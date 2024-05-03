People Are Showing Off What They Collect, Here Are 100 Of The Most Interesting Collections (New Pics)
Some do it out of loyalty to their team, town, or country, others might be driven by the prestige that comes with ownership; either way, people like to collect. And the fields they're interested in can be interesting, to say the least.
So in order to show you just how cool, strange, and even creepy this hobby can be, we at Bored Panda put together a list of the most unique collections we could find on the internet. From pharmacy pills to exit signs, and beyond, continue scrolling to check out the stashes.
Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland
I Spent 4 Years Trying To Grow Salt Cubes At Home. Here Are The Largest And Most Transparent Crystals I've Managed To Grow So Far
I Got Sober During Covid, So All Of My AA Meetings Have Been By Zoom. My Chips Are Mostly A Random Collection Of Round Objects I’ve Found On My Daily Walks. I Just Celebrated 7 Months
"What We Find In Your Tires"
Rooftop Next To A Schoolyard
My Local Pharmacy Has This Huge Container Of Random Pills
My Hand-Painted Food Rocks
All The Whiskers That I've Collected Over The Years From My Two Cats That Either Broke Off Or Naturally Fell Out
My Collection Of LEGO Pokémon I've Built
After Years Of Collecting, Problems With Arcade Bylaws, And A Pandemic, I've Finally Quit My Career In It And Opened A Pinball Arcade
This Collection Of Glass Eyeballs At The Deutsches Museum, Munich
This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker
Anyone Here Collects Vintage Monster Masks? Here Is A Small Bit Of My Collection
These Are Most Of The Exit And Fire Safety Signs I Collected Over The Past 2 Years
I sincerely hope these weren't stolen from buildings still in use.
My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection
My Dad's Banjo Collection
This Man’s Collection Of Lost Apple Varieties
My Father-In-Law Just Moved To A New House. His Record Collection Required Its Own Move And Two Trucks
I’m Painting A Collection Of Memes. Here’s The Progress So Far
It Just Makes Me Happy To See Things That Are Kind Of "Proof" That I Have Lived, Even If It's Something As Silly And Seemingly Insignificant As Tea Stubs
My 9-Year-Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four-Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder
Fake IDs Confiscated In A College Town
My Grandpa Kept Almost All Of The Rabies Tags From His Dogs
I Collect Vintage Pokémon Food Products
My Grandpa’s Vintage Prank Toy Collection
Abandoned Collection Of Over 175 Classic Cars In North London
These Layers Are The Seeds I Collected Last Year. They Show A Timeline Of When Different Flowers Grow In My Garden
My Collection So Far
Years Ago I Told My Mom That I Liked To Collect Coins. Unfortunately, She Passed Recently, And Upon Cleaning Her House, I Found This
My Parents Kept All My Teeth After They Fell Out
January Sea Glass Haul. I May Have A Problem
Void Punch Collection From The DMV. One Day's Worth Of Voided IDs vs. Years Of Collecting
Helped My Mom Unpack Her Uranium Glass Collection And Install UV Lights
My Multilingual Calvin & Hobbes Collection
Yes, You Can Collect Antique Traffic Signals. My Oldest Dates Back To The Mid-1920s
Over The Years, I’ve Collected Other People’s Collections That Have Been Thrown Away. Anything People Collect Will Be In These Boxes, Including The Boxes And Drawers
I worked in a rubbish dump for 15 years.
Tools Of My Trade (Hand Embroidery) Turned Into A Small Collection
What An Impressive Tie Collection He Must Have Had
Some People Collect Stamps, Others Collect Fancy Cars. I Collect Thrift Store Ski Jackets. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Finds
McDonald's Permanently Closing In Russia Caused This Person To Collect Quite An Unusual Stash
My Wife Has Diligently Kept A Journal Everyday Since 2000
Since My Flatmates Got Into Hot Sauces, Things Got A Bit Out Of Control
My Office Has Been Collecting Used Staples For Years
This Collection Of Rubber Ducks
My Seed Collection. All Different Vegetable Seeds. 181 In Total And Still Growing
Does The Folder Go Into The Fridge?
My Entire Plant Pin Collection To Date
A Collection Of Little Monster Toys I've Made
All The Cell Phones I've Found In Rivers
56 Mirrors And Counting. About 2 Years Worth Of Thrifting
Mom Sent Me This Photo Of Our Family’s Mobile Phone Museum
Evolution Of My Parents' Cell Phones, Found While Cleaning Up For Their Move
A Person In My Town Has A Lot Of Railroad Lights, And Yes One Of Them Works When You Walk In Front Of It
Collection Of Ethically Sourced Whiskers From My Cat
My Collection Of Old Snake Bite Kits
These Tiny Shells, Each Labeled With Type, Date Collected And Where. Part Of A Massive Multigenerational Shell Collection I’m Sorting Through
My Orange Fridge Magnets Collection
My Massive Taco Bell Hat Collection Is All In One Room, Including A Bunch Of Super Rare Ones
In The Year 2000, Aged 13, I Was Immensely Proud Of My Simpsons Collection
This What I Vaped In 7 Years: 556 Bottles, 3336€, 5.56 Liters. Happy I Quit
My Parents' