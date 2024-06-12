55 Posts From “Inside History” That May Change Your Perspective On Things
This is 6-year-old Ruby Bridges being escorted by U.S. Marshals to school in 1960. She was the first black child to attend an all-white elementary school in the South.
For her first day, federal marshals with guns had to escort Bridges to and from school through a crowd of grown men and women shouting the n word, spitting on her, making death threats against her and her family and waving Confederate flags. They even carried a small coffin with a black baby doll inside, which caused Ruby to have nightmares at the time.
In her classroom, all her classmates were either withdrawn by white parents or abandoned the class refusing to sit with her. She refused to eat any food that wasn’t prepackaged for and sealed because they threatened to poison her.
Nearly all the teachers abandoned the school except for one, by the name of Barbara Henry. For a whole year, it was just Barbara teaching Ruby in an empty classroom. “I had never seen a white teacher before, but Mrs. Henry was the nicest teacher I ever had. She tried very hard to keep my mind off what was going on outside. But I couldn’t forget that there were no other kids,” said Ruby.
During the last Century, the laboratory testing of lipsticks used to involve a group of volunteer women who all participated by kissing one lucky random bald man. His name was Richard Ramsey 💋
This role involved testing different lipsticks by wearing them to see if they caused any negative reactions, essentially setting the stage for modern safety testing standards in the beauty industry.
Because of the abundance of interesting facts, the Inside Story Instagram page will likely leave you entertained for a while. Behavioral psychologist Dr. Susan Weinschenk explains it by pointing to a chemical in our brains that is present in our daily lives.
“Dopamine causes you to want, desire, seek out, and search,” Dr. Weinschenk wrote in an article for Psychology Today. “It increases your general level of arousal and your goal-directed behavior. Dopamine makes you curious about ideas and fuels your searching for information.”
Over the years, Dale accumulated quite a few Social Security checks he never cashed. What Dale really wanted to do with the money was provide kids with an opportunity he never had — to go to college. What he thought to be several hundred thousand dollars turned out to be almost $3 million and was distributed it to people rather than institutions.
IN 1922, CHILDREN WERE INJECTED WITH INSULIN, ONE BY ONE, ALL OF THEM AWOKE FROM THEIR COMAS
In 1922, a group of scientists went to the #Toronto General Hospital where diabetic children were kept in wards, often 50 or more at a time. Most of them were comatose and dying from diabetic keto-acidosis. Others were being treated by being placed on an extremely strict diet, which inevitably led to starvation. These children were essentially in their death beds, awaiting what was at the time, certain death. The scientists moved swiftly and proceeded to inject the children with a new purified extract of insulin. As they began to inject the last comatose child, the first one to be injected began to wake up. Then one by one, all the children awoke from their diabetic comas. A room that was full of death and gloom, suddenly became a place of joy and hope. In the early #1920s, Fredrick Banting and Charles Best discovered insulin under John Macleod at the University of Toronto. With the help of James Collip, insulin was purified, making it available to successfully treat diabetes. Both Banting and Macleod earned Nobel Prizes for their work in 1923. In the same year, Banting, Collip, and Best decided to sell the insulin patent to the University of Toronto for $1. Banting famously went on to say, “Insulin does not belong to me, it belongs to the world.”
On April 23, 1972, Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke made his third and final moonwalk, accompanied by fellow astronaut John Young. During their exploration of the Descartes Highlands with the Lunar Rover, Duke left a unique token on the lunar surface: a photograph of his family.
The photo features Duke, his wife Dorothy, and their two sons, Thomas and Charles, seated on a park bench. Remarkably, for over 40 years, this family portrait, along with Duke’s boot print, has remained undisturbed on the moon.
In a symbolic way, Duke not only brought his family to the moon, but they also stayed there indefinitely.
There is a condition called information addiction, in which we seek and consume information regardless of its value. Experts like Berkeley professor Dr. Ming Hsu compare it to the consumption of unhealthy snacks.
“To the brain, information is its own reward, above and beyond whether it’s useful,” he said. “And just as our brains like empty calories from junk food, they can overvalue information that makes us feel good but may not be useful — what some may call idle curiosity.”
