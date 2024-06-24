ADVERTISEMENT

It’s clear that one simply can’t know everything there is to know about, but that never stopped a curious mind from learning. Luckily, in the age of the internet, it has never been easier; with just a few clicks you can reach information about anything and everything that interests you.

You can also start a discussion with fellow netizens in a matter of a couple of clicks, too, and that’s exactly what the redditor u/Jdavies44 did. They were curious to learn about interesting facts few people knew about so they asked fellow redditors to share them, and they discussed some rather fascinating things. If you’re curious to read about them, too, wait no longer and scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

#1

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) You can actually use the turn signal on your car to warn other drivers that you're turning or changing lanes.

endless-reproachment , Inline Media/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#2

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) In mid-2000s Kagoshima, Japan, an alarming rise in power blackouts was traced back to crows who were building their nests on top of electric poles. The power company formed a “Crow Patrol” in order to seek and destroy the crows’ nests. The crows responsed by building thousands of dummy nests as decoys.

The war is ongoing.

Kaelri , Umar Andrabi/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I guess we all know who is going to win this war, don't mess with crows

#3

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Switzerland, the country of neutrality, has unintentionally invaded its neighbor Liechtenstein 3-5 times…1968-2007.

3/4 times Liechtenstein didn’t know of it until Switzerland apologized.

The 1/4 was that one time Switzerland fired a missile and caused a forest fire, reparations were paid.

After one incident, the Liechtensteiners reportedly offered drinks to the Swiss soldiers.

A Liechtenstein spokesman said, "It's not like they invaded with attack helicopters".

mysticdragonwolf89 , Maria Orlova/Pexels Report

#4

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) In Turkey (the country) turkey meat is called "Hindi" (India).

capricabuffy , Engin Akyurt/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#5

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Otters have pouches in their sides they keep their favourite rocks in for smashing open clams. It's not just simians that use tools.

samwisethescaffolder , Pixabay/Pexels Report

Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even otters have pockets. Not us women, tho! Where are we supposed to keep our clam smashing rocks? In our bra? 😉

#6

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Not mind-blowing but worth sharing: There are more libraries in the US than there are Starbucks.

Mariposa510 , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#7

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) The Amazon River is over 4,000 miles long and doesn't have any bridges that cross it.

rredline , Dennis Jarvis/Flickr Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So 6500 km... That's the distance between Paris and New Dehli. Quite amazing.

#8

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) The weirdest animal in the world is the jellyfish called the Portuguese Man ‘o War (also called a bluebottle in Australia).

It gives birth via a process called “budding”, where a new animal just sort of pops off a random place on the jelly. But it doesn’t give birth to whole other jellyfish. It gives birth to many different types of animal-like creatures called “zooids”. They live on the bottom of the jelly, live independently from each other, but can’t survive without the others.

For instance, there’s a zooid that can digest fish, but can’t catch them. There’s a tentacle zooid that can catch fish, but can’t digest them. There are also several other zooids like that. Scientists have been scratching their heads about how to classify this creature, and are calling it a colony rather than an animal.

And that leads to an interesting question. What is the organism? Is it the zooid, because it moves around independently, but can’t really survive very long on its own? Or is it the whole jellyfish, in which case the zooids are a bit like organs, except for the fact that they might go for a walk occasionally?

And if you say that the whole jellyfish is the organism, maybe bees aren’t an organism either, but a beehive is?

That’s the problem with classification systems. As soon as you make one, along comes some weird example that makes you have to start again.

Sir-Viette , Islands in the Sea 2002, NOAA/OER Report

jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This probably doesn't count as an incredible fact that people don't know, but is a whole more relevant if you are at the beach: DON'T TOUCH THEM! We had this drilled into us as kids. The sting isn't usually deadly but it is extremely painful and can make you very unwell.

#9

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Chicago "The Windy City" is known for political wind not regular wind.

SonoranRoadRunner , Matt Turner/Flickr Report

#10

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) The chainsaw was invented as a tool to aid in childbirth. Rotating blades to get through the pelvic bone…..

WeThePeeps2020 , Sabine Salfer Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look up Symphysiotomy on Wikipedia and the feel free to be horrified that people actually did that.

#11

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) You have a holey face. Your sinuses are big empty cavities in your skull. The maxillary sinus is the biggest. It’s just under your eye (under the cheek bones) and I swear you could fit 3 grapes in each one.

