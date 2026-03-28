A group of friendly and well-meaning internet users shared their best adult life hacks that are so good that they almost feel like video game cheat codes. We’ve collected their best pieces of advice to share with you. Hopefully, they’ll genuinely improve the quality of your life .

Look, we won’t sugarcoat it—being a proper grown-up is way more difficult than we thought it would be. There are too many responsibilities, and your time and energy are far more limited than we’d like. You’re likely in the same boat. And if you’re anything like us, you might be scouring the internet for small pieces of advice that might be complete game-changers.

#1 "I don't know enough about that to have an opinion yet." People respect this way more than a half-baked hot take, and it instantly [ends] 90% of arguments you were about to waste energy on. Took me way too long to learn that not every conversation needs me to have a stance.

RELATED:

#2 If you are bed rotting and depressed to the point that you can't get out of bed or do anything and dishes, laundry or whatever have piled up, do 1 chore today. Wash one dish. Put 3 pieces of clothing in the laundry hamper. Tomorrow wash 2 dishes. Keep going. Sweep one square yard of your floor, etc... It will give you a sense of accomplishment and may even lead you into a snowball effect where your place starts feeling cleaner and cleaner making you clean more.







Sorry you are going through it, I have been there many times.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 If you dont want to do something, like someone invites you out for dinner, just say "sorry I have plans". Those plans may be to sit in your oodie eating icecream infront of the tv. But they are still plans. You don't have to tell people what your plans are.

In our experience, your priority should be to get the basics right. The simplest things can have the biggest impact on your well-being, energy levels, and general day-to-day quality of life—things like getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, eating nutritious food, getting lots of movement, and staying social. However, ‘simple’ doesn’t mean ‘easy.’ It is ferociously hard to force yourself to exercise, meet up with friends, or cook dinner when you’re already exhausted.

#4 Just asking people what they actually want instead of playing mind games, saves you months of pointless drama (genuinely cannot believe how many grown adults still do this).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Realizing most people aren’t thinking about you as much as you think. Takes away a lot of unnecessary pressure.

#6 Kindness. It'll get you far with call center staff, and well, just about everyone to interact with on a daily basis. It greases the wheels of most interactions.

So, you need to develop new, healthier habits. You will need a few things for this. First of all, focus on developing one new healthy habit at a time, step by step, so you’re not overwhelmed and demotivated. Next, you need some self-compassion because you will stumble and fall along the way. One missed gym session or a fast-food meal won’t wreck all of your progress… so long as you learn from your mistake, don’t beat yourself over it, and do a bit better next time. ADVERTISEMENT And third, try to see the bigger picture you’re working toward. The healthiest habits in the world won’t mean much if you don’t see any purpose in them and you’re miserable all the friggin’ time. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, proper sleep, and an active social life mean that you’ll be happier, healthier, and live a longer, higher-quality life. And that’s a worthy goal for anyone.

#7 Not having kids. Not getting an absolutely massive mortgage.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Going to bed when I want, and not caring whether 'society' thinks it's appropriate.



Today, do I feel like going to bed at 9pm or 1am? I've spent way too many years sleep depriving myself because it felt 'wrong' to go to bed just after dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 If you have enough, you don’t need more.

How long it takes for you to form a new habit depends a ton on a range of factors. For one, the habit itself matters, as simpler behaviors are easier to turn into unconscious behavior patterns. Not only that, but it also makes a difference how you approach the habit-forming process, how adaptable you are as a person, how well you’re able to focus, etc. As Scientific American stresses, no matter how long it takes for you, as an individual, to build a habit, the key at the core of the process remains the same: repetition. Constant, daily repetition is the biggest factor that influences whether a behavior becomes a part of your automatic daily routine.

#10 I was told the most important things to buy for are the things you walk and rest on. Don't go cheap on beds, don't go cheap on footwear. Your back and knees will thank you later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Grocery shopping in the morning.



I got a job that started later in the morning than the usual 9-5, the downside being I work till almost dinner time now. So I've started shopping for groceries in the morning and it is incredible: restocked shelves, chill staff, customers in a rush so no getting stuck behind some meandering shopping trolley.



The few times I do have to shop in the evening/on weekends I'm reminded of the hell of cranky staff, busy aisles, and distracted shoppers blocking everyone's way.

#12 Go to woodlands, listen fo quietness. When you have enough of city life and looking for purity and relaxation this is it. Your body just mellows down.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, consistency is tough to maintain after your initial excitement and motivation wear off. So, it helps if you have a specific plan for doing the activity and have some sort of accountability. The more specific you are, the better. You might vow to go to the gym 3 times each week or study a new language for 30 minutes every day. Meanwhile, if you have a person or an app that monitors your progress, you’re more likely to continue doing that activity. It’s also a major motivational boost if you’re actually interested in the activity itself, instead of just thinking that it’s something you ‘should’ be doing. For example, exercise is great for your physical, mental, and emotional health. But jogging or tennis, no matter how trendy they are among your friends, might not be enjoyable for you. Maybe you prefer mountain hiking, biking, swimming, or yoga. Do what you like, so long as it gets you moving.

