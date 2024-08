The members of the popular r/AskReddit online community opened up about the very worst things people have said to them on a date. Frankly, it’s horrifying. Scroll down for a glimpse of what truly bad dates look like, why it’s important to have boundaries, and what never ever to say.

Dating can be incredibly stressful at one moment and thoroughly awkward at the next. There’s the embarrassment to contend with while you try to connect with the other person. Some blunders are inevitable. In some cases, though, folks can be so ungraceful and blunt that you don’t want to give them a second chance.

#1 Let me see your bank account. .

#2 This was a tinder date and he found out i was 1/2 asian and he said well i only like the half of you that’s white. GIRL WHAT.

#3 Met a man in Thailand when I was there on vacation when I was 19.





As I'm going to take a picture of the view at the place we're at he just walked up to me from behind and shoved his hand down my underwear.





I go "what the f**k?" and grab his hand and yank it away.





He says "I had to make sure you don't have a d**k".





I punched him in the face and left.





F*****g idiot.

Verywell Mind suggests avoiding making too many judgmental comments on your first dates. You want to leave a positive impression instead of coming off as someone who’s overly negative. If you find that you’re not clicking with the other person, you can simply choose not to go on another date instead of criticizing them too much. ADVERTISEMENT While compliments are nice to give and receive, it’s really best not to go overboard with them. Your date might feel a bit weirded out if you’re constantly gushing about how amazing they are. Meanwhile, you should also avoid talking about your ex-partners on your first dates. A lot of people have had relationships that weren’t stellar, yes. But if you’re constantly badmouthing other people you’ve dated, you’re sending some weird signals to your date. When you blame someone for being unequivocally awful, you can seem like a person who avoids taking any responsibility for the relationship having failed. Furthermore, it might give off the impression that you’re not over your ex or that you’re overly judgmental of others.

#4 “I have a boyfriend” after inviting me on a date, rubbing my leg, sitting in my lap and hugging me, whispering in my ear after which I tried to kiss her and she pulled away saying she had a boyfriend. I am still confused until this day.

#5 As soon as I stepped out of the car she said: “oh, too short” and started laughing. This was in the beginning of the date too lol.

#6 "You know, I don't usually think fat girls are pretty, but you look great!"



This, importantly, was NOT said to me by the person I was *on a date with*.



This was said to me by a random 80 year old man who decided to INTERRUPT MY DATE.

It’s also best not to focus just on yourself when you’re going out, Gentleman's Journal states. The fact is, people tend to enjoy talking about themselves. If you dominate the conversation, your date might feel left out or like you’re not interested in them at all. Show that this isn’t the case. Be curious. Ask them questions. Actively listen to the other person instead of waiting for your turn to speak. Look, the reality is that everyone makes mistakes. Nobody’s ‘perfect.’ And your nerves can get the better of you if you haven’t dated much or it’s been a while since you were single. While it’s inevitable that everyone will make social mistakes, some of them are far worse than others. A bit of awkwardness and embarrassment is fine. It’s to be expected. What’s definitely not dandy is for your date to start spouting rude comments and insults. You can tell a lot about another person’s values and character not just by what they say but also by how they say it. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Wasn't me, but my brother had an interest in "the weird girl" of his class.



He went on exactly one date with her to which she ended the night saying "you would make a handsome corpse."



The plot twist? She is my wife's cousin, and this happened before we got together.

#8 Went on a first date with a coworker’s daughter (she encouraged the arrangement), we went to dinner, everything is going good when I go to drop her off she asks me to come inside so i oblige. We are chillin on her bed and talking about life and somehow she brings up that if her ex baby daddy (who had just dumped her and moved to another state leaving her with a 5 month old to fend for themselves) came back asking for a second chance she would give it to him. She said this with a serious straight faced expression. And that’s not the worst part I went on to date her for over a month after that and it was the most mentally damaging relationship I’ve ever been in. Boys when the crazy slips out on the first date, RUN and don’t look back.

#9 Asked which girl he should go on a next date with. Even showed pics of different girls and asked my opinion on them. And had the audacity to text me some time later when I was already in a relationship. Bro doesn't know what game he is playing.

While honesty is a virtue, complete and unfiltered openness can create a lot of problems. There’s being direct. And then there’s being far too blunt. A dash of politeness and a smidgen of kindness can go a long way when creating a connection with other people. Of course, that doesn’t mean that you should pretend to be someone completely different on your date. It just means that you should strive to be more sensitive to how your behavior affects the people around you. Emotional intelligence is underrated. The upside is that empathy is a skill like any other and can be honed through careful practice and cultivating better self-awareness.

