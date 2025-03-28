If you think your in-laws might be bad, you probably need to see this list. We've scoured the Internet to find the wildest and most infuriating posts about in-laws driving couples crazy. For some of these in-laws , the word "boundaries" doesn't seem to exist. So, check out what these poor people had to deal with, and let us know in the comments the wildest thing your in-laws ever did!

Disagreements with in-laws is a topic many couples, married or unmarried, are familiar with. In fact, according to a survey published in Newsweek , the average American argues with their in-laws at least once a month. And 16% say they do it a lot more often.

#1 How My Mother-In-Law Loads The Dishwasher Share icon

RELATED:

#2 The In-Laws Decided To "Prank" Us By Completely Rearranging Our Kitchen Share icon My (M27) wife (F23) and I just returned from a week-long vacation to find our kitchen literally rearranged. We asked her parents just to drop by and feed our rabbits while we were away. Something they've done numerous times and are always paid to do when needed- This vacation was fairly needed as I'm in the middle of attending post-secondary and working part-time while my wife works full time and takes care of the house while I pitch in where I can. And after a 4-hour car ride we are extremely thankful for this break and look forward to preparing for another year of endless work. But lo and behold her parents left us another hour's worth of work for us to even use the kitchen, as a joke. Wife is more upset than I am but it certainly drew an annoyed snort from me which I believe qualifies as mildly infuriating. Pic is just one of several cupboards. Tldr; needed a break, got a break, immediately unconvinced upon return by people we love and are also paying.



ADVERTISEMENT

#3 How My Mother In Law Cooks Chicken Dinner When We Visit Share icon boiled chicken (no seasoning other than a pinch of salt in the water), added Campbell's cream of mushroom soup at the end... and microwaved extra chicken in case we want seconds...

#4 Mother In Law Melted Kettle I’ve Had For 15 Years To The Stove. How Do I Get It Off! Share icon

#5 Sister In Law Needs To Learn How To Cut A Cake Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 In-Laws Leaving Raw Chicken In The Sun For Hours Share icon Staying at my in-laws for the week in Northern CA where it’s 85° today. Got home from running errands at 11AM and noticed this raw chicken left out in the sun for who knows how long. It’s now 2PM and this raw chicken is STILL sitting in the sun. Luckily I’m a vegetarian so I have an excuse not to eat any but this is a regular occurrence in this family. I’m scared to eat anything they make

#7 My Mil Tried To Open A Tuna Can With My Favorite Vegetable Knife. Tuna Won Share icon Every time i open the drawer i get mad

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Flashback To When My Mother In Law Wore This To Our Wedding. You Could Also See Her Purple Thong Underwear Through The Material. See Her Hand Reaching Out Share icon This was during the kiss when she grabbed him so she could kiss him. She wore white to one other sister-in-law's wedding too. The third sister-in-law she approved of so she wore purple. She is no longer in our lives for many reasons.



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Mother In Law "Put Away" The Cookies We Left Out To Cool Share icon

#10 Brother-In-Law Decided To Cook Up Some Steaks On My Grill But Forgot To Pull Out The Grill Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My Wife And I Went On Vacation And She Asked My Brother-In-Law To Feed The Turtle. He Set The Heat Lamp On Top Of The Steam Deck In It's Case For Some Reason, And Forgot To Put It Back Share icon

#12 Mother-In-Law Purchases More Hygiene Products When Her Current Ones Are 50 - 75% Empty. She Then Begin Using The New Product Leaving Them All In The Shower Like This Share icon This is also just the guest downstairs bathroom which she sometimes uses. The actual main bathroom is 10 X worse. There are multiple pieces of tiny used bar soaps everywhere, 4 body wash, three loofah, and two shampoo/conditioners.

