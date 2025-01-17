Business In The Front, Party In The Back: 62 Best Hairdos Of 2024, Selected By Mullet ChampionshipInterview
Are you ready to witness some outstanding mullets?!
The US Mullet Championship is bringing the iconic look back to our attention by collecting amazing contestants in one place. In August 2024, the competition concluded with three 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place winners in 3 divisions: Adult, Teen, and Kids. Yes, even kids from 0-12 years are participating, and their fabulous hairdos are top-notch.
Each contestant gives their mullet a unique name, with some embracing the humor or irony while others have a more sentimental value, like paying homage to something personally meaningful. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the post—and if you’re rocking a mullet, the 2025 competition could be your moment to shine!
1st Place Winner - Adult Mullet: Todd Grubb – Flow Motion
"Last year, FLOW MOTION took the 55+ Championship, and we raised over $3,000 for Jared Allen's homes for wounded warriors! My mullet started over 4 years ago when I decided to not cut my hair during COVID. I've had a couple of awesome people cutting my hair, but I owe it all to the Hair Maestro at George Salon in Portage, Michigan! With that being said, I have full intentions to be in the running for the overall championship and donating my prize money for a great cause, Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors!"
As the years go, the contest grows, and so do the prizes. In 2024, contestants could win from 1000 to 5000 USD, but in 2025, each winner will be getting an astounding 10,000 USD each!
We reached out to Kevin, the man behind this championship, to learn a bit more about the details of the event.
First of all, for all the newbies, we asked Kevin to define a mullet. He wrote: “A mullet is defined as a hairstyle that is shorter in the front of the head and longer in the back. A key element of the mullet is that the ears must remain visible, with the longer hair starting behind the ears. Its enduring appeal lies in its bold, rebellious spirit and its ability to make a statement about individuality.”
Kane Grissinger – Hurrikane
2024 Teen Contestant - Round 3. "They say lightning never strikes twice in the same place. However, I am hoping it does in my case. Becoming the 2023 USA Mullet Champion was one of the best times in my life, and I am hoping to do it again. It’s awesome that my mullet gets recognized when we are in town. They will say 'HEY!!! Are you the kid from the mullet contest?!' It is an amazing conversation starter. Most people are shocked to know how AC/DC is my favorite band or how some of my favorite movies are out of the 1980s: Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller. What can I say, I was born in the wrong era!!! What was just a thought in the Summer of 2021 with my dad has now become a part of who I am. I didn’t know how getting a mullet would give me confidence and meet some amazing people in my life. While I still have people trying to get me to cut my mullet off, there is nothing that can change my mind. The HurriKane is who I am. The Mullet is me. I am the Mullet."
3rd Place Winner - Adult Mullet: Holden Stevanus – Rebellious Ruffles
"I’ve sported every hairstyle under the sun throughout my lifetime: spiked punk, combover, undercut, slick back, even completely bald (for charity). But, I never had the opportunity to grow my hair out when I was younger because the private high school I attended required a 'professional' haircut (no hair touching the collar or ears). When I played college baseball, my coach wanted his players to be clean-shaven and have crew cuts… Then Covid hit. I graduated from college, still sporting a fade, but I couldn’t get my hair cut. Over the course of a year, I experimented with longer hairstyles until I heard someone tell me, 'Has anyone ever said you look like Patrick Swayze?' Ever since that day, I realized that the mullet is not just a haircut, it’s a lifestyle, and I have some big shoes to fill if I am being compared to one of the best to ever do it."
We were wondering what inspired the creation of the U.S. Mullet Championship and how it has evolved since its inception.
“The inspiration came from my love for unique cultural lifestyles and my admiration for people who live life unapologetically. The mullet, being such an iconic symbol of that spirit, felt like the perfect focus. It began as a marketing idea for the men’s shop I own in Michigan, but its popularity quickly grew, evolving from a local contest into a nationwide competition across the United States,” shared Kevin.
1st Place Winner - Kids Mullet: Kamden Cunningham – The Kammander
"I always sported some gorgeous ringlet curls (all natural). On more humid days, I had a pretty rad afro. One day my older brother (the middle child) decided that he didn’t want me to have long hair anymore, so he found some nose hair-trimming scissors in the bathroom and took it upon himself to chop away. My mom cried at the chunk of curls she found upstairs, but we could no longer leave my hair the way Karson “styled” it. I wanted to leave my hair long, so we scoured the internet for some styling options and I chose a photo where the hairstyle was indeed, a mullet. Thus, the Kammander was born."
