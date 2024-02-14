ADVERTISEMENT

Back in my day, we only had one computer in the whole house. And we couldn’t use it if anyone was talking on the telephone! The world around us is changing at an incredible pace, and it’s extremely easy for young generations to forget or simply be unaware of what our grandparents experienced growing up.

So to remind ourselves how different the world was back then, one Reddit user recently asked older adults to share their favorite “pieces of trivia” that people their age know but younger generations might not. Below, you’ll find some of their most fascinating responses, so enjoy scrolling through. And be sure to upvote the replies that remind you of childhood or teach you something new!

#1

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Ashtrays everywhere. Homes, businesses, restaurants, hospitals, malls, schools (designated area), etc. Even if you didn't smoke you had ashtrays, at least on your coffee table, for guests.

oldcatsarecute Report

Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
1 hour ago

Would you like to sit in the smoking section, or directly next to the smoking section?

#2

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By That when you watched TV you had to watch what was on and if you wanted to watch something in particular, you had to wait for it to come on.

BreakfastBeerz Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
27 minutes ago

When I was a kid we only got three channels through the antenna and one of them was PBS.

#3

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By When the internet first came out, you couldn't talk on the phone and be online at the same time.

LosBrad Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
1 hour ago

And, from time to time, hearing someone's voice through the modem.

#4

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Not that long ago, but you no security screening at airports. You could literally walk the person to the boarding area and watch them board the plane.

LCCR_2028 Report

#5

MTV was all music.

TKERaider Report

ADJ
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
26 minutes ago

MTV is still music. I do not know it is available everywere, but in Poland we have channels MTV 80s, MTV 90s and MTV 00s which play music non-stop.

#6

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By My 20 yo son liked this one:

When driving to anywhere new, you had to get directions or stop at the gas station and ask for them…

Or you could buy a map/atlas.

littlemissnoname- Report

AtMostTheFabulist
AtMostTheFabulist
AtMostTheFabulist
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I had the atlas. I could figure out the miles, how long a trip could take, possible shortcuts. I loved that thing

#7

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By That it was normal for an entire household to share a single phone number.

AlexMango44 Report

#8

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By There was a room called the “coal room” in the basement of our house. We’d shovel coal from that room into a coal furnace to heat our house. The coal was delivered by a truck that had a coal chute that was inserted through a basement window in the coal room.

Logybayer Report

AtMostTheFabulist
AtMostTheFabulist
AtMostTheFabulist
Community Member
38 minutes ago

We had one of those in my house when I was a kid. That was a creepy room.

#9

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Phone numbers were memorized, and there was no speed dial, caller ID, or voicemail. I still remember my home # and my best friend's # from 50+ years ago.

ethottly Report

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can still remember my friends phone numbers for being in my early teens. Am 46 now

#10

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By There were telephones EVERYWHERE. Streets, shops, sidewalk corners, etc., etc.

You paid for calls with COINS.

PawzzClawzz Report

Isa
Isa
Isa
Community Member
58 minutes ago

The struggle to find a working phone or having coins...or have to stop in the middle of no where and try to find a phone...I'm so glad that we have a phone that we can use anytime...and we have GPS...my worst nightmare was to try to go to a certain address using a map, without having no one to help me...dear lord...

#11

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Drunk driving wasn't a serious crime until a group of moms got together and advocated. (MADD).

MizzGee Report

The Momo
The Momo
The Momo
Community Member
48 minutes ago

You could drive and drink alcohol. But you couldn't drive inebriated. There were limits. A couple cold beers and the road was the way to go !

#12

Leaving kids in the car to run into a store was no big deal.

shkilo Report

Michelle
Michelle
Michelle
Community Member
1 hour ago

My parents would leave me outside the pub so they could go drinking and that was no big deal.

#13

At one time, Top 40 radio was comprised of real musicians and singers.

Heavy-Week5518 Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Because recorded media was more limited. Wax records don't hold up like more modern vinyl. Radio stations would have studios and they'd bring in bands to play the popular music of the time.