#13 My Mother-In-Law Gave Us All Covid. Tested Positive And Never Told Us Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Mother-In-Law Sterilized My Daughter’s Bottles In A Pot Of Boiling Water… Share icon

#15 Mother In Law Won't Get The Flu Vaccine So She Can Meet Our Newborn Son. Insists She Is An Expert On Vaccines Share icon

#16 Choosing Beggar Shames Her Daughter In Law For Using A Gift Card She Gave Her To Make A Blanket For Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My Grandmother-In-Law Used My Favorite Mug For A Grease Cup And Stuck It In The Back Of The Fridge Share icon

#18 My Mother In Law Eats One Bite Of A New Banana Every Morning And Leaves The Rest On The Counter "In Case Anyone Wants One" Share icon

#19 Sister-In-Law Always Throws Leftover Food Directly Into The Sink Share icon My sister-in-law always throws leftover food directly into the sink, leaving it for my brother or my mother to deal with before bed. Everyone else is too polite to say anything, so they just leave it. The edges of uneaten toast soak up grease and water. I tried to passive-aggressively put it in a bag for her to see, but she still throws it into the sink. I'm just visiting my parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 My Christmas Present From My Mil. Meanwhile I Got Her ~$200 Worth Of Jewelry And Cosmetics Share icon

#21 Help - Mil Defaced Our Guestbook Photo! Share icon Hi! I got married this last weekend. My mother-in-law decided to write on my fiancé’s neck on our guestbook photo. It’s sharpie on printed canvas. I was told I should try rubbing alcohol to gently remove the sharpie, but when I tried a small area, it also removed the print underneath. I am at a loss of what to do. Does anyone here have any experience painting on a printed canvas? If I remove everything in the area could I try to paint to give it its color back? Or how I can fix this? I’m upset but determined to fix it so we can hang it up in our home.



ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Just A Joyful Conversation With My Sister-In-Law Share icon

#23 My Toxic Stepmother In Law Decided To Break 1 Year Of No Contact And This Is How She Did It Share icon

#24 My Parents In Law Keep On Using Our Netflix To Watch He-Man And Christmas Movies, And Change Our Watchlists Because They "Struggle With Tech" Share icon My husband shares both his Netflix and Prime accounts with his parents and pays for it. It first started with his parents using his Netflix instead of their own profile and even trying to charge not-included film to his credit card on Prime . He asked them to stop but they say they cannot figure it out so he added a pin and in brackets that it's not their profile. We thought the problem was solved, but then I noticed they started using mine instead. I hadn't looked at Netflix for maybe a week and noticed today they apparently had a watch marathon - my entire history & front page is just He-Man, war films and Christmas movies. The algorithm is completely messed up at this point. Needless to say I got a pin now too and a note in brackets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 This Text From My Mil To My Wife While House Sitting For Us While Our Sons In The Hospital Share icon

#26 17 Yo Half Brother-In-Law Wants To Buy Friends With Cake Share icon

#27 Most Unhinged Mother In Law Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 My Future Sister-In-Law Infuriates Me So Much Share icon

#29 My Sister-In-Law Lives With Us And Uses Our Things. This Is How She Leaves My Peloton After Use Even After I’ve Mentioned It A Few Times Share icon

#30 Father-In-Law Just Massacred My Shrub Garden. Today, Completely Unprompted And Without Asking Me, My Father In Law Decided To "Prune" Almost All Of The Trees In My Shrub Garden Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 When Your Mother-In-Law Makes A Surprise Visit And Stays For A Month Share icon

#32 My Mother-In-Law Told Me That She Had A Bottle Of Children’s Tylenol When There Was A Shortage. I Looked At The Package While At Her House Today Share icon

#33 My In-Laws Who Use A Little Off Every Single Roll Of Toilet Paper Instead Of One At A Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My Father In Law And The Remnants Of His Weekly Visit Share icon

#35 In-Laws Turned Off The Pool For A Week (God Knows Why) While I Was Away And Now I Have To Do Damage Control Share icon

#36 The Way My Mother In Law Opened The Pack Of Tortillas Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Mother-In-Law Decided To Undress The Christmas Tree And Drag It 25ft Towards The Front Door By Herself Share icon

