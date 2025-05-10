ADVERTISEMENT

We say we care about mothers. But if that were true, more of them would feel seen, supported, and okay.

Instead, many are turning to TikTok to show how they’ve lost their spark since having kids. Not because they’re ungrateful or don’t love their children. But because they’re overwhelmed and missing the care and community they need.

Scroll down to get a sense of what that looks like. Then maybe take a second to check in on a mom you know—she might really need it.