22 Unhinged Texts From MILs That Had These Women Reaching For The “Block” Button
Stories about toxic mothers-in-law are the stuff of legends. It's a common stereotype that every mother hates her son's wife or girlfriend, and women often return those feelings. In fact, 23.9% of women in the U.S. say they consider their MIL a "frenemy," while 12.9% think of their mothers-in-law as enemies.
You might think that such a label is harsh, but after you read some of the texts in this list, you might understand where the women are coming from. The recent trend on TikTok, where girlfriends and wives expose their toxic MILs for the crazy texts they've sent them, seems familiar to many women. "Sometimes you have to read a text from your MIL and then block her," the participants in the trend write.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Fantastic. We were just discussing how to ensure that our parents don't feel lonely during the holidays. Sounds like you have a full house!"
Those amazingly fresh things bought by hand instead of those stale things delivered....
Ffs what’s with those evil religious lunatics and carving babies up ,like why do it it’s a despicable thing to do pfft 🤬reply to that I hope was No,no n hell no !!
I don't really understand this idea that using an app to plan meals isn't real cooking. If you're cooking, you're cooking. I've never used an app, but I get recipes from all sorts of places, including the internet. Does that also not count as cooking?
Erm an app is just recipes you make food from scratch from ,😂🤦♀️that said it it’s ain’t made from scratch I ain’t eating it lol ,so I’m with her on that part , but the app part me thinks mil has no scooby doo that they are basically recipe books online 😂
I think that rant give her full rights to ask you to get back on your meds
😂😂😂😂😱😱😱😱😱and we just know one she voted for the orange lunatic , two she’s anti vax n three, thinks the earth is flat n we ll doomed don’t we 😂😂😂
Bye then 😂.. awww mil throwing a tantrum n chucking toys out the pram ,n being an entitled attention seeking drama queen (Kim k is that you ? ) I wonder how long it took the dil n son to stop laughing over this 😂😂
The end bit said it all lol … religious lunatic ! Nuff said !
Someone's mad & jealous that her son took me out for breakfast.
Set proper boundaries as well as limiting contact drastically , n even better dint bloody have any 😂the nice ones like me n loads of others yes , this lot on here HELL NO !
Hmmm. Perhaps I'm an outlier, but I like my MIL.
Had, have I suppose, a pretty odd MIL. She's a JW, but that isn't the worst. She just decided to hate me without saying why. Left her to it. Unfortunately she doesn't even contact her daughter now, and I'm not getting involved.
Set proper boundaries as well as limiting contact drastically , n even better dint bloody have any 😂the nice ones like me n loads of others yes , this lot on here HELL NO !
Hmmm. Perhaps I'm an outlier, but I like my MIL.
Had, have I suppose, a pretty odd MIL. She's a JW, but that isn't the worst. She just decided to hate me without saying why. Left her to it. Unfortunately she doesn't even contact her daughter now, and I'm not getting involved.