#14

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Tv stations used to just go off at midnight. They would play a test pattern and a tone until resuming broadcasting around 6am.

shavemejesus Report

#15

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Milk was delivered to your house every week in a gallon glass bottle.

walkawaysux Report

E.V.
E.V.
E.V.
Community Member
1 hour ago

We still have this. It costs like $100-$120 a month.

#16

My boss blew my young co-workers mind the other day when she explained that there is a special kind of black paper, that you can put between two regular pieces of paper, and when you write on the top one, it shows up on the bottom one!

mr_roborto Report

#17

The world was way more colorful.

Cars were cool colors, not just gray, white or black. Like, a mall parking lot would look spectacular.


Now it seems like everywhere is just a ubiquitous, low profile, architecturally acceptable sea of blah.

robot_pirate Report

ADJ
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Exactly! Problem is my car (VW Tiguan), just like many many other is not even available in any bright color. Default is grey, or another shade od grey. Most crazy you can get is dull dark red, and dull dark blue ...

#18

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By We used to make our Christmas or birthday wish list from looking in a Sears & Roebuck (or other store's) catalog. You could actually order and pay for things via snail mail, and it was safe to do so.

LeeAnnLongsocks Report

#19

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By If you misbehaved in school, the teacher could and would dish out some corporal punishment. I had a couple of teachers who absolutely loved hitting kids on the a*s with big wooden paddles made by other students in wood shop class. They had a system. The students wanted to make the most gnarly and painful looking paddles, not even thinking about WHY they are making them.

Felon73 Report

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Even though at age 11 teachers couldn't hit you anymore,we had a teacher who would throw a blackboard rubber at anyone who spoke when they shouldn't (1989)

#20

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By I'm just old enough to remember smoking on planes. It still blows my mind that that was a thing!

Linzcro Report

#21

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Houses in the same area had to share a telephone "party line". And you could listen in to their conversations.

Unless you sneezed or something...

mrxexon Report

#22

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By My adult children and all their friends didn’t believe me when I first told them that married women weren’t allowed to have a credit card in their own name until 1974. Before that, they could only have one through their husband.

jmac94wp Report

Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, I didn't quite believe it when my mum told me that mid 70s (ten years before I was born) the bank wouldn't let her have a chequing account without dads approval. In their words "husband, boyfriend or father". Seriously so long as their was some random p*nis owner next to her they were happy. So dad went in with her, closed their account and told them why (their treatment of mum)

#23

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Seat belts weren't taken seriously by most people until the 90s.

Top-Philosophy-5791 Report

Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

we used to spend our holidays in Denmark and all the way up to, we kids roamed free on the backseat or even the trunk..played James Bond and released imaginary nails or smoke with the seatbeltbuttons to get rid of our enemies great time to grow up, but we were unaware of the unsafety

#24

There used to be a phone number you could call to get the time. It would update every 10 seconds. “At the tone the time will be…”

GshNAttck Report

#25

There were racks of free maps in gas stations.

Nobody bought bottled water.

The coffee was terrible.

They sold DDT infused wallpaper

You could hang up a No Pest Strip in your house and all the bugs would die

When the TV acted up (often), you took the tubes to the drugstore and tested them and bought replacements

Threw your trash out the car window

Emptied the ashtray right in the street

Piles of burning coal to thaw frozen streets for repair

Everyone burned their trash right on their property

Many buildings heated with coal, the cities were a grubby dark grey

5 Day Deoderant Pads

Saturday was Bath Day (with shared bath water)

Wuzzlehead Report

#26

Kids could leave home, and people didn't bat an eye about it. My grandfather was 8 when he left home and made his way in the world. He had no education, worked jobs for people, etc, and no one even questioned why an 8 year old was alone. He signed up for WW2 when he was 17 because no one checked for identification.

My_fair_ladies1872 Report

#27

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By Cigarette machines pretty much everywhere, as long as you put the money in you could get a pack of smokes no matter what age you were

No_Worldliness_6803 Report

ADJ
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
19 minutes ago

There are still many of those in Italy. You just have to put a valid ID in the slot to but a pack.

