To better understand this dynamic, we went around the internet and collected a bunch of stories where MILs went completely off the rails. Whether they were offering unsolicited parenting advice or criticizing a spouse's character, these confessions show just how unpredictable and unfiltered a mother-in-law can be when emotions take over.

The quality of the relationship with your mother-in-law can develop independently of your marriage. She might not allow herself to get to know you personally at all, but instead focus on the idea that an outsider is taking away her child.

#1 Lo tripped and grazed their knee. Lo was about 2. Lo came running to me for a cuddle. She stepped in between us and I said LO wanted me.



“Back off….Lo wants me.” As she turns her back to me. I was so shocked that anyone could say that to a mom I stood there a second with my mouth open wondering WTF is happening. This was the first time she showed her a**e with me. I’d never come accross anything like this and it took me a moment to process what she had said and what she was doing.



Lo makes eye contact with me over her shoulder and ramps it up. Lo let’s out a scream, claws at her face and grabs at her shoulder trying to climb over her shoulder to get to me. She tried to shush LO but because she’s only known LO for about 3-4 months (apparently that’s all the time she needed to build this kind of bond to go to her when they’re bleeding.) LO gives zero c**p about who she is… LO wants mom. LO ignores her and no one hears her over the screaming. Lo just Kicking and screaming Moooommmyyyyyyy and clawing the whole time.



MIL gets defeated and puts LO down in front of her, still semi blocking LO path to me. LO walks around her as I reach past her to scoop LO up and straight into my arms now 10x more upset then before over the knee.



Yeah b***h…. Got what you deserved putting your needs above my kids.



She never did do that again. But after it happened the first time I was prepared for the next time. I was so cross afterwards.

#2 To my husband: "we're not arguing that she's not a good fit for you or isn't good to you, she's just not a good fit for our family."



The weekend before our wedding, she told me that she and my fiance had a "special relationship" and really it was like the three of us were getting married.



When my husband and I were first dating, we were abstinent (thanks Catholic/Christian upbringing), and she told the family she wished he would just have s*x with me so he would "lose his fascination."



Also once referred to me as a succubus 😂



I also have a sister who is four years younger than me and she told him in college he was dating "the wrong sister" (my younger sister was a high schooler at the time).



Haven't talked to that woman in several years.

#3 Me, just shy of delivering 37 week twins, sitting in the recliner, minding my own business, reading my book, while my daughters are flipping around in my belly and shaking the bump.



My MIL, staring at this from the couch and being kind of creepy.



MIL: You must have hellions in there.



Me: Sorry, but that's the only way we make them in my family. I'm not sure why you're surprised.



I was taking no prisoners in third trimester. I regret nothing.

#4 Various comments about how my kid doesn't like a specific healthy food that he clearly liked. For example, I made kiddo a really healthy cake with really healthy frosting for his first birthday, because he isn't going to know the difference. She went on about how he didn't like it...it was about six inches across and he ate half of it. Gee, I wonder why her son has food issues?



Complained about not getting enough time with the baby especially alone. In the same conversation, complained that they felt like we got everything and they got nothing out of the relationship, and cited babysitting for us for an hour while my husband worked and I went to a friend's shower. So apparently you want time alone with the baby, but not if we are doing something else?



When baby was little, complained that my mom got to babysit when she didn't. We had told them when I was pregnant (almost a year earlier at this point) that anyone babysitting needed to know infant CPR and first aid. (No certification required.) They are retired and have money, and I sent them a list of local and online resources at their request to do this. They have since lost those babysitting privileges, so I guess they didn't need to learn it after all.



Complains about not seeing us enough. Never initiates plans with us.



Complained about grandson liking other people better than her when he was a toddler. Said it was because they got more time and we were stopping her from developing a relationship...except one of them lived hours away and had only met my son a few times. My son avoided her, because she tried to grab him when he didn't want it and control his play. She had been advised multiple times that he didn't like it and the behavior would make him not want to be around her, but didn't think that was true.



Basically she digs her own hole, blames someone else for it, and then is all hurt that no one fills it in for her.

#5 I had a newborn (maybe 5 days old) and was struggling with producing milk. She said that the amount of milk you produce has to do with how much you feel like a mother, and that she could probably still produce milk. Her youngest was 30.

#6 My exMIL called daily from her island to tell my then husband that my hyperemisis was because I really didn’t want my baby and he should leave me and take the baby when it was born because I was abusing it.



Yes, I threw up 10 times a day for 8 months and lost 45 pounds because I didn’t want the baby we’d been planning for 2 years.🙄.

#7 Ever since the pandemic began we've been pretty LC with Nome Queen. She gets one phone call a month.



On one of these calls she said something along the lines of "it's so good that LO's not willful yet."



Knowing what I do about DH's upbringing, she meant that we don't have to beat our child...yet.



A; we're not going to be using physical abuse to discipline our kid. B; Lady, you don't know my kid. She's just as hardheaded as her father is and that's the way I like her.



Never take parenting advice from someone who's own child needs 2 shots of tequila before they can call their parents.

#8 Mine once told me the reason the turkey wasn't cooking was because there was foil over it (I hadn't thawed it correctly bc life sometimes gets crazy). This woman has never in her life cooked something worth eating and couldn't comprehend why the foil was there.

#9 Cake Police has had some doozies. Here are the most memorable.



* Trying to tell us how to potty train our 3 year old. My husband interjects with, "You didn't even potty train me, your only child. You shipped me off to Grandma's for 2 weeks so she could do it for you."



* Helped us during an emergency and refused to do the bedtime routine I told her to do for the baby because she thought she was the baby whisperer. An hour of screaming later she finally calls me. I tell her to do the routine as I told her, baby asleep within 5 minutes.



