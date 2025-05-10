ADVERTISEMENT

We say we care about mothers. But if that were true, more of them would feel seen, supported, and okay.

Instead, many are turning to TikTok to show how they’ve lost their spark since having kids. Not because they’re ungrateful or don’t love their children. But because they’re overwhelmed and missing the care and community they need.

Scroll down to get a sense of what that looks like. Then maybe take a second to check in on a mom you know—she might really need it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before and after photos of moms showing changes in their bodies and losing their spark after giving birth.

Am i going to get my spark back ? YES Dear mum, look in that mirror and show yourself love. You’re doing a great job …. Anyway, I’m still trying to find myself, physically, mentally and spiritually lol, yes spiritually (since I gave birth I’ve not been praying like I used to )

tianahtee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes in appearance and confidence after giving birth and losing her spark.

    itsehdah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes in energy and appearance after giving birth in a motherhood transformation series.

    Only God knows how badly i struggled during my pregnancy & postpartum… i still feel uneasy & anxious looking back at pictures from that time… be kind to new moms its not easy

    auroraaylin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes after giving birth and losing their spark in everyday life.

    iam.lauraantoni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Before and after giving birth photos showing moms sharing their experiences of losing their spark and motherhood changes.

    Im blessed to have my son, but I miss my old self sometimes

    hypnoticlaadyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after giving birth showing changes and losing their spark postpartum.

    Miss my old features

    okayitsalicia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Before and after photos of moms showing changes in appearance and energy after giving birth and motherhood challenges.

    Pregnancy journey isn’t easy! With my first baby not only did I lose my spark but I also lost an ovary! I look back at this time and wish I had loved the experience more but honestly it was HARD!

    My second baby I wanted to do it differently and I Did!

    funmiford Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Before and after photos of moms showing changes in appearance and energy after giving birth and losing their spark.

    I wouldn’t change him for the world though he’s my best friend. However I really miss me

    toniandrohanxox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after giving birth showing change and losing their spark.

    She’s long gone

    radiantrenae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes in appearance and spark after giving birth and losing weight.

    __ewa.williams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes after giving birth and the challenges of losing their spark.

    yallknowansley_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Before and after photos of moms showing changes in appearance after giving birth and losing their spark in natural settings.

    Let's just be honest...motherhood is a great experience but losing your spark is so heart breaking. From adding weigh, change of complexion, accommodating your baby, your new life together, big stomachs, stretchmarks, not having time for yourself, no enough sleep, you can't go out. And worse of all feeling like you are ugly. But the way my girl looks at me like I am the prettiest person she seen. I am here for this. Keep going momma❤️now I understand the childfree by choice people

    kush_mumnjoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Before and after photos of moms showing changes in appearance after giving birth and losing their spark.

    michelle.tholo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a mom showing changes after giving birth and losing her spark.

    kionah.amoussou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Before and after giving birth photos showing changes in moms losing their spark and emotional transformation.

    I fear she’s gone forever

    lifewiththepenas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes in appearance after giving birth and losing their spark.

    Hope I can get that spark back

    tarajeshea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after giving birth, highlighting changes in appearance and energy levels.

    Still looking for myself… I don’t even take pictures of myself anymore

    gvlden.niaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Before and after photos of moms showing changes in appearance and lifestyle after giving birth and losing their spark.

    I don’t regret having him, but still looking for myself…. I don’t take pictures of myself anymore

    mommymikahandkai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after giving birth showing changes and losing their spark in daily life.

    Don’t get me wrong.I love my kids so much, but sometimes I miss my old self

    __positivity_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Before and after photos of moms showing changes after giving birth and losing their spark with a baby in the second photo.

    missyudithh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Side-by-side photos of a mom before and after giving birth showing changes and losing their spark postpartum.

    Postpartum is hard and definitely did not expect it to hit me like this

    arianagiiselle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two moms share before and after birth selfies showing changes, illustrating the impact of giving birth and losing their spark.

    osujichidinma6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes in appearance after giving birth and losing her spark.

    iamjadeocean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes after giving birth and the emotional toll of motherhood.

    nicky.shyrelle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes and emotions after giving birth and losing their spark.

    portiamyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Before and after photos of a mom showing the changes and emotional journey after giving birth and losing their spark.

    Priorities change and so do you and it takes so much more effort and energy to bounce back to a new normal but we will get there mamas

    kyrabrucek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Before and after photos of moms showing changes and losing their spark after giving birth and motherhood.

    ms.sho1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes after giving birth and her experience with losing their spark.

    jai_sx/video Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Before and after giving birth photos showing moms sharing their experiences and changes after losing their spark.

    veramimo5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes in appearance and expression after giving birth and losing their spark.

    senamiey.ngubeni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Before and after photos of a mom showing changes in appearance and energy after giving birth and losing their spark.

    ellao.99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!