Matt Rollins – Le Baron Des Muléts
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "After traveling on and off for years through the French countryside, sampling wines and Cognac, I somewhat endeared myself to the people of a small rural town known as Mulét. I did such by saving the Mayor’s daughter a number of years ago from a tragic end in an unexpected accident involving a pipe organ that caught fire while she was playing. Her grandfather was the town’s namesake, François Mulét. The townspeople saw me running from the flaming church carrying the aforementioned Mademoiselle, and since then I have been known as Le Baron des Muléts as was decreed by the mayor for my most heroic deed! This would be a great story if it were even a little bit true, but it’s 100% true, so it’s better than a great story! Maybe one of the greatest stories ever told!!! Okay, full disclosure? This story is 100% awesome and also…. Might be slightly embellished/made up…. But seriously, if it was true how could you not vote for me?"
As for the judging process, Kevin shared the ins and outs of such a unique competition.
“We follow a set of standards and scoring criteria when judging mullets. This includes evaluating the front, back, and sides of the hairstyle, as well as the length and volume of the hair. To ensure fairness, we’ve implemented robust voting systems to maintain the integrity of the contest.”
Matthew Ray – Panhandle Justice
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "I was wrangling my gators and sharks like any typical Florida farmer does and suddenly a big ominous cloud appeared over my beach ranch! The skies began to part and this loud thunderous rumbling started to become music. The music intensified and all of sudden, Sweet Home Alabama began to play, clear as day. I got frightened cause all my sharks and gators were squawking and howling like mad! Then, as I was trying to get them into the barn for safety, a beam of hurricane-sized water thrashed upon my body from the heavens! I thought I was dead as I sprawled out on that sandy soil. But as I gathered myself and got to my feet, I felt a new swaggering energy pulsing through my veins. Long locks of hair now flowed where there had been no such hair before. I can’t describe how amazing it felt! As I began to smile and walk towards to barn, the thundering roar of Skynyrd slowly faded and two figures appeared in the sky. Kenny Powers and Keith Stone, two men I hold in the highest regard, spoke these words. Words I will never forget till the day I drink my last tall boy, 'You will now be now known throughout the Southlands as PANHANDLE JUSTICE!' And, just like that, a Mullet Champion was born."
2nd Place Winner - Kids Mullet: Brody Byrne – Hair 2 Party
"I started growing my mullet in Covid. Last summer, I had a bad barber cut a lot off. Now, when I get my hair done, I tell them to keep their hands off the Mullet. I’m very proud of my mullet and will never cut it. It’s a staple in my community.
Letttttssss Goooo!"
Looking ahead, Kevin shared their hopes for the future of this competition.
“We hope to make a meaningful impact by supporting veterans through charity. The donation portion of the contest is directed to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. Beyond that, we want to keep having fun, celebrating a hairstyle that has become a global trend, and continuing to spread joy and individuality through this competition.”
Calvin Johnson – Son Of A Soldier
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"Another year with this amazing mullet! I've had one for 3 years now and it's been the best years of my life. I fell into the mullet lifestyle after seeing the competition a few years ago and started growing right away! My Dads in the Army and is envious of my ability to have the best hair style ever! All my friends like to play with my hair (especially the girls!) and I like that too!"
Hayes Pesch – Hippie Hayes
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"Hippie Hayes has been growing his mullet since the day he was born. Hippie got the nickname from a family friend who has also been rocking his mullet for 52 years! Hayes loves anything with wheels and an engine. It's been a natural love, which makes his all-natural locks that much more appealing.
At the end of the mullet competition last year, we presented Hayes with two choices: give the mullet a chop or let it continue to grow. Our determined and committed boy decided to give this mullet competition another go by keeping his luscious locks. This is our second year in the competition, and we are excited for the outcome. We plan to make it even further than we did last year. 🤘 I mean, look at those curls."
Lastly, Kevin added: “The mullet is more than just a hairstyle—it’s a celebration of personality, freedom, and self-expression. This competition is a way to bring people together to have fun, embrace individuality, and give back to the community. Let’s keep the mullet spirit alive!”
Paisley Sugarman – “School In The Front, Detention In The Back”
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3. "Hello everyone! I'm Paisley Sugarman and my mullet's name is 'School in the Front, Detention in the Back.' She's cute and sassy, naturally curly, and can sometimes be seen with a glammed-up straightened style, ya know for dance performances and such! I hope to one day be a Champion like my Momma, who happens to be the 2023 National Femullet Champion... No big deal or anything... I got my dream femullet two years ago after scoring my first career goal in my first-ever ice hockey tournament. I play for The Philadelphia Freeze, an all-inclusive, special needs ice hockey team. If I win this contest it would make my heart so happy because I would be able to use some of my winnings for the team! Vote and Donate for me, Paisley!!!"
Patrick Hayes – Blonde Bullet
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"I started growing out my mullet when I was seven years old. Every year I say I'll cut it but I never do. It's become part of my personality and what people recognize me for."