Except for when they are full of snot.

kimtenisqueen , Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

kelsischloe1986
kelsischloe1986
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please excuse me while I go see if I can shove 3 grapes up my maxillary sinus hole. Worst case scenario, I fail the objective. Best case scenario, I get to eat grapes, the ones I didn't stick up my nose hole of course. :-) Lol!

#12

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Squirrels can’t find 80% of the nuts they hide.

Tinmania , Pixabay/Pexels Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I might be a squirrel. I can't find 80% of the things I at one point but somewhere for safe keeping.

#13

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) The earliest known public museum dates to circa 530 BCE and it had archeological Mesopotamian artifacts on display.

Top_Manufacturer8946 , historyofmuseums Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They actually had archeologists in 530 BC. Western history starts at 1AD but there's a ton of history that happened earlier. Enough that BCE archeologist was a legit occupation.

#14

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) You only need 39 digits of pi to calculate the radius of the universe to the width of a single atom.


It sounds BS but it's true. For the average engineer or scientist you'll never need more than 3.141.

TBBT-Joel , Pixabay/Pexels Report

Rob
Rob
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had one of those calculators! Upgraded to the first colour one when they came out, which I got cheap as I was visiting Hong Kong at the time.

Lake Superior. on that lake is an island called Isle Royale. on that island is a lake. on that lake is an island. on that island is a pond, and on that pond is boulder. that boulder is the largest island on the largest pond on the largest island on the largest lake on the largest island on the largest lake in the world (by surface area).

Whiskey_Warchild Report

Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like the story: "In the dark, dark, wood, there's a dark, dark house. And in the dark, dark house...."

#16

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) The brain is the only organ that named itself.

Lvivalentine , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

#17

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) A compressed spring weighs more than when the same spring is at rest. The stored potential energy of the compressed spring makes it heavier.

Really puts e = mc^2 into perspective.

chameleon28 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

#18

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Modern postural yoga-- the type and style predominantly practiced in Western countries-- is about 100 years old. It was invented in India by Indians and is derived mostly from British calisthenics and Swedish gymnastics. It was *specifically marketed to affluent westerners by Indians* as a superior form of spiritual and physical exercise. It's working as designed for its target market.

CunningRunt , Rui Dias/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Asanas, the physical postures or “exercise” part of yoga, have been around for a very long time. Specific sequences and the naming of these postures is more recent, but still based on a practice that prexists tue western version.

#19

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Johnny Appleseed is a legendary character and we know of him because he spread alcohol through the frontier. He was planting apples for alcohol and was welcomed by so many in their homes because he brought a jug of cider to every home he visited.

hoptownky , H. S. Knapp Report

#20

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) People used to use hollowed human skulls for cups and bowls in ancient England.

online732 , SomeDriftwood/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

#21

Shirley Temple led an extremely successful life as a diplomat after her childhood acting career. She was present in Czechoslovakia when the Soviet's cracked down on them (as in, she seen people killed). Later after the fall of the USSR, she was the head of establishing diplomatic relations between the US and Czechoslovakia.

TheNinjaDC Report

#22

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) A long a*s time time ago a dude in Egypt paid a guy to walk 8,000 kilometers to a tower to measure the length of it’s shadow & that’s how we found out the earth was round.

Edit: 800km I stand corrected. Still, quite the trip. I hope he paid well.

DesginerSuave , David McEachan/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Porribix
Porribix
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eratasthenes did not walk 800km just to be called "guy"

People aren’t persuaded to change their views with facts and this his been studied and proven.

ETA there’s a YouTube video on the BrainCraft channel about this. It was put up in the last day or so if anyone is curious..

6033624 Report

ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In addition to our denial of death, Ernest Becker is responsible for introducing this concept in 1973.

#24

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) In water, sound can project downwards, bend back up, hit the surface from below, reflect, go down again, and bend back towards the surface. Multiple times.

ZyxDarkshine , Pixabay/Pexels Report

#25

Nike has warranties on their shoes. If yours remains in the tread life and within the warranty date, you just make a claim and they’ll give you a voucher for new shoes and paid postage to send the old ones back.

Target will also take any Cat and Jack clothes back for an exchange as your kids grow.

Brake pads only need to be bought once for the life of a car. They are then warranty exchanged as you wear them out.

Clearly, I’m a dad.

DuckFlat Report

Infinitely more planes in the ocean than locomotives in the sky.

ChristmasTreeBarn Report

Ash
Ash
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eagles may soar, but weasels never get sucked into jet engines.

