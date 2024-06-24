“What’s An Incredible Fact That Most People Don’t Know About?” (60 Answers)
It’s clear that one simply can’t know everything there is to know about, but that never stopped a curious mind from learning. Luckily, in the age of the internet, it has never been easier; with just a few clicks you can reach information about anything and everything that interests you.
You can also start a discussion with fellow netizens in a matter of a couple of clicks, too, and that’s exactly what the redditor u/Jdavies44 did. They were curious to learn about interesting facts few people knew about so they asked fellow redditors to share them, and they discussed some rather fascinating things. If you’re curious to read about them, too, wait no longer and scroll down to find their answers on the list below.
You can actually use the turn signal on your car to warn other drivers that you're turning or changing lanes.
In mid-2000s Kagoshima, Japan, an alarming rise in power blackouts was traced back to crows who were building their nests on top of electric poles. The power company formed a “Crow Patrol” in order to seek and destroy the crows’ nests. The crows responsed by building thousands of dummy nests as decoys.
The war is ongoing.
Well, I guess we all know who is going to win this war, don't mess with crows
Switzerland, the country of neutrality, has unintentionally invaded its neighbor Liechtenstein 3-5 times…1968-2007.
3/4 times Liechtenstein didn’t know of it until Switzerland apologized.
The 1/4 was that one time Switzerland fired a missile and caused a forest fire, reparations were paid.
After one incident, the Liechtensteiners reportedly offered drinks to the Swiss soldiers.
A Liechtenstein spokesman said, "It's not like they invaded with attack helicopters".
"Invaded". Liechtenstein is really small. You can walk through it is an hour. The invasion was a soldier accidentally walking there or something.
In Turkey (the country) turkey meat is called "Hindi" (India).
Otters have pouches in their sides they keep their favourite rocks in for smashing open clams. It's not just simians that use tools.
Not mind-blowing but worth sharing: There are more libraries in the US than there are Starbucks.
The Amazon River is over 4,000 miles long and doesn't have any bridges that cross it.
So 6500 km... That's the distance between Paris and New Dehli. Quite amazing.
The weirdest animal in the world is the jellyfish called the Portuguese Man ‘o War (also called a bluebottle in Australia).
It gives birth via a process called “budding”, where a new animal just sort of pops off a random place on the jelly. But it doesn’t give birth to whole other jellyfish. It gives birth to many different types of animal-like creatures called “zooids”. They live on the bottom of the jelly, live independently from each other, but can’t survive without the others.
For instance, there’s a zooid that can digest fish, but can’t catch them. There’s a tentacle zooid that can catch fish, but can’t digest them. There are also several other zooids like that. Scientists have been scratching their heads about how to classify this creature, and are calling it a colony rather than an animal.
And that leads to an interesting question. What is the organism? Is it the zooid, because it moves around independently, but can’t really survive very long on its own? Or is it the whole jellyfish, in which case the zooids are a bit like organs, except for the fact that they might go for a walk occasionally?
And if you say that the whole jellyfish is the organism, maybe bees aren’t an organism either, but a beehive is?
That’s the problem with classification systems. As soon as you make one, along comes some weird example that makes you have to start again.
This probably doesn't count as an incredible fact that people don't know, but is a whole more relevant if you are at the beach: DON'T TOUCH THEM! We had this drilled into us as kids. The sting isn't usually deadly but it is extremely painful and can make you very unwell.
Chicago "The Windy City" is known for political wind not regular wind.
The chainsaw was invented as a tool to aid in childbirth. Rotating blades to get through the pelvic bone…..
Look up Symphysiotomy on Wikipedia and the feel free to be horrified that people actually did that.
You have a holey face. Your sinuses are big empty cavities in your skull. The maxillary sinus is the biggest. It’s just under your eye (under the cheek bones) and I swear you could fit 3 grapes in each one.
Except for when they are full of snot.
Please excuse me while I go see if I can shove 3 grapes up my maxillary sinus hole. Worst case scenario, I fail the objective. Best case scenario, I get to eat grapes, the ones I didn't stick up my nose hole of course. :-) Lol!
Squirrels can’t find 80% of the nuts they hide.
The earliest known public museum dates to circa 530 BCE and it had archeological Mesopotamian artifacts on display.
They actually had archeologists in 530 BC. Western history starts at 1AD but there's a ton of history that happened earlier. Enough that BCE archeologist was a legit occupation.
You only need 39 digits of pi to calculate the radius of the universe to the width of a single atom.
It sounds BS but it's true. For the average engineer or scientist you'll never need more than 3.141.
Lake Superior. on that lake is an island called Isle Royale. on that island is a lake. on that lake is an island. on that island is a pond, and on that pond is boulder. that boulder is the largest island on the largest pond on the largest island on the largest lake on the largest island on the largest lake in the world (by surface area).
