41 Women Who Promised Themselves They Wouldn’t Lose Their Spark After Giving Birth Share If They Succeeded
Becoming a parent is one of the most wonderful things that can happen to you. But it would be a lie to say that it’s not immensely challenging. Your entire life changes. And giving birth can lead to an incredibly difficult postpartum period, physically, mentally, and emotionally.
Many authentic and honest moms are going online to share photos before and after giving birth, and are opening up about how they’ve lost their spark since having kids. They revealed how they’ve lost their sense of self, feel overwhelmed, and how they miss being supported by a community that cares. Today, we’re sharing some of their most heartfelt photos with you.
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According to the Cleveland Clinic, new mothers should allow themselves time to rest and heal after having a baby.
“While this may be easier said than done, getting rest allows your body and mind time to recover. Ask for help when you need it. This could mean limiting visitors, asking for help with childcare, or asking for help with things like cleaning and making meals.”
Other things to focus on include getting adequate nutrition, staying hydrated, caring for your perineal area, limiting physical activity, and getting mental health support.
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help and be patient with your emotions. The postpartum period can be challenging in so many ways. If you feel sad, overwhelmed, anxious, or stressed, talk to a friend, your partner, or your healthcare provider about it.”
A lot of things can change after you give birth and become a mom.
You are extremely tired and sleep-deprived. You may be in pain. Your hormones change, and your body is readapting. Your relationship with your partner, family, and friends can shift.
And you might grieve the loss of your previous identity and lifestyle, as you try to come to grips with your new reality as a parent.
In other words, your sense of ‘self,’ that ‘spark’ that you used to have, might feel (temporarily) snuffed out.
This is why having your partner and social circle there to support you throughout your journey is so vital. It's not a sign of weakness to ask for help.
What's also extremely important is creating the space for self-care wherever and whenever you can.
It’s also essential that you regularly keep in touch with your doctor so that they can help you during this physically, mentally, and emotionally tough time.
As per the Cleveland Clinic, there are three main stages of the postpartum period. The acute phase refers to the first 6 to 12 hours after giving birth.
“You’re most likely to experience conditions like eclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, and certain medical emergencies during this time. Your care will include things like your provider monitoring your blood pressure, heart rate, and bleeding, and checking you for excess swelling.”
The second phase, the subacute phase, begins around 24 hours after giving birth and lasts for 2 to 6 weeks. During this time, your body is still changing, but you are less likely to experience an actual medical emergency.
However, during this time, you may suffer from postpartum depression, urinary incontinence, and cardiomyopathy.
The last phase, the delayed phase, lasts from around 6 weeks to 6 months after giving birth.
“Changes during this phase are gradual and mainly consist of your muscles and tissues returning to their pre-pregnancy state.” During this phase, you may experience pelvic floor dysfunction and pain during intimacy with your partner.
If you feel like sharing, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments, dear Pandas. What have been the biggest parenting challenges for you personally? How do you balance raising kids and the rest of your life?
What do you do to support your significant other? And what advice would you give new parents who feel extremely overwhelmed, scared, and exhausted? Let us know.