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) If your intestines are in the way during abdominal surgery, standard procedure is to scoop them out and dump them in a bowl for the duration, then basically pour them back in when you're done. As long as you don't pull enough to create an actual knot, the guts will wiggle themselves back into exactly the same shape and configuration they had before being disturbed.

Equivalent_Net , Anna Shvets/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Greymom
Greymom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The intestines are moved out of the way and held in place with surgical retractors. They are NOT “scooped out and dumped in a bowl for the duration!” 😅. Source: circulator (surgical nurse) for over a decade

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Everything you see around you is literally created by the interaction of electrons and photons (except radiation and gravity.)

Three basic actions create it all:

1) A photon goes from place to place.

2) An electron goes from place to place.

3) An electron emits or absorbs a photon.

Literally that's it.

prajnadhyana , Pietro Zuco/Fickr (not the actual photo) Report

ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this really unknown or more just not regularly acknowledged?

All of the gold discovered thus far would fit in a cube that is 23 meters wide on every side.

Glasspar52 Report

Porribix
Porribix
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This i find hard to believe, how are we calculating this. The gold currently in use? what about all the gold in burials, lost and in the sea? if we are including all that then how??

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Studies show that taking steroids and not exercising builds more muscle than exercising without taking steroids. The percentage of obese people who get to and maintain a healthy weight is statistically lower than the percentage of people who survive a gunshot to the head.

slightofhand1 , Pikx By Panther/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds like "facts" from a questionionable nutritional supplement site.

The emotion you feel when realizing, that the people around you are complex human beings like yourself with emotions, memories and "someone inside there", is called Sonder.

mordeera Report

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Sharks predate trees.

LowReputation , GEORGE DESIPRIS/Pexels Report

#33

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) There are more plastic pink flamingos than real pink flamingos.

GoBucs1969 , Jim Griffin/Flickr Report

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Solar eclipses are a completely random quirk of arbitrary factors.

The sun is roughly 400x bigger than the moon. The sun is also roughly 400x further away from earth than the moon.

Nothing created or enforces that ratio. It’s just a random happenstance that from our view, on the surface of this planet, the sun and moon seem roughly the same size, and can perfectly overlap.

Lemesplain , Sebastian Voortman/Pexels Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And in about 50,000 years we will only get annular eclipses because the moon is slowly moving away from us. It's a quirk of more arbitrary factors than OP thinks.

The average human being is asian in appearance.

bodhasattva Report

Each (human) cell in your body has over 2m (6ft) of DNA in it.

THElaytox Report

Trees communicate.

green49285 Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trees communicate in at least two ways. One is by releasing chemicals (terpenes) into the air that other trees can smell. A second way is by touching roots, and sending chemical signals through the root contact point. There may be a third way, direct contact between branches.

People with aphakia can see ultraviolet light.

JustSomeApparition Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Aphakia is a condition in which you're missing the lens of one or both of your eyes.” When associated with cataract surgery in adults, this is known as Pseudophakia.

When you put a bumper sticker or decal on, spray a couple sprays of diluted soapy water or simple green on the surface of the car first, then put the sticker down…. And you can slide it around until it’s even and centered. Use a credit card to squeegee the moisture out from underneath, pat dry, and leave it alone. It’ll adhere as it dries.

No more crooked stickers.

anon Report

Wills mom
Wills mom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is called the "wet method." I use it all them time when applying vinyl to some projects.

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) WD40 removes road tar from your car.

Tb182kaci , Kelvin Valerio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Ash
Ash
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it won't stick and you need it to, use duct tape. If it sticks and you don't want it to, use WD40. All you need in life.

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) Most of the time, the closest planet to Earth is Mercury. Actually, most of the time Mercury is the closest planet to all of the other planets, too. Even Pluto.

If you don't believe it, try a quick experiment. Take four cookies (or other small objects) and line them up on a table in front of you, perpendicular to your body. The closest cookie represents Earth. The next cookie is Venus, then Mercury, then the farthest cookie is the Sun. Obviously, Venus is closest to Earth in this configuration.

Now move Venus and Mercury in their "orbits" 90 degrees to the right (or left, it doesn't matter) of the Sun. Measure the distance from Earth to Mercury and Venus. Mercury is now closest to Earth.

Move Venus and Mercury another 90 degrees and Mercury is obviously closer, even without measuring, but measure it if you want to.

Move Venus and Mercury another 90 degrees and you'll have the mirror image of the first 90 degrees configuration. Measure it if you want to. Mercury is still closest to Earth.

