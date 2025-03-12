Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Has Enough Of MIL’s Controlling Tendencies, Snaps When She Flips The Toilet Paper Roll
Family, Relationships

Husband Has Enough Of MIL’s Controlling Tendencies, Snaps When She Flips The Toilet Paper Roll

Tensions between mothers-in-law and sons-in-law aren’t as common as hostility between MILs and DILs. In her 2008 book, psychologist Terri Apter found that two-thirds of women report a bad relationship with their mother-in-law. Only 15% of husbands, on the other hand, said their relationship with their MIL is tense.

This husband’s patience ended when his overbearing MIL flipped the toilet paper roll so that it went under. Frustrated by this nonsensical gesture, he decided to get revenge. For the next 15 years, he made sure that all the toilet paper rolls at the MIL’s house were facing the wrong way.

    A controlling MIL repeatedly tested the patience of a couple, but one small action made the husband decide he’d had enough

    Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)

    When she messed with their toilet paper, he decided to return the favor and do the same at her house but cranked it up to 11

    Image credits: 69helloreddit69 (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: 69helloreddit69

    Settling the great toilet paper debate: which way is the right way to mount your roll

    One of the commenters patted the OP on the back for his revenge, but wondered if he flipped the toilet paper roll the right way: “I just hope you were the one doing it correctly.” While it can be a matter of preference, which way is the right way to put the toilet paper roll? And is there even a right way?

    Some scientists would say that there is. Putting your toilet paper roll “over” can result in a lesser chance to contract food poisoning. Researchers claim that when toilet paper is put with the end hanging under the holder, people might accidentally touch the wall, possibly leaving or picking up bacteria.

    When the toilet paper roll is put “over”, people only touch the paper and all the harmful bacteria that might cause food poisoning or other ailments get flushed dow the toilet.

    The person who patented the “wheeler” or what we simply call a toilet roll holder nowadays, Seth Wheeler, included illustrations in his patent of how the toilet paper roll should be mounted. The images clearly show that the “over” position.

    Interestingly, majority of wipers also prefer to use the “over” mounting method. According to Cottonelle, 70% of Americans use the “over” position. Many explain their preference saying that the paper is closer to you this way, so, you can rip it from a seated position and makes it easier to tear.

    However, the “under” people also have their reasons, and they’re not invalid. Some think that the toilet paper hanging closer to the wall looks tidier and go better with minimal bathroom interior. Those who have pets or children may also like the “under” method more, as accidental unrollings are nearly impossible.

    Other people may prefer the “under” method because it’s more economically efficient. When the roll is in the “under position”, people supposedly use less and don’t overroll, leading to less consumption of TP.

    Women report having bad relationships with their MILs more often than men

    Stories of overbearing and toxic MILs run rampant on the Internet. But it is true that we more often see women having trouble with their MILs. Research even shows that in most couples, women are more likely to have a bad relationship with their in-laws than with their own mothers. But in this situation, both the husband and the wife wish to minimize their contact with the mother-in-law.

    Interestingly, both men and women report more interference in family life by an in-law after having children. A Finnish study found that a grandchild influences grandparents to want to interfere more into a family’s life.

    One thing, however, is clear: a married couple needs to stand together against a controlling mother-in-law, no matter whose mother she is. In 2015, researchers found that couples who prioritize their marriage and side with their spouse in conflicts with in-laws report happier marriages.

    “Love how petty this is,” people in the comments rejoiced in the husband’s choice of revenge

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    gomer2337 avatar
    Patti
    Patti
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can’t blame her if the toilet paper was the WRONG way (hanging down the back).