#13 I hardly see my reply in posts like these, but it has really helped me. Use the strategy of delayed gratification. Making a purchase? Delay it a bit and see if you still want it. Want to eat a whole box of cookies? Eat one and tell yourself you can have some later. Put money aside for a rainy day fund. It really works on so many levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Don’t ever let anyone borrow your car for any reason.

#15 Sleeping separately is not a marriage failure.





After a certain age, sleep can be challenging. Lack of good rest can be much more detrimental to the relationship than sleeping separately.

Which of these life hacks piqued your interest the most? Which ones are you going to try out today? What are the biggest challenges that you face as an adult? Are they related to work, parenting, health, relationships, hobbies, or something else entirely? Meanwhile, what is the best adult ‘cheat code’ you use every day that has seriously raised the quality of your life that you wish everyone else knew about, too? ADVERTISEMENT We’ll be waiting in the comments below to read your words of wisdom.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Sleep and drinking water.



Funny how something so simple is linked to so many of your normal functions.

#17 Completely quitting alcohol. Improved my life in so many ways, mentally and physically.



anon:

Alcohol is nearly always a waste of time and money. Get rid of alcohol and replace it with something productive, you’ll see the world differently. Doesn’t mean to become a teetotaler, but less alcohol = better.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Hired a house cleaning service, not using my free time cleaning.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 When I stopped [caring] about money and titles. As long as my bills are paid and theres food on the table I couldn't care less about money. And I sure don't [care] about a title. I do not identify myself by what I do at work.

#20 Every night before bed take a minute and internally think about everything you are grateful for. Even the little things.

#21 The fact that nobody actually knows what they’re doing and are moving through life in a made up society. Have your own rules to bring out your best self and let everything else sort itself out.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Thinking about how many hours you have to work before you buy something. You'll be surprised at how much money you save after you factor in how many hours of work it takes to purchase that item.

#23 Exercise, including strength training. It doesn't have to be a lot. 10 minutes of a varied but simple weight circuit three days a week with just some cheap dumb bells at home paired with evening walks and pushups on the off days. Takes less than an hour a week, and the benefit is that you feel a bajillion times better living in your body as you age.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Getting gas after work and not waiting until the morning.

#25 Bidet. So fresh, so clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Learn from other peoples mistakes. Those errors are free of personal consequences.

#27 Dropping social media and not caring what others think.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Automating every recurring decision I possibly can. Same breakfast on weekdays, same gym time, same bill pay schedule, same weekly meal prep day. People think discipline is about willpower — it's actually about reducing the number of decisions you have to make so you still have gas in the tank for the ones that actually matter. Decision fatigue is real and most people burn through their best thinking on stuff that could run on autopilot.

#29 You don't have to pick up a ringing phone.



You don't have to answer a text immediately.



Emails can wait.



You owe no one your time. No is a complete sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Cutting toxic people out of your life.

#31 Understanding we’re all a little broken. Those that judge you are only seeing a mirror of their own insecurities.

#32 Way to be happy is to be endlessly forgiving, understanding and patient with yourself.

#33 Saying "let me check my calendar" instead of immediately saying yes. Buys you time to actually decide if you want to do something, and people respect it way more than making up excuses later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Taking care of small problems early. It sounds boring, but it saves you from dealing with way bigger stress later.

#35 One I’ve implemented as a parent is don’t let your kids be your alarm clock. I used to and I wondered why I spent the day annoyed and frustrated, it’s because the first thing I heard, and would hear all day, is “Mommy!” I started waking up an hour earlier than their usual wake up time, I’m a much better parent. That hour of “Mommy!” Free time to drink a coffee and wake up makes all the difference for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 If you can afford it, pay a little more for convenience. Also if you’re over 30, hire movers for moving.

#37 That partial task completion counts. I can’t do it all perfectly but I can do most of it good enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I saw a video where someone said that by putting something off because you don't feel like doing it 'now', it will still be 'now' for your future self, so may as well get on with it the first time. It's definitely helped me in terms of housework or menial day to day tasks. I'm procrastinating a lot less.



The girl said it a lot more eloquently, but I hope people get the idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Knowing that you're born with nothing and [pass] with nothing makes everything else seem less crucial.

#40 This is more useful for people with ADHD or lack of time management skills, but put EVERYTHING, no matter how small, in your calendar with a reminder. if you know you are going to need to wash your clothes this week have it in your calendar for a specific date and time, and stick to it. it means you have allocated free time to do boring adult things and you aren’t waking up on a monday morning panicking because you have one clean sock and a questionably clean pair of shorts. i’m a nightmare for making/agreeing to plans that consume all of my free time, and not leaving any time for things that i actually need to do to live and thrive as an adult. since i’ve started doing this my life just flows and all the pieces fall into place, rather than me being overwhelmed because i’ve got so many things to get done and no free time to do them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Getting enough sleep and eating halfway decent gives you twice the productive energy in your day.

#42 Separating work life from private/social life.

#43 Be bold, not arrogant.

Be honest, not exposed.

Be brave, not careless.

Be useful, and understand your leverage.