You have to move Venus and Mercury closer to the Earth before you get to a point where they are the same distance from Earth. It works like this for all the planets.

Venus and Mercury and don't revolve together like this in real life. They revolve at different speeds. But over thousands or millions of years, it all averages out.

im_the_real_dad , NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Arizona State University/Carnegie Institution of Washington Report

There are craters on the poles of mercury that are SO DEEP that rays of light from the sun have never directly struck their bottoms, and scientists have found evidence of water ice at the bottom of these craters.

QueeeenElsa Report

#43

If everyone on earth was standing shoulder to shoulder, front to back, they'd all fit comfortably within the tiny state of Rhode Island.

WittyTitle5450 Report

Ash
Ash
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think "comfortably" is not the right word...

The Earth's rotation is speeding up and that means our days are getting slightly shorter. In a decade they will have to make clocks a second shorter.

Mountain-Status7393 Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It has to be the other way around, doesn't it? The Earth's rotation is slowing down due to the transfer of tidal energy from the Earth to the Moon. We've recently stopped with the leap seconds because they are not needed any more.

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) It takes only 7 pounds of force to rip off a human ear.

CapTexAmerica , Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels Report

The softest wood in the world, is considered a hardwood.

HaskilBiskom Report

All of the planets in our solar system, if laid side by side, would fit between the earth and the moon.

RawMaterial11 Report

“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers) In Uranus it rains giant diamonds.

seneca_7 , Evie Shaffer/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

If you spell out every whole number starting at 0 and ending at 999,999,999, you will not use the letter “B.”.

Darnitol1 Report

When dinosaurs were walking around, our planet was on the opposite side of the galaxy.

daever Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that changed when they stopped walking around and invented the skateboard?

The Magnetic Poles are moving and accelerating.

InspectorG-007 Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even more interesting is the wobble in the Earth's rotation axis, the Chandler wobble, which reversed phase in the year 2005. https://arxiv.org/pdf/0908.3732

About 90% of humans live on the northern hemisphere.

MrRe1ndeer Report

#53

The average life expectancy figure accounts for deaths at all ages. The longer you live, the higher your overall probability of exceeding that number.

Also, the probability of someone dying in their first year of life is similar to a person dying at any given age in their 60s.

AverageSizeWayne Report

Ash
Ash
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why life expectancy numbers in earlier centuries are so startlingly low: the number is skewed by the high rate of infant/child mortality. People who reached adulthood would very likely have lived longer than the "average life expectancy" age.

In 1944, 9 American airmen were shot down over the island Chichijima.

8 were captured by Japanese troops and executed, at least 4 were cannibalized by Japanese officers. Reports vary if it was for reasons of starvation or ritual.

One airman evaded capture and was eventually rescued. 44 years later he was elected President of the United States.

Google "The Chichijima incident" for more info.

McFeely_Smackup Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What? Ritual? Since when do japanese people eat others ritually?

Most homicides in the world are not solved.

PerdiMeuHeadphone Report

Cleopatra exists closer to us in time than she does to building of the Great Pyramid.

Tobybrent Report

Wang Zhuang
Wang Zhuang
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It seems this fact is presented in every single "facts people don't know" post on BP

Felix Baumgartner doesn't have the record for the highest altitude free jump. He did jump from 128k feet (39 km) in 2012, and very publicly. But then Alan Eustace with almost no fanfare jumped from 135k feet (41.4 km) in 2014.

the_quark Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TIL. Eustace did the jump at 57 years old. Former Senior Vice President of Google.

That if you enter on a freeway the Wrong Way at night, all the reflectors you see on the freeway will reflect as Red. Hopefully the driver can figure out something is wrong and at least pull over.

www4free Report

Ash
Ash
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A woman was watching the news on TV one night and saw a live report that someone was driving the wrong direction on the freeway. She knew her husband was driving through that area that night, so she became alarmed and called him. She said, "Some idiot is driving the wrong way on the freeway!" He answered, "THEY ALL ARE!!!"

The carbon dioxide laser is the most popular industrial laser in the world. You can hold whatever opinion you want on climate change, but carbon dioxide is so good at making heat it’s used to generate laser beams.

robotfarmer71 Report

Ash
Ash
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reads like someone thinks that people who believe in climate change just really have it in for carbon dioxide...

Mycelium, the organism that bears mushrooms, is neither flora (plants) nor fauna (animal), but rather fungi. So, they are neither animal nor plant.

famous_unicorn Report