1st Place Winner - Teen Mullet: Mason Padilla – The West Coast Wave
"Mason's mullet journey began in 2019 with an inspiration from an unlikely hero – Joe Dirt. The moment he saw that iconic hairstyle, he knew that was the look he wanted. With determination and patience, Mason began growing out his hair, dreaming of the perfect mullet. For almost two years, Mason nurtured his mullet, watching it transform into a symbol of his unique style. However, the road wasn’t easy. He faced bullying and hurtful comments, being called a girl and enduring taunts about having a 'rat's tail.' The negativity took its toll, and Mason made the heartbreaking decision to shave his beloved mullet. Regret followed. But when the world paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mason seized the opportunity for a fresh start. With newfound resilience, he came to us, his parents, and declared he wanted his mullet back, vowing never again to let others’ opinions dictate his choices. Now, four years strong, Mason's naturally curly mullet is not just a hairstyle – it’s a statement. Everywhere we go, his mullet garners admiration and respect. His striking look has earned public recognition from local news stations, the Savannah Bananas baseball team, and even our local San Francisco Giants team! For the past two years, Mason has placed in the top 10 of the mullet competition. But this year, he’s aiming for the top spot – he wants to bring home the gold! His mullet is more than just hair; it's a testament to his journey, his resilience, and his individuality. Mason has big plans for the future of his mullet. He dreams of one day donating his mullet to Wigs for Kids, where he has already made his mark by appearing in the calendar ad in the mullet champ calendar. But before he parts with his treasured locks, he has one goal: to clinch first place in the Mullet Champ competition. Mason’s mullet is not just about style; it’s about standing up to adversity, embracing who you are, and inspiring others to do the same."
2nd Place Winner - Teen Mullet: Logan Lease – Okie Mudflap
"Bam!… The Okie Mudflap. This spectacular mudflap has been grown with the purest Oklahoma ingredients known to mankind. Naturally wavy and blonde and has been lightened by the warmth of the sun. It has been my comfort in the middle of deer and duck hunting, it has been a shield for me to fight off the killer mosquitoes of Oklahoma. when it comes to the Mudflap … It is just not a haircut, it’s a way of life."
3rd Place Winner - Teen Mullet: Chason Sachs – (Still) Fully Committed
"I am (still) Fully Committed to the mullet lifestyle and have high hopes for this season. To celebrate my third year in the contest and fourth year of growing my mullet I chose an evergreen as the background of my photo. Just like an evergreen, my mullet does not change from season to season it continually grows in all of its glory.
I really enjoyed campaigning last year with the help of my baseball buddies and look forward to working twice as hard this year!"
Aj Parkison – Reba
2024 Teen Contestant - Round 3.
"I started growing my mullet on Saturday, April 3, 2021. I’ve gotten it trimmed and permed since then- because I like to keep it in shape.
I wanted a hairstyle that screamed 'Merica. I run cross country and track for my school and am known across my school as a mullet man, Reba, and the kid with the sick mullet. I am currently going into my Junior Year with a new license and girlfriend, and I am working to finish my Eagle Scout project and graduate from Boy Scouts."
Tommy Lodenstein – Nunnamaker
2024 Teen Contestant - Round 3.
"My mullet was born in 2021. With proper care and feeding it has matured into a beast."
Will Joyner – Seaford Special – No Perm Needed!
2024 Teen Contestant - Round 3.
"Back Again ...I'm coming for that NUMBER ONE SPOT! Top 5 last year but we are here to beat that! After years of being told no, I took advantage of the COVID lockdown and grew out my mullet. Now it is just a part of my personality. What makes my mullet different is the length and natural curls. People pay good money for curls like this! I just wash and go! I am surprised by the number of people who know me because of my hair. Time to vote... you already know!"
2nd Place Winner - Adult Mullet: Scott Salvadore – The Lord’s Drapes
3PEAT
"Romans 8:28
And we know that in ALL things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
Clifford Olson – Minnesota Neckwarmer
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"A bet was made 4 or 5 years ago and just been rockin er ever since! Here again for the good cause and a Lil bit of fun! May the best mane win!"
Dave Houtz – The Walmart Wolverine
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "Like any epic cinematic hero, this epic Mullet is back! The Walmart Wolverine returns for his third season! Finishing out at 2nd Place in 2023, the only Tennessee mullet in the top 100 for two years straight, this Gallatin Mullet is back with his eyes set on that 1st place title. The Walmart Wolverine has been keeping the streets fresh for over 4 years now. He's been called many things. Terry, Ric-Shaw, The Mullet Man, but not one name stuck like 'The Walmart Wolverine' did. He wears his mullet like a cape of justice and honor. A symbol of support for local communities. What's his role in the local life? Eat, drink, shop local, and being an avid supporter of our veterans. Doing what he can to make sure they are taken care of and proper respect is given to their fallen brothers and sisters that paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend the freedom of this country. This mullet is more than just a fashion trend, it's become a staple in my community. I owe it to my fans and my veteran supporters to push even harder this year. This year, the title of #1 Mullet in the USA will come home to Tennessee where is belongs."
