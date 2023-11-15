“A Boring Dystopia”: 54 Highly Disturbing Posts That Reveal We’re Living Through An Apocalypse (New Pics)
If you stop and look around you, you’ll see how many things that are happening are quite a bit off. The rich are now disgustingly rich and detached from the rest of the world. The climate is in shambles. Also, no one bats an eye at surveillance, which is becoming more and more normal. It’s all beginning to look like we are living in a dystopian world taken straight from the pages of a fantasy novel.
The following list contains dystopian gems collected from “A Boring Dystopia” subreddit. Sad, uninspiring, and absurd, these images are bound to make you feel awful about the state of the world. So, proceed with caution.
Idiocy at its finest. The problem is not tipping culture but the lack of fair wages. Greedy companies make millions and billions but won't pay fair. Trickle down never worked. It Was and still is a stupid lie Republicans tell their stupid voters. Unions are the one and only solution to fight for workers rights.
I'm in Canada. I am scared by the number of policy-makers (and supportive members of the public) who want to emulate the US Education Models because they think it is the most 'efficient' and runs on sound 'business principles.' I am scared by the appetite for degrading and disrespecting teachers. Our most important civic institutions should not be run on the same methods as for-profit businesses.
We have no windows at all where I work. This is their solution 🤦
Dubai's wealthiest figures can flex their wealth by the license plate they own on their car. The lower the number the wealthier they are.
I had to plan all my items out then wait twice for someone to unlock each cabinet.
Amazon are a******s to work for. We got lured from Sweden to Germany to work at a warehouse over the holidays. Got told we would just pay about 8% tax. Got there and we payed church tax, pension tax and what not. Ended up with money barely worth it all, the experience outside of working was good tho.
"some"?? I have yet to meet a person who considers them to be anything but outrageous
It costs upward of a billion $US to buy the American presidency. Republican candidates needed a certain number of donors to take part in primary debates, so he decided to pay donors so he could debate and get media coverage. Democracy in action.
As I read it, your right to blockade, disrupt and vandalize is being denied, not your right to protest. Peaceful demonstration is still possible.