* Told me that my chronic pancreatitis would probably get better if I went to church.



* Told us that our finances wouldn't be so tight if we didn't splurge on things like disposable diapers and expensive carseats.



* Suggested that I wouldn't need to take medication for my PTSD or depression if I just got outside...or came to church.



* Told us she had more experience raising children because she's older. My husband is an only child. She is the youngest in her family and she didn't live near her siblings so she did not help with neices or nephews. I on the other hand am the oldest of 4 siblings, one of which was 13 years younger. I also babysat for years. Oh yeah, and I have 3 children and another one on the way.



* This was over this past weekend. "Didn't Jake from State Farm start out white? So he's just a black guy now? They really need to push inclusion and diversity and just change a person's ethnicity that badly?" Calm down Karen, it's a f*****g commercial.

#10 Mine once walked into the bathroom while I brushed my teeth and said "you know if you sign over guardianship of DS to me then I can get more money from social security" After I gagged on my tooth brush, I laughed, looked her dead in the eye, and said " that will never happen".

#11 At my father's funeral told me to stop crying as it "wasn't about me".



On discovering that I was on birth control, declared that she thought we were having "troubles" getting pregnant. Her relief came out as "well I knew it couldn't be [her son]'s problem". (This was while I was at university, long before we were married.)



On finding out about our engagement, demanded to know if I was pregnant. (Yes, she is obsessed with my uterus status.).

#12 I have 8 tattoos. MIL commented how tattoos are trashy. BIL (who is covered) says "don't you have a tramp stamp mom?"



She does.

#13 "All that soy formula and hockey you exposed her too is gonna turn DD into a lesbian! I'll be expecting her over the summer and I'll break that willful streak and fix her."

Dd was 3, had a dairy allergy (and adores her soy milk) and loves hockey in TX. MIL lives in Arizona, DD has never and will never spend summers there. And as for willful? I let her have choices and opinions and she gets moderated votes in household things.

#14 My MIL gave me a pair of jeans that she bought for herself. She said that they were too big for her so she thought they might fit me. They were a US size 24. At the time I wore a US size 14... my husband laughed his a*s off. 🤣



My MIL is mentally ill so I know it was not meant to be rude, it was just really hard to find a polite way to say yeah, those are way too big for me. I think I just said no thank you I have too much clothing already.

#15 That its disrespectful of me to set boundaries with her because she never set any with her ex-MIL 🤣.

#16 Oh I forgot to share these, which now make me laugh:



(Now Ex-)MIL, as we were walking out of the restaurant after celebrating her 50th birthday: "Well, now that I'm 50, I just want you to know that I'm ready to be a grandma!"



Also ExMIL, "helping" ExDH and I move boxes into our house: "Oh, that one goes into the baby's room!"



I'd like to point out that I have never had a baby, and very wisely avoided pregnancy with ExDH.

#17 ‘Cheesecake isn’t fattening, there’s only cheese and cream in it’!



It’s OK to give coke to babies, it’s not sugar, it’s cola’!



‘Men aren’t attracted to women who read books’!

#18 Mine took my husband and I to court because she wasn’t seeing her granddaughter every weekend and that I was hogging her. When the judge ruled in our favor, she flipped out in the court room and told my husband to go rot in hell in front of the judge 🙃.

#19 My MIL came to meet my son when he was about 3 weeks old. He was crying and on the table for a diaper change. No diaper, onesie rolled up. I stepped aside to open a pack of wipes when MIL got between me and baby and said “awh, don’t cry. Your mommy just doesn’t know what she’s doing. She’s not a good mommy yet”.

#20 Oh man I have so many haha



One day my MIL showed up unannounced and I had just put my baby down. I answered the door obviously surprised bc I wasn’t expecting her and told her I just put my son down for a nap but come in and hang out in the living room. I wasn’t ready so I went to change in my room and when I came out she had woken my son up, she smirked at me and brought him into the living room. I was so mad and just waiting for my husband to come home bc I didn’t even know what to say so I just continued getting ready and making breakfast. As soon as my husband came home she exploded saying what a rude b***h I am, she’s entitled to her grandsons time and my sleep schedule (for my infant) was to ridged and babies are suppose to be spontaneous. As she was leaving she said ‘now I know what your mother doesn’t love you.’ There’s a reason we are no contact, she’s so unstable I never know how to interact with her.

#21 "It's good to let them fuss for a little while" he was 4 days old.



"When I breastfed and they bit me, I'd flick them in the cheek"



A bonus from my nana (when I was preparing to breastfeed him at one month old) "well why don't you just give him a bottle of water?" 🤦‍♀️.

#22 Commenting on us cosleeping, “you need to think about your marriage bed and how you’re going to have s*x now.”



“All she does is hold him” about my first newborn.

#23 My MIL came to visit right after our son was born and I occasionally during that visit would ask for him back (she'd been holding him for a while). SEVEN YEARS LATER, she screamed at me during an unrelated argument (I had called out her homophobic comments) that I've "always been jealous of" her, the proof of which is that I'd asked for my son back when he was a newborn. It made absolutely, not one single lick of sense.

#24 When I reached into the middle of a loaf of Italian bread because I wanted a bigger sandwich:



"Who took the bread out of order?".

#25 Not my MIL but my mom. I’m pregnant with my first child, Penelope. She goes, ‘it’s like I carried Penelope in my body because I carried you. I’ve carried you both!’….. what the actual f**k. My husband literally had no words.

