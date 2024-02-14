60 Adults Share Pieces Of Trivia That Folks Their Age Know But Young People Are Shocked By
Back in my day, we only had one computer in the whole house. And we couldn’t use it if anyone was talking on the telephone! The world around us is changing at an incredible pace, and it’s extremely easy for young generations to forget or simply be unaware of what our grandparents experienced growing up.
So to remind ourselves how different the world was back then, one Reddit user recently asked older adults to share their favorite “pieces of trivia” that people their age know but younger generations might not. Below, you’ll find some of their most fascinating responses, so enjoy scrolling through. And be sure to upvote the replies that remind you of childhood or teach you something new!
This post may include affiliate links.
Ashtrays everywhere. Homes, businesses, restaurants, hospitals, malls, schools (designated area), etc. Even if you didn't smoke you had ashtrays, at least on your coffee table, for guests.
Would you like to sit in the smoking section, or directly next to the smoking section?
That when you watched TV you had to watch what was on and if you wanted to watch something in particular, you had to wait for it to come on.
When I was a kid we only got three channels through the antenna and one of them was PBS.
When the internet first came out, you couldn't talk on the phone and be online at the same time.
And, from time to time, hearing someone's voice through the modem.
Not that long ago, but you no security screening at airports. You could literally walk the person to the boarding area and watch them board the plane.
MTV was all music.
My 20 yo son liked this one:
When driving to anywhere new, you had to get directions or stop at the gas station and ask for them…
Or you could buy a map/atlas.
I had the atlas. I could figure out the miles, how long a trip could take, possible shortcuts. I loved that thing
That it was normal for an entire household to share a single phone number.
There was a room called the “coal room” in the basement of our house. We’d shovel coal from that room into a coal furnace to heat our house. The coal was delivered by a truck that had a coal chute that was inserted through a basement window in the coal room.
We had one of those in my house when I was a kid. That was a creepy room.
Phone numbers were memorized, and there was no speed dial, caller ID, or voicemail. I still remember my home # and my best friend's # from 50+ years ago.
I can still remember my friends phone numbers for being in my early teens. Am 46 now
There were telephones EVERYWHERE. Streets, shops, sidewalk corners, etc., etc.
You paid for calls with COINS.
The struggle to find a working phone or having coins...or have to stop in the middle of no where and try to find a phone...I'm so glad that we have a phone that we can use anytime...and we have GPS...my worst nightmare was to try to go to a certain address using a map, without having no one to help me...dear lord...
Drunk driving wasn't a serious crime until a group of moms got together and advocated. (MADD).
Leaving kids in the car to run into a store was no big deal.
At one time, Top 40 radio was comprised of real musicians and singers.
Because recorded media was more limited. Wax records don't hold up like more modern vinyl. Radio stations would have studios and they'd bring in bands to play the popular music of the time.
Tv stations used to just go off at midnight. They would play a test pattern and a tone until resuming broadcasting around 6am.
Milk was delivered to your house every week in a gallon glass bottle.
My boss blew my young co-workers mind the other day when she explained that there is a special kind of black paper, that you can put between two regular pieces of paper, and when you write on the top one, it shows up on the bottom one!
The world was way more colorful.
Cars were cool colors, not just gray, white or black. Like, a mall parking lot would look spectacular.
Now it seems like everywhere is just a ubiquitous, low profile, architecturally acceptable sea of blah.
We used to make our Christmas or birthday wish list from looking in a Sears & Roebuck (or other store's) catalog. You could actually order and pay for things via snail mail, and it was safe to do so.
If you misbehaved in school, the teacher could and would dish out some corporal punishment. I had a couple of teachers who absolutely loved hitting kids on the a*s with big wooden paddles made by other students in wood shop class. They had a system. The students wanted to make the most gnarly and painful looking paddles, not even thinking about WHY they are making them.
