58 Unusual And Cool World Facts To Make You The Most Interesting Person In The RoomInterview With Expert
The world is a fascinating place, packed with wonders that never stop surprising us. With so much happening every single day, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the quirky, mind-boggling things out there. Thankfully, the internet is a goldmine of fascinating tidbits that help us stay curious and in the loop.
So today, we took a deep dive into the r/ForCuriousSouls community to uncover some of the coolest facts from every corner of the globe. Grab your imaginary smart glasses (or real ones, if you’ve got them) and get comfy, you’re about to learn a bunch of things you’ll definitely want to share at your next hangout.
Til That In 1825 Painter Samuel Morse Received A Letter Which Read That His Wife Was Sick. The Day After That A New One Said That She Was Dead
When 2 days later he went to his wife, he discovered that she was already buried. Pissed off for the slowness of communications, he invented the Morse code.
Minutes Before The 2004 Tsunami Hit Thailand, Tilly Smith, 10 Y.o. Girl Warned Her Parents It Was Coming
While on beach, she recognized the warning signs of a tsunami as she had learned them in geography class just two weeks earlier. She is credited with saving the lives of hundreds of tourists.
In 1999, Skydiver Joan Murray’s Parachutes Malfunctioned, Leaving Her To Free-Fall 14,500 Feet Above North Carolina, Landing Directly On A Fire Ants' Mound
Miraculously, she survived. Doctors believe that being stung over 200 times by ants triggered a surge of adrenaline, keeping her heart beating.
A Google Ad From 1999, Promoting Its Search Engine
Juliane Koepcke, A 17-Year-Old Girl Was Sucked Out Of Airplane In 1971 After It Was Struck By Bolt Of Lightning
She was sole survivor of the LANSA Flight 508 plane crash in the Amazon forest in 1971. She fell 10,000 ft strapped to her seat & spent 11 days alone in the jungle before being rescued.
In 2016, When An Aboriginal Australian Girl Graduated From College
Her grandfather, an Aboriginal elder living on a remote island, traveled nearly 2,000 miles to attend the ceremony and celebrate with her through dance.
After The Death Of Her Husband & With No Breadwinner In The House, Mary Ann Bevan Decided To Enter A Contest And Won The Offensive Title Of "Ugliest Woman In The World" & Was Hired By A Circus

She endured the ridicule of others in order to raise her children & give them a better life.
She endured the ridicule of others in order to raise her children & give them a better life.
A Statue In Istanbul To Honor Tombili, A Famous Stray Cat. He Used To Sit In This Position And Watch Passers-By
Astronomer Harlow Shapley Firmly Believed That There Was Only One Galaxy In The Universe
But when he was presented with an evidence that disproved his view, he said "it destroyed his universe." Then he completely changed his view and devoted his subsequent career in mapping 76,000 galaxies.
Sabrina Chebichi Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Marathon In 1973 Barefoot And Wearing A Dress
When Alexander The Great's Body Did Not Decompose Six Days After His Death, Ancient Greeks Were In Awe
This made loyal followers believe he was a god. But he was paralyzed by a rare brain disorder unknown at that time, which caused him to suffer terrible death for a week. He was buried alive.
In 1986, Nurse Sandra Clarke Couldn't Stay With A Terminal Patient Who Asked Her To Stay
When she returned, the patient had passed alone. Inspired by this, she started No One Dies Alone in 2001, a volunteer program ensuring terminal patients have company during their final moments.
The Remains Of Apollo 11 Lander Photographed By 5 Different Countries, Disproving Moon Landing Deniers
Days Before His Death Freddie Mercury Left Instructions In His Will For Prestigious London Store Fortnum And Masons
It was to deliver a luxury hamper to his closest friends and Godchildren every Christmas, something that still continues to this day 34 years later.
In 1948, A Man Wore 30-Pound, Three-Toed Lead Shoes & Stomped Around A Florida Beach During The Night
The footprints lead people to believe that a 15-foot-tall penguin was roaming their lands. He kept up the prank for 10 years, visiting various beaches. The hoax wasn't revealed until 40 years later.