A #Turkish homeowner chasing his chickens through a hole in his basement during renovations came across an abandoned underground Turkish city that once housed 20,000 people.
In an effort to recapture his escaping poultry, the man knocked down the wall in the #1960s to reveal a dark tunnel leading to the ancient city of Elengubu, known today as Derinkuyu.
Derinkuyu, burrowed more than 280 feet beneath the Central Anatolian region of Cappadocia, is the largest excavated underground city in the world and has 18 levels of tunnels containing dwellings, dry food storage, cattle stables, schools, wineries, and even a chapel.
The exact date the impressive city was built remains contested, but ancient writings dating back to 370 BC indicate Derinkuyu was in existence.
Dr. Hsu conducted several studies to explore a person’s natural appetite for all types of information. Based on his findings, here’s his explanation.
“We were able to demonstrate for the first time the existence of a common neural code for information and money, which opens the door to a number of exciting questions about how people consume, and sometimes overconsume, information.”
HUMANS HAVE ALREADY LEFT AROUND 200 TONS OF GARBAGE ON THE MOON.
Humans have left a lot of junk on the #Moon, including spacecraft remains like rocket boosters from over 50 crashed landings, 96 bags of vomit, feces and urine and miscellaneous objects like a feather, golf balls and boots. Scientists are keen on bringing those back one day to study how its time on the Moon has affected it. Since no one owns the Moon, no one is responsible for keeping it clean and tidy.
This is such a powerful photo. It was taken in April, 1945 by Major Clarence Benjamin and shows a train of Jewish prisoners that had been intercepted by Allied Forces. This is the moment they learned that the train would not be heading to a concentration camp and they had been liberated.
People are quickly drawn to sensationalized article titles, otherwise known as clickbait. According to Dr. Hsu, this is also something innate in humans, likely due to the expectation of some benefit.
“The way our brains respond to the anticipation of a pleasurable reward is an important reason why people are susceptible to clickbait.”
This powerful photo shows a young child, dressed in white Klan hood and robe, touching his reflection in a riot shield carried by an African-American Georgia State Patrol trooper during a rally in downtown Gainesville on Sept. 5, 1992.
This photo was taken over twenty years ago by Todd Robertson in Gainesville, Georgia. Seeing his reflection, the boy reached for the shield, and Robertson snapped the photo. The now-retired trooper, Allen Campbell, is staring down at the child, no particular expression on his face. “Me and this kid, neither one, made a choice to be here,” Campbell said. “The state patrol made me come, and his mom and daddy brought him.”
Almost immediately, the mother swooped in and took away the toddler, whom she identified to Robertson as “Josh”. The moment was fleeting, and almost no one noticed it, but it had been captured on film. The two hadn’t met since the photo was shot.
There are ways to combat information addiction, and breaking habits is one effective step. Author and Zen Habits creator Leo Babauta has some tips, beginning with habit replacement.
“Pick something positive and fun that you can do in 5 minutes every time your most common trigger happens,” he wrote on his website. “That might be: reading a few pages of a novel, journaling, doing pushups, taking a walk, drinking water, meditating, writing, painting, practicing a language, writing a letter with paper and pen, etc.”
In 1941, the photo on the left was taken of Soviet soldier Eugen Stepanovich Kobytev on the day he left to go to war. The photo on the right was taken in 1945 after the end of the war, just 4 years apart.
In the olden days, Santa Claus would gather up naughty children, toss them in his basket and whisk them away to the North Pole to serve as his slaves. Thats where the legend of Santas elves came from.
Pressure can sometimes compel a person to act accordingly. For Babauta, it’s also a form of taking accountability for your actions.
“Tell everyone you know that you’re not going to check Facebook (for example) within 15 minutes of starting an important work task,” he wrote.
A Greek Orthodox monk, Mihailo Tolotos, lived his entire life of 82 years without ever seeing a woman due to the strict rule of the monastery he lived in on Mount Athos, which banned #Women from entering.
A law was passed in 1060 AD banning women and animals from Mount Athos. Even today, only male tourists are allowed inside the monastery and monks are not allowed to shave, bathe, tight, argue and ask what lies beyond the walls of the monastery.