#26 She said with complete sincerity that after a trip to Russia her phone wasn't acting right so she took it to the store. She said the clerk heard her out then asked unprompted if she had been to Russia lately. He then apparently took her phone and smashed it with a hammer and gave her a replacement free of charge. Sure....



Also she thinks someone has hacked into her 6 year old laptop because the X, S, and W keys aren't working and the mouse veers to the left when she's not touching it. Definitely hacked and not just an old well used laptop.



We got a new Google home for our house and when she noticed she said "those things are always listening to you, you know!" as she holds her smart phone she's glued to all the time. I pointed this out to her, she didn't like it.

#27 She told me I looked exhausted. I told her I was and that I couldn’t sleep through the noises my daughter makes in her sleep (even as an infant she’d cry in her sleep, as an older baby and toddler shell laugh, talk, clap, scream, sing).



She told me its my own fault and that I should take sleeping pills… her son, my husband needs a shock bracelet to wake himself up because she ran power tools while he was an infant to condition him to noise. Thanks to her genius he still can’t wake up to noise as an adult. If I took a sleeping pill who would wake up if our daughter was awake and crying? I’d rather have 1000 days of broken sleep before I ignore my daughter’s needs 1x.

#28 I kid you not we are in a months long argument with my mother in law because I accidentally left a low voltage phone charger out and she texted my husband and me “you two care more about your phone than the life of your child”.

#29 My MIL said that she thought we were doing a great job, that our daughter was lucky to have wonderful parents, that she would follow our lead on parenting decisions, and that she would bring us food when she visits. That seems pretty wild from what I see other moms experience. My mother, on the other hand, is seconds from being out of the lives of all of her children, grand children and great grandchildren after this Christmas.

#30 My 2.5 year old is autistic, so EVERYTHING I do is wrong.



I should have breastfed, formula is poison, purees are poison, he's not eating well enough, he's not being forced to sit down enough, hes too picky, screen time is giving him autism, his diet is giving him autism, every time he makes a weird noise or flicks his fingers or moves his eyes weird or doesnt respond to his name its always "*my* kids never did that.." "why is he doing that is something wrong with him?" "Did you ask the doctor about why he makes that weird noise over and over? My kids never did that"



Idk how many times I have to tell her he has AUTISM and that nothing we did caused it and nothing we can do will "cure" it. It's like every time she sees him (most days since we live in a duplex together!!) she's so confused why he grunts or breathes funny to entertain himself 🙄



The wildest is when he would make random short screeching noises she would say "you know he got that from you, right?" Like ..HUH??? "Yeah you used to screech all the time at him when he was a baby" I literally have no idea what the f**k she's talking about. I hate her so much 😭.

#31 Just the good ol “sleep when the baby sleeps”

and “my husband didn’t help with the kids either it’s just how it goes” “think happy thoughts”

My sons dad didn’t give a flying s**t that I was up 20+ times with our son with severe reflux every single night alone. I was s******l and sobbing and he just said “that’s what mothers do” while he sat on the couch eating pizza and gaming with his friends. His sister said “if I worked all day I would wanna come home and game too” I was a stay at home mom so I was up with my son all night and then with him all day. Sons dad would come home from work, take a 3 hour nap and then wanna game when he woke up and then got to sleep all night.

His family was always on his side. This is why he’s an ex.

#32 One year, we were celebrating my husband's birthday. She starts telling the story of his birth. Which...whatever. But she started it with, "my water broke right after FIL and I finished having s*x, because his d**k is so big, it literally popped my placenta."



I was speechless for a moment, and then awkwardly laughed and said, "thank goodness that's not really how it works."



And she got offended that I was implying my husband's father didn't have a huge p***s, etc. It was so uncomfortable. I should have just changed the subject, it felt like this was my fault.



And finally I was like, "no, I just meant that penises don't go through the cervix into the uterus when you have s*x."



And she LAUGHED at me and said, "I was PREGNANT, I didn't have a cervix anymore. I hadn't been a virgin for a long time.".

#33 I was sick with bronchitis and a 101 fever while my husband's extended family was visiting and staying with us from out of state. While everyone was playing outside and I was lying on the couch, my MIL came in and gave me a stern lecture about "did I know what a problem I was causing by being sick? I was bringing everybody down!"



It was even more hurtful because my own dear mother had died a few months before. My son, who was five at the time, came inside at one point and told me he had had a dream that my mom was still alive and he was old enough to call her and she came and took care of me. He then brought me a glass of water, without being asked.

#34 “Thank you for letting me watch you breastfeed. I miss the sounds.” 😳

I did not LET her watch, she wouldn’t go away.

#35 While short hair suited me, I shouldn't keep it short because obviously it is a male haircut and women look better with long hair and DH most likely is attracted to long hair. Then she tried to get validation from my husband (her son), DH shut her down so fast, saying I could go bald and still be the most beautiful woman and I didn't need nobody's permission to do anything with my body. She went mute and I finished with ,"thanks babe, a pixie cut is definitely on the horizon".

#36 We (fiancé, me, MIL, FIL) were talking about driving styles. MIL exclaims I should be married to FIL and she should be married to husband?! Based on DRIVING STYLES?!



Month before we get married we’re visiting from out of town and are planning to visit MIL and FIL. They call and uninvite me because they want to spend time with their son “while he’s still single”. What?



Anyways, we’re now divorced and I don’t have to deal with their incestuous relationship anymore 🤦🏼‍♀️.

#37 I was once at our little vacation cabin with my 7 year old, my 6 month old and my MIL. She was visiting and my husband has a work trip and we thought she would enjoy going to Tahoe.



