ADVERTISEMENT

Disagreements with in-laws is a topic many couples, married or unmarried, are familiar with. In fact, according to a survey published in Newsweek, the average American argues with their in-laws at least once a month. And 16% say they do it a lot more often.

If you think your in-laws might be bad, you probably need to see this list. We've scoured the Internet to find the wildest and most infuriating posts about in-laws driving couples crazy. For some of these in-laws, the word "boundaries" doesn't seem to exist. So, check out what these poor people had to deal with, and let us know in the comments the wildest thing your in-laws ever did!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How My Mother-In-Law Loads The Dishwasher

Messy dishwasher loaded poorly by in-laws, filled with plastic containers and various cups.

Otsanda_Rhowa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The In-Laws Decided To "Prank" Us By Completely Rearranging Our Kitchen

    Kitchen cabinet with mismatched items, disorganized by worst in-laws, featuring snacks, mugs, and containers.

    My (M27) wife (F23) and I just returned from a week-long vacation to find our kitchen literally rearranged. We asked her parents just to drop by and feed our rabbits while we were away. Something they've done numerous times and are always paid to do when needed- This vacation was fairly needed as I'm in the middle of attending post-secondary and working part-time while my wife works full time and takes care of the house while I pitch in where I can. And after a 4-hour car ride we are extremely thankful for this break and look forward to preparing for another year of endless work. But lo and behold her parents left us another hour's worth of work for us to even use the kitchen, as a joke. Wife is more upset than I am but it certainly drew an annoyed snort from me which I believe qualifies as mildly infuriating. Pic is just one of several cupboards. Tldr; needed a break, got a break, immediately unconvinced upon return by people we love and are also paying.

    1DiffiCultRiddle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, that's hilarious. Actually, my mom tended to rearrange things in our kitchen, based on what she liked in her kitchen. But it wasn't meant as a prank or joke.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    How My Mother In Law Cooks Chicken Dinner When We Visit

    A pot of boiling food on a stove and a plate of cooked chicken with vegetables, illustrating a worst in-laws meal experience.

    boiled chicken (no seasoning other than a pinch of salt in the water), added Campbell's cream of mushroom soup at the end... and microwaved extra chicken in case we want seconds...

    EmperorJoker911 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Mother In Law Melted Kettle I’ve Had For 15 Years To The Stove. How Do I Get It Off!

    Red kettle with burnt bottom and damaged stove, highlighting worst in-laws' kitchen mishap.

    Optimal-Chair1146 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Sister In Law Needs To Learn How To Cut A Cake

    Cake with a slice missing, topped with blackberries, illustrating worst in-laws scenario.

    Noodlescissors Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    In-Laws Leaving Raw Chicken In The Sun For Hours

    Outdoor grill setup with plants, bread loaf on stone counter, green lawn and trees in the background, showcasing worst in-laws scenario.

    Staying at my in-laws for the week in Northern CA where it’s 85° today. Got home from running errands at 11AM and noticed this raw chicken left out in the sun for who knows how long. It’s now 2PM and this raw chicken is STILL sitting in the sun. Luckily I’m a vegetarian so I have an excuse not to eat any but this is a regular occurrence in this family. I’m scared to eat anything they make

    Proper_Following_28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know someone sort of like that. The only thing I will nibble on at their house is crackers or chips.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    My Mil Tried To Open A Tuna Can With My Favorite Vegetable Knife. Tuna Won

    Knife point on a wooden cutting board, capturing an in-law kitchen mishap.

    Every time i open the drawer i get mad

    GiladM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Flashback To When My Mother In Law Wore This To Our Wedding. You Could Also See Her Purple Thong Underwear Through The Material. See Her Hand Reaching Out

    Bride and groom embrace in wedding attire, with in-laws nearby holding flowers.

    This was during the kiss when she grabbed him so she could kiss him. She wore white to one other sister-in-law's wedding too. The third sister-in-law she approved of so she wore purple. She is no longer in our lives for many reasons.

