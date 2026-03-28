75 Adults Share Their Best ‘Cheat Codes’ That Make Grownup Life More Bearable
Look, we won’t sugarcoat it—being a proper grown-up is way more difficult than we thought it would be. There are too many responsibilities, and your time and energy are far more limited than we’d like. You’re likely in the same boat. And if you’re anything like us, you might be scouring the internet for small pieces of advice that might be complete game-changers.
A group of friendly and well-meaning internet users shared their best adult life hacks that are so good that they almost feel like video game cheat codes. We’ve collected their best pieces of advice to share with you. Hopefully, they’ll genuinely improve the quality of your life.
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"I don't know enough about that to have an opinion yet." People respect this way more than a half-baked hot take, and it instantly [ends] 90% of arguments you were about to waste energy on. Took me way too long to learn that not every conversation needs me to have a stance.
If you are bed rotting and depressed to the point that you can't get out of bed or do anything and dishes, laundry or whatever have piled up, do 1 chore today. Wash one dish. Put 3 pieces of clothing in the laundry hamper. Tomorrow wash 2 dishes. Keep going. Sweep one square yard of your floor, etc... It will give you a sense of accomplishment and may even lead you into a snowball effect where your place starts feeling cleaner and cleaner making you clean more.
Sorry you are going through it, I have been there many times.
I procrastinate horribly and keep putting things off. What works for me is having a written to-do list. I have 3 categories, today, tomorrow and soon. In the "soon" category, a task is allowed to stay for one week-if its not been done after that, it moves into the tomorrow category. Having a list is a bit like nagging yourself, and makes it feel like an order that I cannot ignore. Its very satisfying to cross out an item. It sounds time consuming but it isn't, it only takes a few minutes to list the tasks and deal with the outstanding ones.
If you dont want to do something, like someone invites you out for dinner, just say "sorry I have plans". Those plans may be to sit in your oodie eating icecream infront of the tv. But they are still plans. You don't have to tell people what your plans are.
In our experience, your priority should be to get the basics right. The simplest things can have the biggest impact on your well-being, energy levels, and general day-to-day quality of life—things like getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, eating nutritious food, getting lots of movement, and staying social.
However, ‘simple’ doesn’t mean ‘easy.’ It is ferociously hard to force yourself to exercise, meet up with friends, or cook dinner when you’re already exhausted.
Just asking people what they actually want instead of playing mind games, saves you months of pointless drama (genuinely cannot believe how many grown adults still do this).
This drives me crazy. It's so destructive to forming trusting relationships.
Realizing most people aren’t thinking about you as much as you think. Takes away a lot of unnecessary pressure.
I read a Reddit feed where someone asked 7 physicians what they thought would increase a person's life span. The first two were what I expected: proper sleep and eating healthier. I expected the third to be more exercise, but it wasn't. They said it was something like not taking other people's comments too seriously, just do what you think is right and don't worry about what others think. Makes sense to me!
Kindness. It'll get you far with call center staff, and well, just about everyone to interact with on a daily basis. It greases the wheels of most interactions.
Absolutely agree! The downside is that it advertises to some that you're someone that can be taken advantage of, and you have to enforce healthy boundaries. However, with healthy boundaries, it's a real win-win.
So, you need to develop new, healthier habits. You will need a few things for this. First of all, focus on developing one new healthy habit at a time, step by step, so you’re not overwhelmed and demotivated.
Next, you need some self-compassion because you will stumble and fall along the way. One missed gym session or a fast-food meal won’t wreck all of your progress… so long as you learn from your mistake, don’t beat yourself over it, and do a bit better next time.
And third, try to see the bigger picture you’re working toward. The healthiest habits in the world won’t mean much if you don’t see any purpose in them and you’re miserable all the friggin’ time.
Regular exercise, a balanced diet, proper sleep, and an active social life mean that you’ll be happier, healthier, and live a longer, higher-quality life. And that’s a worthy goal for anyone.
Not having kids. Not getting an absolutely massive mortgage.
Going to bed when I want, and not caring whether 'society' thinks it's appropriate.
Today, do I feel like going to bed at 9pm or 1am? I've spent way too many years sleep depriving myself because it felt 'wrong' to go to bed just after dinner.