Edhem Teminovic – Big Perm
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"When Covid first started and it was hard to get a haircut my buddy and I decided to see who could grow the best mullet. After about a year and a half mine was much longer so he just cut his off. Now I just like the look of it and the main reason I keep it now is to support all my closest friends who can’t grow hair."
Morgan Earp – Goat Mullet Of All-Time And It’s Not Even Close
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"One day I woke up and decided to grow the greatest mullet of all-time, and I did."
Paul Edward Moore Iv – School’s Out For Summer
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
""School's Out for Summer: The Epic Saga of a Mountain Rescue Mullet"
In the midst of Covid chaos, amidst the towering 14,179' peak of Mount Shasta, there emerged a hero - not in spandex, nor with a cape billowing in the wind, but with a majestic mane flowing behind him. Meet the legend himself: the United States Forest Service Mt Shasta Climbing Ranger, armed not just with ice axes and rescue gear, but with a mullet and a mustache that could rival the most daring of adventurers.
Picture this: the year is 2020, and while the world is in turmoil, our ranger is out there, battling the elements, rescuing ill-prepared climbers, and charming crystal-loving hippie babes with his rugged charm and flowing locks. But it wasn't all just daring rescues and flirtatious encounters; there were moments of true peril too.
One fateful night, under the cloak of darkness, our hero found himself suspended from a Blackhawk helicopter, his mullet catching the wind as he was lowered onto the treacherous slopes of Mt Shasta. It was a scene straight out of an action movie, only this time, the star of the show was the mullet.
After five years of ranging in the wilderness, our ranger decided to hang up his climbing gear and settle down with a pretty gal, having two mullet sporting sons. He traded in the adrenaline-fueled adventures for the equally wild world of teaching and parenting. But fear not, for the mullet did not retire with him; instead, it found a new purpose in the halls of Mr. Paul's 5th-grade classroom.
As our hero walks into the classroom, the children's eyes widen in awe at the sight of his majestic mullet. For while the business up front commands respect, it's the party in the back that whispers, "School's Out for Summer," and beckons them to embrace the spirit of adventure and fun.
And so, dear friends, let us raise a toast to the mullet that defied the odds, from mountain rescues to fifth-grade classrooms, always reminding us that no matter where life takes us, there's always room for a little bit of adventure and a whole lot of fun."
Zelda Mercer – Laverne
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"I'm someone who considered what was appropriate for my corporate job whenever I had to make choices about my appearance. Then when the pandemic hit, I checked off a bucket list item - shaving my head. I felt so much freedom from what a woman 'should do' with her hair! After that, I started growing my mullet. Now as a middle-aged woman, Laverne represents finally expressing myself authentically. So to everyone in this competition, here's to 'Doing it our way!'"
3rd Place Winner - Kids Mullet: Killian Depew – Killi Ray Cyrus
"Killian's hair has never been cut in the back. He’s had beautiful curls since he was a baby. When he turned one, only the front of his hair was cut, establishing the start of his mullet. After that, he never wanted his hair cut (just the top). We’ve all grown so attached, and everyone knows him as the cool kid with the mullet."
Bryson “The Hammer” Bettendorf – “The Hammer Hullet”
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3. "Since the age of 6 months, Bryson got the nickname Hammer from his dad! Even though his physical appearance is small in size, he enters any room with his presence known because of his strong personality!!! Hence the nickname 'Hammer.' Why be the nail when you can be the Hammer?!? At the age of 6, Hammer started to grow out the Hammer Hullet because he played baseball, basketball, and football, and everyone knew him on the field or court because of his hair and his athletic skills! (He was born to stand out)! In our town, kids from elementary to high school know Hammer for not only his hair but the kid who has the personality to pull off the Hammer Hullet!"
Griffey Metz – Sonic
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"Griffey decided in the summer of 2021 that he wanted to grow a mullet. Taming the beast isn’t always easy, but the result is worth the pain."
Gus Ackley – The Green Mountain Monster
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"Gus’ mullet dream started when he was 5 years old. He wanted to grow the best mullet ever! He has been growing ‘The Green Mountain Monster’ (named after the green mountains of Vermont) for 3 years. His dedication and hair-handling skills are top-notch! Just a boy with a dream…"
Jack Keuntjes – The Marion County Masterpiece
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"The mullet was born three years ago when my dad started growing his and I wanted to be just like him. It has survived two grade levels and a brain surgery and has become a big part of who I am. I am proud to sport the Marion County Masterpiece because mullets are more than a haircut - they are a lifestyle."
