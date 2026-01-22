Husband Tells Wife He’s Going On Camping Trip With Bro, She Later Finds Out His Bro Was Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, one of my close friends found out that her boyfriend of 8 years was a liar who was two-timing her, and she was devastated. Looking at her terrible condition, I honestly felt that there should be a special place in hell reserved for such men.

Speaking of lies, even this woman felt her husband was up to something when she learned the truth about his “camping trip.” However, the worst part was that he started gaslighting her when she confronted him. Read on to find out the drastic step that she took immediately!

Finding out about a partner’s lies can really push people to make drastic decisions

Children performing a dance routine in a gymnasium, illustrating themes of trust and deception like a husband telling wife about camping trip.

The poster’s husband went on a camping trip with his brother, even though she had been skeptical because of their kids’ schedule

Husband tells wife he’s going camping with bro, wife later finds out bro was actually home, raising suspicion.

Text on a white background describing stress about arranging a sitter due to an early competition near the house.

Text excerpt about husband telling wife he’s going camping with brother while friend can’t go.

Text excerpt about husband telling wife he's going on camping trip with bro, but bro was actually home.

Man sitting outside a tent using his phone, hinting at a camping trip with his brother but the brother was at home.

After one text, he went silent, so she contacted her sister-in-law, only to find that her brother-in-law didn’t go with her husband

Text message about husband’s camping trip with bro, wife concerned after no replies or life check texts.

Text message revealing husband told wife about camping trip with bro, but bro was actually home on the couch.

Text excerpt showing a wife’s thoughts on her husband’s camping trip with his brother and possible manipulation.

Husband tells wife he’s going on camping trip with bro while bro is actually home, causing unexpected discovery.

Couple sitting on floor at home, both focused on their phones, reflecting tension in husband wife camping trip story.

She was already frustrated that he dumped the kids on her and went “camping,” but then she suspected he was shirking responsibility

Text about husband working long shifts and wife feeling unsupported when he chooses to spend time detached instead of helping.

Text message conversation about husband telling wife he's going on camping trip, later she discovers his bro was home instead.

Text excerpt revealing a husband lying about a camping trip with his bro while the bro was actually home.

Text excerpt from a story about a husband avoiding his wife after claiming to go on a camping trip with his bro.

Text message expressing betrayal and mistrust after husband lies about camping trip with bro who was actually home

However, when she confronted him, he gaslit her and got angry at her for getting mad, so she contacted a divorce attorney immediately

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she caught her husband’s lies that broke their marriage. The guy wanted to go camping with his brother and friend, but his wife was skeptical as their daughter had a cheer competition. Besides, they would have to hire a babysitter to look after their son, but he still pushed for it.

Before leaving, he told his wife that the friend had backed out and he was only going with his brother. He was also concerned that neither of them might have a network over there, but texted once he reached the spot. However, after that, there was radio silence and not even a single update from him. Well, our lady started getting worried and contacted her sister-in-law.

Much to her horror, she found out that her brother-in-law was right at home, so the poster immediately sensed RED! For context, she also added that they had little kids who needed a lot of attention, and she was always the one who had to step up for them. It really frustrated her when any free time her husband got, he preferred to spend it away, leaving all the children’s duties on her.

Anyway, coming back to the whole camping cover, she was sure he had used his brother as a manipulative tool to run away from responsibility. However, when she confronted him, he denied everything, gaslit her, and had the nerve to be angry at her for being mad. Well, she lost all trust in him and contacted a divorce attorney, but wondered whether she was overreacting.

Worried woman talking on phone while sitting on floor, representing husband tells wife camping trip with bro situation.

Netizens said that she was not overreacting; rather, she pulled the perfect move. To understand the impact of finding such disturbing truths about a partner, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that after such a betrayal happens, the mind immediately goes into a very vulnerable and delicate state.

“Anger usually shows up fast, not because you’re dramatic, but because it’s your mind’s way of protecting you. If the other person then doubles down or acts like it’s no big deal, that often hurts more than the lie itself; it can feel dismissive or even gaslight-y. The victim might feel on edge, start replaying past stuff, or emotionally pull back without even meaning to,” she noted.

Especially if they’re already exhausted, overworked, or carrying most of the responsibility, the lie can feel like the last straw, she added. Moreover, Prof. Lobo also believes that the whole “not having a network” thing was definitely a build-up to the guy’s plan. According to her, all these lies can hamper a person’s sense of safety and send the brain spiralling into pain and confusion.

“That’s why she immediately contacted a divorce attorney as her mind jumped into protection mode,” Prof. Lobo summed up. Well, just like netizens, I feel like she made the right decision, even when she was dealing with this betrayal. She sounds pretty brave, doesn’t she? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens applauded the poster for thinking fast and making the right decision, as they suspected he was with someone while camping

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a husband lying to his wife regarding a camping trip with his brother.

Reddit comments discussing a husband telling wife about camping trip with bro, but bro was home instead.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment revealing a husband lied about going on a camping trip with his bro who was actually home.

Comment text on a white background about a husband telling wife he's going camping with bro, but bro was home.

Text post discussing distrust and deception after husband claims to go camping with bro, but bro was actually home.

Comment discussing suspicion of cheating and gaslighting after husband lies about camping trip with brother.

Text message explaining lack of cell service and planned electronics shutdown during camping trip with bro.

Screenshot of a text post discussing a husband lying about a camping trip with his brother, who was actually home.

Comment discussing a husband lying about a camping trip with his brother while the brother was actually home.

Comment discussing suspicions about a husband’s camping trip with his brother and the possibility he didn’t go camping.

Text comment about a husband claiming a camping trip with his bro while the wife suspects the bro was actually home nearby.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing suspicion about a husband’s camping trip with his bro and deceit.

Text conversation screenshot showing a comment about denial and cheating related to a husband telling wife about camping trip with bro.