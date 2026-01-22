Husband Tells Wife He’s Going On Camping Trip With Bro, She Later Finds Out His Bro Was Home

Husband Tells Wife He’s Going On Camping Trip With Bro, She Later Finds Out His Bro Was HomeInterview With Expert
Last year, one of my close friends found out that her boyfriend of 8 years was a liar who was two-timing her, and she was devastated. Looking at her terrible condition, I honestly felt that there should be a special place in hell reserved for such men.
Speaking of lies, even this woman felt her husband was up to something when she learned the truth about his “camping trip.” However, the worst part was that he started gaslighting her when she confronted him. Read on to find out the drastic step that she took immediately!
Finding out about a partner’s lies can really push people to make drastic decisions
The poster’s husband went on a camping trip with his brother, even though she had been skeptical because of their kids’ schedule
Image credits: throw_a_way_1985
After one text, he went silent, so she contacted her sister-in-law, only to find that her brother-in-law didn’t go with her husband
Image credits: throw_a_way_1985
She was already frustrated that he dumped the kids on her and went “camping,” but then she suspected he was shirking responsibility
Image credits: throw_a_way_1985
However, when she confronted him, he gaslit her and got angry at her for getting mad, so she contacted a divorce attorney immediately
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how she caught her husband’s lies that broke their marriage. The guy wanted to go camping with his brother and friend, but his wife was skeptical as their daughter had a cheer competition. Besides, they would have to hire a babysitter to look after their son, but he still pushed for it.
Before leaving, he told his wife that the friend had backed out and he was only going with his brother. He was also concerned that neither of them might have a network over there, but texted once he reached the spot. However, after that, there was radio silence and not even a single update from him. Well, our lady started getting worried and contacted her sister-in-law.
Much to her horror, she found out that her brother-in-law was right at home, so the poster immediately sensed RED! For context, she also added that they had little kids who needed a lot of attention, and she was always the one who had to step up for them. It really frustrated her when any free time her husband got, he preferred to spend it away, leaving all the children’s duties on her.
Anyway, coming back to the whole camping cover, she was sure he had used his brother as a manipulative tool to run away from responsibility. However, when she confronted him, he denied everything, gaslit her, and had the nerve to be angry at her for being mad. Well, she lost all trust in him and contacted a divorce attorney, but wondered whether she was overreacting.
Netizens said that she was not overreacting; rather, she pulled the perfect move. To understand the impact of finding such disturbing truths about a partner, Bored Panda got in touch with Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that after such a betrayal happens, the mind immediately goes into a very vulnerable and delicate state.
“Anger usually shows up fast, not because you’re dramatic, but because it’s your mind’s way of protecting you. If the other person then doubles down or acts like it’s no big deal, that often hurts more than the lie itself; it can feel dismissive or even gaslight-y. The victim might feel on edge, start replaying past stuff, or emotionally pull back without even meaning to,” she noted.
Especially if they’re already exhausted, overworked, or carrying most of the responsibility, the lie can feel like the last straw, she added. Moreover, Prof. Lobo also believes that the whole “not having a network” thing was definitely a build-up to the guy’s plan. According to her, all these lies can hamper a person’s sense of safety and send the brain spiralling into pain and confusion.
“That’s why she immediately contacted a divorce attorney as her mind jumped into protection mode,” Prof. Lobo summed up. Well, just like netizens, I feel like she made the right decision, even when she was dealing with this betrayal. She sounds pretty brave, doesn’t she? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Netizens applauded the poster for thinking fast and making the right decision, as they suspected he was with someone while camping
The husband is a liar and a cheater or the husband is overworked and wanted some quiet time but he was afraid to tell, so he lied to be on his own. Both situations are bad.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Agreed, but in the latter case the relationship might be saved with better communication. In the former, the relationship can't (at least in my opinion).Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
He wasn't alone. He wasn't with the people he said he would be with. He switched off his phone. He's angry and accusatory when confronted with the lie. This is not a "plans changed" situation - there clearly never was any trip with brother planned, he was lying from the start. He's "working" 14 hour days, and is checked out when he's home, he's not putting any effort in in marriage counselling. Honey, I'm sorry, he's cheating. NTA if you file for divorce. You are allowed to be done.
