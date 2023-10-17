Mother-In-Law Cleans The House While Daughter-In-Law Is In Labor, Demands Payment

ADVERTISEMENT

All families are different, yet the main principle almost always remains the same. We take care of our family members because we love them, because “family” means helping each other in times of need. However, a mother-in-law from this post on the AITA subreddit doesn’t seem to think that way.

She prompted her son and daughter-in-law to cover the expenses of cleaning, while they were both at the hospital welcoming their newborn son. The new mom asked the internet whether she’s the AH for refusing to pay because, after all, no one asked the MIL to clean. And even if they did, shouldn’t she, as a family member, help them in a difficult time out of kindness?

Some things we do for family members would usually be paid work if done by a stranger, so is it weird to ask your family for compensation for things such as cleaning?

Image credits: aliona2194 (not the actual photo)

This new mom asked the internet whether she was wrong not to pay her MIL for cleaning the house while she was giving birth at the hospital

The married couple only asked the MIL to look after the dogs, but she decided to clean the house. Now she’s asking for reimbursement

Image credits: KostiantynVoitenko (not the actual photo)

The couple sends the MIL a text saying they don’t intend to pay her, she calls them “ungrateful”

Image credits: Vladdeep (not the actual photo)

Image source: Unlikely-Visitor

The commenters defend OP saying she’s not the AH, and OP thanks them for the support

The general consensus is NTA: the MIL shouldn’t ask for payment if she truly did it “out of the kindness of her heart”