In 1946, Soviet Children Gifted A Carved Great Seal Replica To The US Ambassador, Unknowingly Hiding A Listening Device Called 'The Thing'

It was found in 1952 during a counter-surveillance sweep.
It was found in 1952 during a counter-surveillance sweep.
The Wrap-Around Spider, Indigenous To Australia, Can Flatten And Wrap Its Body Around Tree Limbs For Camouflage
Curved Escalators Exist
In 2018, Thief Hung Phuoc Nguyen Was Caught Using The Sketch On The Right
From David Attenborough, The Skeleton Of A Puffer Fish
This Is What A 4,000-Pound Block Of Beautiful, Delicious Cheddar Cheese Looks Like:
In The Year 1912, 4 Year Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Went Missing While On Family Trip
8 months later, Bobby was found & reunited him with his family. Almost 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that child who they found wasn’t actually Bobby. No one knows what happened to the real Bobby Dunbar.
Farm Herd Casper, Who Faced Off 11 Coyotes And K**led 8 Of Them
He was missing for two days right after which they believed he was tracking the remaining coyotes and finishing the job. His vet sad was lucky to be alive and his owner said he will have him retire from herding.
These Tunnels Were Dug By A Giant Ground Sloth That Lived 10.000 Years Ago In Brazil. The Third Photo Are The Claw Marks
In 1996 Ukraine Handed Over Nuclear Weapons To Russia "In Exchange For A Guarantee Never To Be Threatened Or Invaded"
Toilets In A Medieval Castle
The Reason Why We View Neanderthals As Hunched Over And Degenerate Is That The First Skeleton To Be Found Was Arthritic
Two Parents Listening To The Heartbeat Of Their 23-Year-Old Son’s Transplanted Heart
New Zealand Officially Employed A Wizard For Over Two Decades, Paying Him $368,000 For "Acts Of Wizardry." The Government Eventually Ended The Contract
New Zealand literally had an official wizard on payroll for over two decades, his name was Ian Brackenbury Channell, and the government paid him around $368,000 NZD total for “acts of wizardry” like public spells, rain dances, and yelling cosmic truths at tourists in Christchurch. He started in the '70s as a local oddity, but by the '90s, the city just rolled with it and made it official. In 2021, they fired him for not fitting their “modern image,” and he called the council a bunch of bureaucratic bastards. Honestly, the man was a paid wizard. By a real government. For 23 years. Reality has been cosplaying harder than any of us.
Crows Can Remember Human Faces For Years And Are Known To Hold Grudges. If Threatened, They Recall The Person And Can Even Warn Other Crows, Passing The Info Across Generations
Photos Reveal How Humans Transformed Bull Terrier Over 100 Years
Japan Breaks World Internet Speed Record With 1.02 Petabits Per Second, Enough To Download All Of Netflix In One Second
In 2019, Fred Pepperman, A 53-Year-Old Father Swam Out To Rescue His Daughters When Grace (16), Olivia (20), & Kathryn (24) Caught In A Riptide On A Florida Beach
When his daughters were saved, he felt unconscious. He died on his way to the hospital. His last words to them were “I got you.”
Ivan Lester Mcguire, An Experienced Skydiver, Was Documenting A Tandem Jump On Apr 2, 1988. He Was So Engrossed In His Filming That He Made A Critical Error
He forgot to equip himself with parachute when jumped. Ivan continued filming, with his last words captured on camera being, "Oh my God, no!"
The Curious Case Of Mr Gorgos
1991: a man vanishes after telling his family he's going on a business trip. 2021: a car stops in front of this man's home and drops him off. He is wearing the same clothes, can't remember where he's been all these years & is looking like he was very well taken care of.
In 1998, A Married Couple Was Left Behind During A Diving Trip To The Great Barrier Reef
Two days passed before anyone realized what had happened. Despite a 5-day search, the couple was never found. A dive slate was later recovered which read "... rescue us before we die..."
