Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Playing Me The Whole Time”: Man Backs Out Of Kidney Donation After Breakup With Fiancée
Man in hospital bed with oxygen tube, recovering and reflecting after backing out of donating kidney to ex-fiancu00e9e's brother.
Couples, Relationships

“Playing Me The Whole Time”: Man Backs Out Of Kidney Donation After Breakup With Fiancée

0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Promising someone that you’ll donate one of your organs to them is a huge deal. It’s a massive commitment. And you might feel conflicted about that promise if your life circumstances drastically change.

That’s what happened to one man, who turned to the AITA online community for honest advice. He shared how he was seriously considering backing out of donating his kidney to his fiancée’s brother after he learned about his partner’s true feelings for her ex. Scroll down to read the full story and an update from the author himself.

RELATED:

    Deciding to donate an organ to someone in need is a noble thing, but circumstances can change drastically

    Image credits: DC Studio (not the actual photo)

    This man revealed why he was seriously considering backing out of his promise to donate his kidney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: dahlstrommmmm

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chronic dishonesty is a huge relationship red flag

    It’s painful to learn that your long-term partner still has feelings for their ex-partner. It might be even worse to find out that they’re only with you because you’re rationally “the better choice” as a significant other, despite them not reciprocating your feelings. It could make anyone question their self-esteem and sense of self-worth.

    Spotting relationship red flags isn’t always easy, especially if you love the person and are willing to forgive some of their egregious behavior. And yet, if you ignore all the issues that consistently pop up, the future of your romantic relationship might not be as happy and healthy as you might wish for.

    One major relationship red flag is dishonesty. While everyone lies to a certain extent, it’s worrying if your significant other habitually lies about, for instance, what they’re doing, who they’re meeting, who they’re texting, and what they’re feeling.

    “Sometimes, harmless ‘white lies’ might be told to save someone’s feelings or to make yourself look great on a first date (though there are often better ways to handle these situations). These lies don’t necessarily signify doom for your relationship,” WebMD explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Chronic lying is different as it shows a lack of respect and trust. If your partner seems to skirt around the truth, hide large parts of their life from you, or refuse to make your relationship public, these are big red flags.”

    “Playing Me The Whole Time”: Man Backs Out Of Kidney Donation After Breakup With Fiancée

    Image credits: New Africa (not the actual photo)

    If you constantly have to question whether your partner loves you, your relationship is in trouble

    Another sign that your significant other might not be the right fit for you is if they’re emotionally immature when it comes to handling conflict. For instance, it’s problematic if you simply can’t talk things out when you run into a disagreement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some minor signs of emotional immaturity include your partner not taking responsibility for their actions, giving you the ‘silent treatment’ when they’re mad, and making inappropriate jokes instead of having a discussion. On the other hand, major signs of immaturity include them belittling you, calling you names, and lashing out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, over-the-top anger is another significant red flag, as is the desire to control you and an inability to recognize and respect your boundaries.

    Broadly speaking, in a healthy relationship, you should feel free to be yourself, have relationships outside of your romantic one, and have your partner support your goals and dreams.

    However, it’s an issue if you frequently question whether your significant other likes or loves you, if they disrespect your boundaries, and if you feel a strong need to please them no matter what.

    What do you think, Pandas? Have you ever considered donating your kidney to someone in need? At what point would you break that promise? Would you have done anything differently if you were in the man’s shoes? Let us know what you think in the comments down below!

    Image credits: prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

    The internet had mixed reactions about what happened. Here are a few people’s perspectives on the emotionally messy situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

    Later, the man posted an important update about the donation and his relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: dahlstrommmmm

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not everyone was thrilled with the update. Here’s how some folks reacted to it

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Breakup
    relationship

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT