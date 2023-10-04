ADVERTISEMENT

Greetings, I am Oliver Marinkoski, an artist hailing from Macedonia, embarking on a creative odyssey that merges the timeless elegance of antiquity with contemporary allure. My craft revolves around intricately blending 3D renditions of Roman and Greek goddesses with the exquisite artistry of Japanese Shibari, entwining them in golden ropes. I take pride in infusing eroticism with tasteful refinement, sculpting creations where divine beauty dances with sensual artistry. My work unites classical gods with the sinuous grace of serpents, a seamless fusion of history, sensuality, and aesthetics.

Medusa

Oliver Marinkoski
LokisLilButterknife
LokisLilButterknife
Community Member
1 day ago

I always found it fascinating how Medusa came to be increasingly depicted as a villain and a monster. I always found her story to be one of tragedy. In some versions of the mythology, Medusa is a vestal virgin/priestess who serves at the temple of the goddess, Athena. Her beauty catches the eye of the sea god, Poseidon, who rapes her in the temple. Athena is furious (Athena is damn vengeful) that her temple has been desecrated so she turns Medusa into a Gorgon.

Dea Ex Machina

Oliver Marinkoski
Queen

Oliver Marinkoski
Praedam

Oliver Marinkoski
Flatterer

Oliver Marinkoski
Hathor

Oliver Marinkoski
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
23 hours ago

"We are Hathor. You would be wise to unbind us and kneel before your goddess."

Domina

Oliver Marinkoski
Medena

Oliver Marinkoski
Mother Of Chaos

Oliver Marinkoski
Bind

Oliver Marinkoski
Prey

Oliver Marinkoski
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 day ago

She bari? (know wrong spelling, it was intentional, self censoring)

Indrani

Oliver Marinkoski
Embraced

Oliver Marinkoski
Sphinx

Oliver Marinkoski
FoxThatHasFennecaphobia
FoxThatHasFennecaphobia
Community Member
20 hours ago

The sphinx isn't a goddess but a "monster" sent by Hera (I think) to block trade to Thebes, later it was killed by Orpheus

Epona

Oliver Marinkoski
Snake Tamer

Oliver Marinkoski
Community Member
14 hours ago

wow she has such a connection with snakes i could never

Themis

Oliver Marinkoski
Scorpia

Oliver Marinkoski
Dea Caelestis

Oliver Marinkoski
