reef Share icon Two days passed before anyone realized what had happened. Despite a 5-day search, the couple was never found. A dive slate was later recovered which read "... rescue us before we die..."



#37 Javier Bardem's Performance As Anton Chigurh In 'No Country For Old Men' Was Named The 'Most Realistic Depiction Of A Psychopath' Share icon By an independent group of psychologists in the 'Journal of Forensic Sciences'



#38 Til After Writing The Main Riff Of Seven Nation Army, Jack White Planned To Save It In Case He Was Ever Asked To Write A James Bond Theme Share icon Deciding this was unlikely to happen, he recorded the song anyways. Five years later, he was asked to write the theme song for the Bond film Quantum of Solace.



#39 An Average Silver Back Can Deadlift 1800 Lb And Their Grip Can Crush A Crocodile's Skull | They Are 4 To 9 Times Stronger Than An Average Human Male Share icon

#40 In 2007, US Navy Seal Mike Day Incredibly Survived Being Shot 27 Times By Al-Qaeda Militants In Various Parts Of His Body And Was Also Hit By A Grenade Share icon Despite these severe injuries, he was able to defeat all four attackers and walked away without help after waking up. He retired in 2010.



#41 Tammy Lynn Leppert, That Blonde Girl, Who Distracts Manny In The Movie Scarface, Vanished Shortly After Filming And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Since Share icon She left her family's home in Rockledge, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on July 6, 1983, and disappeared without a trace.



#42 In 1980 The FBI Formed A Fake Company And Attempted To Bribe Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of Those Tested Accepted The Bribe, And Were Convicted Share icon

#43 Mom Uses A Trash Can To Contain Her Baby While She Crochets In The Park, 1969 Share icon

#44 Persian King Agha Mohammad Khan Ordered The E**cution Of Two Servants For Being Too Loud Share icon Since it was a holy day, he postponed their execution by a day and made the servants return to their duties. They m**dered the king in his sleep that night.



#45 A Traffic Camera In The Netherlands Mistakenly Identified An Ice Pack For A Mobile Phone. She Was Fined €439 ($515) Share icon

#46 In Algeria, A Man Missing Since 1996 Was Found Captive In His Neighbor's Underground Pit Share icon

#47 A Statue Of Yasuke, An African Slave, Who Arrived In Japan In 1579 And Became The First Black Samurai Share icon

#48 Marcy Borders, Famously Known As The "Dust Lady" Due To The Iconic Photo Captured Of Her After Escaping The North Tower Of The World Trade Center On 9/11 Share icon She later succumbed to cancer at the age of 42.



#49 The Lost Colony Of Roanoke Was An English Settlement Established In 1587 On Roanoke Island, Off Present-Day North Carolina Share icon When Governor John White returned in 1590 after a supply trip, the colony was abandoned. The only clue was the word "CROATOAN" carved into a post and "CRO" etched on a tree.



#50 Third Man Syndrome Share icon An unseen presence reported by mountain climbers and explorers during traumatic survival situations that talks to the victim, gives practical advise and encouragement.



#51 An Extremely Realistic Statue Of An Airport Traveler From The 80s Known As The Traveler Share icon

#52 First Ever Photograph Of A Human Share icon

#53 One Of The Last Photos Of Bobby Driscoll [left Side] Before His Life Ended Sadly Share icon Bobby was famous Disney child actor in 1940s & 50s (including voice of Peter Pan), who died penniless and alone at age 31 in an abandoned NYC building. When his body went unclaimed, he was buried in an unmarked grave.



#54 Teddy Roosevelt's Son Quentin Joined The U.S. Army And Fought In World War 1 As A Pilot Share icon During a dogfight in 1918, he was shot down behind enemy lines. When German forces realized they had k**led a President's son, they gave him a full military burial that over 1,000 German soldiers attended.



#55 Christopher Kerze, 17, Stayed Home From School On April 20th, 1990, Complaining Of A Headache Share icon His mom came home later to find him gone and a note explaining that he'd be back later, if he didn't get "lost" (which was underlined twice). He has never been found.



#56 7 Engineers Were Suspended After They Built A Bridge With A 90-Degree Turn Share icon

#57 German Soldiers React To Footage Of Concentration Camps, 1945 Share icon

#58 George Stinney, The Youngest American To Be Sentenced To Death And Exe**ted At Just Aged 14 Share icon He was convicted, in a proceeding later vacated as an unfair trial, of m**dering two girls, aged 7 and 11, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina. He was exe**ted by electric chair in June of 1944.