Even though at age 11 teachers couldn't hit you anymore,we had a teacher who would throw a blackboard rubber at anyone who spoke when they shouldn't (1989)
I'm just old enough to remember smoking on planes. It still blows my mind that that was a thing!
Houses in the same area had to share a telephone "party line". And you could listen in to their conversations.
Unless you sneezed or something...
No secrets in small towns. Except for the secrets.
My adult children and all their friends didn’t believe me when I first told them that married women weren’t allowed to have a credit card in their own name until 1974. Before that, they could only have one through their husband.
Yeah, I didn't quite believe it when my mum told me that mid 70s (ten years before I was born) the bank wouldn't let her have a chequing account without dads approval. In their words "husband, boyfriend or father". Seriously so long as their was some random p*nis owner next to her they were happy. So dad went in with her, closed their account and told them why (their treatment of mum)
Seat belts weren't taken seriously by most people until the 90s.
we used to spend our holidays in Denmark and all the way up to, we kids roamed free on the backseat or even the trunk..played James Bond and released imaginary nails or smoke with the seatbeltbuttons to get rid of our enemies great time to grow up, but we were unaware of the unsafety
There used to be a phone number you could call to get the time. It would update every 10 seconds. “At the tone the time will be…”
There were racks of free maps in gas stations.
Nobody bought bottled water.
The coffee was terrible.
They sold DDT infused wallpaper
You could hang up a No Pest Strip in your house and all the bugs would die
When the TV acted up (often), you took the tubes to the drugstore and tested them and bought replacements
Threw your trash out the car window
Emptied the ashtray right in the street
Piles of burning coal to thaw frozen streets for repair
Everyone burned their trash right on their property
Many buildings heated with coal, the cities were a grubby dark grey
5 Day Deoderant Pads
Saturday was Bath Day (with shared bath water)
Kids could leave home, and people didn't bat an eye about it. My grandfather was 8 when he left home and made his way in the world. He had no education, worked jobs for people, etc, and no one even questioned why an 8 year old was alone. He signed up for WW2 when he was 17 because no one checked for identification.
Cigarette machines pretty much everywhere, as long as you put the money in you could get a pack of smokes no matter what age you were
People used to actually write letters, put a stamp on them, and mailed them to their friends and relatives! As a kid, I would write letters to my school friends over summer break just to tell them how my summer was going and most would write back telling me how things were with them.
I still remember when stamps went from 18 cents (US) to 20 cents and my Grandma complained about how outrageous that was. Today a first class stamp is 66 cents, and I only mail Christmas cards and thank you notes nowadays.
A 15 minute phone call coast to coast was about $12 in 1977. Equivalent to about $60 today.
and you called often at the evening, cause it was a little cheaper during 6-8 pm
I remember that you couldn't know the sex of your kid until the baby was born. Apparently, there were ways to tell, though. I remember my mom's friends would hold a necklace with a weight over the woman's belly. They thought that you could tell the sex by whether the necklace swung up and down or back and forth.
TV stations went “off the air” after midnight and played “The Star Spangled Banner”. Then they showed a test pattern.
Ask me what a test pattern was.
(M69). Gas station attendants would put gas in your car, cleaned your windshield, and check your oil as a part of buying the gas. Then you paid him through your car window without getting out of your car.
Pop / soda came in glass bottles.
Grocery stores only sold food and the stores were about a quarter of today’s sizes.
When you needed wood and such for a home project, there was no Home Depot. You went to the lumber yard for wood and anything else, a small local hardware store.
We went to the moon before we put wheels on suitcases.
Drinking age was 18 in my day, but you could walk in a bar at 16 and order a drink, because nobody cared.
That breadboxes were a thing cause a loaf of bread came wrapped in paper or cellophane.
911 wasn’t ‘invented’ till the 70s, I think…. Before that, you’d call your local police. And they came…
For the UK the first 999 emergency number was introduced in 1937. It was after a horrific house fire
Jim Fixx, author of the 1977 "Complete Book of Running" - every home with a jogger in the family had one of these - died of a heart attack. While jogging.