He was abandoned as an infant and adopted by the monastery, and never left the walls of the monastery throughout his entire life.
Despite living in seclusion, Mihailo’s story is a reminder of the strict rules and regulations that governed monastic life in the past.
A drought that has turned vast swaths of the #American West into a tinderbox and revealed several sets of human remains at the nation’s largest reservoir has unveiled another discovery in #Texas — dinosaur tracks.
Prints mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus — a theropod that stood 15 feet, weighed 7 tons and roamed the area 113 million years ago — have emerged as the Paluxy River has dried up almost entirely in most parts of Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose.
Under normal conditions, the recently discovered prints are filled in with sediment — a condition that helps protect them from natural weathering and erosion.
The footprints left by a single acrocanthosaurus was an early cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex and had not been seen for more than 20 years.
These photographs are powerful: This is the moment Joseph Goebbels, who was Nazi propaganda minister, found out his photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt was Jewish at the League of Nations meeting in Geneva in 1933.
Eisenstaedt was a German-born Jew. Not knowing this at first, Goebbels was initially friendly toward him, who was able to capture a photograph showing the evil Nazi in a good and cheerful mood.
However, he soon learned of the Jewish blood flowing through his veins. When Eisenstaedt approached Goebbels for another portrait, his expression was very, very different. Instead of smiling, he scowled for the camera, and the famous photo that resulted shows the man wearing the “Eyes of Hate”.
Here’s what Eisenstaedt later shared regarding experience:
“I found him sitting alone at a folding table on the lawn of the hotel. I photographed him from a distance without him being aware of it. As documentary reportage, the picture may have some value: it suggests his aloofness. Later I found him at the same table surrounded by aides and bodyguards. Goebbels seemed so small, while his bodyguards were huge. I walked up close and photographed Goebbels. It was horrible. He looked up at me with an expression full of hate.
He looked at me with hateful eyes and waited for me to wither. But I didn’t wither. If I have a camera in my hand, I don’t know fear.”
After Goebbels committed suicide at the end of World War II, Eisenstaedt shot an even more iconic photo. On August 14, 1945, he photographed a sailor celebrating Japan’s surrender by kissing a random nurse in #NewYork City. The photo came to be known as “V-J Day in Times Square.”
We live in the information age, and consuming news articles and social media posts is inevitable. Babauta stresses the importance of having a healthy relationship with them.
“The goal isn’t to eliminate all information sources and be shut off from the online world. It’s not to throw out your iPhone or laptop. These tools are incredibly useful and powerful,” he explains. “The idea is simply not to be controlled by them, and to have a balanced life that includes other activities.”
A woman condemned to die of starvation in pre-Soviet Mongolia for committing adultery, 1913. The photo was taken by French photographer Stéphane Passet who was hired by Albert Kahn. Kahn was a millionaire banker who pioneered color photography.
During their trip through exotic countries, Kahn and Passet visited Mongolia where they took this picture of a woman who was condemned to slow and painful starvation by being deposited in a remote desert inside a wooden crate that was to become her tomb.
Initially, the bowls on the ground had water in them, though were not intentionally refilled, and the person inside was allowed to beg for food which often just prolonged their suffering as they generally didn’t get enough food for the passersby.
The photographers had to leave her in the box because it would be against a prime directive of anthropologists to intervene in another culture’s law and order system.
The photo was first published in the 1922 issue of National Geographic under the caption “Mongolian prisoner in a box”.
For a sense of the wealth of its museums, this is Emperor Nero’s 2,000-year-old bathtub
The largest tunnel is over 2,000 feet long. Some are large enough for cars to drive through – but they weren’t man-made. Giant ground sloths dug them in #Brazil over 10,000 years ago.
The walls of the tunnels are covered in giant claw marks from the floor to the ceiling. Geologists call the tunnels “paleo burrows,” which are believed to have been dug by a now-extinct species of giant ground sloth as big as #Elephants.
Our brains need decluttering, just like messy office desks. In this case, it’s minimizing your content sources to the essentials.