Does society really have that many hard and fast positions on when to go to bed?
If you have enough, you don’t need more.
How long it takes for you to form a new habit depends a ton on a range of factors. For one, the habit itself matters, as simpler behaviors are easier to turn into unconscious behavior patterns. Not only that, but it also makes a difference how you approach the habit-forming process, how adaptable you are as a person, how well you’re able to focus, etc.
As Scientific American stresses, no matter how long it takes for you, as an individual, to build a habit, the key at the core of the process remains the same: repetition. Constant, daily repetition is the biggest factor that influences whether a behavior becomes a part of your automatic daily routine.
I was told the most important things to buy for are the things you walk and rest on. Don't go cheap on beds, don't go cheap on footwear. Your back and knees will thank you later.
Grocery shopping in the morning.
I got a job that started later in the morning than the usual 9-5, the downside being I work till almost dinner time now. So I've started shopping for groceries in the morning and it is incredible: restocked shelves, chill staff, customers in a rush so no getting stuck behind some meandering shopping trolley.
The few times I do have to shop in the evening/on weekends I'm reminded of the hell of cranky staff, busy aisles, and distracted shoppers blocking everyone's way.
Go to woodlands, listen fo quietness. When you have enough of city life and looking for purity and relaxation this is it. Your body just mellows down.
Or at least enjoy the noise of nature - the birds in my nearby woods make quite the racket!
However, consistency is tough to maintain after your initial excitement and motivation wear off. So, it helps if you have a specific plan for doing the activity and have some sort of accountability. The more specific you are, the better. You might vow to go to the gym 3 times each week or study a new language for 30 minutes every day. Meanwhile, if you have a person or an app that monitors your progress, you’re more likely to continue doing that activity. It’s also a major motivational boost if you’re actually interested in the activity itself, instead of just thinking that it’s something you ‘should’ be doing.
For example, exercise is great for your physical, mental, and emotional health. But jogging or tennis, no matter how trendy they are among your friends, might not be enjoyable for you. Maybe you prefer mountain hiking, biking, swimming, or yoga. Do what you like, so long as it gets you moving.
I hardly see my reply in posts like these, but it has really helped me. Use the strategy of delayed gratification. Making a purchase? Delay it a bit and see if you still want it. Want to eat a whole box of cookies? Eat one and tell yourself you can have some later. Put money aside for a rainy day fund. It really works on so many levels.
Don’t ever let anyone borrow your car for any reason.
Unless your insurance covers anyone driving your car (or their insurance covers borrowing a car) then you definitely shouldn't. In the UK (and most countries) it is illegal.
Sleeping separately is not a marriage failure.
After a certain age, sleep can be challenging. Lack of good rest can be much more detrimental to the relationship than sleeping separately.
Plenty of couples have separate beds or separate bedrooms - can be a very healthy and happy option
Which of these life hacks piqued your interest the most? Which ones are you going to try out today?
What are the biggest challenges that you face as an adult? Are they related to work, parenting, health, relationships, hobbies, or something else entirely?
Meanwhile, what is the best adult ‘cheat code’ you use every day that has seriously raised the quality of your life that you wish everyone else knew about, too?
We’ll be waiting in the comments below to read your words of wisdom.
Sleep and drinking water.
Funny how something so simple is linked to so many of your normal functions.
I never made the connection of how important water and sleep were until I started wearing a continuous glucose monitor and could track my blood sugar. The literature says that it's different for everybody, but it's spot on for me. A third that spikes my blood sugar is anxiety. Great stress will produce large spikes, but normal stress, even good stresses, will spike it some.
Completely quitting alcohol. Improved my life in so many ways, mentally and physically.
anon:
Alcohol is nearly always a waste of time and money. Get rid of alcohol and replace it with something productive, you’ll see the world differently. Doesn’t mean to become a teetotaler, but less alcohol = better.
It is never a bad idea to cut down on your drinking. It may not be necessary, but there is no down side.
Hired a house cleaning service, not using my free time cleaning.
When I stopped [caring] about money and titles. As long as my bills are paid and theres food on the table I couldn't care less about money. And I sure don't [care] about a title. I do not identify myself by what I do at work.
Whether you identify yourself by what you do at work depends pretty much on what you do. Sometimes what i accomplished for a particular students was the only thing that got me through the day.
