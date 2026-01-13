Guy Mocks Teen For Not Liking Superhero Stuff, Gets Offensive When He Learns It’s Grief-Related

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing someone can be devastating, especially when the person was close to you. All they leave behind are memories that can actually haunt you if the grief is not processed properly. After all, when it happens unexpectedly, nothing can prepare a person for the hurt that follows.

Speaking of grief, this teen was traumatized after losing his twin while watching a Marvel movie. All his pain resurfaced when a toxic friend pushed him to watch something from the series. However, when the guy found out the reason the teen had teared up, he lashed out. Here’s how it went down…

More info: Reddit

Some folks are so obsessed with their “reputation,” they would cross all lines of decency just for themselves

A collection of Marvel superhero comic books including Avengers, Spider-Man, and Thor piled together.

Image credits: Waldemar Brandt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The 17-year-old poster was very close to his twin, but lost him while watching a Marvel movie, and the series became a PTSD trigger for him

Text excerpt about a teen close to his twin brother and their love for Marvel superhero stuff and movies.

Text on a white background saying a teen was traumatized and now offended by anything superhero related due to grief.

Text saying for clarification I have been to therapy since it happened highlighting grief-related emotions behind dislike of superhero stuff

Text excerpt about a friend group planning a watch party, highlighting a teen not liking superhero stuff due to grief.

Text snippet showing a friend mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff, missing the grief-related reason.

Text showing a guy mocking a teen for disliking superhero stuff, dismissing grief as an excuse in a friend group.

Text excerpt showing a guy mocking a teen for not liking superhero topics before learning the reason is grief-related.

Text excerpt about someone visibly bawling and crying, related to grief and a teen’s feelings on superhero topics.

Image credits: u/PaulBettinie

Teen sitting on a bench with head in hands, showing grief and distress related to superhero dislike and loss.

Image credits: maxim bober / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When a friend insisted on watching a Marvel movie, the poster backed out, but he started pushing things till the teen was in tears

Text about a guy mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff, then reacting offensively to grief-related reasons.

Text explaining a teen being upset after a guy mocks them for not liking superhero stuff, revealing grief-related reasons.

Text excerpt about a guy mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff, turning offensive after learning it’s grief-related.

Alt text: Text about grief and memories related to personal loss, highlighting the emotional impact behind not liking superhero stuff.

Text post discussing a guy mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff, unaware the reason is grief-related.

Text message discussing sending a screenshot to a friend group after mocking teen’s superhero preferences linked to grief.

Text message criticizing a teen for disliking superhero stuff, revealing grief-related sensitivity behind response.

Text message inviting to a She-Hulkathon, mocking a teen’s dislike of superhero stuff before learning it’s grief-related.

Image credits: u/PaulBettinie

Young man with glasses sitting against a wall, holding phone, reflecting on superhero topics and grief-related emotions.

Image credits: Joshua Reddekopp / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The guy reached out to the poster, but instead of apologizing, he lashed out for not telling him about his late brother, as other friends berated him

Screenshot of a message showing harassment and a threat to expose a teen for not liking superhero stuff linked to grief.

Text conversation about someone mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff and reacting offensively to grief.

Text message screenshot showing a person explaining conflict after mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff.

Text excerpt about a guy mocking a teen for disliking superhero stuff, revealing grief as the reason.

Text on a white background reads a message about sending a screenshot to a group chat after someone tried to lie, related to grief and superhero topics.

Text excerpt about guy mocking teen for not liking superhero stuff, revealing grief-related reasons behind it online.

Image credits: u/PaulBettinie

A group of teens sitting on stairs, showing support and empathy during a moment of grief and emotional struggle.

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster was going to share the screenshot of their chat with everyone, but the toxic guy read the Reddit post and told them himself how he was “portrayed in a bad light”

Text about a guy mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff before learning it is grief-related.

Text on a plain white background expressing a strong connection between two people and protective feelings.

Text excerpt about a guy mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff that turns offensive after learning it's grief-related.

Text on a white background reads he pleaded and said he'd apologize but everyone told him they're done with his nonsense.

Text about the She-Hulkathon being canceled and replaced by an NCISathon due to preferences and inclusion requests.

Text about a guy mocking a teen for disliking superhero stuff and reacting offensively after learning it's grief-related.

Image credits: u/PaulBettinie

However, they found out the truth from the poster and told the other guy to stay away, as they didn’t want anything to do with him

In today’s story, the 17-year-old original poster (OP) gives us a little background that he and his twin were Marvel nerds. In fact, when he lost his brother, they were watching WandaVision, so anything related to the series was traumatic for him. That’s why when his friends planned to watch a Marvel series, he backed out, but a guy in their group kept nagging him about it.

In fact, the 19-year-old pushed OP so much that he left in tears. Soon after, the poster was surprised when the older guy texted him, but instead of apologizing, he lashed out. Apparently, all the others told him about the late twin and berated him, so he took it all out on OP. He unabashedly told the poster that his brother would be ashamed of his softness and that he should “man up.”

Obviously, the teen lost it and decided to send the screenshots of their chat to the whole group. However, before he could do that, the toxic guy read the Reddit post and almost ratted himself out to everyone. He whined about how OP had portrayed him in a “bad light,” but they all found out what he had said about the late twin, and they all went ballistic.

He tried to brush it off with lies, but the poster supplied the screenshots as proof, and a friend (Brandon) personally met the guy. He threatened him to stay away from the poster, while everyone else made sure that he was kicked out of their group. Although he begged a lot, nobody had any sympathy for him since he had crossed all lines of decency.

Two young men embracing on a rooftop, illustrating a moment related to grief and superhero interests.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Experts warn that sibling grief is often misunderstood or overlooked. They further list the common emotions a person may feel after losing a brother or sister: guilt, abandonment, loss of innocence, fallout from the family, fear, and anxiety. Studies also state that the impact of this grief can be long-term, with adult siblings reporting effects up to 9 years later.

OP was just a 15-year-old when tragedy struck his life. Obviously, it would have a greater impact on him. Besides, experts also stress that grieving is different for everyone, and there is no set “limit” for when it ends. The way in which the toxic guy told the poster to move on was really obnoxious, and a lot of netizens claimed that he sounded like a self-involved narcissist.

Even research emphasizes that people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder have an unreasonably high sense of self-importance and clearly lack empathy for others. It further explains that these people with NPD consider the feelings, needs, and desires of others a sign of “weakness.” That sounds exactly like the toxic guy in our story, doesn’t it?

Well, just like netizens, even I felt glad that the other friends instantly stood up for the poster and kicked him out. After all, there are a few mistakes in life that can never be erased because of how cruel they are, and this is one of them. Don’t you agree? Also, if you were in his friends’ shoes, would you have done the same thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens expressed their sympathy to the poster, while also applauding his other friends for kicking the toxic guy out of their group

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a friend group for confronting a guy mocking grief-related superhero dislikes.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an NCISathon and spinoffs in an online conversation thread.

Screenshot of an online comment mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff before learning it’s grief-related.

Screenshot of an online comment about a guy mocking a teen for not liking superhero stuff, unaware it's grief-related.

Comment discussing someone in a Thanos suit and teasing about superhero dislike linked to grief-related feelings.

Comment discussing the difficulty of avoiding superhero culture for those with grief-related PTSD and hope for peace.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy mocking a teen for superhero disinterest linked to grief.

Comment praising a support system after a difficult situation, related to grief and superhero preferences conflict.