That visit and the trip to the cabin were so awful I could tell the stories for days. But the capper was when I was going to run to the grocery store for a couple of items she needed for dinner. She fancied herself a gourmet cook. Her food never came out right and somehow it was always my fault.



As I was walking out the door, she says to my oldest; "Tell "insert my name here", (she always tried to get them to use my given name instead of mommy) to drive carefully, because if something happens to her, I'll be your new mommy. But won't you like that so much better?). WTF??? I was too shocked to respond in the moment. I got her d**n fancy spice then wouldn't eat the dinner she cooked because I was scared she'd poison me, since I hadn't k***ed myself in a car wreck.

#38 When my daughter was 4 months old MIL said " Well, she will have to choose who to love when she's 18. Me or HER." That resulted in a 6 month time out. Years of therapy later she's a just maybe. Not bad but I'm still watching for bad behavior. She missed the first 4 years of daughter's life due to her shenanigans.

#39 To my husband at his family Thanksgiving dinner table, with everyone discussing how busy his medical residency was at the time- and JNMIL chimes in to ask this: "Do you go have s*x in the supply closet with other residents like they do on Grey's Anatomy"?



I'm right here, JNMIL, I can actually HEAR you. .

#40 She was taking our 4 year old out for a few hours said she would bring her to the playground/ and ice cream. Find out she brought her to her new boyfriends house that we only met once and my husband and I have said how we don’t like him. She’s told us some crazy stories about him that we don’t not want our children around him and I was under the impression she was not seeing him anymore from a few days earlier she told me she was done.. she didn’t tell us she was going there and she had it planned the whole time found out from our 4 yr old she went over there. We were so upset and will not let her take our kids anymore. Also lied he wouldn’t be there at her house on Xmas eve hours before sends a text he’ll be there. When my husband asked her several times leading up to the day will he be there and she would say I didn’t tell him or I don’t know / change the subject fast.

#41 One time she said that she thought she was a good mother in law. The delusion is strong with that one.

#42 “Breastfeeding a baby over one year old is just disgusting and wrong.”.

#43 “We’re concerned about your four year old’s diet because when we babysit her she just eats sugar and treats!”



She literally never considered the fact that I serve her balanced meals and that treats are for special occasions. Just assumed because my four year old wants the sugary treats that are constantly offered by grandma, that’s all she eats at home? This is how we learned that *we* needed to talk to MIL about her babysitting habits. And guess what? My daughter eats the normal meals my MIL serves her now. Shocking.

#44 She loves telling people I do nothing with my child and I don’t like him going out.



We are out of the house doing fun / active things almost everyday. Even on quiet days at home, it always turns into a trip to the park or to the pools at the least.



And people love to believe her, I’ve had her relatives and friends come up to me and inform me that there’s “so much out there that you can do with your child, you know?” Or “it’s good to get them out of the house sometimes, you know?”



I’m mostly no contact with MIL now. But have a new baby on the way, so it’s going to be difficult to navigate.

#45 If I don't wear slippers my ovaries will shrivel up and die and I will be infertile.

#46 Breast milk is good but not nutritional 😭.

#47 She called CPS and told them I was sexually abusing my daughter who was 1.5 at the time. She had severe impetigo on her butt and after a week of trying to treat it as a rash I took her to the doctor. It was the same day MIL came to visit and she overheard a convo between dh and I about the doctor swabbing them and asking about herpes. I don’t have herpes and neither does dh but it is protocol since she went to daycare. He gave me antibiotics and we left. The next time her and my daughter were in the same room was MIL’s funeral. Dd was 8.

#48 My MIL is full of opinions about my parenting. She goes about it in such a passive aggressive way though. She usually will talk to my kids like "oh you're so sweet and kind, I wonder how you learned that?!?" Or "oh you look cold, who would dress you like that?". She mostly just takes digs at me, personally. Mostly in a passive aggressive way. Made even worse by the fact that she preaches "validation". She goes to therapy, but that only things she's learning is how to manipulate more and be passive aggressive in new ways.

#49 “I didn’t approve when you first sent her to daycare but it looks like she enjoys it and learns so much”





Uhh are you paying our bills? 🙃.

#50 I had our second baby a week ago. My MIL was over yesterday to meet him and asked when I was going to change his diaper because she wanted to see his body. I told her that was a weird request and wasn’t going to be happening.

#51 MIL: I don't see why your mother finishing chemo means that I don't get to see my granddaughter today.



The tone wasn't confusion, it was how dare you change my day.



My mum finished chemo and was finally visiting us from out of state. We were celebrating and wanting to have our kids around their other grandma, who they hadn't seen in person for 2 years. We were trying to reschedule MIL's usual day with our daughter (one day a week) on a different day so my mum could see my kids during her limited visit time.



Karma is a year later MIL started chemo herself.

#52 Youngest child's first birthday party, outlaws have driven over and are drinking their weight in wine, I got to the kitchen to refill their glasses and make my family their cups of tea..........MIL sneaks up behind me, I'm literally cornered, then hisses in my ear "Is there a question of paternity regarding your children??" Had I said anything, I would've followed it by beating her a*s black n blue, so I held it in and handed her a newly filled glass of wine. We're 13 years NC this year and this one still boils my p**s.

#53 She pulled me aside to say “DH is getting to the age where he’s wanting to be an adult.” He was 33 at the time.

#54 I feel like this is my time to shine!



- “have you thought about weight loss surgery?” (I was 5lbs off of my ideal BMI, this woman doesn’t have ankles)



- “I have to stay here so you don’t screw up the baby “(said to me at 37 weeks pregnant)



- she has given me a list of three other women she wanted my husband to marry instead of me. (Brought it up while I was 2 weeks post partum with her first grandchild)



- “they removed my gallbladder through my mouth twice” 😳



- “I eat a low fat diet. Except for animal fat because that’s protein.”.

