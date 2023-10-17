 Mother-In-Law Cleans The House While Daughter-In-Law Is In Labor, Demands Payment | Bored Panda
Mother-In-Law Cleans The House While Daughter-In-Law Is In Labor, Demands Payment
Mother-In-Law Cleans The House While Daughter-In-Law Is In Labor, Demands Payment

All families are different, yet the main principle almost always remains the same. We take care of our family members because we love them, because “family” means helping each other in times of need. However, a mother-in-law from this post on the AITA subreddit doesn’t seem to think that way.

She prompted her son and daughter-in-law to cover the expenses of cleaning, while they were both at the hospital welcoming their newborn son. The new mom asked the internet whether she’s the AH for refusing to pay because, after all, no one asked the MIL to clean. And even if they did, shouldn’t she, as a family member, help them in a difficult time out of kindness?

Some things we do for family members would usually be paid work if done by a stranger, so is it weird to ask your family for compensation for things such as cleaning?

Image credits: aliona2194 (not the actual photo)

This new mom asked the internet whether she was wrong not to pay her MIL for cleaning the house while she was giving birth at the hospital

The married couple only asked the MIL to look after the dogs, but she decided to clean the house. Now she’s asking for reimbursement

Image credits: KostiantynVoitenko (not the actual photo)

The couple sends the MIL a text saying they don’t intend to pay her, she calls them “ungrateful”

Image credits: Vladdeep (not the actual photo)

Image source: Unlikely-Visitor

The commenters defend OP saying she’s not the AH, and OP thanks them for the support

The general consensus is NTA: the MIL shouldn’t ask for payment if she truly did it “out of the kindness of her heart”

razinho avatar
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Simple solution:1/Send, in writing, your own version of what happened, to all family members. Signed and dated. Include MIL in this correspondence. End by saying you will not answer further questions. 2/Charge MIL for all things in future. An entrance fee for visiting her new grandchild. Gas money and a flat rate for visits to her. Money for drinks (she didn’t leave the OP the cleaning products which she supposedly bought and charged them for, so likewise a cup of tea will cost the same as an entire packet, a helping of sugar will cost the same as an entire bag, etc). 3/Future correspondence with MIL will also be charged the cost of a stamp, envelope and paper, or of the phone call (plus wear and tear on the phone itself!).

Jasperina Witty
Jasperina Witty
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a feeling this MIL is going to be shocked when they go "no contact" with her. I have to know why they don't want to see me anymore

pug nose curly tail
pug nose curly tail
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On what planet does the MIL sound even remotely in the right? NTA and... OMG!