“You might decide to only read 10 really good blogs instead of 50 ones that take up your attention,” Babauta says. “Your attention matters — you should only give it to the things that make your life better.”
Chicago in the 1920s and 1930s was a notorious hotbed of gang activity, with notorious figures such as Al Capone and Bugs Moran making headlines with their violent exploits.
During this era, gangsters would go to great lengths to protect themselves from rival gangs and law enforcement, often resorting to extreme measures to stay one step ahead. This 1932 Cadillac is one such evidence of this, and it’s on display in the Historic Auto Attractions Museum in Roscoe, Illinois.
Refusing to do the Nazi salute, 1936.
The man was later identified to be August Landmesser who joined the Nazi Party in 1931, believing that in doing so would help him land a job during a poor economy. However, in 1934, as fate would have it, Landmesser fell in love with a Jewish woman named Irma Eckler.
A year later, they became engaged but their marriage application was denied by newly enacted Nuremberg Laws, which prohibited marriages between Jews and non-Jews. This, however, did not deter them from having children, and Eckler gave birth to their first daughter, Ingrid, in 1935.
Two years later, Landmesser and his wife and daughter attempted to flee Germany to Denmark but were apprehended by authorities. Landmesser was charged with “dishonoring the race” under Nazi racial law, but was later acquitted due to lack of evidence and was just ordered to end his relationship with Eckler with the warning that a repeat offense would result in a multi-year prison sentence.
However, he refused to abandon his wife and was eventually arrested again in 1938. This time he was sentenced to hard labor for 3 years at a concentration camp. It was the last time he would see his wife and daughter.
Eckler was sent to prison where she gave birth to their second daughter, Irene. From there, she was sent to a concentration camp where she was eventually murdered in 1942.
Landmesser was released from his duties in 1941 and was eventually drafted to fight against the Allies. He was sent on the most dangerous missions due to his “criminal past.” He was killed-in-action in Croatia in 1944. His body was never recovered.
The two daughters were placed with foster parents and survived the war.
Frank Sinatra was a fervent anti-racist and an early activist during the civil rights movement.
He refused to stay at hotels and play at clubs that did not admit Black people. His band would also provide equal pay and treatment for Black musicians. It was through his relentless and tireless efforts that Las Vegas quickly became integrated.
In an interview in 2016, Frank Sinatra, Jr. had this to say about his father:
“In the days when Las Vegas began to become popular, the Black performers could play in showrooms, but they couldn't stay in the hotel. And it was Frank Sinatra who went to the board of directors, who had rather shady pasts, and he said, 'Are you guys going to come into the twentieth century, or aren't you?'... Somebody said 'Well, we have white people, we have Black people." Sinatra, the story goes, said to them, "The money is green. How about that?" And they began to look at each other and the wheels were turning, and because of Sammy [Davis], Las Vegas became integrated.”
Sinatra was also a big-time supporter of Martin Luther King and helped him raise money to support the Civil Rights Movement by headlining fundraisers. In 1958, he wrote in Ebony Magazine: “A friend to me has no race, no class and belongs to no minority. My friendships are formed out of affection, mutual respect and a feeling of having something in common. These are eternal values that cannot be classified.”
Many people go on social media diets, which Babauta also advises. It’s more about limiting time spent on social media and overall screen time.
“This limit allows you to use these tools but also have time for other things, and it forces you to decide what’s important within that limit and to use the limited time efficiently.”
He was also the first Native American to win a gold medal for the United States
George Stinney Jr. was the youngest person sentenced to death in the United States. He was only 14 when he was executed by electric chair in 1944.
During his trial, until the day of his execution, he always carried a Bible in his hands, claiming for innocence. He was accused of killing two white girls, Betty of 11-years-old and Mary of 7, the bodies were found near the house where the boy resided with his parents.
At that time, all the jurors were white. The trial lasted only 2 hours and the sentence was handed down 10 minutes later. The boy’s parents were not allowed in the court room, and was subsequently expelled from that city after the trial.
Before the execution, George spent 81 days in prison without being able to see his parents, he was held in solitary 80 miles from the city, he was held alone without anybody to talk to. He was heard alone without the presence of his parents or a lawyer.