#55 BioMIL: You will respect me because I am his mother. ( This was in response to me telling her if she couldn't mind her mannors, no, she couldn't visit my home. She has already spent 45 minutes over the phone berating me for stuff that was none of her biz, like picking up my hubs socks.)



Me: No dear, like any other b***h you left your pup to fend for himself when he was 2 years old. You are his egg donor. ( She hung up raging)



MIL that raised him: You can have whats left over after my bills are paid, and if I say its ok at the time. ( She was referring to mine and hubs paychecks, that she had no access to)



Me after I got done laughing: Nice joke, now back to reality. That doesn't work for us and will not be happening. ( No, we did not live with her. We had just started buying the home we now own at the time.).

#56 There’s just so many.. It’s hard to pick just one.



She basically told me that if I didn’t give my Husband kids our marriage would fail. I pointed out that she had 4 kids and her marriage still failed: her Husband still left her.

#57 Hubby was playing with his cousin's baby. Mil said she'd been after the wrong son for more kids. I reminded her I couldn't have more. She said she didn't mean with me. My 14 year old heard it as well as the rest of the family.

#58 To me - my family obviously did not love me if I needed to travel to visit them. If they really loved me they would come visit me. (There is a HUGE backstory here where she was using knowing my issues growing up as the affair child she was using against me.)



To me - talked about how great looking every other girlfriend was and how much more they were all liked by family and how great they all looked in bikinis. I wasn't even overweight, if anything, I was under weight!



About me - I was using my child to trick him into falling in love with me via a cute toddler. Then a week later completely changed direction because I hadn't introduced his whole family to my toddler, therefore I was hiding something.



To me - I was a hateful human because I didn't let my soon to be SIL take over planning my wedding.



To me - threw an unholy fit until I caved and invited a family friend who literally wrote my now husband to tell him I was going to hell for being divorced & if he continued to date me or Mary me, he would go to hell as well.



About me - I was screwing anything that moved and only married my husband for his parents money. (even though my parents were rolling in it, i.e. vacation homes, travel 4 x a year, snow ski, all the bougie c**p!)



About me - I was a horrible mother and should have my kids taken from me.



The about me section really could be a novel as I had to deal with her nonsense for over 20 years until she died.

#59 Prior to my daughter being born, I made the statement that my daughter was going to be raised to be very independent. I stated that I didn’t want her to be impressed by some punk with money telling her she’s beautiful. My MIL said “you don’t want to do that, make her too independent. Then no man will want her” and I stated back how that wasn’t true because I obviously caught her son’s eye lol.

#60 Most recently she told me that no one is actually bombing cities where civilians live in Ukraine and that’s all fake - we have family and friends there and it shattered me. I don’t know if I can get over this blow from her tbh.

#61 To my husband: She'd take care of her son and my mom could take care of me, i.e., shopping outlets with my mom, MIL bought many things for her son, (only son) and nothing for me. She's done this over and over, a vacation shirt for my husband and zero to her DIL.



When we told her we were getting married on Saturday, 2/29/92, her immediate response, "You can't do that! My birthday's that weekend." Her birthday is 3/1 so it was day after. Big effin deal.



When I say something, she frequently says, "If that's what you want to call it." I can't think of specific but she uses this to dismiss what I say.



She called my 2 year old son a "little s**t" because he walked out the front door looking for someone when MIL was supposed to be watching him for a couple hours and she was sitting in the sun in backyard. Luckily neighbor saw him right away and brought him to the door. Not her fault!



Commented on how many Amazon pkgs I get.



We remodeled basement for her to live in. Husband told her I would be ordering drawer pulls. She says, "For MY bathroom?" Husband, "No, for our bathroom you will be using. Wife has designed the whole thing." Yay for my husband!



(context: I'm bedridden from fibromyalgia) On Christmas morning, after my husband gave me a diamond tennis bracelet, she said, "Well, I guess if she can get jewelry for just laying in bed, I could be wearing my nice jewelry."



to be continued....

#62 I have way too many to tell, but this one was the worst.

When I went into labour, I didn’t dilate enough. Rather than go ahead with caesarean, I was given Pitocin first. It didn’t work and then I had the procedure. Upon learning this, told me to my face that if she was there I would of had that C section first and that I had put my sons life at risk because I was thinking about myself and not him. Then to top it off, she was staying with us for 10 days post birth. This snake of a woman took my husband aside and told him he better watch me with the baby. F**k her.

#63 After I had a miscarriage, and almost died as it was ectopic and almost did not make it off the surgical table due to blood loss, she started making her entire family go to counseling as I was "tearing the family apart." They had multiple sessions my DH went to one, convinced me to go to the next. We got there late as we worked 3rd shift and the session was right in the middle of when we were sleeping.



To be clear, by the whole family this was MIL, both my husband's sisters and their SO and his brother (the whole family on that side is a class act). They attacked me saying how I was ripping them all apart and was not even trying (pop psych MIL decided that as my arms were crossed, but the chair I was in did not have arms and that was the most comfortable way to have them lol). After listening to the BS for a while I commented that not one of them had jack to say about the miscarriage or to check on me since I literally almost died...... The therapist turned and looked at me in shock and asked "you had a miscarriage?" That pretty much ended that session.



One of my SIL came to our house after that to apologize for not saying anything about the miscarriage or my surgery (she was/is a HUGE drama queen and will always find a way to make everything about herself) and mind you she was pregnant and decided the best way to apologize was to say "I don't even want this baby"...... WTF never did say sorry but that just showed me what trash she was.



