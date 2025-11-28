ADVERTISEMENT

Stories about toxic mothers-in-law are the stuff of legends. It's a common stereotype that every mother hates her son's wife or girlfriend, and women often return those feelings. In fact, 23.9% of women in the U.S. say they consider their MIL a "frenemy," while 12.9% think of their mothers-in-law as enemies.

You might think that such a label is harsh, but after you read some of the texts in this list, you might understand where the women are coming from. The recent trend on TikTok, where girlfriends and wives expose their toxic MILs for the crazy texts they've sent them, seems familiar to many women. "Sometimes you have to read a text from your MIL and then block her," the participants in the trend write.