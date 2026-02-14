Nurse Finds MIL On A Secret Date, Can’t Tell Anyone Because Of HIPAA: “Stressing Me Out So Badly”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Reasons for conflicts with mothers-in-law may run deep
Based on the author’s account, it appears that her mother-in-law has some deep-seated ill feelings toward her. The resentment seems to run deep, and experts say it could stem from several factors.
According to social psychology professor Madeleine Fugère, one possibility is that the mother-in-law may have had someone else in mind for her child to marry.
“Because of these different preferences, we may choose mates for ourselves whom our parents would not have chosen for us,” Fugère wrote in an article for Psychology Today. “This may lead to an initial dislike on the part of our in-laws, which can be difficult to overcome.”
Fugère also noted how mothers of men may not approve of long-term relationships for their sons. As she further explained, it has evolutionary roots: men seek shorter-term relationships to pass on their genes.
“The interference of a mother-in-law in her son and daughter-in-law’s relationship may reflect a mother’s unconscious desire to help her son ‘spread his seed,’” Fugère said.
Whatever the case may be, in-law conflict (especially toxic ones, at that) is no good for anybody, and it would be up to the daughters-in-law to extend the olive branch to maintain the peace.
According to Verywell Mind, effective conflict resolution begins with constructive, respectful communication, which provides a strong foundation for easing tensions.
The woman may have worsened the situation by threatening the mother-in-law with her grandkids. She may have been better off ignoring the toxicity by distancing herself as much as possible.
However, given how toxic her mother-in-law had been, which seemed to have begun to push her to her limits, her reaction was understandable.
Many readers sided with the woman
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