#10 I had a guy tell me on our first Valentine's day together that if the best relationship he had was with his ex and if she ever wised up he'd go back to her.

#11 "I only shower once a week"



Completely unprovoked a few minutes into the date. She had a noticeable odor.

#12 She told me she liked "free expensive food"... I told her she had the intelligence of a corn flake and the personality of a cardboard box.

What is the worst thing someone has said to you while you were on a date with them? What’s the most awful date you’ve ever been on, dear Pandas? What advice would you give someone who’s completely new to the dating world? If you’re feeling up to it, share your experiences in the comments.

#13 He kissed me twice, passionately . Then he told me he wasn't really that attracted to me . I asked him why he kissed me, and he said the moon, your eyes, it was beautiful , I said what, but you're not really attracted me? He said no, like only 40% attracted to you. I said f**k off and walked away.

#14 "Your earlobes are so fat, like a Buddha.".

#15 That I looked like I ate a lot of cheese.

#16 Will you join me and my husband?

#17 Nothing. He literally said nothing. I was freshly divorced, he was an older friend of a friend. Our mutual friend talked him up and set up a blind date for us at a dinner party.



He didn't say a word, just grinned and stared at me. I'm an introvert myself, so I can appreciate being laconic. I tried everything to get him to say something. How old are you kids? Grin. How long have you been divorced? Grin.



I felt bad for the guy, but a little creeped out, too.

#18 After a very nice date with a man who seemed to be a nice guy, I didn't feel the spark and something felt off. I wasn't going to lead him on, and I'd never ghost anyone. When we were outside my apartment, I told him he was great, but I wasn't interested in a second date.



I've never seen the kind of rage that instantly spread across his face as he screamed at me, "GOOD! BECAUSE I DONT DATE FAT UGLY B****ES LIKE YOU, ANYWAY! YOU F*****G C**T!" And then kept ranting, none of which I heard because I was running my a*s up to the entrance of my building and was never so grateful for key card entry and door men.



Dodged a f*****g missile there.

#19 We had a long date and worked our way back to her place. I thought I was getting lucky, we sat on the couch and immediately she started talking about some guy she knew that I met once. Then for ten minutes, she kept going on about him. Completely deflated any moment and I left shortly thereafter.

#20 After telling him I did a physics degree: "Are you, like, autistic or something?"



Probably not the worst thing, but definitely the thing that left me a bit speechless.

#21 You're pretty - for a DARK SKINNED CHICK.

#22 She let it slip she had another date that night at a bar so it was clear this was a meal ticket. I casually paid for my half of the meal and bailed.

#23 Friend of mine went on a date. They hit it off and he was going to ask for her number. The girl blurted out. Can you give your sister my number?

#24 Met on dating site. Drive a bit to meet up with her. As we walk to the restaurant, she runs into a dude she knows and chats him up. No introduction or anything as I stand there awkwardly. Not a huge deal, we only just met in person. She closes out conversation with dude saying "Let's hook up later after I'm done with this" I am pretty noped-out at this point but figure I drove all this way and I am hungry. She then turns to me with a big smile on her face, after dude is a bit away, and says "whew I have been trying to get with him for a while." Dinner was whatever. I get a text from her a while (days) later asking why she hadn't heard from me, "I thought we hit it off." Bless her heart.

#25 She came from a foreign country and said:



‚You should date someone from your own country to keep your population clean.‘



We were sitting at a park at that time, I straight up stood up and walked away.

#26 I went on a few dates with a mental health nurse who asked if I was autistic. Went on another date with a different mental health nurse. Got asked the same question. I'm probably on the spectrum, if I can ever afford to get a diagnosis I'll try and let them know. .

#27 He took me to a sports bar doing 1/2 price wine bottles.. because I like sports and wine.. (and it was the first round of the nhl playoffs) then proceeded to tell me how professional hockey was scripted for 2 hours. He paid for some food and I paid for the wine (which we predetermined and I was more than happy with) but then asked to take my leftovers home (was a few fries and awkward part of the tortilla from my Cesar wrap that had no stuff in it), and explained that he needed it for an experiment he was working on with his roommate. After the date was done and we were leaving he asked me to come 45mins away (at like 10pm) to his place, not for sex, but because he lived alone and there was supposed to be a thunderstorm.



The whole date was weird and I politely told him I’m okay, and I didn’t really think we clicked that well. He then said… “oh that makes sense, you’re not very intelligent and I’m looking for a dumb girl, but not YOU dumb”. Was super confused about that to be honest because told me he didn’t finish highschool and couldn’t math out what 1/2 price wine even was because the menu only said it was 39$ but didn’t give the 1/2 price night amount.