    SailorJupiter80 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mother In Law "Put Away" The Cookies We Left Out To Cool

    Bag of crumbled cookies on a kitchen counter, possibly given by difficult in-laws.

    FullaLead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Brother-In-Law Decided To Cook Up Some Steaks On My Grill But Forgot To Pull Out The Grill

    Grill near house siding with burn mark, illustrating worst in-laws' impact.

    Damiencross13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    My Wife And I Went On Vacation And She Asked My Brother-In-Law To Feed The Turtle. He Set The Heat Lamp On Top Of The Steam Deck In It's Case For Some Reason, And Forgot To Put It Back

    Burnt gaming console in damaged case on couch, showcasing worst in-laws incident.

    Blue-vs-Red Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Mother-In-Law Purchases More Hygiene Products When Her Current Ones Are 50 - 75% Empty. She Then Begin Using The New Product Leaving Them All In The Shower Like This

    Bathroom products lined up on the floor showcasing a variety of shampoos and lotions.

    This is also just the guest downstairs bathroom which she sometimes uses. The actual main bathroom is 10 X worse. There are multiple pieces of tiny used bar soaps everywhere, 4 body wash, three loofah, and two shampoo/conditioners.

    Ambiguous_Karma8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is the worst thing MIL does, you're a lucky person. Just take a few minutes to combine bottles -- it's not that hard.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    My Mother-In-Law Gave Us All Covid. Tested Positive And Never Told Us

    Text message revealing in-law tested positive for COVID without informing, creating tension.

    Stricky92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Mother-In-Law Sterilized My Daughter’s Bottles In A Pot Of Boiling Water…

    Melted baby bottle with parts, possibly damaged by in-laws, on a dark surface.

    SnuffleWumpkins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Mother In Law Won't Get The Flu Vaccine So She Can Meet Our Newborn Son. Insists She Is An Expert On Vaccines

    Text exchange humor about in-laws with a typo on "immunity" and "exposed."

    rscarson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ammunity service and five months probation for that idiocy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Choosing Beggar Shames Her Daughter In Law For Using A Gift Card She Gave Her To Make A Blanket For Them

    Text from a person describing a dispute with their daughter-in-law over a gift card, highlighting issues with in-laws.

    queentruty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better idea - contact a landscaping business and arrange to have that giant weed out of your a*s. The DIL made something specifically for you. Show a modicum of gratitude, as the bedspread may well be the last present you receive from her.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    My Grandmother-In-Law Used My Favorite Mug For A Grease Cup And Stuck It In The Back Of The Fridge

    Mug with "A Nice Big Cup of Nope" text, representing humorous in-law frustrations.

    mobius153 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Mother In Law Eats One Bite Of A New Banana Every Morning And Leaves The Rest On The Counter "In Case Anyone Wants One"

    A banana partially peeled on a black countertop, showcasing a funny in-law moment.

    Username_Used Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Sister-In-Law Always Throws Leftover Food Directly Into The Sink

    Wet bread crusts and dirty dishes in a sink, showcasing worst in-laws scenario.

    My sister-in-law always throws leftover food directly into the sink, leaving it for my brother or my mother to deal with before bed. Everyone else is too polite to say anything, so they just leave it. The edges of uneaten toast soak up grease and water. I tried to passive-aggressively put it in a bag for her to see, but she still throws it into the sink. I'm just visiting my parents.

    buddhaonacid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Christmas Present From My Mil. Meanwhile I Got Her ~$200 Worth Of Jewelry And Cosmetics

    Hand holding underwear package with floral lace design, highlighting worst in-laws ever theme.

    diorgasm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Help - Mil Defaced Our Guestbook Photo!

    Man with “Mom” tattoo on neck in a candid moment, highlighting worst in-laws experiences.

    Hi! I got married this last weekend. My mother-in-law decided to write on my fiancé’s neck on our guestbook photo. It’s sharpie on printed canvas. I was told I should try rubbing alcohol to gently remove the sharpie, but when I tried a small area, it also removed the print underneath. I am at a loss of what to do. Does anyone here have any experience painting on a printed canvas? If I remove everything in the area could I try to paint to give it its color back? Or how I can fix this? I’m upset but determined to fix it so we can hang it up in our home.

