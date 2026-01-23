Wife Is Done With Hubs’ Relatives Living With Them, He Throws A Fit As She Won’t House His Mommy

ADVERTISEMENT

My mom was a people pleaser, and I have seen too many people take advantage of her for quite a few years. However, something within her switched after she turned 50, and I was so glad to see her put up healthy boundaries against the toxic moochers.

Even this woman was a people-pleaser, who was already letting her brother-in-law stay in their home. Despite her generosity, her husband insisted that they should also house his mommy, but she finally put her foot down. Scroll down to find out all the drama that followed!

More info: Reddit

It’s very important to set up boundaries, even against family, or it can quickly ruin things for you

The poster and her husband stayed with her mom to save up for their wedding and home, but after they bought one, his brother moved in with them

Text describing a wife done with husband's relatives living with them as he throws a fit over not housing his mother.

Text discussing a wife done with husband's relatives living with them and conflict over housing his mother.

Text describing husband feeling lonely and wife hesitant about relatives living together, highlighting family conflict and housing issues.

Text about wife done with husband’s relatives living with them, wanting to live alone without his mommy in the house.

Text about wife done with hubs’ relatives living with them and conflict over housing his mommy in marriage situation.

Text image showing a statement about enjoying a husband's company but preferring to live alone without relatives.

Text about brother-in-law paying utilities and groceries, wife wants husband to build savings before moving out.

The poster’s brother-in-law was only supposed to stay with them for 2 years, but then her mother-in-law also wanted to join them with her family

Wife upset with husband’s relatives living with them as she refuses to house his mother, causing a heated conflict.

Wife is done with hubby’s relatives living with them, causing conflict as she refuses to house his mother-in-law.

Text discussing a wife refusing to house her husband's relatives, leading to conflict over living arrangements with his mommy.

Text excerpt about a wife refusing to house husband's relatives causing conflict over relatives living with them.

Text about a wife done with husband’s relatives living with them while he reacts negatively to not housing his mother.

Text excerpt discussing husband’s relatives living with couple and conflicts over housing his mother.

Text about dating struggles when wife is done with hubs’ relatives living with them, refusing to house his mom.

Text discussing wife upset with husband’s relatives living with them and his refusal to house his mother.

The poster never had a good relationship with her mother-in-law, who was cold towards her, so she refused to let her move in

Text excerpt from a wife about her husband’s mom, highlighting issues with relatives living with them and household tensions.

Text excerpt about frustration after no response, reflecting wife done with hubs’ relatives living with them and conflict over housing his mommy.

Text excerpt discussing a wife's conflict over her husband’s relatives living with them and family visits in 2025.

Text excerpt about wife done with hubs’ relatives living with them, mentioning tension over housing his mommy and family complaints.

His mom shares stories awkwardly, reveals struggles maintaining relationship between sons and their dad.

Wife frustrated with husband’s relatives living with them, refuses to house his mother, causing conflict in their home.

Text about husband describing awful behavior from his dad and boasting mother, highlighting family conflict and relatives issues.

Wife refuses to house husband’s mommy causing a fit over relatives living with them at home.

Text excerpt from a conversation about a wife refusing to house her husband’s relatives, causing conflict.

This sparked massive drama as the mother-in-law kept pushing for it, and even the poster’s husband tried to manipulate her

Wife refusing to house husband's mother leads to conflict over relatives living with them and family boundaries.

Text excerpt about wife’s rant over husband’s relatives living in their house with main SEO keyword wife and husband conflict.

Text about wife done with hubs’ relatives living with them, discussing husband’s brother staying longer and family tension.

Text discussing husband's concern about his mom moving and his brother needing an apartment, highlighting family housing conflicts.

Text excerpt discussing wife refusing to house husband’s mom and issues with relatives living with them.

Text excerpt discussing wife setting limits on husband's mom staying with them, showing family conflict over relatives living together.

Text post discussing a wife done with husband’s relatives living with them and conflict over housing his mother.

Text showing a note about Grammarly and Chatty helping to correct grammatical errors in a short typed message.