There are many other times, like how they made mine and DH wedding about them, etc. We are NC now. Me much longer than DH.

#64 Oh, now that I read the other comments I need to up my level. It’s icky!



I was in labour for 50+ long hours, she made it to the hospital in that time (uninvited and honestly wish she hadn’t), and she was mostly there to support my husband and to, of course, make it about herself.



Cringe #1: She wouldn’t stop going on and on about her birth story as I was in the middle of contractions, epidural sleeps, pushes. I had to get the nurses to get her to leave.



My husband was an all star all throughout labour and postpartum. I had an emergency csection, so I was very weak after complications, he was doubling with taking care of me and baby and almost no sleep.



Cringe # 2: entering our room in the morning complaining about how tired she was and no sleep she had had.



Cringe #3: she always brings up my birth story to make it about how amazing she was to have been there through the whole thing and how tired she was but how much love she has that she was always there to support us, and of course something little like I had a baby.



ICK: she always says “I know it sounds kinky but I fell in love with my son at the hospital, he showed me a real man, I think I’m in love with him” those comments and adding that she loves telling my baby “I wish I was your mother” it’s just disturbing 🤢.

#65 My MIL was visiting us for 2 weeks and one night she volunteered to make dinner. When she called us to eat, I walked into the kitchen and she was holding a plate of Kraft Mac and cheese. A food she KNOWS I do not/will not eat. She looked me straight in the eye and said, “Sorry, you can make something else for yourself.”.

#66 Gosh it's hard to choose



Probably not the MOST, but something that immediately comes to mind would be



Mil "do you make roast?"



Me "oh... no not really"



Mil "why!?"



Me "oh, I don't know really, I just tend to cook other things."



Mil "oh... (my husband/her son) only likes MY roasts!?"



She said it in a gloating manner.... I'm a good cook (arguably better than her since I make everything from scratch, and she doesnt) she just likes to be in competition with me for her son's favor (I won. My husband doesn't play her games. She continues on not because he enables her, she's just crazy).

#67 Where do I start… This Christian woman has said:



“I was the first girl in his life”



“I get more kisses than you”



“Dnt kiss him on the same side that I kiss him on”



Made sure I heard yell that she is her son’s “biggest fan”



“You’re gona reward her (me) over that? After I all have done for you(her son)!?” MIND YOU THIS WAS IN REGARD TO HIM SAYING HE’s GONA GET ME RUTH’S CHRIS (fancy restaurant food)



“i knew you had it in you” (when I washed dishes at their house)



“Why can’t she take the bus” (when my partner wanted to give me a ride to my college class)



“You guys shouldn’t be having s*x” (we are 24 year old ADULTS)



Fantasized about my partner hitting her and as a result ran out the house SCREAMING CRYING. Like to victimize herself and guilt him all because we told her to stay out of our business



…THERE’S SO MUCH MORE





She is very passive aggressive. Tries to assert dominance, guilt trip her son, tries to compete with me, tries to control him, tries to control us, nitpicks me, she scapegoats God as her excuse for being like this…etc.



She’s married btw…unhappily, but married to his father.





The crazy thing is that she says SOME of these things in a subtle way. So, if you’re not truly paying attention to her intentions, then you wouldn’t grasp the extremity of her sick comments.



SINCE BECOMING NO CONTACT WITH HER RECENTLY, She tries to tell my parter how the family “loves” me and is grateful for me-yet they (including her) they been the main cause of our issues because they didn’t truly want him with me. BUT HIS FAMILY HAS BEEN A PAIN, mainly his mom and brother.

#68 My MIL made cauliflower rice to "make sure" I didn't like cauliflower. She occasionally cooks soup, etc. and drops it off. When she later asked what I thought about dinner, I told her "No offense, but I think the rice went bad. It was so bitter and disgusting." (Thankfully my husband warned me before I ate it, but I tried a tiny bit anyway... Yup... Still hate cauliflower.). She admitted it was cauliflower. I said "Imagine if I had an allergy. Don't you DARE ever try to trick me into eating anything again!"



Also, the time she couldn't get the car seat properly installed, and rather than allow me to help, she was just going to put my toddler in the front seat until she got home. I was on bed rest, but could have properly installed a car seat. I was furious when I found out (at her, not my son). She told my son not to tell me. He was so conflicted, but did manage to get the car seat installed, though I don't think it was installed correctly. I found out after she left.

#69 When my husband and I told her about my miscarriage, she said that we shouldn’t have even told anyone I was pregnant in the first place, and that I had brought “undue heartache on the family.” I haven’t spoken to her since.

#70 When my son was one week old he was hospitalized for jaundice, as she drove us to the hospital she said it was obviously my fault for not feeding him enough and if he survived she should be his caretaker while I was helplessly crying. My son was fine after two days so I told my SO about that incident, he yelled at her for being awful and ever since then she’s never touched and barely talked to our baby.

#71 She tried to take my kid out of preschool without my permission and then she shoved me around after I confronted her about it at my other kids school pickup. Fun times! Oh wait, she also illegally shut our cell phones off the first day of the pandemic and she threatened to make my family homeless because she wanted money she gifted us for our home back and said it was a loan and she was legally entitled to that money and if we didn’t give it back she’d sue us and she would own our home. You know those “precious grandkids” she claimed to love? They’d be homeless because of her. I think I’ve deserved the last year of silence after we moved away and ghosted his whole family.

#72 “I don’t want it to be a girl. I want it to be a boy. My son DESERVESSSS a boy”. Right after the cannons went off pink at our gender reveal. Mind you she already had a grandson who was still a baby that she saw weekly, and my husband and I went through 2 years of fertility treatments to conceive this baby. We just wanted healthy and happy.