Russell Aldaz – Russellcat Mullet
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3. "It’s bigger! It’s badder! And it is here to take home the gold! Last year, the 'Russell Cat Mullet' took the Land of Enchantment by storm and got its own story in the local Newspaper and an Albuquerque news station. There has just always been something about the 'Russell Cat Mullet' that draws people in and makes them gravitate towards it. Maybe it’s because it’s been a natural mullet from the beginning. Not part of a trend, not a parody, just a rocking mullet that he was essentially born with. Russell, like many other individuals with ASD, originally found it difficult to handle all the sensory input from haircuts. Little did we know that this would unintentionally create his iconic, eye-catching, and robust mullet that we know today. It’s literally the type of hair that other people take a picture of on their vacation to show and share. Last year, Russell was a last-minute entry to the competition and placed 37th overall out of 300 kids in his age group. Now heading into middle school, Russell anticipates he will have bigger and more veteran mullets to contend with. However, we have plenty of faith that Russell will place even higher this year, and will bring some real competition for anyone who thinks their mullet can contend with the 'Russell Cat Mullet'."
Ryder Huffer – The Ryder
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"I wanted to be like my older cousins when they had their mullets so I begged my momma for 2 years to let me grow a mullet and she finally gave in and said yes so I have been living my mullet dream growing it out and perfecting it over the last 3 years!"
Ian Hughson – Red Lettuce
2024 Teen Contestant - Round 3. "So there I was, a hot July day and I was washing my dad's '86 'vette. On my feet, I wore Carolinas. In my ears, Thunderstruck was playing. On my head, I was sporting a high and tight, but in my heart, I knew that wasn't right. I said to my mom, 'Can I grow a mullet?" She said, "No." I asked again in September. She said, "We'll see." It was the only thing I wanted for Christmas. She finally said ,"Ok." From that point on, the flow started to grow..."
Alex Mcduffie – Cougar Bait
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"Once I moved to Florida, I knew I had to make a change. It started with a mustache.. but that wasn’t enough. I had no choice, but to grow this mullet. Here I am three years later still going strong. They say you can’t be a Python hunter if you don’t have a mullet, and I’d say they are correct."
Brendan Cunningham – Lieutenant (Bren)dan
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "Last year I watched my kid ride the wave that is the USA Mullet Championships. He ended up taking third in the nation. My son is The Kammander. After the competition ended, he told me I should grow a mullet. I figured, 'Why not?' but in our family, there’s always some friendly competition going on, so I challenged him that my mullet will grow quickly and my curls will be nicer. We’re competing with each other, but we figured it’d be cool to see if we can get a father-son duo to the top this year. This mane may have only been established in October of 2023, but it’s packin’ heat and is a force to be reckoned with. Since Kamden’s mullet was already dubbed with a military style name, it was only right that I stick with the theme; introducing Lt. (Bren)Dan."
Brian Carruthers – The Bc Gravy Train
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "The BC Gravy Train features natural curls and sits on 260 pounds of cold steel and mulleted sex appeal. It’s wild enough to show you a good time out on the town, but classy enough to take to grandma's Thanksgiving dinner! 2023 featured a 7th-place finish, and this year we’re looking to pull into championship station! I started growing my mullet back in September of 2019. It started as a wild idea because I have had short/buzzed hair almost my entire life. Come March of 2020 it was time for the initial cut. A little premature but I couldn't wait to get the mullet process underway. In my opinion it takes about 9 months to cultivate a mature mullet. My girlfriend at the time was not impressed with it at all but I told her to give it time. By the summer of 2020 my mullet was in full swing curls and all. In August of 2020 | proposed to my girlfriend and she said yes! As we started talking about the wedding she said to me, 'You know you're gonna have to cut the mullet, right?' I protested but knew ultimately if it would make her happy I would cut it. Much to my surprise about a month before the wedding she said, 'You know... the mullet really fits you and you have wonderful curls. I think you should keep it for the wedding.' I couldn't have been more happy! In November of 2020 we were married and the only thing prettier than my mullet curls was my beautiful bride!!! Fast forward to today my mullet has become part of who I am and gets compliments everywhere I go. I joke with my wife that I'm going to cut it off and her response now is 'ABSOLUTELY NOT!' Funny how things change when you rock a glorious mullet!!!"
Erik Johnson – Iron Eagle
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"Alaska is well known for being the home to the American Bald Eagle. While seeing them so often, I noticed that the feathers on their head kind of resemble a mullet. So I thought, why not emulate one of the coolest creatures on earth and how patriotic is that."