Text on white background reading thanks fellow potatoes for listening to my rant, referring to wife done with hubs relatives living with them conflict.

The poster reluctantly agreed to let the woman stay for a month till she found her own place, but her husband felt that she was being “unfair”

Today, we dive into a couple’s conflict as the original poster (OP) tells us how she got fed up with her husband’s family. When her boyfriend moved into her state, they both stayed with her mom rent-free as the woman wanted them to save for the wedding and their own house. Things went downhill after they bought their own place and moved in, as her husband missed his family.

He would even cry at times, and wanted his younger brother to live with them. OP found this weird, as he wanted to get away from them in the first place. However, she relented after he claimed that he had “tolerated” her family before. She was fine with the brother-in-law, who contributed to the household, and he was going to stay for 2 years max.

However, the husband’s mom also wanted to move in with her husband and mother-in-law. That is when our poster put her foot down and refused. The truth is, this lady was quite mean, as she always acted cold towards OP, never did anything for them (unlike her own mom), and had also disrespected her family in the past, when the couple was dating.

Much to the poster’s dismay, her husband was not having it and kept insisting that his mommy live with them. Well, she caved in, but only partially. She stated that the woman could stay for a month only, after which she had to find a place with her younger son. However, OP couldn’t let go of the guilt she was feeling, so she wondered whether she was being a jerk.

Netizens opened her eyes that she was being completely manipulated by the “mama’s boy.” Experts also stress that “Guilt is an emotion that many people easily feel, so manipulators prey on this sensitivity. They know that making you feel bad makes them more likely to get what they want. Besides, they also use sneaky tactics to bully their victims emotionally.”

That’s exactly what her husband was doing by guilt-tripping her and even “crying” about missing his family until she relented. Also, his remark about “tolerating her family” was almost scoff-worthy. The average rent per month in the US is anywhere between $1,400 and $2,000. They were able to save up a lot of money because of her mom, so he should have been grateful.

Coming to his mom, she sounded pretty problematic. Research also emphasizes that boundary violation, manipulation, and using guilt as a tool are classic signs of a toxic in-law. Moreover, studies have shown that 60% of women admitted that the relationship with their mother-in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. No wonder OP didn’t want her in their home.

Many peeps online claimed that she had a “husband problem,” and I must say, I agree. Not only was he a manipulator, but he also had no regard for his wife’s feelings. All she wanted was to live in their new house, just the two of them, but he couldn’t even fulfill that much. Don’t you agree that he was being very insensitive towards her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens gave her a wake-up call that the whole family was manipulating her, and she should not even let the woman stay for a month

Text post discussing a wife done with hubs’ relatives living with them, sparking conflict over housing his mommy.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing conflict over in-laws living with a couple and tolerating relatives.

ALT text: Woman expressing frustration as husband’s relatives, especially his father, live with them causing tension at home

Comment describing a husband enmeshed with his family, tolerating living with wife's parents due to financial struggles in a relationship conflict.

Comment about wife done with husband’s relatives living with them, refusing to house his mommy amid conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about conflicts over living with husband's mother and relatives causing tension in marriage.

Comment discussing frustration over husband’s relatives living with them and questioning financial contributions to the house.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a wife done with husband’s relatives living with them and conflict over housing his mother.

Comment about wife done with husband's relatives living with them, causing conflict over housing his mother.

Comment discussing issues with mother-in-law moving in, highlighting problems with husband and relatives living together.

Commenter explaining setting boundaries with husband’s relatives living with them to protect peace and safety in the home.

Reddit comment expressing frustration over family issues with husband’s relatives living in their home.

Comment expressing concern about wife refusing to house husband's relatives and resulting conflict over living arrangements.

Comment expressing concern about a wife not letting her husband's relatives stay, highlighting family tensions.

Reddit comment about wife done with husband's relatives living with them and conflict over housing his mother.

Comment discussing wife refusing to house husband's relatives, highlighting conflict over in-laws living together.

Red flags in marriage as wife refuses to house husband's relatives causing conflict over living arrangements.

Reddit comment discussing wife done with husband's relatives living with them and his reaction to not housing his mother.