#28

People used to actually write letters, put a stamp on them, and mailed them to their friends and relatives! As a kid, I would write letters to my school friends over summer break just to tell them how my summer was going and most would write back telling me how things were with them.

I still remember when stamps went from 18 cents (US) to 20 cents and my Grandma complained about how outrageous that was. Today a first class stamp is 66 cents, and I only mail Christmas cards and thank you notes nowadays.

SiroccoDream Report

Isa
Isa
Isa
Community Member
53 minutes ago

It was so exciting to get a letter from my pen friends...such an amazing feeling...

#29

60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By A 15 minute phone call coast to coast was about $12 in 1977. Equivalent to about $60 today.

timeflieswhen Report

Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Community Member
1 hour ago

and you called often at the evening, cause it was a little cheaper during 6-8 pm

#30

I remember that you couldn't know the sex of your kid until the baby was born. Apparently, there were ways to tell, though. I remember my mom's friends would hold a necklace with a weight over the woman's belly. They thought that you could tell the sex by whether the necklace swung up and down or back and forth.

Shaydie Report

CK
CK
CK
Community Member
1 hour ago

Because the chances are about 50/50, people guess correctly about half the time. Two correct guesses is enough to make people think they have a working system. So there are a lot of people who are absolutely convinced they can tell.

#31

TV stations went “off the air” after midnight and played “The Star Spangled Banner”. Then they showed a test pattern.

Ask me what a test pattern was.

Suggest_a_User_Name Report

#32

(M69). Gas station attendants would put gas in your car, cleaned your windshield, and check your oil as a part of buying the gas. Then you paid him through your car window without getting out of your car.

Pop / soda came in glass bottles.

Grocery stores only sold food and the stores were about a quarter of today’s sizes.

When you needed wood and such for a home project, there was no Home Depot. You went to the lumber yard for wood and anything else, a small local hardware store.

3D-ironowl Report

#33

We went to the moon before we put wheels on suitcases.

greenwoody2018 Report

Milan
Milan
Milan
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Or before allowed women to have credit card on their own name #LandOfTheFree 😁

#34

Drinking age was 18 in my day, but you could walk in a bar at 16 and order a drink, because nobody cared.

jefuchs Report

ADJ
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I was 11 or 12 when my mother send me to shop to buy a wine. Lady in the shop just asked me - who send you? -My mom. -OK, here you go. It was in the 80s.

#35

That breadboxes were a thing cause a loaf of bread came wrapped in paper or cellophane.

Maleficent_Scale_296 Report

#36

911 wasn’t ‘invented’ till the 70s, I think…. Before that, you’d call your local police. And they came…

littlemissnoname- Report

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
20 minutes ago

For the UK the first 999 emergency number was introduced in 1937. It was after a horrific house fire

#37

Jim Fixx, author of the 1977 "Complete Book of Running" - every home with a jogger in the family had one of these - died of a heart attack. While jogging.

CalmCalmBelong Report

#38

On the evening news every night they would show the Doomsday Clock. An analog clock that when it hit midnight, we would be in nuclear war. It was usually very close to midnight, like 5 minutes til midnight.

Imagine having the very real threat of nuclear war looming over your head every, single, day.

pingwing Report

#39

When you went to a concert, you made sure to take a lighter — even if you didn’t smoke.

Nightmare_Gerbil Report

Mr E.
Mr E.
Mr E.
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Did you see any of the videos from Coldplay’s recent tour where everyone was given an LED wristband to hold up? Amazing Honestly, put lighters to shame! (I’m old enough to have a lighter to my first concert though)

#40

All of us kids, as young as toddlers, used to pile into the open bed of a pickup truck and just be driven all over hell and gone by adults who didn't even have seatbelts in the cab. No one ever questioned this. It was a perfectly legitimate method of transporting small kids.

tarot_tarot_bo_barot Report

ADJ
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 minute ago

We were riding in the open trailer behind a tractor :)

#41

We had a Tylenol scare where several bottles were tampered with. Those that took them died (if I remember that correctly).

