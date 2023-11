ADVERTISEMENT

If you stop and look around you, you’ll see how many things that are happening are quite a bit off. The rich are now disgustingly rich and detached from the rest of the world. The climate is in shambles. Also, no one bats an eye at surveillance, which is becoming more and more normal. It’s all beginning to look like we are living in a dystopian world taken straight from the pages of a fantasy novel.

The following list contains dystopian gems collected from “A Boring Dystopia” subreddit. Sad, uninspiring, and absurd, these images are bound to make you feel awful about the state of the world. So, proceed with caution.