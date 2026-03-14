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Becoming a parent is one of the most wonderful things that can happen to you. But it would be a lie to say that it’s not immensely challenging. Your entire life changes. And giving birth can lead to an incredibly difficult postpartum period, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Many authentic and honest moms are going online to share photos before and after giving birth, and are opening up about how they’ve lost their spark since having kids. They revealed how they’ve lost their sense of self, feel overwhelmed, and how they miss being supported by a community that cares. Today, we’re sharing some of their most heartfelt photos with you.

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#1

Side-by-side images of a woman before and after giving birth, reflecting on keeping her spark postpartum.

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    #2

    Woman vowing not to lose her spark after birth paired with mom and baby showing postpartum reality.

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    #3

    Two women reflecting on postpartum experiences, focusing on maintaining their spark and identity after giving birth.

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    According to the Cleveland Clinic, new mothers should allow themselves time to rest and heal after having a baby.

    “While this may be easier said than done, getting rest allows your body and mind time to recover. Ask for help when you need it. This could mean limiting visitors, asking for help with childcare, or asking for help with things like cleaning and making meals.”

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    #4

    Woman wearing a hijab standing confidently with a purse and boots, reflecting on postpartum spark after giving birth.

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    #5

    Woman sharing her postpartum journey showing if she kept her spark after giving birth in a home bathroom setting.

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    #6

    Two women sharing their experiences about not losing their spark after giving birth in split-screen selfies.

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    Other things to focus on include getting adequate nutrition, staying hydrated, caring for your perineal area, limiting physical activity, and getting mental health support.

    “Don’t be afraid to ask for help and be patient with your emotions. The postpartum period can be challenging in so many ways. If you feel sad, overwhelmed, anxious, or stressed, talk to a friend, your partner, or your healthcare provider about it.”

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    #7

    Two women showing the reality of maintaining their spark after giving birth, one dressed up, one holding a baby.

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    #8

    Two women sharing their experiences about not losing their spark after giving birth in different settings.

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    #9

    Two women sharing their experiences about not losing their spark after giving birth in casual indoor settings.

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    A lot of things can change after you give birth and become a mom.

    You are extremely tired and sleep-deprived. You may be in pain. Your hormones change, and your body is readapting. Your relationship with your partner, family, and friends can shift.

    And you might grieve the loss of your previous identity and lifestyle, as you try to come to grips with your new reality as a parent.

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    #10

    Two women shown side by side, one dancing outdoors and the other holding a baby indoors, sharing motherhood experiences.

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    #11

    Two women sharing their experiences about not losing their spark after giving birth in a before and after split image.

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    #12

    Two women showing different postpartum looks, illustrating the challenge of women maintaining their spark after giving birth.

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    In other words, your sense of ‘self,’ that ‘spark’ that you used to have, might feel (temporarily) snuffed out.

    This is why having your partner and social circle there to support you throughout your journey is so vital. It's not a sign of weakness to ask for help.

    #13

    Woman in a red striped sweater and mother holding twins at home, illustrating women keeping their spark after giving birth

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    #14

    Two women sharing their experiences about not losing their spark after giving birth, one smiling and one holding a baby.

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    #15

    Woman wearing a crown and tie on left and close-up of woman with baby on right, sharing experiences of keeping their spark after birth.

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    What's also extremely important is creating the space for self-care wherever and whenever you can.

    It’s also essential that you regularly keep in touch with your doctor so that they can help you during this physically, mentally, and emotionally tough time.

    #16

    Woman smiling outdoors promising not to lose her spark after birth, child lying in bed with a playful expression.

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    #17

    Two women, one smiling in a car and another with a headscarf indoors, discussing losing their spark after giving birth.

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    #18

    Woman confidently walking outdoors saying she won't lose her spark after birth and later crying while covering her face.

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    As per the Cleveland Clinic, there are three main stages of the postpartum period. The acute phase refers to the first 6 to 12 hours after giving birth.

    “You’re most likely to experience conditions like eclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, and certain medical emergencies during this time. Your care will include things like your provider monitoring your blood pressure, heart rate, and bleeding, and checking you for excess swelling.”
    #19

    Two women showing postpartum bodies with text overlays about not losing their spark after giving birth.

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    #20

    Two women sharing their experiences on maintaining their spark and confidence after giving birth in different settings.

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    #21

    Two women sharing their postpartum experiences about maintaining their spark, one taking a selfie and the other with her baby.

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    The second phase, the subacute phase, begins around 24 hours after giving birth and lasts for 2 to 6 weeks. During this time, your body is still changing, but you are less likely to experience an actual medical emergency.

    However, during this time, you may suffer from postpartum depression, urinary incontinence, and cardiomyopathy.
    #22

    Two women in separate frames sharing their experiences about keeping their spark after giving birth in casual settings.

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    #23

    Two women post-pregnancy showing confidence and determination to not lose their spark after giving birth.

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    #24

    Two women sharing their experiences about keeping their spark after giving birth in casual settings.

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    The last phase, the delayed phase, lasts from around 6 weeks to 6 months after giving birth.

    “Changes during this phase are gradual and mainly consist of your muscles and tissues returning to their pre-pregnancy state.” During this phase, you may experience pelvic floor dysfunction and pain during intimacy with your partner.
    #25

    Woman in green dress taking mirror selfie with text about not losing spark after birth next to mother holding baby at restaurant table

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    #26

    Two women showing experiences of maintaining their spark after giving birth in different home and party settings.

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    #27

    Two women share their experiences about maintaining their spark after giving birth, one dressed up and one casual.

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    If you feel like sharing, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments, dear Pandas. What have been the biggest parenting challenges for you personally? How do you balance raising kids and the rest of your life?

    What do you do to support your significant other? And what advice would you give new parents who feel extremely overwhelmed, scared, and exhausted? Let us know.
    #28

    Two women sharing experiences about maintaining their spark after giving birth in casual home settings.

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    #29

    Woman confidently posing outdoors and indoors, sharing her experience about maintaining her spark after giving birth.

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    #30

    Two women showing they kept their spark after giving birth, one adjusting hair, the other holding and bonding with baby.

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    #31

    Split image of a woman with purple hair showing her promise to not lose her spark after giving birth and later reflecting on it.

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    #32

    Two women showing confidence and fashion, illustrating women who promised not to lose their spark after giving birth.

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    #33

    Two women sharing their experiences about maintaining their spark after giving birth in a casual home setting.

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    #34

    Young woman and mother with baby illustrating women who promised to keep their spark after giving birth.

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    #35

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing confidence and then tiredness, representing spark after giving birth.

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    #36

    Woman sharing her experience of maintaining her spark after giving birth, showing confidence in casual outfits indoors.

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    #37

    Two women standing indoors sharing their experiences about keeping their spark after giving birth.

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    #38

    Woman with long black hair before and after giving birth, sharing experience of not losing her spark post-pregnancy.

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    #39

    Two women sharing their experiences on maintaining their spark after giving birth in different indoor and outdoor settings.

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    #40

    Two women sharing their experiences about keeping their spark after giving birth in home settings.

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    #41

    Two women sharing their experiences about not losing their spark and motherhood after giving birth.

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