Until then, nothing was ever protected. So you could open any bottle or box from drug store items like Tylenol all the way to food and drink.

I told this to my 34 year old daughter and she was shocked that there was a time when we didn’t worry about such things.

Prior_Benefit8453 Report

CK
CK
CK
Community Member
1 hour ago

Until much more recently, ice cream was never tamper proof. Then some jerks started licking ice cream and closing it back up, so now it's much more common for there to be a foil or paper cover.

#42

No ATM or debit cards. You would have to withdraw enough cash to cover you for the weekend, since the banks were closed.

renushka Report

ADJ
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
3 minutes ago

In the 80s and early 90s in Poland very little people even had an account, work pay was in cash, all shoppping was in cash. Cheques existed, but never gained any popularity and were phased out in late 1990s, when debit cards gained popularity.

#43

I’m not that old….

But my mom said that when she gave birth (early 60s), hospitals had no AC…

littlemissnoname- Report

#44

There was such a thing as penny candy. A store near my school sold lots of it. Little Tootsie Rolls, many flavors of gumballs, and lots of other tasty things. A group of kids could come away with a big haul if one of them had a quarter.

newleaf9110 Report

#45

Whenever you wanted to download something online, you'd have to basically threaten everyone in the house with their lives if they picked up the phone during the amount of download time it took. It would take hours to download a game or an image, and if someone used the phone, the download would START OVER from the beginning. Plus, in the mid-'90s, you'd have to pay by the hour.

Shaydie Report

#46

We had a fire department call box, down the road, If your house went on fire, you run to this red box and pull the lever.

blowawaydandelion Report

#47

That "Help wanted" ads in the back of the newspaper were a good way to find jobs, and they were segregated by sex.

randycanyon Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Not my first job but my second. I went to work for Pizza Hut by answering a newspaper ad.

#48

Fallout shelter under our Jr. High School.

rockstoneshellbone Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Yep and we weren't allowed down there at that point because of all the asbestos.

#49

you could dial 555-1212 to get the exact time

t1dmommy Report

#50

Movie Phone. Want to go to the movies? Call Movie Phone, where the man's velvet recorded voice guided you through the movies showing that day. Push a number for the theaters, another for the movie and again for the times.

Or find the week's showings in the newspaper.

Sometimes you found out once you got there the movie time was sold out so you got to decide on seeing something you didn't know about, buy tickets for a later showing and occupy yourselves in the meantime or go find a pay phone to call Movie Phone again.

tigerlady13 Report

#51

You could register an automobile without any insurance.

jukeboxdan86 Report

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
16 minutes ago

In the UK you can register a car without insurance I do believe

#52

Morning and evening newspapers. Mail delivered twice daily.

BabaMouse Report

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Our first post was always before 8am. Second post around 1pm

#53

Where we lived, Connecticut, all forms of birth control were illegal. The US Supreme Court overthrew the law in 1965, but the decision explicitly referred only to married people. We young people had sex, but it was illegal to do so responsibly.

Building_a_life Report

#54

"Credit scores" were invented in 1989. People who already owned their homes and cars and got their educations before then, got those loans without having their credit checked.

Digger-of-Tunnels Report

#55

You manually defrosted your refrigerator's freezer. Scraping the ice out.

FrauAmarylis Report

#56

you were sick, and got a appointment at your village GP The same day... well you waited for 2 hours will a waiting room full of sick people, and your GP didn't believed you. but you still have your appointment the same day you called.

AlissonHarlan Report

#57

Every year I teach my students about Y2K and they think it’s hilarious.

pupsnpogonas Report

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I thought the idea of it was a little silly. But my friends and I were hoping that all debt would suddenly disappear lol

#58

We actually grew up having face to face conversations.

TadpoleVegetable4170 Report

#59

The very first Grammy Awards were in 1959.

anon Report

#60

Party lines.

God am I old

Sandman11x Report

