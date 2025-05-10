31 Moms Share Pics Of Before And After Giving Birth And Losing Their Spark
We say we care about mothers. But if that were true, more of them would feel seen, supported, and okay.
Instead, many are turning to TikTok to show how they’ve lost their spark since having kids. Not because they’re ungrateful or don’t love their children. But because they’re overwhelmed and missing the care and community they need.
Scroll down to get a sense of what that looks like. Then maybe take a second to check in on a mom you know—she might really need it.
This post may include affiliate links.
Am i going to get my spark back ? YES Dear mum, look in that mirror and show yourself love. You’re doing a great job …. Anyway, I’m still trying to find myself, physically, mentally and spiritually lol, yes spiritually (since I gave birth I’ve not been praying like I used to )
Only God knows how badly i struggled during my pregnancy & postpartum… i still feel uneasy & anxious looking back at pictures from that time… be kind to new moms its not easy
Im blessed to have my son, but I miss my old self sometimes
Miss my old features
Pregnancy journey isn’t easy! With my first baby not only did I lose my spark but I also lost an ovary! I look back at this time and wish I had loved the experience more but honestly it was HARD!
My second baby I wanted to do it differently and I Did!
I wouldn’t change him for the world though he’s my best friend. However I really miss me
She’s long gone
Let's just be honest...motherhood is a great experience but losing your spark is so heart breaking. From adding weigh, change of complexion, accommodating your baby, your new life together, big stomachs, stretchmarks, not having time for yourself, no enough sleep, you can't go out. And worse of all feeling like you are ugly. But the way my girl looks at me like I am the prettiest person she seen. I am here for this. Keep going momma❤️now I understand the childfree by choice people
I fear she’s gone forever
Hope I can get that spark back
Still looking for myself… I don’t even take pictures of myself anymore
I don’t regret having him, but still looking for myself…. I don’t take pictures of myself anymore
Don’t get me wrong.I love my kids so much, but sometimes I miss my old self
Postpartum is hard and definitely did not expect it to hit me like this
Priorities change and so do you and it takes so much more effort and energy to bounce back to a new normal but we will get there mamas