Every night before bed take a minute and internally think about everything you are grateful for. Even the little things.
My darling little dog, who has cancer... I'm so grateful for all the years I've shared with him. He's elderly so he's had a good innings but it's never long enough.
The fact that nobody actually knows what they’re doing and are moving through life in a made up society. Have your own rules to bring out your best self and let everything else sort itself out.
Thinking about how many hours you have to work before you buy something. You'll be surprised at how much money you save after you factor in how many hours of work it takes to purchase that item.
Exercise, including strength training. It doesn't have to be a lot. 10 minutes of a varied but simple weight circuit three days a week with just some cheap dumb bells at home paired with evening walks and pushups on the off days. Takes less than an hour a week, and the benefit is that you feel a bajillion times better living in your body as you age.
"Healthy people exercise more" doesn't mean exercise will make you healthier. It means "healthy people exercise more".
Getting gas after work and not waiting until the morning.
Bidet. So fresh, so clean.
No disagreement. But people who go on and on about bidets are telling me more than I really want to know.
Learn from other peoples mistakes. Those errors are free of personal consequences.
Yep. Another important one for me is to learn from my own mistakes. I've found that making honest mistakes is one of the best ways to learn. Do what you think is right. If it turns out wrong, correct it and press on.
Dropping social media and not caring what others think.
Automating every recurring decision I possibly can. Same breakfast on weekdays, same gym time, same bill pay schedule, same weekly meal prep day. People think discipline is about willpower — it's actually about reducing the number of decisions you have to make so you still have gas in the tank for the ones that actually matter. Decision fatigue is real and most people burn through their best thinking on stuff that could run on autopilot.
You don't have to pick up a ringing phone.
You don't have to answer a text immediately.
Emails can wait.
You owe no one your time. No is a complete sentence.
I never answer a phone number I don't recognize. If it;'s important, you'll leave a voice mail.
Cutting toxic people out of your life.
Understanding we’re all a little broken. Those that judge you are only seeing a mirror of their own insecurities.
Yes. When someone criticises me, they're criticising what they see of themselves in me. Which means they're only criticising themselves.
Way to be happy is to be endlessly forgiving, understanding and patient with yourself.
Actually, my self occasionally needs a little "tough love".
Saying "let me check my calendar" instead of immediately saying yes. Buys you time to actually decide if you want to do something, and people respect it way more than making up excuses later.
I invited my friend to a thing. He said, "I won't be going. I have an eye problem." This was the first I'd heard of him having any eye problem. And it didn't make much sense that an eye problem would prevent him coming to the thing. "What eye problem?" "Oh, it's that I can't see myself doing that. I'm not going."
Taking care of small problems early. It sounds boring, but it saves you from dealing with way bigger stress later.
It's not just that the problem is small. It's that you can think of it as small.
One I’ve implemented as a parent is don’t let your kids be your alarm clock. I used to and I wondered why I spent the day annoyed and frustrated, it’s because the first thing I heard, and would hear all day, is “Mommy!” I started waking up an hour earlier than their usual wake up time, I’m a much better parent. That hour of “Mommy!” Free time to drink a coffee and wake up makes all the difference for the day.
It's why my parents believed in really early bedtimes! They needed that time of an evening. Though it was too early for me the majority of the time (not that I blame them - not for that at least!!). I'd lie awake for ages and back then, no light, no torch, no book... I had to make up my own stories. Still do.
If you can afford it, pay a little more for convenience. Also if you’re over 30, hire movers for moving.
That partial task completion counts. I can’t do it all perfectly but I can do most of it good enough.
I saw a video where someone said that by putting something off because you don't feel like doing it 'now', it will still be 'now' for your future self, so may as well get on with it the first time. It's definitely helped me in terms of housework or menial day to day tasks. I'm procrastinating a lot less.
The girl said it a lot more eloquently, but I hope people get the idea.
Knowing that you're born with nothing and [pass] with nothing makes everything else seem less crucial.