The brain is the only organ that named itself.
A compressed spring weighs more than when the same spring is at rest. The stored potential energy of the compressed spring makes it heavier.
Really puts e = mc^2 into perspective.
Modern postural yoga-- the type and style predominantly practiced in Western countries-- is about 100 years old. It was invented in India by Indians and is derived mostly from British calisthenics and Swedish gymnastics. It was *specifically marketed to affluent westerners by Indians* as a superior form of spiritual and physical exercise. It's working as designed for its target market.
Asanas, the physical postures or “exercise” part of yoga, have been around for a very long time. Specific sequences and the naming of these postures is more recent, but still based on a practice that prexists tue western version.
Johnny Appleseed is a legendary character and we know of him because he spread alcohol through the frontier. He was planting apples for alcohol and was welcomed by so many in their homes because he brought a jug of cider to every home he visited.
People used to use hollowed human skulls for cups and bowls in ancient England.
Shirley Temple led an extremely successful life as a diplomat after her childhood acting career. She was present in Czechoslovakia when the Soviet's cracked down on them (as in, she seen people killed). Later after the fall of the USSR, she was the head of establishing diplomatic relations between the US and Czechoslovakia.
A long a*s time time ago a dude in Egypt paid a guy to walk 8,000 kilometers to a tower to measure the length of it’s shadow & that’s how we found out the earth was round.
Edit: 800km I stand corrected. Still, quite the trip. I hope he paid well.
People aren’t persuaded to change their views with facts and this his been studied and proven.
ETA there’s a YouTube video on the BrainCraft channel about this. It was put up in the last day or so if anyone is curious..
In addition to our denial of death, Ernest Becker is responsible for introducing this concept in 1973.
In water, sound can project downwards, bend back up, hit the surface from below, reflect, go down again, and bend back towards the surface. Multiple times.
Nike has warranties on their shoes. If yours remains in the tread life and within the warranty date, you just make a claim and they’ll give you a voucher for new shoes and paid postage to send the old ones back.
Target will also take any Cat and Jack clothes back for an exchange as your kids grow.
Brake pads only need to be bought once for the life of a car. They are then warranty exchanged as you wear them out.
Clearly, I’m a dad.
Infinitely more planes in the ocean than locomotives in the sky.
If your intestines are in the way during abdominal surgery, standard procedure is to scoop them out and dump them in a bowl for the duration, then basically pour them back in when you're done. As long as you don't pull enough to create an actual knot, the guts will wiggle themselves back into exactly the same shape and configuration they had before being disturbed.
Everything you see around you is literally created by the interaction of electrons and photons (except radiation and gravity.)
Three basic actions create it all:
1) A photon goes from place to place.
2) An electron goes from place to place.
3) An electron emits or absorbs a photon.
Literally that's it.
Is this really unknown or more just not regularly acknowledged?
All of the gold discovered thus far would fit in a cube that is 23 meters wide on every side.
Studies show that taking steroids and not exercising builds more muscle than exercising without taking steroids. The percentage of obese people who get to and maintain a healthy weight is statistically lower than the percentage of people who survive a gunshot to the head.
This sounds like "facts" from a questionionable nutritional supplement site.
The emotion you feel when realizing, that the people around you are complex human beings like yourself with emotions, memories and "someone inside there", is called Sonder.
Sharks predate trees.
There are more plastic pink flamingos than real pink flamingos.
Solar eclipses are a completely random quirk of arbitrary factors.
The sun is roughly 400x bigger than the moon. The sun is also roughly 400x further away from earth than the moon.
Nothing created or enforces that ratio. It’s just a random happenstance that from our view, on the surface of this planet, the sun and moon seem roughly the same size, and can perfectly overlap.
And in about 50,000 years we will only get annular eclipses because the moon is slowly moving away from us. It's a quirk of more arbitrary factors than OP thinks.
The average human being is asian in appearance.
Each (human) cell in your body has over 2m (6ft) of DNA in it.
Trees communicate.
Trees communicate in at least two ways. One is by releasing chemicals (terpenes) into the air that other trees can smell. A second way is by touching roots, and sending chemical signals through the root contact point. There may be a third way, direct contact between branches.
People with aphakia can see ultraviolet light.
"Aphakia is a condition in which you're missing the lens of one or both of your eyes.” When associated with cataract surgery in adults, this is known as Pseudophakia.
When you put a bumper sticker or decal on, spray a couple sprays of diluted soapy water or simple green on the surface of the car first, then put the sticker down…. And you can slide it around until it’s even and centered. Use a credit card to squeegee the moisture out from underneath, pat dry, and leave it alone. It’ll adhere as it dries.
No more crooked stickers.
WD40 removes road tar from your car.
