Most people want to leave a good impression on a first date. However, some folks are so entitled, lack self-awareness, and have such poor emotional intelligence that just meeting them is a bizarre disaster.

Our team at Bored Panda has painstakingly collected people’s stories about the very worst, cringiest, and most miserable first dates they’ve been on. It’s the kind of stuff that oozes secondhand relationship embarrassment and continues to haunt your nightmares long after you were glad to get away. Scroll down to read all about these people’s biggest dating disasters.

#1

Reddit comment about a bad first date experience involving fake emergency and expensive orders with friends.

    #2

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment describing a fake emergency during a bad first date experience.

    laurencaswell4 avatar
    Lauren Caswell
    Lauren Caswell
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    You're all thinking it...why does that rat have warrants?!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Screenshot of an online dating story where a man insists his headset is a camera, highlighting first dates so bad they feel like trauma.

    In the context of a successful relationship, what truly matters is the dynamic that you and your significant other have with each other. The most vital thing is the partnership that you build together.

    What’s less important, on the other hand, are your and your partner’s personalities and who you are as individuals.

    #4

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing a bad first date story involving an unexpected funeral experience.

    #5

    Screenshot of a humorous Reddit comment about a bad first date involving a fake emergency and awkward drop-off.

    #6

    Comment describing a bad first date experience where a man took the date to his mom’s house to find food.

    A recent study found that the things to focus on are how satisfied you feel your partner is with you and how appreciative you are of them.

    Other things linked to successful relationships include your commitment to your significant other, whether you’re happy with your intimate life, and how you handle conflict.

    But above everything, try to focus on how you engage with your partner and what your dynamic with them actually is. This is much more essential than wondering whether the person you’re dating fits your theoretical checklist of what you’re looking for in a partner.
    #7

    Comment describing a first date experience shared in a thread about 49 first dates and character-building trauma.

    #8

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a bad first date experience involving touching signs in an art museum.

    #9

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing a disastrous first date experience involving multiple vomiting incidents.

    Some of the biggest relationship red flags and toxic personality traits to beware of are inconsistent behavior, desiring and creating drama, and always wanting attention.

    Other behaviors that should set off your inner alarm bells are things like the other person trying to control you and not being able to be happy for you when something good happens.
    #10

    Comment about a bad first date experience shared in an online thread about first date trauma and character building.

    #11

    Reddit comment sharing a bad first date experience involving travel beliefs, reflecting 49 first dates character-building trauma.

    #12

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a bad first date experience involving faked emergency and character-building trauma.

    According to WebMD, toxic traits also include manipulation and confusing behavior. In a nutshell, you should be worried if the person you’re dating makes you feel uncomfortable and if you can’t fully be yourself around them.

    It’s also not a good sign if you constantly feel like you have to defend them or that they never apologize for doing something wrong.
    #13

    Comment describing a disastrous first date at a Japanese steakhouse involving a food fight and a flaming plate incident.

    #14

    Comment describing a first date gone wrong where family mistook the person for a girlfriend causing awkwardness and discomfort.

    #15

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a first date experience gone wrong, illustrating first dates trauma.

    Overall, it’s a good thing when someone shows their most authentic ‘self’ on a date. That way, you can quickly tell if you’re potentially compatible, whether there’s any chemistry there, what relationship green, yellow, and red flags are present, etc.

    Sure, a bad date might make you feel you’ve wasted your time, money, and energy. But it’s better to have a bad date and call it quits than to date someone for longer, only to realize later they’ve been hiding their unsavory character features.

    Besides, these situations can help you better understand what you’re looking for in a serious partner. And they make for good stories to warn and amuse your friends (or strangers on the internet) with.
    #16

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a first date that went badly, illustrating character-building trauma in dating experiences.

    #17

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a disastrous first date that should count as character-building trauma.

    #18

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing a story about a first date involving a character-building trauma moment.

    Not everyone is expecting their first date to go ‘perfectly.’ People can and do make mistakes. And there’s bound to be some awkwardness at first. Besides, thinking about ‘perfection’ puts a lot of unnecessary pressure on both of you. And you never know—your ideas of what constitutes a ‘perfect’ date might be at odds.