#38 Mil Trying To Access Our Email. Not The First Time And Yes We Called To Confirm It Was Her. Yes She's Crazy Share icon

#39 Whenever My Mil Cooks Share icon My MIL is visiting from Brazil and whenever she cooks, she leaves a mess all over my stove and counters, then goes shopping with my wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Daughter In Law Tasked With Finding Job For Choosing Beggar Mil Share icon

#41 The Op’s Mil Lets The Op Borrow Her Car For Free. Op Wants The Mil To Pay To Fix A Dent In Said Car Because Driving A Dented Car Is Embarrassing Share icon

#42 “How Dare They Use The Same Venue As Us” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Told My In Laws They Need To Be Taking This Virus More Seriously. This Is How The Conversation Started Share icon

#44 Stuck In A Parking Space Because My Brother-In-Law Set His Tesla Do A Software Update At 10:30pm Share icon

#45 My Mother-In-Law Started The Dishwasher For Us When We Were Away. She Used Dish Soap Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Bought A New Car Last Week. Mother-In-Law Takes It For One Drive Last Night Share icon

#47 Father-In-Law Ate My Leftovers. It Was A Half A Burger, And My Leftover Cheesecake From My Friend's Birthday Party Last Night. I Was So Excited To Finish It This Morning Share icon

#48 The Most Recent In-Law Repair Job Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Let Brother-In-Law Stay With Us While He Got Back On His Feet, And Came Home To Every Glass Piece In My House Broken Share icon

#50 A "Shelf" My Brother-In-Law Made. Complete With 4 Different Types Of Screws Holding It On Above A Toddlers Bed Share icon

#51 My Brother In Law Unironically Sharing This In The Family Chat After Everyone Shared Their Kids Halloween Photos Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 In-Laws Wasted Enough Extra Brisket For A Whole Sandwich Share icon It’s the last of the best brisket I’ve ever made.

#53 Mil’s Comment On My Instagram Share icon Husband and I are child free by choice. No picture that I posted looked remotely like I was pregnant/holding my stomach.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Entitled Dil Wants In-Laws To Sell Her Their $1,000,000 House For 0% Intrest Because "It Was Worth $40k When They Bought It During Ww2, So Anything Paid Above That Is Pure Profit" Share icon

#55 Wants To Live Free With Mil And Gets This Offended Being Asked To Clean Up After Herself Share icon

#56 Mil Can Be Very Controlling, We Were Wondering How Long It Would Take Her To Start Trying To Interfere In Wedding Planning... (Our Theme Is Violet And Blue...) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 My Sil Future Mil Decided To Redo Sil Arbor....after Sil Fixed It The Way She Wanted Yesterday Share icon

#58 Text Was My Ex-Fiancé Telling His Mother That We Had Lost Our Second Pregnancy. The Pregnancy Was Planned And She Was Very Excited When We Had Announced It To Her Share icon

#59 Mother-In-Law Tells My Boyfriend She Doesn’t Like Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 That One Time My Father In-Law Tried Searching For His Son’s Ex Share icon

#61 My Brother In Law Flicked His Cigarette Ash Inside The Car Share icon

#62 Mil Painted Mailbox Share icon Woke up from a nap the other day to my wife telling me her mom painted our mailbox. I looked and saw yellow paint all over our porch column. Then the next day saw yellow paint on our front door. I was not happy to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Brother In Law Wanted A Specific Thing Made And His GF Gets The Leftovers (Neither Of These People Are Me) Share icon

#64 My Brother-In-Law Wanted To Taste A Piece Of My Chocolate. He Opened It In The Middle And Broke Of One Piece, Not At One Of The Ends Share icon

#65 The Toilet Paper My Mother In Law Insists On Stocking Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Mil Leaves The Edges When Cutting Cornbread Share icon

#67 Mother-In-Laws DIY Job Share icon

#68 In-Laws Wanted Cheese Share icon