#28 Took an online dating match to a Thai place and then to an acapella concert (both things she wanted to do). The Thai place messed up my order in preparation and did not ever bring it to us. Our waiter was overwhelmed and by the time he got back to us he realized the mistake. I just had him take it off and paid for us, leaving a tip.



While waiting for the concert to start, I asked her about being a vocal major and asked if she had a go to karaoke song. She told me she would never risk her instrument with something so basic as that. After the show finished, she said she could never take me serious as a man because I didn’t demand that the whole bill be free and that I left a tip still. .

#29 “I’m so glad you don’t have an accent.”.

#30 I’m looking to be a teacher, but I have a criminal record… nothing big though.



Proceeds to find gun charges and fleeing the police….

#31 Housemate organised a date with a guy who seemed nice enough up until she had to reschedule to half an hour later…



..which set him off on a tirade about her biological clock. Yeah. She noped outta that pretty damn fast.

#32 She was talking about her ex a lot and it led to her saying she still loves him and then calling me awkward and not fun when I had no comment to any of it. I’m just like 👁️👄👁️🍝. We were at an Italian place lol.

#33 First date had been relatively normal, but while driving back to her place she hits me with this completely out of nowhere;



"I personally think we should just kill anyone over the age of 65, as their life is basically over at that point anyways."



When I voiced my disagreement with that (ridiculous) sentiment, she said that I "wasn't allowed to have an opinion" on the topic because she worked in health care and I didn't.



Needless to say, I dropped her off and never spoke to her again.

#34 I set up a date of watching the sunrise over the mountain.

“I wish I could find a man like you”.

She thought me waking super early and planning a day together was just buddy time.



I spent hours hauling and placing a heavy af tree limb over the creek as a lovers perch. The rest of summer, I saw actual couples use it.

#35 After leaving a pub where we were getting a round of drinks, we strolled past a Tiffany’s jewelry store. She stopped us and gestured to the expensive window items and said, “If this is going to be a thing,” implying her and I as a couple, “then THIS is gonna be a thing,” nodding towards the window.



I laughed it off. She didn’t.



No second date transpired.

#36 After finishing eating at a nice restaurant: I was just here for a free meal, thanks I’m going to go.

#37 Worst thing was-



What would you do if I locked you in my basement just like a real kidnapper would do.

#38 Ohh, this is a date.

#39 “your art is cool and all but it’s nothing like mine” he proceeded to take me to his house that smelled like pure weed and showed me his painting that i kid you not where 2nd grade level. think “w”shaped grass at the bottom, rectangle tree with solid cloud shaped levels and sun in the corner. this is compared to my art which isn’t the best but oil paintings of people and faces that took DAYS to complete. he was completely serious. AND he was color blind so everything was just weird colors that didn’t match.

#40 "Yeah I got let go because I guess I have a 'resting b***h face?'"



This is after she insisted we switch restaurants and started complaining about the restaurant SHE picked out. No words were shared on the way home, no texts exchanged after I dropped her grumpy a*s off either.

#41 “How much do you make per year?”



“I wanted to get a used Mercedes with 80k miles on it”



I barely know her, her score went from a solid 8 to 3 real quick.

#42 "wow, you really think you are smart because you went to xxx college and I didn't huh? Do you even know what an NDA is because I signed one for Meta"



My good sir, not a brag.

#43 A guy I was seeing started crying after being intimate and I panicked and asked 'Omg what's wrong? Are you ok?'.



He responded 'It's nothing, I just...I'm just so disappointed that you aren't a little tiny blonde or Latina, that's all' (Then proceeded to tap my hand).



I was absolutely crushed. Ends up he had narcissistic personality disorder and said it deliberately to hurt me as he knew I was incredibly self conscious at the time of how I looked.

#44 I cooked dinner (spaghetti carbonara) she proceeded to talk to her friend during their dinner about their upcoming court date.

After the dinner she proceeded to down a bottle of vodka, she passed out 40 min later so i carried her to the bedroom, put her in bed, filled a glass with water and let her sleep.

Called a mate and we went out partying, came back 05 in the morning, she woke up and asked where i had been, told her i was in the room next door, she then asked if we could start drinking again which i answered no too. She then said that she saw i had a bottle of whiskey down stairs but i just said that she should not be drinking anymore, we argued for 30 min and then went to bed, we fell asleep and i drove her home the next morning. She said we should meet again and that i was the nicest guy she had met.... Blocked her on all social media and continued to live my life.

