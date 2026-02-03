Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

ADVERTISEMENT

Some siblings have rivalries, but these brothers had a particularly toxic relationship

Two men facing each other closely outdoors, illustrating family conflict and kidney donation tension.

And supposedly, only one of them was responsible for all the bad blood between them

Text excerpt describing a man’s troubled relationship with his twin brother asking for a kidney donation after family conflict.

Text of a personal story about family drama involving betrayal, broken trust, and being treated unfairly by parents.

The final straw came when his brother mocked his sexuality, and his parents turned on him too

Two men smiling and eating popcorn in a theater, highlighting family audacity and kidney donation conflict themes.

Text excerpt describing a man's experience with family hardship and finding familial love and support elsewhere.

Text excerpt about family conflict and kidney donation after brother’s hospitalization involving tough decisions and betrayal.

Text excerpt describing painful memories and a hospital meeting about a family kidney request involving a twin brother.

Text excerpt describing a family conflict involving a brother suffering from kidney failure and strained relationships.

After years of estrangement, however, the brother reached out, requesting a kidney

Man with nasal cannula lying in hospital bed, reflecting on family kidney request and difficult brother sacrifice.

Text excerpt about a man refusing to donate his kidney to a family member despite regrets and past conflicts.

Text excerpt about family conflict over kidney donation and refusal to save brother despite their past treatment.

Text excerpt showing a man reflecting on family duty, betrayal, and karma after his brother’s harmful actions.

Text excerpt showing a man describing walking out after family conflict, related to kidney donation and loss of his brother.

Text excerpt about a family asking a man for a kidney after he lets his brother die, showing emotional conflict.

Text excerpt about family dynamics and kidney donation conflict after past mistreatment.

Text excerpt discussing family conflict and kidney donation dilemma after brother's death and strained relationships.

Soon after posting his story, the man answered some of people’s biggest questions

Young man leaning against a wall looking distressed, reflecting on family kidney request after betrayal and loss.

Text on screen highlighting a user editing a statement to clarify comments after a family kidney request controversy.

Text about renal failure caused by a hardcore lifestyle of d***s and alcohol in a plain black font on white background.

Text showing a person explaining their family tested to see if they were kidney matches but none were compatible.

Text excerpt explaining disowning family and changing last name, related to family kidney request and betrayal.

Text showing a family contacting a man about kidney donation despite past conflicts, highlighting difficult family dynamics.

Text excerpt discussing feelings about a brother and family dynamics related to kidney donation and trust.

Text excerpt sharing a man’s reflections on family, loss, and choosing to let his brother die after a kidney request.

Even though some people supported the man for his decision

User comment discussing the risks of kidney surgery and family dynamics after a man refuses to donate a kidney.

Comment discussing kidney problems, family betrayal, and choosing self-care over toxic relatives in a difficult situation.

Reddit comment discussing family audacity to ask for a kidney after mistreatment and the man letting his brother die.

Comment discussing family audacity and kidney request after betrayal, supporting man's decision to let brother die.

Comment text on a forum about a kidney donation dilemma involving family conflict and personal boundaries.

Comment discussing family asking for a kidney and the impact on health, kindness, and brother’s death.

Comment expressing support for man asked for a kidney by family after past mistreatment, letting brother die.

Reddit comment discussing obligation to donate a kidney to family after past mistreatment and letting brother die.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating nobody is entitled to other people’s organs in a discussion about a kidney request.

User comment expressing anger over family demanding a kidney after mistreatment, emphasizing kidney donation is a personal choice.

Comment discussing family betrayal and kidney donation requests after years of neglect and selfish treatment by relatives.

Comment on family audacity asking man for kidney after mistreatment, with advice on cutting contact for mental health.

Commenter shares experience with kidney donation and lack of family support during the process and decisions involved.

Comment expressing support for saying no to a family kidney request after mistreatment and advice on handling grieving and parents.

Comment discussing family dynamics and emotional challenges involving kidney donation and a brother's illness.

Comment text about family betrayal and standing up for oneself after a kidney request controversy.

Comment expressing refusal to donate kidney to family after past betrayal, highlighting personal life and boundaries.

Comment about family audacity asking man for kidney after their mistreatment, and his decision to let brother die.

Comment about family asking for a kidney after mistreatment, kidney donation, and difficult family relationships.

Comment discussing family favoritism and a***e, and the impact on decisions about kidney donation and loyalty.

Comment expressing refusal to donate a kidney despite family pressure after past mistreatment and lack of support.

Comment on a forum discussing a man refusing a kidney donation to family after past mistreatment, highlighting boundaries and choices.

Reddit comment discussing refusal to donate kidney to family after past mistreatment, emphasizing personal choice and consequences.

Comment discussing family audacity asking for a kidney despite past harm, supporting decision not to help brother.

There were quite a few critics as well

Comment discussing family conflict and complex feelings around kidney donation between brothers after past mistreatment.

Comment expressing shock at family’s audacity to ask for a kidney after betrayal, highlighting pain and heartbreak over the situation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing strong emotions about a family asking for a kidney after mistreatment.

He then made another update, accusing his family even more

Text excerpt describing family conflict and kidney request, highlighting betrayal and emotional struggle in a personal story.

Text excerpt showing resentment over family’s preferential treatment toward brother’s sports events, related to kidney donation conflict.

Family conflict over kidney donation after betrayal, leading to brother's death and broken relationships.

Text excerpt describing being kicked out by family for being bisexual, highlighting family audacity and betrayal.

Text excerpt about family favoring brother with kindness and money despite unfair treatment involving kidney request.

Text excerpt from a story about family conflict, kidney request, and estrangement after being kicked out at age 14.

Text post about family audacity asking for a kidney after past actions and letting brother die in a painful scenario.

Text image showing a personal message about family conflict and asking for a restraining order due to lifelong hatred.

By then, everyone was just done

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing restraining orders and mentioning British nationality in text format.

Commenter reflecting on family conflict and kidney donation, expressing sympathy and legal advice about restraining orders.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock about a family asking a man for a kidney after mistreatment.

Comment text on a white background discussing family audacity related to asking for a kidney despite their past actions.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict involving a restraining order and accusations against a brother and parent.

Screenshot of a forum comment asking what a friend’s mother said after being told to kick someone out.

Comment expressing sympathy for family struggles and mentioning supportive parents and future adoptive parents.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family betrayal and the audacity to ask for a kidney after mistreatment.

Family asks man for kidney despite toxic history, leading to tragic consequences for his brother’s life.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family asking a man for a kidney after mistreatment.

Comment suggesting to seek help online for a restraining order after family conflict involving a kidney request.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing anger toward a family asking for a kidney after mistreatment.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing sympathy about family issues related to kidney donation and betrayal.

Screenshot of an angry comment expressing strong refusal about family asking for a kidney after past mistreatment.

Reddit comment discussing family drama and betrayal related to kidney donation and brother’s death situation.

Comment discussing family asking for a kidney despite past betrayals, suggesting cutting off contact completely.