2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3. "When Carter had just turned 5 years old he decided he wanted a mullet like his uncle Richie. So we headed to see Gino the barber. Now Gino had told us that he had never started a mullet for someone but he had trimmed them. So on that day the sides and top got cut short and the party had started! Then after time went by and a few trips the see Gino the mullet was in full effect and swinging past his shoulders. Once again it was time to go get the top chopped, but this time Carter decided he wanted something special done, he said 'Dad, I want an American flag on the side of my head.' My response was, let’s do it! But I told Carter that there was only one little problem, what was mom gonna say… so there we were at the barber shop, Gino had just finished up with another customer, Carter grabs the booster seat and climbs up in the chair. I said, 'Carter, tell him what you want,' Carter says 'an American flag on the side,' and just like, that Carter was rocking an American flag in his mullet. Now don’t think he trusts anyone who has a pair of scissors. His papa has offered him money to cut it off, his mom has threatened to cut it off when he tangles it up and the other barbers in the shop have joked about cutting it off, But Carter don’t mess around when it comes to getting it trimmed, he’ll laugh, joke and talk while the top and front are getting cut, but when Gino gets close to the back it’s all seriousness. He’ll stare hard in the mirror and watch close making sure no one has jokes and paid him to cut it off. But once he’s done, he’ll be sure to throw out a smile, tell Gino thanks, shake his mullet in the mirror and grab a piece of candy and a hot wheels car as we head out the door. Now almost 3 years with the mullet and still loving it like crazy we'll get to it’s name, 'The Crew Leader' the mullet with the flag screams America to Carter. He’s 7 years old now and is the crew leader for a flag group in our town of Vermilion, Ohio. For the last three years, the week before Memorial Day we go through town and hang 100-150 American flags on telephone poles, and right after Labor Day we take them all down. Carter hasn’t missed a day yet, with my assistance he’ll climb the ladder, hang the flag, and run the screw in that holds it to the pole. Or he’ll ride in the bed of the truck, hand you flags or tools and make sure your not missing a beat. He’s definitely one proud kid of his mullet and the flag, and he’ll be sure not to let you mess with either. He says his mullet leads the way."