    AwNymeria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have the fiancé get a tattoo to match the photo. Problem solved.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Just A Joyful Conversation With My Sister-In-Law

    Text conversation showing conflict with difficult in-laws.

    HitchensFanBoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My Toxic Stepmother In Law Decided To Break 1 Year Of No Contact And This Is How She Did It

    Text conversation showing conflict with in-laws, using strong language and disagreement about a favor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Parents In Law Keep On Using Our Netflix To Watch He-Man And Christmas Movies, And Change Our Watchlists Because They "Struggle With Tech"

    Profile selection screen showing avatars labeled "Not Parents In Law."

    My husband shares both his Netflix and Prime accounts with his parents and pays for it. It first started with his parents using his Netflix instead of their own profile and even trying to charge not-included film to his credit card on Prime . He asked them to stop but they say they cannot figure it out so he added a pin and in brackets that it's not their profile. We thought the problem was solved, but then I noticed they started using mine instead. I hadn't looked at Netflix for maybe a week and noticed today they apparently had a watch marathon - my entire history & front page is just He-Man, war films and Christmas movies. The algorithm is completely messed up at this point. Needless to say I got a pin now too and a note in brackets.

    Aliinga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    This Text From My Mil To My Wife While House Sitting For Us While Our Sons In The Hospital

    Text message exchange highlighting worst in-laws; discussion about cleaning due to germs.

    blurtz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    17 Yo Half Brother-In-Law Wants To Buy Friends With Cake

    Text conversation about baking a lemon cake for in-laws, discussing recipe complexity and alternatives.

    NonSumQualisEram- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Most Unhinged Mother In Law

    Text overlay with a message about difficult in-laws; expressions on people's worst in-law experiences.

    Asian_Climax_Queen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    My Future Sister-In-Law Infuriates Me So Much

    Text exchange with in-law about puppy having more followers than a person on Instagram, calling it cringe.

    Joanna_Valdes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe some people have life goals that don't revolve around Instagram followers? Maybe they just look at their friends' vacation pictures or whatever?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    My Sister-In-Law Lives With Us And Uses Our Things. This Is How She Leaves My Peloton After Use Even After I’ve Mentioned It A Few Times

    Broken Peloton bike in a cluttered room, with a basketball and exercise equipment in the background, showcasing in-law mishap.

    JBaNaNaS187 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Father-In-Law Just Massacred My Shrub Garden. Today, Completely Unprompted And Without Asking Me, My Father In Law Decided To "Prune" Almost All Of The Trees In My Shrub Garden

    Trees with damaged bark in a garden, with yellow arrows highlighting issues, related to worst in-laws content.

    _zephyr_1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that one on the right can be renamed Stumpy

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    When Your Mother-In-Law Makes A Surprise Visit And Stays For A Month

    Cigarette butts in a tin next to a messy kitchen sink with dirty dishes; illustrating worst in-laws scenario.

    _LumpBeefbroth_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My Mother-In-Law Told Me That She Had A Bottle Of Children’s Tylenol When There Was A Shortage. I Looked At The Package While At Her House Today

    Expired Children's Tylenol held in hand, showcasing worst in-laws gift issue, with bubble gum flavor and barcode visible.

    KazAnna72 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    My In-Laws Who Use A Little Off Every Single Roll Of Toilet Paper Instead Of One At A Time

    Paper towel rolls on a shelf, some empty, highlighting worst in-laws' carelessness.

    jewell1306 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    My Father In Law And The Remnants Of His Weekly Visit

    Beer bottles and a full ashtray on a patio table, suggesting uncomfortable in-law visits.

    HolyzombieBatman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    In-Laws Turned Off The Pool For A Week (God Knows Why) While I Was Away And Now I Have To Do Damage Control

    Pool cleaning with chlorine powder, showcasing a moment from a story about difficult in-laws.

    Gone_Mads Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    The Way My Mother In Law Opened The Pack Of Tortillas

    Whole wheat tortillas in a bag on a kitchen counter near sliced jalapeños, symbolizing in-law troubles.