He was electrocuted with 5,380 volts in the head.
70 years later, his innocence was finally proven by a judge in South Carolina. The beam with which the two girls were killed, weighed more than 19.07 kilograms. Therefore, it was impossible for Stinney to be able to lift it, let alone be able to hit hard enough to kill the two girls.
Stephen King was inspired by this case to write his book The Green Mile, which was taken to theaters in
1999. May his innocent soul rest in peace.
'Holy Grail of Shipwrecks' has been found with up to $20 billion of sunken treasure onboard
The 'Holy Grail of shipwrecks' containing up to 200 tons of gold, silver and emeralds could be floating on the Caribbean within months after #Colombia declared a national mission to recover the treasure. The #Spanish galleon San Jose sank off the Colombian port of Cartagena after its powder magazines detonated during a skirmish with the #British in 1708. On board were treasures worth up to $20 billion in today's money along with 600 sailors, all but 11 of whom went down with the ship. Now, the Colombian government has said it will be raised before President Gustavo Petro ends his term of office in 2026. But there is going to be an almighty fight over who owns the wreck, with a US firm claiming it found the boat and demanding half the loot. Also laying claims, are the Spanish government and an indigenous group.
A beloved McDonalds worker with Down’s syndrome has retired after 32 years in the job.
Russell O’Grady, 50, first came to the restaurant in 1984 on a work experience placement organized by Jobsupport, an Australian government initiative that helps people with intellectual disabilities find paid employment, when he was 18-years-old.
He was given a permanent role after the restaurant at Northmead, in Sydney‘s west, recognized his commitment and work ethic.
This breastplate was worn by a soldier who fell at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 where a grapefruit-sized entry hole is is violently ripped open, all the way across the other side of the soldier’s back .
The Battle of Waterloo marked the final defeat of Napoleon. Four days after losing the conflict, Napoleon abdicated as emperor of France for the second and last time and was exiled to St. Helena.
ARCHAEOLOGISTS ARE TOO SCARED TO OPEN THE TOMB OF CHINA'S FIRST EMPEROR BECAUSE OF BOOBY TRAPS.
Archaeologists are too scared to open up the 2,200-year-old tomb of #China's first emperor Qin Shi Huang because they fear it might harbor deadly booby traps 🏹 Ancient #Chinese historian Sima Qian wrote that the tomb was filled with mercury to simulate the hundred rivers, the Yangtze and Yellow River, and the great sea, and set to flow mechanically, and crossbows are primed to shoot at anyone who enters the tomb. While some scientists dismiss the accounts as being fantastical, a 2020 study indicated that mercury concentrations around the tomb were at significantly higher levels than expected. The formidable and ambitious Qin Shi Huang was the first to rule a unified China from 221 to 210 BC and he became obsessed with drinking mercury in a quest for eternal life. He died of mercury poisoning at the age of 49.
This is 18-year-old Alice Roosevelt and her long-haired Chihuahua named Leo in 1902. She also had a pet snake named Emily #Spinach who she would wrap around on one arm and take to parties.
Alice was extremely independent and unlike many women of her time, she was known to wear pants, drive cars, smoke cigarettes, place bets with bookies, dance on rooftops, and party all night. In a span of 15 months, she managed to attend 300 parties, 350 balls and 407 dinners.
A friend of Alice’s stepmom once remarked that she was “like a young wild animal that had been put into good clothes.” Her stepmom went a step further and described her as a “guttersnipe” that went “uncontrolled with every boy in town.”
William Howard Taft banned her from the White House after Alice buried a voodoo doll (of Taft’s wife) in the front yard. Woodrow Wilson also banned her after she told a very dirty joke (sadly no record of the joke exists) about him in public.
Her father, Theodore Roosevelt famously said, “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.” Alice once told President Lyndon B. Johnson that she specifically wore wide-brimmed hats around him so that he could not kiss her.
During an interview in 1974, Alice described herself as a “hedonist.” She died in 1980 at the age of 96.