George Hannon – The Florida Free Bird
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"From a young age, I’ve always been inspired by the mullet hairstyle! I was inspired by Billy Ray Cyrus, and Joe Dirt, and by the American freedom and patriotism that the mullet represents. And since I am an American-loving, beer-drinking, born-and-raised Florida man, I knew I had to grow a mullet! It’s in my blood! So, for the past 5 years, I’ve been rocking the most American Hairstyle a man can have!"
Jason Rayner – The P-Town Phlowdown
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"It all started about 4 years ago when a friend requested we all grow Mullets for his wedding. I'm the only one who hasn't turned back and I never will! It's not just a haircut, it's a lifestyle!"
Jesse Burnette – The Semi-Formal Florida Flow
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"My friends know me for a few things: my love for the water, my love for my dog, and my exquisite flow. Moving to Florida was an opportunity to redefine my look, and there was no other option than to rock the mullet. Whether you find me on my paddle board, a brewery patio, the boat, or the dog park, my mullet will always be there making sure no matter how hot the Florida heat, I’ll always be looking cool."
Jordan Rogers – Liberty Locs
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"Right before graduating high school, my mother told me I was not allowed to get a mullet. I was 18, so the decision was ultimately mine. I went and got my mullet right before graduation. My mother ended up loving it. To me, a mullet is more than just a haircut, it is a lifestyle. A lifestyle I live because I feel I was born in the wrong generation. I have enjoyed this mullet for the past 5 years. More people know me by my nickname, Mullet, than my actual birth name, Jordan."
Lance Hill – “The Wap Mop” Or “The Arkansas Waterfall”
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "3 years ago when I started growing my mullet I didn’t much like it, it was a sight for sore eyes. But then I joined a group on Facebook called 'the mullet that changed my life' and I’m so glad I did because they taught me to use eagle egg yolk as shampoo and many other tricks! Like, always let your mullet air dry while riding a dirt bike and always use a pine comb as a hairbrush Since I’ve learned these tricks of the trade my mullet transformed into the glorious freedom flap that it has become today."
Laney G – It’s Showtime
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "The year? 2021. I hadn't gotten a haircut since 2019, and I was desperate for a change. I had been wanting something with a lot of character and versatile, and there it was.. something called a 'fairy elf mullet' by my future hairstylist (he cuts it, I color it). The day I first got my mullet, I couldn't go back. I've had one ever since, each one slightly different from the last. I love experimenting with them and letting my hairstylist put his art on my head! Color-wise, I've tried just about every single one in the book, but green has always made me the happiest. I have always colored it myself as well.
Nathan Lofy – Ginga J
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"After letting it grow for 3 years, on a hot sweltering day working outside I decided some needed to go, but I couldn’t chop off all the hard work. So naturally the only solution was to chop some off the top and sides, but leave the party in the back! Leaving me cool and comfortable in the heat but still letting the beautiful ginger flow in the back shine! I have never felt so free!"
Patrick Sosman – Wesley
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"I started to grow the Mullet 5 years ago when I decided to become a streamer. I'm also convinced in my opinion that the Mullet should be the official haircut of the USA! To me, there is nothing more American than a Mullet!"
Ronnie Aiton – Mulletmafia
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"I had a mullet in junior high and high school back in the 80's. I cut it off when I went into the workforce. Over 5 years ago I saw where the mullet was making a comeback and I decided I wanted my mullet back!! I can't go anywhere now that someone isn't commenting on how much they love it or want a picture with me. My mullet has become a part of me and I couldn't see him without it ever again.
The Mulletmafia is here to stay!!!"
Shawn Halladay – The Kinzua Flo
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3.
"Started growing it for a buddy's wedding and never looked back. The mullet truly is a lifestyle. Finished 11th last year and coming for the title this year. Me and my stepson mini flo are entered and want to be the first father-son champions. The mullet stays winning and blessed. Let's raise money for our veterans and make the world a better place."
Sydney Kiekintveld – The Mistress
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "Sydney is a badass. She has always had a love for the bold and unusual. Over the years she has rocked many audacious haircuts. In 2021, she became a licensed hairdresser and shortly after became known as the go-to girl if you have (or want) a mullet. In light of this, she figured, 'If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,' and the Mistress was born. This year Sydney founded the Far North Mullet Club, an exclusive club for those rockin' a mullet in the Last Frontier. Mullets of all shapes and sizes are Sydney's passion and being the mullet stylist of Alaska is a title she wears proudly. Sydney has previous mullet contest experience, finishing runner-up in the ladies division at the 2023 Alaska State Fair."
