The indigenous people of North Sentinel Island (approximately the size of Manhattan and located in the #Indian Ocean) is the world's last Stone Age tribe and has been living there in isolation for 60,000 years.



Approximately 80 to 150 people live on the island and subsist on a hunter-gatherer lifestyle that is reminiscent of the Stone Age. They do not engage in any agriculture. There have been several attempts to contact the tribe from the outside #World but most have been met with virulent hostility.



In 1771, an East India Company ship observed “a multitude of lights… upon a shore” of North Sentinel Island but did not land to investigate. In 1867, an Indian merchant ship was forced to land on the island due to heavy monsoons. After spending three days on the island, the crew was attacked by a barrage of arrows. They managed to fight back with sticks and stones until the Royal Navy arrived to their rescue.



In 1880, the British came back to the island and managed to come upon a small village located inland, which had been hastily abandoned. They ended up kidnapping 6 Sentinelese who all became ill after being exposed to the outside world. In 1896, an escaped convict managed to reach the island. A search party found his body riddled with arrows and his throat slit.



In 2018, an American Christian missionary went to the island in hopes of converting the indigenous people. He wrote in his diary, “Two armed Sentinelese came rushing out yelling… They had two arrows each, unstrung, until they got closer. I hollered, ‘My name is John. I love you and #Jesus loves you.’”



Despite several warning shots, one of which pierced his Bible, John continued to approach the people on the island. He was killed by arrows and his body was buried by the beach. His body has yet to be recovered.