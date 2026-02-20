Baby-Obsessed SIL Acts Cruelly To Pregnant In-Laws, Wants Them To Play Happy Family At Her Baby Shower

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I have been writing a lot of stories about narcissists, and honestly, the lack of care for their own relatives that these people have is baffling. Coming from a place where family is more important than anything else, I really found this quite alien.

Just look at this woman, who was having issues with fertility, so she lashed out when her sisters-in-law got pregnant. However, when she was finally expecting, the bitter lady wanted everyone to play happy family and come to her baby shower. Here’s all the drama that followed when they refused…

More info: Reddit

Family is always there for us, so it’s a given not to act sour or envious when good things happen to them

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s brother and his wife were having fertility issues, so her sister-in-law acted completely mean to the pregnant woman

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The sister-in-law also claimed that the poster didn’t deserve a baby when she got pregnant, and that her mother-in-law deserved her stillborn child

Image credits: primagefactory / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, when the nasty lady finally got pregnant, she expected everyone to forget what she said and attend her baby shower

Image credits: AlarmingTap1774throw

The poster refused, along with the rest of the family, and she refused to budge, even when her brother pressured her

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she tells us about how cruelly her sister-in-law (Ruby) behaved. When her brother married Ruby, everyone felt that she was really nice, but her true colors were revealed only when the couple was struggling to have a baby. That’s when OP’s elder sister got pregnant, but Ruby went ballistic and snapped at her.

The whole family was very understanding towards Ruby since she was struggling so much, but things just worsened after that. Well, the poster also got pregnant accidentally, but she only told her mom about it. However, like how nothing can stay a secret in families, everyone found out eventually, and Ruby went nuclear with her words, claiming OP didn’t deserve to have a baby.

The poster’s mother intervened, but the lady slammed her as well, saying that she deserved the stillborn that she had. Ouch, that’s really mean! The worst part is that Ruby never really apologized for saying all these hurtful things, but expected her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law to just move past it for her. She eventually did get pregnant and wanted them to come to her baby shower.

OP flat out refused to go, so the rest of the family followed, but Ruby threw a teary fit over it. Her husband called up his sister and asked her to just let things go and come, but how could they just forget it when the words were so harsh? Well, considering the awful things she had said and no effort to apologize, the poster refused to budge.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens couldn’t help but point their fingers at Ruby and call her a narcissist, and frankly, I agree. Experts noted that between 0.5% and 5% of people in the U.S. may have narcissistic personality disorder. Moreover, they stress that such people have a grandiose sense of self-importance, exploit others, lack empathy, feel frequent envy, and display arrogance.

That definitely sounds like Ruby. It’s understandable that she was struggling with infertility. Research also emphasizes that “The woman’s inability to get pregnant leads to many psychological problems. They include sadness, anger, depression, anxiety, loss of social status, lack of self-esteem, and poor quality of life.” However, that’s not a free pass to insult others.

Moreover, the fact that she never even apologized for her behavior says a lot about her. Also, Ruby’s husband was enabling her behavior instead of calling her out, which was definitely problematic. It’s really absurd that he expected his sister to just let it go and come for the shower, which shows that he cared little about how she felt because of his wife’s words.

Even research stresses that when people enable their family’s toxic habits, it can adversely impact the whole family. It further explains that such behavior is harmful to the enabler, as it leads them to assume unhealthy roles. Well, the poster not attending the baby shower only seems right, doesn’t it? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below!

Netizens couldn’t believe how toxic the sister-in-law had behaved, and not attending her baby shower only seemed fair to them