Tyler Mortier – Father Mullet
2024 Adult Contestant - Round 3. "I originally cut my hair into a mullet in 2012 to piss off my boss at Jimmy John’s, nobody cared. I kept it through the summer playing rugby sevens and I fell in love with being nice and cool on top but feeling my luscious locks sway in the breeze as I ran down the pitch. I have kept it ever since. A college friend walked up to me one day, pointed at me, and said 'Father Mullet' and walked away and I dug it. Now I’m ordained and don the denim priest robes as I officiate weddings."
Avery Quiroz – The Texas Waterfall
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"I’ve had this mullet going for 2 years now. I was inspired by my uncle that I look up to. It looks awesome when I wear my baseball cap on the field and it flows in the wind. Many love it and some hate it but truth is they wish they can grow hair like this!
It’s not fashion it’s a lifestyle!"
Carter Denney – The Crew Leader
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3. "When Carter had just turned 5 years old he decided he wanted a mullet like his uncle Richie. So we headed to see Gino the barber. Now Gino had told us that he had never started a mullet for someone but he had trimmed them. So on that day the sides and top got cut short and the party had started! Then after time went by and a few trips the see Gino the mullet was in full effect and swinging past his shoulders. Once again it was time to go get the top chopped, but this time Carter decided he wanted something special done, he said 'Dad, I want an American flag on the side of my head.' My response was, let’s do it! But I told Carter that there was only one little problem, what was mom gonna say… so there we were at the barber shop, Gino had just finished up with another customer, Carter grabs the booster seat and climbs up in the chair. I said, 'Carter, tell him what you want,' Carter says 'an American flag on the side,' and just like, that Carter was rocking an American flag in his mullet. Now don’t think he trusts anyone who has a pair of scissors. His papa has offered him money to cut it off, his mom has threatened to cut it off when he tangles it up and the other barbers in the shop have joked about cutting it off, But Carter don’t mess around when it comes to getting it trimmed, he’ll laugh, joke and talk while the top and front are getting cut, but when Gino gets close to the back it’s all seriousness. He’ll stare hard in the mirror and watch close making sure no one has jokes and paid him to cut it off. But once he’s done, he’ll be sure to throw out a smile, tell Gino thanks, shake his mullet in the mirror and grab a piece of candy and a hot wheels car as we head out the door. Now almost 3 years with the mullet and still loving it like crazy we'll get to it’s name, 'The Crew Leader' the mullet with the flag screams America to Carter. He’s 7 years old now and is the crew leader for a flag group in our town of Vermilion, Ohio. For the last three years, the week before Memorial Day we go through town and hang 100-150 American flags on telephone poles, and right after Labor Day we take them all down. Carter hasn’t missed a day yet, with my assistance he’ll climb the ladder, hang the flag, and run the screw in that holds it to the pole. Or he’ll ride in the bed of the truck, hand you flags or tools and make sure your not missing a beat. He’s definitely one proud kid of his mullet and the flag, and he’ll be sure not to let you mess with either. He says his mullet leads the way."
Easton Dean – Mullet Maniac
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3. "Easton has had amazing hair since he was born. In the 3rd grade, he was inspired by some of his favorite baseball players to start growing his hair longer in the back. This was an easy decision since he also plays baseball. At the same time, his elementary school Art teacher mentioned a "mullet contest" she had recently heard about and encouraged him to enter. We perused the pictures and Easton began to get excited at the prospect of being recognized by such an organization. Over the last three years, he's become famous for his hair. He continues to receive compliments and 'atta-boys' from family, friends, and fellow baseball players/coaches at different tournaments. Strangers (local and international) regularly stop him to give him accolades, tell him his mullet is the best they've ever seen and even ask to touch it! It has become part of his identity, and the naysayer's have never dissuaded him from keeping it! Unfortunately, the middle school he will soon attend does not treasure the time and effort it took to achieve his flowing locks nor do they value the business in the front and party in the back the way we all do. Therefore, Easton will have to cut his beloved mullet in the Fall. To find some silver lining from this Shakespearean tragedy, he plans to donate his hair to an organization that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair."
Gauge Bradley – Lightning And The Thunda
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"I started growing out my mullet about 2 years ago, when I was 7. I wanted to grow my hair long to donate it to people with cancer. I saw that there was a mullet competition and figured that would be the coolest way to grow my hair longer. When I go places a lot of people compliment my mullet, and it gives me confidence."
Jacob Morgan – Majestic Michigan Mane
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"Three years ago, inspired by his older bro's football and wrestling teammates, Jacob embarked on the magical journey of growing the most majestic mullet that Michigan, no, the WORLD, has ever seen. When he's not kicking Type One Diabetes' butt, deleting noobs on Roblox, or dominating on the football field and wrestling mat, you can catch Jacob shaking his flow on the shores of Lake Huron."
