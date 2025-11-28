ADVERTISEMENT

Stories about toxic mothers-in-law are the stuff of legends. It's a common stereotype that every mother hates her son's wife or girlfriend, and women often return those feelings. In fact, 23.9% of women in the U.S. say they consider their MIL a "frenemy," while 12.9% think of their mothers-in-law as enemies.

You might think that such a label is harsh, but after you read some of the texts in this list, you might understand where the women are coming from. The recent trend on TikTok, where girlfriends and wives expose their toxic MILs for the crazy texts they've sent them, seems familiar to many women. "Sometimes you have to read a text from your MIL and then block her," the participants in the trend write.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Unhinged text from a mother-in-law saying she will invite all her son's exes to holidays, calling recipient her number one DIL.

@emilyyybrooke Report

11points
POST
cattkitt avatar
🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Fantastic. We were just discussing how to ensure that our parents don't feel lonely during the holidays. Sounds like you have a full house!"

6
6points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Meme with unhinged texts from MILs, featuring a shocked puppet and pregnant polar bear images reacting to awkward messages.

    @mostlysamson Report

    9points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well it's quite funny, unlike most of the other unhinged and downright nasty ones.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Unhinged text from a MIL criticizing meal planning apps and grocery delivery, showcasing extreme in-law behavior.

    @kristina.familymeals Report

    8points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those amazingly fresh things bought by hand instead of those stale things delivered....

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Unhinged text from a MIL asking about circumcision during a naming celebration, prompting reaction to block the sender.

    @maggiesworld3 Report

    8points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ffs what’s with those evil religious lunatics and carving babies up ,like why do it it’s a despicable thing to do pfft 🤬reply to that I hope was No,no n hell no !!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Text message from a MIL criticizing meal planning app use, showcasing unhinged texts from MILs that prompt blocking.

    @elle.familymeals Report

    8points
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't really understand this idea that using an app to plan meals isn't real cooking. If you're cooking, you're cooking. I've never used an app, but I get recipes from all sorts of places, including the internet. Does that also not count as cooking?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Woman smiling in car with text about unhinged MIL response during labor, highlighting awkward mother-in-law texts.

    @mekayla.stricklin Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    Text message from MIL demanding homemade Thanksgiving sides and criticizing the use of an app, showcasing unhinged texts from MILs.

    @kristina.familymeal Report

    7points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Erm an app is just recipes you make food from scratch from ,😂🤦‍♀️that said it it’s ain’t made from scratch I ain’t eating it lol ,so I’m with her on that part , but the app part me thinks mil has no scooby doo that they are basically recipe books online 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Text message from MIL asking not to breastfeed openly at Thanksgiving to avoid making family uncomfortable.

    @legendairymil Report

    7points
    POST
    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This could have context the kid might be 5

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Screenshot of unhinged texts from MILs causing women to consider the block button in a tense family conversation.

    @jazmyndanyelle Report

    7points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that rant give her full rights to ask you to get back on your meds

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    Screenshot of unhinged texts from toxic MILs showing offensive and invasive messages that prompt women to block them.

    @rachelyafchak Report

    6points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂😂😂😱😱😱😱😱and we just know one she voted for the orange lunatic , two she’s anti vax n three, thinks the earth is flat n we ll doomed don’t we 😂😂😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Screenshot of unhinged texts from a MIL insulting a tattoo makeup artist and referencing family disrespect online.

    @chelynjeffre Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Text message from a MIL calling COVID evil and unwelcome, one of the unhinged texts causing women to consider blocking.

    @jenniferchoate65 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Text message from a MIL expressing anger and emotional distress, part of unhinged texts that led to blocking.

    @everymoodmatters Report

    5points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bye then 😂.. awww mil throwing a tantrum n chucking toys out the pram ,n being an entitled attention seeking drama queen (Kim k is that you ? ) I wonder how long it took the dil n son to stop laughing over this 😂😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Text message screenshot showing unhinged texts from mother-in-law about a baby dressed in a turkey costume for Thanksgiving.

    @taryn.ftm Report

    4points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok mil is allowed this one ,poor baby 🤦‍♀️😱😂😂😂😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    Text message from a MIL expressing concern about her grandson’s words, showing unhinged texts from MILs and reactions.

    @krafty.itch Report

    4points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only heard of this "6 and 7" thing a few days ago from another post on here. I'm sure it's annoying, just like any other kidspeak can be but is there actually anything bad behind it?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Text message from a MIL accusing her son’s partner of manipulation, showing unhinged texts from MILs.

    @karayounce Report

    4points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The end bit said it all lol … religious lunatic ! Nuff said !

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Text message from a mother-in-law demanding answers about keeping her son and grandchildren away from his parents.

    @lillianzg Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #18

    Screenshot of an unhinged text message from a MIL with emojis, illustrating crazy messages that made women want to block.

    @absx0x0 Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Woman reacting to unhinged text message from mother-in-law about an ex, showcasing tense MIL texts blocking moment.

    @leahmady Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Screenshot of unhinged MIL text messages showing controlling and accusatory behavior in a confrontational tone.

    Someone's mad & jealous that her son took me out for breakfast.

    @angelornelas415 Report

    2points
    POST
    #21

    Woman giving thumbs up next to baby's NICU bed with unhinged text from MIL about fixing her relationship with son.

    @rhealynn.jada Report

    2points
    POST
    #22

    Text conversation showing unhinged MIL texts about an ultrasound image discussing chubby cheeks and resemblance.

    @smzimmms Report

    1point
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God help baby in that case 😱

    0
    0points
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!