Javier Bardem's Performance As Anton Chigurh In 'No Country For Old Men' Was Named The 'Most Realistic Depiction Of A Psychopath'
By an independent group of psychologists in the 'Journal of Forensic Sciences'
Til After Writing The Main Riff Of Seven Nation Army, Jack White Planned To Save It In Case He Was Ever Asked To Write A James Bond Theme
Deciding this was unlikely to happen, he recorded the song anyways. Five years later, he was asked to write the theme song for the Bond film Quantum of Solace.
An Average Silver Back Can Deadlift 1800 Lb And Their Grip Can Crush A Crocodile's Skull | They Are 4 To 9 Times Stronger Than An Average Human Male
In 2007, US Navy Seal Mike Day Incredibly Survived Being Shot 27 Times By Al-Qaeda Militants In Various Parts Of His Body And Was Also Hit By A Grenade
Despite these severe injuries, he was able to defeat all four attackers and walked away without help after waking up. He retired in 2010.
Tammy Lynn Leppert, That Blonde Girl, Who Distracts Manny In The Movie Scarface, Vanished Shortly After Filming And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Since
She left her family's home in Rockledge, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on July 6, 1983, and disappeared without a trace.
In 1980 The FBI Formed A Fake Company And Attempted To Bribe Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of Those Tested Accepted The Bribe, And Were Convicted
Mom Uses A Trash Can To Contain Her Baby While She Crochets In The Park, 1969
Persian King Agha Mohammad Khan Ordered The E**cution Of Two Servants For Being Too Loud
Since it was a holy day, he postponed their execution by a day and made the servants return to their duties. They m**dered the king in his sleep that night.
A Traffic Camera In The Netherlands Mistakenly Identified An Ice Pack For A Mobile Phone. She Was Fined €439 ($515)
In Algeria, A Man Missing Since 1996 Was Found Captive In His Neighbor's Underground Pit
The motive isn't officially confirmed, but theories include black magic (Omar believed he was under a spell), a personal grudge or envy, serious mental illness, or pure sadistic control—the captor may have taken advantage of the 1990s chaos to abduct Omar and keep him hidden for 26 years just to dominate him.
A Statue Of Yasuke, An African Slave, Who Arrived In Japan In 1579 And Became The First Black Samurai
Marcy Borders, Famously Known As The "Dust Lady" Due To The Iconic Photo Captured Of Her After Escaping The North Tower Of The World Trade Center On 9/11
She later succumbed to cancer at the age of 42.
The Lost Colony Of Roanoke Was An English Settlement Established In 1587 On Roanoke Island, Off Present-Day North Carolina
When Governor John White returned in 1590 after a supply trip, the colony was abandoned. The only clue was the word "CROATOAN" carved into a post and "CRO" etched on a tree.
Third Man Syndrome
An unseen presence reported by mountain climbers and explorers during traumatic survival situations that talks to the victim, gives practical advise and encouragement.
An Extremely Realistic Statue Of An Airport Traveler From The 80s Known As The Traveler
First Ever Photograph Of A Human
One Of The Last Photos Of Bobby Driscoll [left Side] Before His Life Ended Sadly
Bobby was famous Disney child actor in 1940s & 50s (including voice of Peter Pan), who died penniless and alone at age 31 in an abandoned NYC building. When his body went unclaimed, he was buried in an unmarked grave.
Teddy Roosevelt's Son Quentin Joined The U.S. Army And Fought In World War 1 As A Pilot
During a dogfight in 1918, he was shot down behind enemy lines. When German forces realized they had k**led a President's son, they gave him a full military burial that over 1,000 German soldiers attended.
Christopher Kerze, 17, Stayed Home From School On April 20th, 1990, Complaining Of A Headache
His mom came home later to find him gone and a note explaining that he'd be back later, if he didn't get "lost" (which was underlined twice). He has never been found.
7 Engineers Were Suspended After They Built A Bridge With A 90-Degree Turn
German Soldiers React To Footage Of Concentration Camps, 1945
George Stinney, The Youngest American To Be Sentenced To Death And Exe**ted At Just Aged 14
He was convicted, in a proceeding later vacated as an unfair trial, of m**dering two girls, aged 7 and 11, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina. He was exe**ted by electric chair in June of 1944.