Sensual Artistry Meets Divine Beauty: My 3D Renditions Of Classical Goddesses (19 Pics)
Greetings, I am Oliver Marinkoski, an artist hailing from Macedonia, embarking on a creative odyssey that merges the timeless elegance of antiquity with contemporary allure. My craft revolves around intricately blending 3D renditions of Roman and Greek goddesses with the exquisite artistry of Japanese Shibari, entwining them in golden ropes. I take pride in infusing eroticism with tasteful refinement, sculpting creations where divine beauty dances with sensual artistry. My work unites classical gods with the sinuous grace of serpents, a seamless fusion of history, sensuality, and aesthetics.
Medusa
I always found it fascinating how Medusa came to be increasingly depicted as a villain and a monster. I always found her story to be one of tragedy. In some versions of the mythology, Medusa is a vestal virgin/priestess who serves at the temple of the goddess, Athena. Her beauty catches the eye of the sea god, Poseidon, who rapes her in the temple. Athena is furious (Athena is damn vengeful) that her temple has been desecrated so she turns Medusa into a Gorgon.
Dea Ex Machina
Queen
Praedam
Flatterer
Hathor
"We are Hathor. You would be wise to unbind us and kneel before your goddess."
Domina
Medena
AHS: Cult. This could've been an ad for the 2017 season!
Mother Of Chaos
Prey
She bari? (know wrong spelling, it was intentional, self censoring)
Indrani
Embraced
I like this darker copper color better than the gold
Sphinx
The sphinx isn't a goddess but a "monster" sent by Hera (I think) to block trade to Thebes, later it was killed by Orpheus
Not all of these are Roman/Greek, nor goddesses. Absolutely stunning work though!
Sorry, but very few are classical goddesses though.
Super cool