    Cdawg12311 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Mother-In-Law Decided To Undress The Christmas Tree And Drag It 25ft Towards The Front Door By Herself

    Scratched wooden floor near a table leg, reflecting light.

    Brandvik1991 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Mil Trying To Access Our Email. Not The First Time And Yes We Called To Confirm It Was Her. Yes She's Crazy

    Unusual sign-in notification from Microsoft, detailing account activity in the Philippines on May 22, 2024.

    ghostie_hehimboo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Whenever My Mil Cooks

    Messy kitchen with pots on stove and cluttered countertop, highlighting chaotic in-law visit aftermath.

    My MIL is visiting from Brazil and whenever she cooks, she leaves a mess all over my stove and counters, then goes shopping with my wife.

    Plastic_Top5413 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Daughter In Law Tasked With Finding Job For Choosing Beggar Mil

    Text post about mother-in-law job search, includes struggles and language skills, seeking input for job ideas.

    NoodleDoodleGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    The Op’s Mil Lets The Op Borrow Her Car For Free. Op Wants The Mil To Pay To Fix A Dent In Said Car Because Driving A Dented Car Is Embarrassing

    Text conversation about a difficult situation with in-laws, focusing on a car damaged by the mother-in-law.

    hey_maestra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    “How Dare They Use The Same Venue As Us”

    Post about conflict with in-laws over wedding location choice.

    tastymango363 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Told My In Laws They Need To Be Taking This Virus More Seriously. This Is How The Conversation Started

    Text exchange showing a heated argument with in-laws, discussing judgment and acceptance.

    niall_9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I have read the Bible. Sodom and Gomorrah was about the lack of hospitality and charity of the locals to outsiders. Any sexual connection is related to a disagreement of the context of a single word - if meant one way it is sexual, if another then it's interrogatory, both contexts are used in the Tanakh but the former only around 1% of the time. That word has nothing whatsoever to do with homosexuality and nor does the story.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Stuck In A Parking Space Because My Brother-In-Law Set His Tesla Do A Software Update At 10:30pm

    Tesla car display screen showing a software update in progress.

    mgmcotton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    My Mother-In-Law Started The Dishwasher For Us When We Were Away. She Used Dish Soap

    Dishwasher overflowing with foam, indicating a mishap with in-laws.

    themodernmanhustle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Bought A New Car Last Week. Mother-In-Law Takes It For One Drive Last Night

    Car damage showing scratched and dented panel, highlighting worst in-law mishaps.

    BadBadUncleDad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did she do with it, drive it through a rock field?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Father-In-Law Ate My Leftovers. It Was A Half A Burger, And My Leftover Cheesecake From My Friend's Birthday Party Last Night. I Was So Excited To Finish It This Morning

    Trash bin with takeout containers and used tissues, symbolizing worst in-laws scenario.

    hoewaggon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honey, forgive him -- I'm betting you didn't write on the box, so he had no clue. Forgive him, then go buy yourself a cheeseburger and a cheesecake. And eat all you want of both.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    The Most Recent In-Law Repair Job

    Messy construction patch job with blue tape on a concrete surface, illustrating worst in-laws' handiwork.

    Jin_of_the_forest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Let Brother-In-Law Stay With Us While He Got Back On His Feet, And Came Home To Every Glass Piece In My House Broken

    Kitchen mess with spilled dog food, plant debris, and trash on the floor, highlighting bad in-law behavior.

    alex0and0rah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What, like intentionally? Like hunted through the house for all the glass? That's messed up but also... dedication to vandalism.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    A "Shelf" My Brother-In-Law Made. Complete With 4 Different Types Of Screws Holding It On Above A Toddlers Bed

    Poorly mounted shelf on a purple wall, representing worst in-laws' DIY attempt.

    SharpBladeB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude. Just go to Ikea already. It's idiot proof, I promise.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    My Brother In Law Unironically Sharing This In The Family Chat After Everyone Shared Their Kids Halloween Photos

    Text conversation with a video link preview about an ex-Satanist warning Christians, related to worst in-laws content.