#45 I was seeing a girl for a couple of months and for her birthday, brought her to our capital city, and paid for everything. She loves animals so we went to the zoo and we went to the cinema, went shopping, nice dinner the whole 9 yards. On the bus on the way home, she turned around and told me she couldn't trust me. The next two hours was probably one of the most awkward silences I've ever encountered. I finished with her a couple of days later.

#46 "This is my sister, and my cousin." There was only one person there.

#47 I was a senior in high school. I had just moved to a new part of the country. This girl wanted to go out with me and so I asked her out. She said she wanted to go to this amusement park. I loved amusement parks and going on rides. Sounds like a great time, right? So, I take her to the amusement park. It was quite expensive for me as I had one of those low paying first jobs. We get inside the park and I asked if she wants to go on a certain ride. She looks at me and says she doesn't go on rides. But I can go on by myself. I'm processing this. I'm poor and spend all my money to take her to a place that she requested. She doesn't go on rides. I was so pissed. I told her I was taking her home. I cranked up some hard rock and drove about as fast as I could. I get her back to her place. I said bye.

#48 Guy in college took me out to dinner and he said, “Are you sure you’re all woman? I can’t help but feel you had surgery to be a woman because women aren’t supposed to be as masculine as you are.”



I splashed water in his face and said, “do you see Adam’s Apple on me?!” Instead of waiting for his answer I stormed out and was thankful I didn’t order anything to eat.

#49 Went on a date and the first thing the girl said was "i thought you said you was 6ft"



I am exactly 6ft.



Date was just weird and awkward after that.

#50 “You can just sit there and look pretty” we’d planned an activity together and when I wanted to participate he said that. Shallow prick.

#51 One guy said to me - “You’re not really my type, but you’ll do for now”.



That was the first and last date with that tool. 🗑️.

#52 It wasnt said but the worst date I have been on is when I was meeting a girl for drinks and she turned up heavily pregnant with a baby in a push chair. We forgot to mention this in the tinder bio, and in the days worth of messaging back and forth.

#53 Not what she said, but what I said.



We were on a date in the city and walking around while it was really cold outside. We sat down somewhere to take some rest and just chat up and it became quite awkward. Both felt the 'spark' but were to afraid to take a step. So her step was telling me she was cold so I would come in and put my arm over her.



Welll, what did I do? I just said I was cold too and just sat there being all awkward not even moving an inch towards her. Just arms down, chilling without saying a word, being cold as fk.



Apparently it worked because we've been together for 8.5 years and engaged now, but well... it was one of the most awkward things I've ever done I think.

#54 On a second date with a girl after what seemed to be a good first date. Halfway into dinner she looks at me and said "I think I may join a coven"... There was no third date she may be in a coven.

#55 We got into a conversation about family and friends shortly after a whole makeout session, and then he told me, and I quote:



"Oh but I wouldn't want you to meet my friends, because I don't want you to feel bad. They might think you're ugly. And it wouldn't be the best idea for you to meet my family either, because you're an atheist and they're very religious."



Needless to say, I blocked his a*s.

#56 How long will this take because I have another date at 9pm….

#57 Oh lawwdy... These are all from the same date. Bearing in mind she used photographs that's where atleast 5 years old and 6 dress sizes smaller.



..'when are you going to start being charming'

'by the way I'm vegan now'

'starwars? You know no one likes starwars and you're weird for liking it'.

#58 So i (f 19) and him (m 22) went to a nice restaurant for our first date and I wore my nicest and favourite outfit a nice pair of jeans and a black turtle neck top. We went out to a bar after for a few drinks to chat more and he turned around and asked "can I have your wishlist darling" I had asked how come, and what he said led to me not asking for a second date. He told me my clothes were horrible, and he didn't want to be seen around someone who wears items of clothing like that so he wanted to buy me new clothes and offered that he even just picked them out himself as he saw other girls "looking down on me" for my outfit choice. These girls were my friends who smiled and said hello before going back to their own conversations and did not once look down on me.



But according to a few that not asking for a second date due to a comment around my clothes was horrible as the rest of the date before that went well.

#59 “Honestly I didn’t even want to come for a date” after she choose the date and time.

#60 I went on a date with a woman who worked in early childhood education. I think specifically with autistic kids.



Anyway, I had just watched a documentary on the brain of a child and how it develops which I thought might have relevance to her interests.



In particular I remember being fascinated at how the brain doesn't develop the ability to empathize with others until around 6 or 7 years old. Which means that in a short period we go through such an enormous shift in our brain function that we transcend from being mere animals to being people who are capable of cooperation and complex societies.



So, with all of -- that -- on my brain, I was anxious to share my thoughts and I blurted out "It's like they're not even people at that age".



Something came up and she had to leave the date early. I never found out what it was.