“She’s using him for his money” after I had his first Father’s Day gifts (while I was pregnant) sent to their house so my husband wouldnt see it at ours. It was a 5$ Dr seuss book “hop on pop” and a onesie with one of his fav movie quotes on it. $15. But the woman who stole thousands from her family and hid it while she was having a 15 year affair on her husband… had the audacity.



“I will ALWAYS come before you and the baby” meaning my husband will put her before me and our child. She said this twice to me in a matter of minutes. Thank god I had a witness. This was days before I gave birth, they were banned from the hospital and from seeing and holding her for a very long time.

#73 3 months after my stroke around Christmas time my husband and I were at in-laws house (6 hours away). I was still using a walker. Still mentally out of it. I had zero emotional walls.



I am sitting at her kitchen nook table by the door to the driveway 15 minutes before we are leaving…



She says to me…



To just get over it.



About 30 minutes in our ride home I just lost it and cried. Deep soul breaking sobs.



Like I could just fix myself and be better.



My husband did have a talk to her. She made a couple more comments since then, 8 years since.



She’s better now. I am not sure what happened to make it so but we are fine now. We are not close. I have no expectations of a close relationship. But we can happily sit in a room and read and not talk and it’s not awkward.

#74 When I had a miscarriage, my dad died, my hub's dad got diagnosed with a rare cancer that ended up k**ling him not even a year later that the reason is because we werent going to church. She has never even asked if I'm Christian, which I'm not. She just assumed that I am and blamed an absolutely awful year me and my husband were having on not going to church. I was already pissed at her, because a few days prior, we all went out to eat so I could tell her I was pregnant. I completed my meal, because one: I hadn't eaten all day, two I can finish a plate of food if I freaking want to and it's no one's business. She picked at her food as always with her eating disorder a*s while clearly judging me for eating and enjoying my food. Then did the usual, "gonna have leftovers tomorrow!". Then the f*****g b***h texted me after how I need to be careful with portions while pregnant, because she gained 50 lbs with hubby (she also claims the 50 lbs came off a week later now that I just had my rainbow baby and am pretty fat still, which I don't believe she just lost 50 lbs maybe 25, but not 50). She is constantly trying to spread her burden of an eating disorder on me. At my baby shower, she ate like a bird as usual and then when she thought no one was looking she shoved a whole brownie in her mouth and it was a big brownie. She turned around to see if anyone saw her and we made direct eye contact, it was glorious. I have so many fat shaming stories.

#75 Mine told me I was raising a *pack me* kid because he was 3 weeks old, crying in the swing and I went to pick him up.



Pack me meaning I’d have to carry him everywhere. Or something. lol.

#76 Described in way too much detail (in front of the whole family, sons, hubby, and the other DIL, so really any level of detail is too much) how her current husband did a spectacular job preforming oral s*x on her the first time they hooked up. It was delivered like an "us girls" kind of gossip moment but it was def crazy.

#77 I was relaxing in the living room with DH, MIL, and FIL when MIL answered a call from BIL and had a brief conversation that everyone heard very clearly. After the call she hung up, turned to us, and confidently declared that she had just told BIL the EXACT OPPOSITE from what she had just said to BIL less than 10 seconds earlier. DH and FIL just looked at one another with raised eyebrows. That's when I knew - MIL is delusional and everyone in the family is very afraid of her.

#78 Umm.. to me?

What probably when she found out her son was being verbally a*****e and I was thinking of leaving she told me that I would be a single mom with kids and wouldn't it just be better to endure it than be single?



About me?

I overheard her say I disgust her because I didn't clean out the litter box quick enough (while working 60 hr weeks and being the primary caretaker of a toddler and her son is perfectly capable of doing it too)



About anyone?

She said that a wife dying suddenly from cancer and the husband being devastated "serves them right" because the husband cheated.

#79 I’m sure I’ll add more as I go and think about it. However, after my daughter was born she asked if her and her best friend could come visit with the baby. I was reluctant because I heard her and her friend on the phone discussing how I was just another one of her sons bitches who’d never work. However, I allowed it because I was freshly postpartum and too excited about my newborn. I figured it would only be an hour. Anyways, my parents were here helping my fiancé and I with new parent life cleaning, cooking, etc. my MIL’s best friend asked in front of everyone “how’s your postpartum depression going?” 1. I did not have postpartum depression 2. She asked as if it was normal living room conversation.

#80 To my mother, she said that she feels different about her grandkids by her son than she does about her grandchildren daughter. She feels more connected to her daughter’s children.



To my daughter, she said that my daughter had inherited a large bone structure from her mother’s (my) peasant genes. Like she was born into royalty.





I don’t care what she says to me. I care that she uses my children as a means of hurting my husband and I.

#81 1. I took her son away, brainwashed him, and now I control him.

2. My husband's life got ruined since he married me.

3. I broke her family and wrecked her home.

4. I ruined their happiness.

#82 “I wish you’d just f*****g die” 3 weeks before our wedding. This from my oldest SIL as she is the matriarch since their Mum passed on. She’s a h*g.

#83 Not petty but definitely cringeworthy...



Going into very very explicit detail on the proper sexual position to guarantee any offspring I gave birth to would be a girl.

#84 I was 2 months PP. She told me “I came to visit my grandson and you ruined it by not being a good host”



Which was allowing her to hold him and catered to her when she wanted to come and “help” whatever that means lol.

#85 I found a lump on my breast and needed a biopsy done. When I told me mil about it, she said “sure glad it’s you and not me!”.