When you make mistakes, take the lesson and move on. Don’t get stuck overthinking. Most of it is imagined risk anyway. You won’t get everything right first time, so stop expecting that you will.



Move forward. Try things. Adjust as you go.



Find where you’re actually needed. Find the kind of work and service that fits you and matters to others. Then commit to it.



Choose people and environments where the act of showing up and contributing already feels worthwhile, before anything comes back to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Drop the victim mentality and look at how you can improve yourself every day even if it’s by 1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Realising in my mid twenties that I didn’t need to apologise all the time to get into people’s good graces, especially in the work place. I only apologise now if I’ve done something objectively wrong. I avoid undermining myself.

#46 I figured out the only thing I can control is myself and what I do.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 “No.” Is a full sentence.

#48 Prep a meals or snacks ahead of time, stress disappears when u stop negotiating with urself in the moment carry the load.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 A tongue scraper. It's a game changer for your daily routine.

#50 Salads. Stop thinking of them as a side dish. If you don't like them, that's your problem. You can put anything in a salad and still call it a salad. Any kind of protein. Hummus. Guacamole. Pasta. Blueberries and other fruit. Anything.



Wanna eat some nachos but are worried about your diet? Turn them into an exercise in hot salads, throw as many vegetables as you can at the situation. You may not be cutting cheese and carbs out of your diet, but you are decreasing the ratio of them to actual nutrients.



Got a sweet tooth? Start making fruit salads and add a little bit of chocolate, ice cream, whatever.



Dial back the unhealthy stuff slowly as your gut biomes learn to enjoy things that are good for you. The cravings for the bad stuff tend to go away.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Create novelty especially in experiences. Otherwise days are long but years are short.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Compounding growth rate investing in Index Funds. Have I not known this, I would still be working up to 60, now I am on track to retire early.

#53 Getting a credit card with high cash back on groceries and buying gift cards at the grocery store for everything we buy that isn’t groceries to get high cash back. Saved us hundreds of dollars on our renovation by buying Home Depot gift cards at the grocery store and then buying our materials with the gift cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Love yourself, put yourself first, then others. Sometimes be selfish; you don't need to be honest about everything. Too much honesty is harmful; some things need to be lies.

#55 Let people be wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Honestly using my kid as an excuse to not do anything that I didn’t want to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I heard my sister saying something like "my husband and I have decided that..." then refused to answer a nosy question.





It occurred to me that if someone is single, people will try to give unsolicited advice, ask nosy questions, or influence their decision-making.





Whereas if something is presented as a couple's decision, people will back off and stop trying to interfere with a couples matter.

#58 If you wouldn't wake up early to do something, don't stay up late to do it.

#59 If it takes less then 5 minutes do it now.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 “Don’t leave dishes in the sink”



You apply this to all aspects of your life and you’ll lower your anxiety and depression.



Helps build discipline.

#61 Replying to emails and messages immediately when they take less than 2 minutes. Sounds small, but it eliminated the mental overhead of a 'pending' list I was silently maintaining in my head. Zero inbox isn't about email — it's about cognitive load.

#62 You don’t necessarily have to always object on things you don’t agree especially if they aren’t going to impact you. Example - your political views vs someone else’s, who is best actor, which is the best movie, best place for vacation and so on. Better save the energy because no one usually changes their opinion that quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Not really a cheat code but a new habit that helped my mental health - I won't check my work phone until 8AM when I get to the office. My client facility starts their workday at 630AM, so often times I have [stuff] brewing in my email that will either throw off my morning routine/stress me out instantly.



I also consistently leave work just a touch early and take a random long way home. Just to get an extra 5-10 minutes to decompress before I shift from employee to husband to father.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Messaging for work: Never respond with your initial reaction to something perceived as negative. Let the emotional response, like the epicenter of an earthquake, falloff and then respond once the initial reaction fades.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Meditation.

#66 Always speak good of yourself.

#67 Take something I like in a restaurant and just buy the ingredients in the grocery store.



Salmon with french fries and salad? Buy the salmon, get a bag of salad mix, and frozen french fries. Not exactly the same, but a lot cheaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Surround yourself with people who are smarter, more successful or have different (better) lifestyles from you--and learn from them!

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Learning to use a task and projectmanagement tool with the getting things done methodology. After that my career is booming. I renovated a house while I got my kid. Before that my ADHD usually got me stuck in spirals. And yes I'm tired as hell but all people with young kids I know are, but most aren't doing half what I'm achieving.

#70 Sort the silverware as you load it into the dishwasher. It will change your life.

#71 Marrying the right person + financial literacy + goal oriented= unlimited potential.



Speaking first hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Living below your means and plowing the money you save into a broad market ETF consistently. Compound Interest is king.

#73 When I had an office job, I had a spare suit jacket in my desk. If I wanted to leave early I'd hang the suit jacket on my office chair and leave the lights on in my office. Everyone just assumed I was somewhere in the office working. I just made sure to come in a few minutes early the next day to put the jacket away.

#74 Work for yourself. Don’t be an employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 'Sugar is Poison'



In all forms and sources.



Carbs digest to sugar. Sugar ferments to alcohol.