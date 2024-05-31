Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Dumps Jerk Boyfriend In Another State, He Wants Her To Pay For His Flight Back
Couples, Relationships

Woman Dumps Jerk Boyfriend In Another State, He Wants Her To Pay For His Flight Back

It’s so important that your partner likes you for you instead of wishing you looked, walked, and talked like someone else. If that respect and attraction isn’t there, the relationship’s on rocky ground.

Internet user u/anonomonomoly recently went viral on r/AITAH after she asked for the community’s help on a charged situation. She shared how her (now ex) boyfriend started insulting her appearance on their trip. Though she ended the relationship, he and his mom began harassing her, demanding she pay for his accommodation and flight back.

Scroll down for the full story, as well as an all-important update. Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Mutual attraction and respect are a must if you want a healthy and happy relationship

Image credits: thelivephotos (not the actual image)

One woman opened up about how she dumped and stranded her boyfriend after his extremely rude comments on their trip

Image credits: Marina Abrosimova (not the actual image)

Image credits: sedrik2007 (not the actual image)

Image credits: anonomonomoly

She later added some additional context about the man

Everyone needs to be aware of potential relationship red flags before they fully commit to someone

Most of us would probably admit that we want our partners to be reliable, trustworthy, honest, and caring. We want to feel like we’re supported. No matter what life throws at us, we’re on the same team. But if you feel like you can’t trust your partner fully, then you’ll likely weather any storms separately, not together.

Immaturity, unpredictable behavior, and irresponsibility are some major red flags in any relationship. Someone who can’t take care of themselves or manage their finances well is likely going to drain your time and energy.

If you find that you’re constantly fixing your partner’s problems or paying for their things and experiences, it might be worth reevaluating the dynamics between you two.

No relationship is going to be ‘perfectly’ equal, sure. But it’s all about equity. You can sense when your partner is trying to treat you, too, even if they earn less or don’t have their own house/driver’s license/etc.

Other major relationship red flags include an unwillingness to communicate, lashing out in anger, and exhibiting controlling behavior.

Other indicators that the person might not be good for you to date are if they’re constantly jealous, are extremely critical of their ex-partners, have no social life, and want to spend all of their time with you.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual image)

Someone who’s dishonest, has a bad history, and is prone to manipulative tendencies is best avoided

It’s also important to look at your potential partner’s history. Some red flags there would be a history of cheating, violence, or substance abuse. Compare that to someone who has difficulty talking about their feelings. Sure, the latter is an issue, but it’s nowhere near on the same level as the former three.

People you probably want to avoid dating will try to gaslight you. This essentially means emotional abuse for the sake of controlling you. They manipulate you to the point where you might even start to question your own sanity.

Major narcissists might do what’s known as ‘love bombing.’ They suddenly give you lots of praise and affection to either gain your trust or regain it after they lose it.

Meanwhile, folks who have a hard time committing might engage in so-called ‘breadcrumbing.’ In short, it’s where they lead you on with small dollops of encouragement. If you’re affectionate, they’ll withdraw. But if you do the same, they’ll resume throwing those small bits of affection your way so you don’t give up on the ‘relationship.’

One dating expert previously explained to Bored Panda that what women find attractive in men are positive personality traits and behaviors. They’re far more important than how someone looks.

Among those traits are confidence, charm, charisma, humor, as well as social intelligence. That last one, in particular, is critical. Especially in the long run.

Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not the actual image)

What are the biggest red flags that you’ve seen in a former date or partner, dear Pandas? What did you think of the way that u/anonomonomoly handled the situation with her (now ex) boyfriend? Would you have done anything differently? We can’t wait to hear your take on this, so if you have a spare moment, share your thoughts in the comments!

The vast majority of readers were super supportive of the woman and thought she did the right thing

However, a few people thought that she could have reacted in a more mature way

Many internet users were curious what happened next, so the woman shared an update a bit later

Image credits: anonomonomoly

Here’s what some folks had to say after reading the second half of the story

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I DON'T TAKE DEMANDS FROM MEN THAT LOOK LIKE BENJAMIN FRANKLIN ohmygod get this woman an award

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone saying YTA is probably male. If someone degrades you that badly and especially when you are funding them, they deserve being left to their own devices. His mother can also return to her swamp. Both of them didn't just gaslight you, they brought the flamethrowers so now they can enjoy each other's company. Move on, move up, or just enjoy being single and being yourself. Live your best life.

vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1. There’s a bloke sat in an airport without a ticket who has seriously over estimated his value. 2. There’s a woman sat at home who deserves to be treated with respect and to be loved for who she is. 3. The bloke is a disrespectful, thoughtless, shallow, short-sighted pillock.

