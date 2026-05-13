Court Overturns Alex Murdaugh Convictions In Explosive New Twist Surrounding Wife And Son Case

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Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina attorney convicted of taking the life of his wife and son in 2021, had his convictions overturned on Wednesday (May 13) in a stunning ruling that ordered a new trial in the case.

The 57-year-old had been serving two consecutive life sentences without parole after a 2023 trial found him guilty of fatally wounding his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh.

The South Carolina Supreme Court, however, ruled 5-0 that the trial had been tainted by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill.

The justices argued that Hill had “placed her fingers on the scales of justice” and denied Murdaugh his right to a fair trial before an impartial jury.

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Alex Murdaugh’s convictions for the alleged homicides of his wife and son have been overturned by the SoCal Supreme Court

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“Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial,” the justices added.

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The ruling does not mean Murdaugh will leave prison.

Despite winning a new trial in the homicide case, he remains behind bars for financial crimes after admitting he stole millions from clients. He is serving a 40-year federal sentence and a 27-year state sentence tied to those crimes.

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South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling, but made clear that prosecutors will pursue the case again.

“Let me be clear, this decision does not mean Murdaugh will be released,” Wilson said. “He will remain in prison for his financial crimes. No one is above the law and, as always, we will continue to fight for justice.”

Wilson added that his office “will aggressively seek to retry Alex Murdaugh for the m*rders of Maggie and Paul as soon as possible.”

Clerk Rebecca Hill pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, perjury, and two counts of misconduct

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The reversal centered on Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, with Murdaugh’s lawyers arguing that she had crossed the line during the 2023 trial by improperly speaking to jurors and shaping how they viewed him.

According to the defense, Hill allegedly told jurors not to be “misled” by the defense, warned them not to be “fooled” by Murdaugh’s testimony, and pressured them toward a faster guilty verdict.

They also accused her of helping remove a juror she believed was sympathetic to the defense by giving “critical and material” information to the judge in a way that pushed that juror off the panel.

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A lower court judge had previously found that Hill made inappropriate remarks about Murdaugh’s behavior, but ruled that those comments did not change the verdict.

The South Carolina Supreme Court reached a different conclusion, finding that Hill’s outside influence on the jury damaged Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial.

Hill resigned as clerk in March 2024 and was later sentenced to probation. But by then, the damage to the case was already done.

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Hill’s conduct outside the jury room made the issue worse. On December 8, 2025, she pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, perjury, and two counts of misconduct in office after admitting she showed sealed crime scene photos to a reporter and lied about it under oath.

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She also admitted to using her public office to promote her book about the Murdaugh trial.

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Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in connection to the homicide of his wife and son

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Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found fatally wounded on June 7, 2021, near the dog kennels at the family’s sprawling hunting property in Colleton County.

The case immediately drew national attention because Murdaugh came from one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal families. For generations, members of the Murdaugh family had held major prosecutorial power in the state’s Lowcountry region.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Murdaugh took the life of his wife and son to distract from his mounting financial crimes.

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At the time of the homicides, the family was also facing legal pressure from the family of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who passed away after Paul drunkenly crashed a boat into a bridge in December 2019.

Prosecutors said a pre-trial hearing in the boat crash case was scheduled to take place just three days after Maggie and Paul were attacked. They argued that the hearing would have exposed Murdaugh’s financial misconduct.

The 2023 trial lasted six weeks and became one of the most closely watched criminal cases in the country.

Jurors convicted Murdaugh of the murders, and he was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.

Murdaugh has not been declared innocent as the case returns to the court system for a new trial

Image credits: Hampton County Detention Center

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Prosecutors have continued to insist the verdict was supported by overwhelming evidence linking Murdaugh to the homicides.

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But the Supreme Court ruling focused less on the evidence itself and more on whether the jury was properly protected from outside influence.

The court found that Hill’s conduct created a problem serious enough to undo the verdict, even after the time, money, and emotional weight of the original trial.

BREAKING: The South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of Alex Murdaugh. He was previously convicted of murdering his wife and younger son. https://t.co/GZI4aSPh6Zpic.twitter.com/oAUZkdQjy2 — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2026

The court did not declare Murdaugh innocent, only ruled that the process used to convict him was compromised.

The case now returns to the South Carolina court system for a new trial, though the timeline remains unclear.

Prosecutors will have to try again to prove that Murdaugh attacked Maggie and Paul, while his defense team will likely use the overturned convictions as proof that the first trial was damaged by misconduct outside their control.

“Extremely lucky.” Netizens questioned the court’s decision

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