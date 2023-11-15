ADVERTISEMENT

If you stop and look around you, you’ll see how many things that are happening are quite a bit off. The rich are now disgustingly rich and detached from the rest of the world. The climate is in shambles. Also, no one bats an eye at surveillance, which is becoming more and more normal. It’s all beginning to look like we are living in a dystopian world taken straight from the pages of a fantasy novel.

The following list contains dystopian gems collected from “A Boring Dystopia” subreddit. Sad, uninspiring, and absurd, these images are bound to make you feel awful about the state of the world. So, proceed with caution. 

We Do Not Pay Our Employees Enough To Survive

31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idiocy at its finest. The problem is not tipping culture but the lack of fair wages. Greedy companies make millions and billions but won't pay fair. Trickle down never worked. It Was and still is a stupid lie Republicans tell their stupid voters. Unions are the one and only solution to fight for workers rights.

Gotta Pay The Bills…

*sigh*

1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in Canada. I am scared by the number of policy-makers (and supportive members of the public) who want to emulate the US Education Models because they think it is the most 'efficient' and runs on sound 'business principles.' I am scared by the appetite for degrading and disrespecting teachers. Our most important civic institutions should not be run on the same methods as for-profit businesses.

The "Skylight" In Our Canteen

We have no windows at all where I work. This is their solution 🤦

The USA Is The Only First-World Country Without Paid Parental Leave

The USA Is The Only First-World Country Without Paid Parental Leave Shares stats

So This

Sad? Just Buy A House

marnocat avatar
Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Safe, stable housing improves mental and physical health. Safe, stable housing lowers crime rates and drug abuse. Safe, stable housing makes communities thrive. Safe, stable housing should be a human right.

I Don't Even Have To Read This Article To Know There's Going To Be Some Olympian Level Mental Gymnastics Going On To Rationalize Why It's Okay To Live Like This

My Favourite Calender

Make 'Em Rich Forget About You

marnocat avatar
Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, bless their hearts. Do they think their employees were just a bunch of bored dilettantes who couldn't come up with a hobby idea?

A Plastic Bag

When Will The Increase Of The Number Behind X Be Stopped?

Something For The Sub All The Way From The Philippines

I Mean, Payback For Them Ruining The Economy?

Such Wholesome Child Laborers

marnocat avatar
Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I guess it's cuter than prison labour (aka the modern plantation system).

Learning With Logos

Mfw I Hear Norfolk Southern's Overall Penalty And "Casualty Charge" Is 1.7% Of Their 2022 Profits

Poor? Have You Tried Starving?

The Children Of Yemen Blown To Pieces Are Well Acquainted With These Judeo-Christian Values

What's Worse Is That The Wild Doesn't Even Look Like That Anymore

sarahschmidt436 avatar
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor polar bear. Animals deserve so much better than s****y humans destroying their planet.

Why Are People So Obsessed With Dubai? It Seems Like A Dystopian Hellscape Birthed From The Spawn Of Satan And Adam Smith

Dubai's wealthiest figures can flex their wealth by the license plate they own on their car. The lower the number the wealthier they are.

ColdBrew13 Report

marnocat avatar
Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If we keep supporting green energy, maybe Dubai will just... IDK... stop? The whole place seems like a fever dream of wrong ideas.

Anti-Theft Gates On Laundry Stuff And Chocolate

Target Shopping, In The New Worldtopia

I had to plan all my items out then wait twice for someone to unlock each cabinet.

snowdn Report

Just A Question In The Ford Stockholder Annual Meeting Vote

Supreme Court Of India Just Gave Permission For These 100s Of Years Old Trees To Be Cut For A 4-Lane Highway In West Bengal

Ad I Just Saw. Imagine Becoming A Renter In Your Own Home. Ridiculous

The Things People Here In The U.S. Have To Do For Healthcare

sarahschmidt436 avatar
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dies anyone in America still honestly think America is the best country in the world?

New Study: 54% Of American Adults Read Below 6th Grade-Levels

Amazon Anti Union Posters Put Up By The Company

danielnilssonpeking avatar
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazon are a******s to work for. We got lured from Sweden to Germany to work at a warehouse over the holidays. Got told we would just pay about 8% tax. Got there and we payed church tax, pension tax and what not. Ended up with money barely worth it all, the experience outside of working was good tho.

Indistinguishable From The Real Thing!

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And here is the problem, hypocrisy. Let's be clear though, the actions of both sides prove they all suffer from this terrible disease equally.

Everything Is Clear

An Actual Listing On A Real Estate Website

marnocat avatar
Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting really close to those battery pods in The Marix.

Olga Schubert, A 5-Year-Old Girl, Photographed After A Days Work Picking Shrimp At Biloxi Canning Factory

The Warning Label On The Back

Everyone: You Should Support Your Local Economy. My Local Economy:

98 Years Worth Of Progress

Jeep Puts Ads On The F**king Screen In My Car

This Horsesh*t I Just Noticed On The Back Of My Bag Of Walmart Coffee

arkadiuszjenczak avatar
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take pride in NEVER taking a day off? Holy c**p.

My Urban Dystopia - Amazon Facility In The Neighborhood

“The Digital Cooler Screens At Walgreens Made Me Watch An Ad Before It Allowed Me To Know Which Door Held The Frozen Pizzas”

maria_richter23 avatar
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"some"?? I have yet to meet a person who considers them to be anything but outrageous

Nycmayor With The Robocop, Which Cannot Make The Heart With The Mayor Because It Has No Arms

Ad Sponsored War Feels Dystopian

Eating Disorder Helpline Fires And Replaces Staff With Chatbot After Unionization

Want To Afford A Home? Better Win The Lottery

A 2000% Return On Your Investment

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It costs upward of a billion $US to buy the American presidency. Republican candidates needed a certain number of donors to take part in primary debates, so he decided to pay donors so he could debate and get media coverage. Democracy in action.

Not Even Airport Security Is Safe From Advertising

My City (And All The Cities Around Me) Are Installing These Surveillance Cameras At Nearly Every Street Corner To Gather Habits And Patterns Of Where You Go To "Fight Crime"

I Wanted To Paint How We All Feel

We Love Universal Social Welfare, But Miss Corpo Daddy :(

The Middle Income American's Are Thriving! Or So They Say

The Yacht Was Owned By A Russian Oligarch And Was Abandoned In Antigua In 2022 After Sanctions Were Placed. In June 2023, The Sanctions Against The Yacht Were Lifted And The Boat Was Auctioned Off. The Boat Is Now Owned By An American Oligarch. It Has Been Burning Diesel Fuel For 14 Years Straight

Pov: You Made It Into Your 2020s Vehicle, And The Axe Murderer Is Slowly Walking Towards You

Here In The US, We Have Propaganda Billboards Advertising Milk, Funded By The Dairy Industry

You’re Right To Protest Has Been Denied By Capitalism

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As I read it, your right to blockade, disrupt and vandalize is being denied, not your right to protest. Peaceful demonstration is still possible.