This is more useful for people with ADHD or lack of time management skills, but put EVERYTHING, no matter how small, in your calendar with a reminder. if you know you are going to need to wash your clothes this week have it in your calendar for a specific date and time, and stick to it. it means you have allocated free time to do boring adult things and you aren’t waking up on a monday morning panicking because you have one clean sock and a questionably clean pair of shorts. i’m a nightmare for making/agreeing to plans that consume all of my free time, and not leaving any time for things that i actually need to do to live and thrive as an adult. since i’ve started doing this my life just flows and all the pieces fall into place, rather than me being overwhelmed because i’ve got so many things to get done and no free time to do them.
Getting enough sleep and eating halfway decent gives you twice the productive energy in your day.
Separating work life from private/social life.
That's not the way to become rich. But it is the way to stay sane.
Be bold, not arrogant.
Be honest, not exposed.
Be brave, not careless.
Be useful, and understand your leverage.
When you make mistakes, take the lesson and move on. Don’t get stuck overthinking. Most of it is imagined risk anyway. You won’t get everything right first time, so stop expecting that you will.
Move forward. Try things. Adjust as you go.
Find where you’re actually needed. Find the kind of work and service that fits you and matters to others. Then commit to it.
Choose people and environments where the act of showing up and contributing already feels worthwhile, before anything comes back to you.
Drop the victim mentality and look at how you can improve yourself every day even if it’s by 1%.
Realising in my mid twenties that I didn’t need to apologise all the time to get into people’s good graces, especially in the work place. I only apologise now if I’ve done something objectively wrong. I avoid undermining myself.
Forgive my generalisation; women tend to apologise a lot. I'm sorry that many of you feel that it's a fault to exist as a female human.
I figured out the only thing I can control is myself and what I do.
“No.” Is a full sentence.
Prep a meals or snacks ahead of time, stress disappears when u stop negotiating with urself in the moment carry the load.
Is not typing the 'yo' in "you" and "yourself" another of OP's cheat codes? What a time saver! Hope they spent their saved time purposefully.
A tongue scraper. It's a game changer for your daily routine.
Salads. Stop thinking of them as a side dish. If you don't like them, that's your problem. You can put anything in a salad and still call it a salad. Any kind of protein. Hummus. Guacamole. Pasta. Blueberries and other fruit. Anything.
Wanna eat some nachos but are worried about your diet? Turn them into an exercise in hot salads, throw as many vegetables as you can at the situation. You may not be cutting cheese and carbs out of your diet, but you are decreasing the ratio of them to actual nutrients.
Got a sweet tooth? Start making fruit salads and add a little bit of chocolate, ice cream, whatever.
Dial back the unhealthy stuff slowly as your gut biomes learn to enjoy things that are good for you. The cravings for the bad stuff tend to go away.
I consider myself very lucky in that I genuinely love and enjoy salads and lots of vegetables
Create novelty especially in experiences. Otherwise days are long but years are short.
Compounding growth rate investing in Index Funds. Have I not known this, I would still be working up to 60, now I am on track to retire early.
Getting a credit card with high cash back on groceries and buying gift cards at the grocery store for everything we buy that isn’t groceries to get high cash back. Saved us hundreds of dollars on our renovation by buying Home Depot gift cards at the grocery store and then buying our materials with the gift cards.
As long as you are in the financial position to pay the bill without incurring interest, this is fantastic advice
Love yourself, put yourself first, then others. Sometimes be selfish; you don't need to be honest about everything. Too much honesty is harmful; some things need to be lies.
I'm upvoting this not because I do it. I'm upvoting this because I don't do it.
Let people be wrong.
Honestly using my kid as an excuse to not do anything that I didn’t want to do.
I heard my sister saying something like "my husband and I have decided that..." then refused to answer a nosy question.
It occurred to me that if someone is single, people will try to give unsolicited advice, ask nosy questions, or influence their decision-making.
Whereas if something is presented as a couple's decision, people will back off and stop trying to interfere with a couples matter.
If you wouldn't wake up early to do something, don't stay up late to do it.
If it takes less then 5 minutes do it now.
“Don’t leave dishes in the sink”
You apply this to all aspects of your life and you’ll lower your anxiety and depression.
Helps build discipline.
Replying to emails and messages immediately when they take less than 2 minutes. Sounds small, but it eliminated the mental overhead of a 'pending' list I was silently maintaining in my head. Zero inbox isn't about email — it's about cognitive load.