    Hipster_Bumpus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    In-Laws Wasted Enough Extra Brisket For A Whole Sandwich

    Burnt meat remnants on a decorative plate, possibly suggesting a meal gone wrong with in-laws involved.

    It’s the last of the best brisket I’ve ever made.

    smallsraces Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Mil’s Comment On My Instagram

    Comment from in-laws expressing eagerness for a future baby, highlighting family expectations.

    Husband and I are child free by choice. No picture that I posted looked remotely like I was pregnant/holding my stomach.

    wildislandchild Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Entitled Dil Wants In-Laws To Sell Her Their $1,000,000 House For 0% Intrest Because "It Was Worth $40k When They Bought It During Ww2, So Anything Paid Above That Is Pure Profit"

    Text message about challenges of buying a home from difficult in-laws, involving emotions and finances.

    SeveralBollocks_67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Wants To Live Free With Mil And Gets This Offended Being Asked To Clean Up After Herself

    Texts showing messy in-laws conflict over cleaning issues and passive aggressive messages.

    dogplantmami Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Mil Can Be Very Controlling, We Were Wondering How Long It Would Take Her To Start Trying To Interfere In Wedding Planning... (Our Theme Is Violet And Blue...)

    Text conversation about in-laws suggesting a Welsh theme with flags, met with laughter and refusal.

    redpanda0108 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    My Sil Future Mil Decided To Redo Sil Arbor....after Sil Fixed It The Way She Wanted Yesterday

    Outdoor wedding setup with white chairs and a decorative arch, people arranging decor.

    Anxiteaismylife0224 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Text Was My Ex-Fiancé Telling His Mother That We Had Lost Our Second Pregnancy. The Pregnancy Was Planned And She Was Very Excited When We Had Announced It To Her

    Text conversation showing insensitive in-laws response to a miscarriage announcement.

    Odessa_32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Mother-In-Law Tells My Boyfriend She Doesn’t Like Me

    Text message about conflict involving in-laws, capturing a tense exchange.

    ggermss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This belongs on r/insaneparents. Fits right in with all the other 'boy moms' who get shocked Pikachu face when their adult sons do anything with a romantic partner instead of them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    That One Time My Father In-Law Tried Searching For His Son’s Ex

    Social media post showing worst in-laws comments and family updates, including a child's first day of school.

    mjm5741 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    My Brother In Law Flicked His Cigarette Ash Inside The Car

    Dirty car seat with stains and crumbs, illustrating the worst in-laws' mess.

    OnI_BArIX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Mil Painted Mailbox

    Yellow paint on a porch post and a red door with a black handle, highlighting in-law disputes.

    Woke up from a nap the other day to my wife telling me her mom painted our mailbox. I looked and saw yellow paint all over our porch column. Then the next day saw yellow paint on our front door. I was not happy to say the least.

    emessea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Brother In Law Wanted A Specific Thing Made And His GF Gets The Leftovers (Neither Of These People Are Me)

    Text exchange discussing frustrating interaction with in-laws about Christmas dinner planning.

    Mad_Hatter_9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    My Brother-In-Law Wanted To Taste A Piece Of My Chocolate. He Opened It In The Middle And Broke Of One Piece, Not At One Of The Ends

    Chocolate bar partially unwrapped, a possible gift from problematic in-laws.

    The_Larslayer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    The Toilet Paper My Mother In Law Insists On Stocking

    Torn toilet paper held in hand, representing in-law troubles and frustrations.

    Cultured-Hermit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tenrec-12 avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think the school district I went to bought this stuff

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Mil Leaves The Edges When Cutting Cornbread

    Unusual cake with a large piece missing, placed on a wooden counter, depicting in-law troubles.

    ottomansilv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Mother-In-Laws DIY Job

    Wall with a hole exposing pipes, possibly left by in-laws; kitchen background visible.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    In-Laws Wanted Cheese

    Pack of sliced Muenster cheese with broken resealable seal, a common in-law complaint.

    IDrinkButKnowNothing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!