For a small amount of perspective at this moment, imagine you were born in 1900. When you are 14, World War I starts, and ends on your 18th birthday with 22 million people killed. Later in the year, a Spanish Flu epidemic hits the planet and runs until you are 20. Fifty million people die from it in those two years. Yes, 50 million.
When you're 29, the Great Depression begins. Unemployment hits 25%, global GDP drops 27%. That runs until you are 33. The country nearly collapses along with the world economy. When you turn 39, World War II starts. You aren’t even over the hill yet.
When you're 41, the United States is fully pulled into WWII. Between your 39th and 45th birthday, 75 million people perish in the war and the Holocaust kills twelve million. At 52, the Korean War starts and five million perish.
At 64 the Vietnam War begins, and it doesn’t end for many years. Four million people die in that conflict. Approaching your 62nd birthday you have the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tipping point in the Cold War. Life on our planet, as we know it, could well have ended. Great leaders prevented that from happening.
As you turn 75, the Vietnam War finally ends. Think of everyone on the planet born in 1900. How do you survive all of that? A kid in 1985 didn’t think their 85 year old grandparent understood how hard school was. Yet those grandparents (and now great grandparents) survived through everything listed above.
Perspective is an amazing art. As #2022 ends, let’s try and keep things in perspective. Let’s be smart, help each other out, and we will get through all of this. In the history of the world, there has never been a storm that lasted. This too, shall pass.
Abraham Lincoln in 1860 vs. 1865. Before and after the Civil War.
Many people believed Abraham Lincoln was ugly, including himself. Once, when he was accused of being “two-faced” during a debate, he replied, “If I had two faces, would I be showing you this one?”
From 1785 to 1922, White Wolf, also known as Chief John Smith is said to be the oldest Native American to have ever lived at the ripe age of 137.
In 1957, a 21-year-old Yves Saint Laurent mourns the passing of his mentor and friend, Christian Dior, at Dior’s funeral. The poignant image captures a pivotal moment in fashion history, marking the transition of a young prodigy, Saint Laurent, poised to carry the legacy forward.
The REAL Indiana Jones. In 2001, Cody Clawson was a 13-year-old Boy Scout when he got lost near Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. He was missing for more than 18 hours and spent the night curled up in a cave.
When he woke up, he heard airplanes and helicopters overhead. Clawson used his belt buckle to reflect the sunlight and they saw it and landed.
The Boy Scout was shocked to see it wasn’t just a search and rescue crew who landed — the pilot was none other than Harrison Ford.
PORTUGUESE MAN ACCIDENTALLY FINDS 82-FOOT-LONG DINOSAUR IN HIS BACKYARD
A man doing construction work in his backyard in #Portugal unearthed fossilized bones, which have now been identified as the skeleton of an 82-foot-long dinosaur — possibly the largest ever found in #Europe. Palaeontologists have been working on the bones of a sauropod dinosaur measuring 39 feet in height and 82 feet in length from 160-100 million years ago. The recovered skeleton fragments will be cleaned and stabilized in a lab, documented and studied before going on display in a museum.
These incredible pictures show a 700-year-old mummy, which was discovered by chance by road workers in excellent condition in Taizhou, eastern #China 😮
The corpse of the high-ranking woman is believed to be from the Ming Dynasty — the ruling power in Imperial China between 1368 and 1644.
With eyebrows, hair, and skin still moist and intact, a remarkably preserved Chinese "wet mummy" remains bundled in her quilt after centuries in a flooded coffin.
The fully dressed, 1.5-meter-long body was buried with luxury items, including a jade ring, a silver hairpin, and more than 20 pieces of Ming-dynasty clothing.
The Ming Dynasty, who built the Forbidden City and restored the #GreatWall, was the last in China and marked an era of economic growth and cultural splendour which produced the first commercial contacts with the West.
It’s been said, if we don’t learn our history, then we’re doomed to repeat it. I say if we don’t learn to handle the present moment, to handle the discomfort of change, or to break the cycle of hate in our own families, history will be repeated whether we like it or not. Nobody is born with hatred in their heart, it’s taught. If you were raised to hate, that’s not your fault. But it is your fault if you choose not to break the cycle. That’s on you - Inside History
Today MLK turns 94. Drop a comment to show respect to the King.