On the evening news every night they would show the Doomsday Clock. An analog clock that when it hit midnight, we would be in nuclear war. It was usually very close to midnight, like 5 minutes til midnight.
Imagine having the very real threat of nuclear war looming over your head every, single, day.
When you went to a concert, you made sure to take a lighter — even if you didn’t smoke.
All of us kids, as young as toddlers, used to pile into the open bed of a pickup truck and just be driven all over hell and gone by adults who didn't even have seatbelts in the cab. No one ever questioned this. It was a perfectly legitimate method of transporting small kids.
We had a Tylenol scare where several bottles were tampered with. Those that took them died (if I remember that correctly).
Until then, nothing was ever protected. So you could open any bottle or box from drug store items like Tylenol all the way to food and drink.
I told this to my 34 year old daughter and she was shocked that there was a time when we didn’t worry about such things.
No ATM or debit cards. You would have to withdraw enough cash to cover you for the weekend, since the banks were closed.
I’m not that old….
But my mom said that when she gave birth (early 60s), hospitals had no AC…
There was such a thing as penny candy. A store near my school sold lots of it. Little Tootsie Rolls, many flavors of gumballs, and lots of other tasty things. A group of kids could come away with a big haul if one of them had a quarter.
Whenever you wanted to download something online, you'd have to basically threaten everyone in the house with their lives if they picked up the phone during the amount of download time it took. It would take hours to download a game or an image, and if someone used the phone, the download would START OVER from the beginning. Plus, in the mid-'90s, you'd have to pay by the hour.
We had a fire department call box, down the road, If your house went on fire, you run to this red box and pull the lever.
That "Help wanted" ads in the back of the newspaper were a good way to find jobs, and they were segregated by sex.
Not my first job but my second. I went to work for Pizza Hut by answering a newspaper ad.
Fallout shelter under our Jr. High School.
Yep and we weren't allowed down there at that point because of all the asbestos.
you could dial 555-1212 to get the exact time
Movie Phone. Want to go to the movies? Call Movie Phone, where the man's velvet recorded voice guided you through the movies showing that day. Push a number for the theaters, another for the movie and again for the times.
Or find the week's showings in the newspaper.
Sometimes you found out once you got there the movie time was sold out so you got to decide on seeing something you didn't know about, buy tickets for a later showing and occupy yourselves in the meantime or go find a pay phone to call Movie Phone again.
You could register an automobile without any insurance.
In the UK you can register a car without insurance I do believe
Morning and evening newspapers. Mail delivered twice daily.
Our first post was always before 8am. Second post around 1pm
Where we lived, Connecticut, all forms of birth control were illegal. The US Supreme Court overthrew the law in 1965, but the decision explicitly referred only to married people. We young people had sex, but it was illegal to do so responsibly.
If certain people are put in charge, then that will happen again.
"Credit scores" were invented in 1989. People who already owned their homes and cars and got their educations before then, got those loans without having their credit checked.
You manually defrosted your refrigerator's freezer. Scraping the ice out.
you were sick, and got a appointment at your village GP The same day... well you waited for 2 hours will a waiting room full of sick people, and your GP didn't believed you. but you still have your appointment the same day you called.
Every year I teach my students about Y2K and they think it’s hilarious.
I thought the idea of it was a little silly. But my friends and I were hoping that all debt would suddenly disappear lol
We actually grew up having face to face conversations.
The very first Grammy Awards were in 1959.
Party lines.
God am I old
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
You May Also Like
17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It
Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?
“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store
How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?
Around 2000 when you still paid for a phone call per minute there were pre-selections that changed on a daily routine. Very helpful especially when you called someone abroad. It was a lot of cheaper
Around 2000 when you still paid for a phone call per minute there were pre-selections that changed on a daily routine. Very helpful especially when you called someone abroad. It was a lot of cheaper