    That being said, there are lots of ways to leave a horrible first impression. It’s one thing to be authentic and true to yourself. But it’s also important to think before you act if you’re serious about wanting a romantic relationship.
    #19

    Comment from user crazycatlady331 about a bad 49 first date experience involving marriage talk.

    #20

    Screenshot of an online comment sharing a bad first date experience involving awkward bill splitting and character-building trauma.

    #21

    Reddit comment sharing a bad first date story involving making fun of a dog, highlighting character-building trauma.

    For example, as per the Guardian, some ways to leave an awful first impression are to arrive late, cancel the date on very short notice, or even fail to turn up.

    Other questionable things that are likely to push your date away include stuff like looking different from your profile photo, complaining a lot, and criticizing things too much.
    #22

    Comment describing a disastrous first date involving expensive orders and ignoring behavior, highlighting 49 first dates with character-building trauma.

    #23

    Alt text: User recounts a bad first date experience involving racist impressions and awkward car ride during character-building trauma.

    #24

    Comment describing a socially awkward first date experience, highlighting awkward moments and character-building trauma.

    Meanwhile, other things to avoid doing on a first date are constantly talking about yourself or the people you’ve dated previously, and being overly controlling with your date.

    You should also avoid being too sarcastic or self-deprecating. You should be curious to find out more about your date, but you also shouldn’t agree with them about everything. In other words, you should be yourself without dominating the conversation.
    #25

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a bad first date experience with character-building trauma.

    #26

    Comment describing a traumatic first date involving hate and shock, related to 49 first dates character-building trauma.

    #27

    Reddit comment describing a bad first date experience illustrating character-building trauma from dating.

    Once you’ve finished scrolling through this list and upvoting the very worst dating disasters, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

    Which of these stories made you wince and cringe the most? What is the very worst or strangest first date that you’ve had the ‘pleasure’ of going on? What are the main red flags that you keep an eye out for when meeting someone for the very first time? Let us know!
    #28

    Comment from a dating story sharing a traumatic first date experience involving birth control and abortion.

    #29

    Alt text: Online comment sharing a bad first date story about faking an emergency amid character-building trauma experiences.

    #30

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a bad first date where the person was not allowed to order their own food.

    #31

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a bad first date experience, related to character-building trauma.

    #32

    Comment about a dangerous first date involving reckless driving that highlights bad dating experiences and character-building trauma.

    #33

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing a disturbing first date experience with brownies and character-building trauma.

    #34

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing a first date story featuring awkward behavior and persistent texting afterward.

    #35

    Comment describing a 45-minute first date at Macaroni Grill and Petsmart, reflecting a bad first date experience.

    #36

    Reddit comment sharing a disastrous first date story involving a fake emergency and awkward phone call on a bad first date.

    #37

    Comment sharing a cringe-worthy first date experience with bad photos, messy place, and awkward behavior causing character-building trauma.

    #38

    Reddit comment describing a frustrating first date with poor conversation and lack of connection, part of bad first dates.

    #39

    Commenter sharing a story of a 49 first dates experience involving a childhood movie date and awkward moments.

    #40

    Comment about a Jewish woman's awkward first date experience, illustrating 49 first dates that feel like character-building trauma.

    #41

    Screenshot of an online comment about a bad first date experience from the article on character-building trauma.

    #42

    Comment from UnafraidScandi describing a traumatizing first date involving a miscarriage and blame, highlighting bad first dates.

    #43

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing a disastrous first date story involving a bleeding nose and ruined rose bushes.

    #44

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a first date story, illustrating bad first dates and character-building trauma.

    #45

    Comment about a bad first date with severe pollen allergies causing constant sneezing and no second date.

    #46

    Reddit comment about a disastrous first date involving a fake emergency and character-building trauma from bad dates.

    #47

    Reddit user shares a bad first date story involving dating app catfish and fake age causing awkward emergency.

    #48

    Reddit user describes awkward first date where date introduced them to his parents, highlighting first dates so bad they should count as trauma.

    #49

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing a bad first date involving a long wait at a metal recycler, showing dating trauma.