A young 19-year-old Teddy Roosevelt at Harvard, 1877.
He was a wrestler and boxer during this time and even during the Presidency, he would spar with younger White House guards. His boxing capabilities came in handy in 1884 when he was in Mingusville, MT. He went into a bar and a man yelled out at him mocking his glasses saying how “Four eyes is going to treat.” Roosevelt laughed it off and sat down but the man was relentless having a gun in each hand and was swearing at Roosevelt.
Teddy got up and said, “Well, if I’ve got to I got to.” He then punched the man several times in the jaw and the man fired off his gun missing Roosevelt. The man fell to the ground knocked out and hit his head on the corner of the bar. Roosevelt de-armed him and the man left town that morning.
IN 1980 THE FBI FORMED A FAKE COMPANY AND ATTEMPTED TO BRIBE MEMBERS OF CONGRESS.
In 1980 the FBI set up a sting operation which led to the arrest of members of Congress for accepting bribes. The FBI set up Abdul Enterprises, Ltd. in 1978 and FBI employees posed as Middle Eastern businessmen in videotaped talks with government officials, where they offered money in return for political favors to a non-existent sheik. It was the first major operation by the FBI to trap corrupt public officials - up until 1970 only ten members of Congress had ever been convicted of accepting bribes. In early 1980, the FBI targeted members of Congress in a sting operation. The operation was dubbed ABSCAM after the name of the phony company set up by the FBI. The operation resulted in 12 convictions for bribery and conspiracy.
AN EXTINCT BIRD SPECIES HAS RE-EVOLVED ITSELF BACK INTO EXISTENCE AFTER 20,000 YEARS
A previously extinct species of #Bird has "re-evolved" itself into existence and returned to the island it once colonized thousands of years ago, researchers say. The species was completely wiped out when the island disappeared below the sea around 136,000 years ago. Once the bird became extinct after the flood, it took only 20,000 years for it to return and evolve into the flightless Aldabra rail bird again. According to researchers, this is one of the fastest recorded timelines of a bird losing its ability to fly, and the first and only known time that a species of bird has become flightless twice.
THE PROBABILITY OF DRINKING WATER THAT PASSED THROUGH A DINOSAUR IS ALMOST 100%.
Almost every single molecule in that glass has been peed out by a #Dinosaur, according to meteorologists. The Mesozoic era, the reign of the dinosaurs, lasted around 186 million years. Therefore, if the water molecules in a glass of water were spread evenly throughout the entire hydrosphere, you would find around 1,000 of those molecules in any glass of water. As a result, it’s nearly 100% likely that water that moved around during the age of dinosaurs is in that glass of water you’re drinking.
The indigenous people of North Sentinel Island (approximately the size of Manhattan and located in the #Indian Ocean) is the world's last Stone Age tribe and has been living there in isolation for 60,000 years.
Approximately 80 to 150 people live on the island and subsist on a hunter-gatherer lifestyle that is reminiscent of the Stone Age. They do not engage in any agriculture. There have been several attempts to contact the tribe from the outside #World but most have been met with virulent hostility.
In 1771, an East India Company ship observed “a multitude of lights… upon a shore” of North Sentinel Island but did not land to investigate. In 1867, an Indian merchant ship was forced to land on the island due to heavy monsoons. After spending three days on the island, the crew was attacked by a barrage of arrows. They managed to fight back with sticks and stones until the Royal Navy arrived to their rescue.
In 1880, the British came back to the island and managed to come upon a small village located inland, which had been hastily abandoned. They ended up kidnapping 6 Sentinelese who all became ill after being exposed to the outside world. In 1896, an escaped convict managed to reach the island. A search party found his body riddled with arrows and his throat slit.
In 2018, an American Christian missionary went to the island in hopes of converting the indigenous people. He wrote in his diary, “Two armed Sentinelese came rushing out yelling… They had two arrows each, unstrung, until they got closer. I hollered, ‘My name is John. I love you and #Jesus loves you.’”
Despite several warning shots, one of which pierced his Bible, John continued to approach the people on the island. He was killed by arrows and his body was buried by the beach. His body has yet to be recovered.