You don’t necessarily have to always object on things you don’t agree especially if they aren’t going to impact you. Example - your political views vs someone else’s, who is best actor, which is the best movie, best place for vacation and so on. Better save the energy because no one usually changes their opinion that quickly.
Someone else's political views are most definitely affecting most of the world at the moment. Stupid thing to say - politics is the most important thing to have **educated** (not by the internet) opinions on and if some idiot is a supporter of racist/hate politicians then they absolutely should be called out.
Not really a cheat code but a new habit that helped my mental health - I won't check my work phone until 8AM when I get to the office. My client facility starts their workday at 630AM, so often times I have [stuff] brewing in my email that will either throw off my morning routine/stress me out instantly.
I also consistently leave work just a touch early and take a random long way home. Just to get an extra 5-10 minutes to decompress before I shift from employee to husband to father.
Walk home in 5 minutes? That's a great adult cheat code, but only if you can afford it.
Messaging for work: Never respond with your initial reaction to something perceived as negative. Let the emotional response, like the epicenter of an earthquake, falloff and then respond once the initial reaction fades.
I write out my initial reaction but don't send it. You can save it and amend it when you're ready.
Meditation.
Always speak good of yourself.
Take something I like in a restaurant and just buy the ingredients in the grocery store.
Salmon with french fries and salad? Buy the salmon, get a bag of salad mix, and frozen french fries. Not exactly the same, but a lot cheaper.
Part of the reason I go to a restaurant is to eat food I really wouldn't cook myself - or try things I've not had before.
Surround yourself with people who are smarter, more successful or have different (better) lifestyles from you--and learn from them!
but this means it doesn't apply to the smarter or better people...they have to lower their standards to hang with the s**t ppl who want to learn from them...then how do they be better
Learning to use a task and projectmanagement tool with the getting things done methodology. After that my career is booming. I renovated a house while I got my kid. Before that my ADHD usually got me stuck in spirals. And yes I'm tired as hell but all people with young kids I know are, but most aren't doing half what I'm achieving.
Sort the silverware as you load it into the dishwasher. It will change your life.
I was taught to mix them up specifically so the utensils (especially spoons) would not nest into each other so they are washed and dried properly
Marrying the right person + financial literacy + goal oriented= unlimited potential.
Speaking first hand.
Of course, that one is so easy peasy... we should all do it.
Living below your means and plowing the money you save into a broad market ETF consistently. Compound Interest is king.
When I had an office job, I had a spare suit jacket in my desk. If I wanted to leave early I'd hang the suit jacket on my office chair and leave the lights on in my office. Everyone just assumed I was somewhere in the office working. I just made sure to come in a few minutes early the next day to put the jacket away.
Work for yourself. Don’t be an employee.
If everyone was self employed then who's working for them? A lot of people think running a business is glamourous and they'll be rolling in it. Running your own business is a lot of work, especially whilst you're trying to get off the ground and you have to do everything yourself. I don't mind saying that I lack the business acumen to work for myself. I also like my work life and home life to be separate and not worrying about work outside of my shift.
'Sugar is Poison'
In all forms and sources.
Carbs digest to sugar. Sugar ferments to alcohol.
Everything is poison, if ingested/inhaled in excessive quantities. Even oxygen and water. Everything is safe if ingested in small enough quantities (except some parasites, bacteria and viruses).
A few of these may be useful but there a a lot of self-satisfied, sanctimonious people contributing to this list. 'It's all so easy if you make it easy' just does not work for most people - we are too imperfect.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do.................................... LIVEJOB1.COM
I'm surprised nobody has mentioned this but keep your private life private. The whole world doesn't need to know what you had for lunch or why your child is crying. And advertising on social media that you're way on vacation and your house is empty is about the dumbest thing ever.
Oversharing is one of the curses of our age.Load More Replies...
A few of these may be useful but there a a lot of self-satisfied, sanctimonious people contributing to this list. 'It's all so easy if you make it easy' just does not work for most people - we are too imperfect.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do.................................... LIVEJOB1.COM
I'm surprised nobody has mentioned this but keep your private life private. The whole world doesn't need to know what you had for lunch or why your child is crying. And advertising on social media that you're way on vacation and your house is empty is about the dumbest thing ever.
Oversharing is one of the curses of our age.Load More Replies...