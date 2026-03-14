ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a parent is one of the most wonderful things that can happen to you. But it would be a lie to say that it’s not immensely challenging. Your entire life changes. And giving birth can lead to an incredibly difficult postpartum period, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Many authentic and honest moms are going online to share photos before and after giving birth, and are opening up about how they’ve lost their spark since having kids. They revealed how they’ve lost their sense of self, feel overwhelmed, and how they miss being supported by a community that cares. Today, we’re sharing some of their most heartfelt photos with you.