Former beauty Queen, Miss Wyoming winner 1973 Joyce McKinney being arrested by police after kidnapping Mormon missionary Kirk Anderson from his church, forcing him to be her sex slave for 3 days in 1977.
After the case, McKinney absconded from the United Kingdom and was allowed to reside in the United States with a falsified passport. In 2008 it was learned that she made five clones of her pet pit bull in South Korea, and was subsequently charged with plotting to have a teenager break into a house to raise funds for a prosthetic leg for her horse. In 2016, she sued Errol Morris for making a documentary about her.
She also drove over and killed a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor with her truck and fleeing the scene in 2019. Police later found her truck parked near the Hollywood Burbank Airport.
They pondered how they would get the woman out – then she stepped out on her own. Apparently unaware of the detectives, McKinney dropped her pants and urinated as the officers looked on. The detectives then walked up and started questioning her. She was eventually declared mentally unfit to stand trial and ordered to be housed in a mental-health facility.
In 1990, an improperly installed window on British Airways Flight 5390 fell off during midflight causing rapid decompression in the cockpit.
Flight attendant Nigel Ogden just happened to be entering the cockpit when he heard the loud bang and saw the pilot getting sucked out. In the reenactment image, you can see Ogden holding on to his legs, while the co-pilot is trying to rapidly descend in order to reach a safer altitude.
As the co-pilot attempted to contact air traffic control to make an emergency landing, Ogden was starting to develop frostbite from the severe cold. Most of the crew thought the pilot was already dead, but Ogden continued to hold on. There was also the fear that if he did let go, the body might collide with the plane’s engine, wing, or stabilizer, creating more havoc. All he knew for sure was that the pilot was slipping further and further out the window and his head was repeatedly slamming against the fuselage.
After 15 minutes of flying with a broken window, the plane landed safely at Southampton Airport. Ogden suffered frostbite on his face and damaged one of his eyes; he also dislocated his shoulder. The pilot miraculously survived with frostbite and multiple fractures on his arms and hands.
An investigation later revealed that the window that had been newly installed just 27 hours before the flight had used incorrect bolt sizes. Of the 90 bolts that were used, 84 of them were 0.026 inches (0.66 mm) too small in diameter. The other 6 bolts had the correct diameter, but were short by 0.1 inches (2.5 mm). The bolts were supposed to be 0.8 inches, not 0.7 inches.
Dutch archaeologists have found the 6,000-year-old Stone Age remains of a baby cradled in the arm of the woman believed to be its mother. It is the oldest infant burial ever found in the Netherlands.
The infant, which experts believe may have been a newborn or as old as 6 months at the time of its death, was found during an excavation in Nieuwegein.
DNA analysis has been undertaken to determine the baby’s gender.
THESE MASSIVE TUNNELS WERE DUG BY ANCIENT GIANT GROUND SLOTHS IN BRAZIL OVER 10,000 YEARS AGO
Alice in Wonderland is a 1915 silent film is considered the best film adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic novel, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, directed and written by W. W. Young and starring Viola Savoy as Alice — an early silent film masterpiece that every silent film fan shouldn’t miss. All films were silent due to the fact that sound recording capabilities within the film itself were not yet developed and wouldn’t be until the 1930s.
Archeologists from the National University of San Marcos have unearthed a mummy in #Peru estimated to be 800 to 1,200 years old.
The mummy was tied with ropes and had its hands covering its face, according to researchers, in what appears to be a southern Peruvian funeral custom. The mummy’s age indicates that it predates the Inca civilization.
Fifteen-year-old Johnny Gray waggles a warning finger before striking at one of the two white boys in the jaw who tried to force him and his sister, Mary, from the sidewalk as they walked to their segregated school in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 16, 1958.
The argument ended in a fist fight, with Gray chasing the white boys down the block.
Take a look at this incredible image captured by #NASA in 1984.
The astronaut in the photo is Bruce McCandless. On Feb. 7, 1984, Bruce became the first human to conduct an untethered free flight in space, free from any earthly anchor when he stepped out of the space shuttle and flew away from the ship!
How would you feel in this situation⁉️