#86 Currently pregnant so my mother in law took me shopping as a bonding thing and bought me pants claiming it’s a useful gift since my size is changing during my pregnancy. Two days later messaged saying she thinks the pants will look better on her and she wants them back so she can keep them. I gave it back to her and got 0 replacement gift lol



She could’ve waited until my pregnancy was over but nope. 🙃.

#87 Every time I mention target she correcta me with saying it with a french accent (claims that’s the right way to say it)



Funny thing: I speak french and she doesn’t.

#88 We were driving to Disney world to visit extended family with my in-laws and on the ride I was sitting to my mils mom who s**t her pants. The car started to smell so bad and my in-laws kept driving for a while not checking on my husbands grandma. I mean you couldn’t ignore the smell.



Finally my husband said grandma is pooped herself and it smells really bad mom. She played so dumb and acted like it just happened. It pissed me off because what else did she let slide with the treatment and care of her mom when she was alive with nobody watching.

#89 My ex-mil. When I was pregnant with my son, she took my now ex husband and I took Starbucks to “talk.” This talk was her insisting we get rid of all our “not approved” media. Basically anything not Christian or football. She especially wanted me to get rid of my True Blood DVDs and vampire books, as well as my massive horror movie collection. Some c**p she called GIGO (garbage in, garbage out). Despite the fact that her household watched crime dramas like Critical Minds constantly.



My ex husband was on board until I pointed out his Game of Thrones would have to go too, and if he touched my stuff to get rid of it, I’d pack it all up and go stay with my mother.

#90 I was breastfeeding my son after we got out of the hospital, she stopped by and was shocked a girl like me(5’5 and a size 3pants 34B) could breastfeed. She literally went “oh my god you can breastfeed? Hehehehehhe” and from that day on I made sure she was never around. She also stole my things from my house and had them in her undie droor when she was the only one that’s been to my house and there was no reason for them to be missing. She seems to have a f****h or obsessive thing for me. Super f*****g weird.

#91 My husband was away on training for 5 weeks. She knew our neighbours and was “checking in with them”. They said they hasn’t seen me in awhile (because our paths just simply hasn’t crossed). She texted me and asked where I had been sleeping at night since her son had been gone. That was the moment I stopped going out of my way to be nice.

#92 “ try to hide your pregnancy, it makes your sil uncomfortable “ i was 8 months pregnant and they forced me to go dinner with them 😑.

#93 After years of verbal abuse, micromanaging my parenting and "helping" around the house I decided to stop talking to her after my youngest was born.



She always had a criticism, about my parenting, my housekeeping, my job (I shouldn't stay home because we needed two incomes but the kids shouldn't be in daycare because they needed their mum). I was polite, I'd say hello but after that I wouldn't engage in anything other than small talk.



She would watch the youngest once a week. She insisted on coming to pick them up before their sibling went to school so she could walk to school with us. Then she would take the youngest to her place and either drop them home or I'd pick them up.



One day I went to pick the kids up and she decided she needed to talk to me about why I was being so rude (according to her). It ended up being half an hour of her listing my faults, reducing me to sobbing tears and telling me I needed psychiatric help. All the while I was trying to get out the door with my kids. When I got to the car she told me I shouldn't drive until I calmed down!!



After I left her son I spent the next few years teaching my kids how to handle her and her opinions (she literally said she was entitled to her opinion and she was going to share it no matter what). They're all teenagers now and not afraid to shoot her down when she runs her mouth. The greatest compliment (that she means as an insult) is to tell my kids they're just like me.

#94 There's a lot. The two top ones. To my face: These aren't your kids, don't you want some of your own. That one was bad on several levels. Number one, I can not have children. Even just had a hysto about 6 months ago. Number two, I stepped in to help raise her grandchildren when their mom stepped out. And the second was her calling me a*****e just because I told her no to her grandchild staying the night because she was grounded. To be clear, I have only told her no to her grandchild staying twice in over two years.

Edit: She was supposed to watch said grandchild for a week to help out after my surgery, which almost k***ed me. She got to weasel her way out of that.

#95 We were living with her. Paying for everything. We lived with her for 9 years. In the middle of the ninth year I got pregnant. She found out and told me if we ( husband and I) try to leave, she will burn the house down. Due to the stress I miscarried. I then told my husband, I’m leaving he can come with or he can stay. Now we have been married 20 years with a 19 month old and couldn’t be happier.

#96 We were at a school recital for my bonus daughter. One of my friends recently had a baby and I was seeing her for the first time since and I was holding the her new daughter. JNMIL was standing on the other side of the table we were going to sit at, watching me interact with the newborn.



I should mention that I had been married to my husband for about 10 years and we haven't been able to conceive. So naturally I must be the problem being the woman, right? Especially since he already had one from previous marriage.



Well, this beeotch decide to say to butt into our conversation to say something along the lines of "Maybe get yourself fixed and you can have one of your own." Despite years of dealing with underhanded comments from this c you next Tuesday, I was actually shocked that she said this as she had never attacked me regarding my assumed inability to be a "real woman." So, naturally I asked her "what did you say?" I knew what she said. I was daring her to repeat it. Y'all, she repeated herself.



I was stunned. My husband was silent (as usual) the who flipping table sat in wide-eyed second hand embarrassment and staring at me. Unfortunately, I didn't say anything to her and now I sit many years later trying to recover from a nervous breakdown brought on by many years of abuse from her, her daughter, and his ex.

#97 Told me I had more important things to do than to be with my father as he passed on hospice. She is extremely cruel. Told my wife she will “die alone” as we don’t have kids. Fortunately we went no contact and it has been wonderful.