Joe Brito Iv – Fins Up
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"What started as my parents not wanting to lose my baby curls, quickly turned into what has become the best mullet the state of Florida has ever seen. My hair has never been cut (minus the sides/top to keep my mullet shape) since birth - so I've been keeping the mullet trend going for almost 5 years now. My mullet is a conversation starter, a common connection for many both young and old. I love making people smile and my mullet sure does bring a smile to all I meet."
Kaison Plagmann – The Baby Toby Keith
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"Kaison was bald as cue ball until around 1 years old…and his hair started coming in with beautiful blonde curls!! His mullet was created when he was almost two years old. We were taking him to his first country music festival….the rest is history! Kaison is known for his epic mullet and it totally fits his personality in every way!!"
Landon Brown – Landimal
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3. "This mullet spans generations. It was passed down from his grandfather to his father, to him. Landon has been growing this mullet since the day he was born and he has no intentions of cutting it any time soon. He is the youngest of three boys and he has the natural swag to accompany his mullet. We call him 'LANDIMAL' because he is one WILD CHILD! 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐍 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐦... - He likes Monster Trucks; - Loves EVERYTHING sports; - Wants to grow up to be his DADDY; - FAVORITE band is Imagine Dragons."
Lincoln Prater – Bills Mafia Mullet
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"Lincoln has been rocking his mullet for the last 5 years and has never had the back cut. He is very proud of his hair and loves the individuality it gives him. He hopes his mullet inspires other kids to express themselves in ways that make them happy."
Miller Wozniak – “It’s Miller Time “
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"This 9-pound 12 oz Bubba was born a legend! Even before the mullet was formed, he put a smile on anyone's face he encountered! And I know what your thinking... No, he was not named after a beer! Miller is after his last great-grandma Millie. We have not cut the length of the big bad blond mullet since birth, and heck, don't plan on it! Believe me, one day you'll see this dude again either playing professional baseball, football, or soccer! Miller will keep embracing these locks of love for life...#ItsMillerTime"
Peyton Cook – New Boot Goofin
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"I always liked having long hair, then 2 years ago I heard about the mullet competition and wanted to win it! I've been growing my mullet ever since that day."
Tate Fischer – Tater Tot
2024 Kids Contestant - Round 3.
"The Tater Tot mullet began when Tate Levi was still in the womb. He entered this world with flowing hair and ready to party like it's nobody's business.
For the last 4 years, the Tater Tot has been looking fabulous while doing all sorts of Florida Boy activities.
The Tater Tot mullet takes perfect flight while riding his four-wheeler, dirt bike, and side-by-side. It is iconically flamboyant while playing baseball, yet modest enough to for a serious round of golf with his buds. It flows like the wind when riding his horse, and sits perfectly still on his back while hunting doves with his dad. It creates the perfect look for each and every Florida Boy activity Tater gets himself into, and will no doubt continue to cascade down his back as Tate grows from a Florida Boy into a Florida Man, and Tate's mullet grows from Tater Tot into Tater Salad. He will no doubt continue the mantra: business in the front, party in the back."
Eliott Kullman – Big Redd
2024 Teen Contestant - Round 3.
"This is the story of Big Redd rooster mullet in 2021 is when I started to grow my mullet it started when my friend got one and then said I should try to grow a mullet at first, my mom didn't want me to get one it took probably a week before my mom actually approved it and from on there I went 4 different places and the 4th place actually does my mullet still the other 3 didn't do it correctly and actually messed up every time I went but I'm still growing my amazing mullet I'm glad I got to have a mullet because it's rare a ginger with a mullet I get a lot of compliments and a lot of people helped me understand and take care of my mullet. I love this hairstyle and a lot of people do to it looks great on me and also at first it wasn't the best but over the time I've gotten used to it and taking care of it I get it cleaned up every 4 weeks.
Also, I thought I wouldn't be able to pull it off until a lot of people gave me confidence and I kept going so here I am in 2024 with a nice amazing mullet and it's so nice to talk about it and a lot of people like taking pictures and talking about my mullet it just amazes me and I am going to keep my mullet for a long time. I love how there are multiple types of mullets as well it's pretty cool and thank you."
Killian Todd – The No Doubter
2024 Teen Contestant - Round 3. "Last year I entered the competition, naming my mullet 'The No Doubter,' because everyone tells me that there is no doubt it’s one of the best. So this year I’ve entered the contest with high intentions of winning. Last year may have been all fun and games but this year I have my eyes set on the prize. My mullet started as a joke to win a bet with my cousin, eventually, he cut his off and I won. My mullet ended up becoming a big thing with me and I never cut it off, that’s how I got here. The only contest my mullet has won is the contest that started it all, but this year I’m hoping to add the USA Mullet Championship to the list."