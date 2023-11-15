The following list contains dystopian gems collected from “A Boring Dystopia” subreddit. Sad, uninspiring, and absurd, these images are bound to make you feel awful about the state of the world. So, proceed with caution.

If you stop and look around you, you’ll see how many things that are happening are quite a bit off. The rich are now disgustingly rich and detached from the rest of the world. The climate is in shambles . Also, no one bats an eye at surveillance, which is becoming more and more normal . It’s all beginning to look like we are living in a dystopian world taken straight from the pages of a fantasy novel.

#4 The "Skylight" In Our Canteen Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share We have no windows at all where I work. This is their solution 🤦

#8 I Don't Even Have To Read This Article To Know There's Going To Be Some Olympian Level Mental Gymnastics Going On To Rationalize Why It's Okay To Live Like This Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Why Are People So Obsessed With Dubai? It Seems Like A Dystopian Hellscape Birthed From The Spawn Of Satan And Adam Smith Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Dubai's wealthiest figures can flex their wealth by the license plate they own on their car. The lower the number the wealthier they are.

#23 Target Shopping, In The New Worldtopia Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share I had to plan all my items out then wait twice for someone to unlock each cabinet.

#25 Supreme Court Of India Just Gave Permission For These 100s Of Years Old Trees To Be Cut For A 4-Lane Highway In West Bengal Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 “The Digital Cooler Screens At Walgreens Made Me Watch An Ad Before It Allowed Me To Know Which Door Held The Frozen Pizzas” Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#41 Nycmayor With The Robocop, Which Cannot Make The Heart With The Mayor Because It Has No Arms Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#47 My City (And All The Cities Around Me) Are Installing These Surveillance Cameras At Nearly Every Street Corner To Gather Habits And Patterns Of Where You Go To "Fight Crime" Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 The Yacht Was Owned By A Russian Oligarch And Was Abandoned In Antigua In 2022 After Sanctions Were Placed. In June 2023, The Sanctions Against The Yacht Were Lifted And The Boat Was Auctioned Off. The Boat Is Now Owned By An American Oligarch. It Has Been Burning Diesel Fuel For 14 Years Straight Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share