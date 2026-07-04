Adult Star Says Most Of The Men She Films With Have One ‘Unexpected’ Thing In Common

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Adult content creator Holly Jane Johnston has sparked debate after making a surprising claim about the men she works with.

The 43-year-old said that most of the men she films are married and that many of their wives have no idea about their involvement.

Her comments quickly drew mixed reactions online, with many agreeing that the men were responsible for their own choices.

Highlights Adult content creator Holly Jane said most of the men she films with are married and often keep it secret from their wives.

She claimed some collaborators become emotionally attached despite understanding the relationship is strictly professional.

Holly said working with everyday men instead of professional performers has helped boost audience engagement and earnings.

“A lot of sad men out there,” one commenter wrote.

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An adult content creator, Holly Jane, shared a surprising detail about men she works with

Image credits: holly.johnston_xo/Instagram

According to Holly, one thing she has noticed over the years is that many of the men who volunteer to appear in her content are already married.

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“Most of the men I film with are married, and their wives don’t know,” she told Daily Star.

Despite that, Holly said she does not feel responsible for the decisions these men make.

“I don’t feel guilty about it because, if it wasn’t me, they’d find someone else to make content with, sleep with, or subscribe to. They’re responsible for their own decisions.”

His comments immediately sparked discussion, as one wrote, “This is not your problem, lady! This is a problem of those men!”

Image credits: Hollyjane469/X

She further claimed that some of the men she works with develop feelings after filming together.

Holly shared that the issue is not necessarily the content itself but the expectations some men create in their own minds.

“Some of them get emotionally attached, but what they’re really attached to is that they think I want more with them,” she explained.

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“Even though we’ve discussed the whole purpose of this beforehand, some of them think the relationship or the s*x is going to continue.”

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She said some men struggle when they realize the interaction was strictly work-related.

“When that doesn’t happen, it messes with them,” Holly said.

“They think I need them or want them, so it’s hard for them to accept that I used them for content and then moved on.”

Holly alleged that some men eventually understand the situation, while others continue to hope for something more long after filming ends.

Holly further claimed religion often added to their internal conflict

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Image credits: holly.johnston_xo/Instagram

Another observation Holly shared was that many of the men she works with come from religious backgrounds.

“Another thing to note is that a lot of the men I film with are religious,” she said.

She believes this sometimes creates guilt or emotional conflict after filming.

“I think that’s part of why they end up self-imploding afterward,” Holly explained.

“They have this impending sense of doom, and they’ve been conditioned to think and feel a certain way.”

Image credits: holly.johnston_xo/Instagram

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She said some men later contact her to discuss their feelings and regrets.

“Then they want to talk to me about it. I have to tell them, ‘You’re boring me. I’m not your therapist.’”

Apparently, her comments were unsurprising for many online viewers.

“Hahahaha well, they’re some kind of religious. No doubt about that,” one commenter joked.

Holly also explained that collaborating with multiple men was not originally part of her plan

Image credits: holly.johnston_xo/Instagram

She said subscriber demand pushed her in that direction.

“It got to the point where fans were saying, ‘When you’ve got videos with a different guy, I’ll come back,’” she recalled.

According to Holly, the change had a noticeable impact on her business.

“Once I started creating content with lots of different men, my retention and earnings went up by a significant amount.”

She also revealed that her long-term partner understands the business side of her work.

“My partner understands why I had to start filming with other men,” she said.

Image credits: Hollyjane469/X

“If we want to grow, and even maintain the business, then this is what needs to happen.”

The couple’s main rule is simple.

“The only boundary we have is that it has to be filmed. Basically, anything goes as long as it’s filmed.”

One of her strongest points was that she views her work very differently from how many outsiders imagine it.

“To me, it’s just acting,” she said. “We do what we need to do, then it’s over, and I don’t think about it afterward.”

She compared the job to ordinary office work.

“I can switch it on and off like a light switch. It’s like someone going to work and filing paperwork. It’s a task.”

Holly also pushed back against the idea that her work spills into her personal life.

“When I’m filming videos, I’m at work. Then I put my mum hat on, and I’m just a normal person.”

She added that people often assume she is constantly looking for romantic connections, which she says is not true.

“A guy can’t just hit on me and expect something to happen,” Holly said.

“If you’re not willing to film, it’s not happening.”

Perhaps the most surprising detail was that Holly prefers working with ordinary men instead of professional performers

Image credits: Hollyjane469/X

Image credits: Hollyjane469/X

Rather than looking for professional performers, she actively seeks out average men.

“I’ll film with the average Joe because the guys watching my content are just average Joes,” she explained.

Holly said viewers relate more to everyday people than polished industry performers.

“If the men I film with look like professional performers, it doesn’t do as well.”

She ended her explanation with a joke that quickly caught people’s attention.

“Honestly, I’m basically a M*LF on the hunt for the dad bod.”

“Whatever makes you feel better about yourself,” wrote one user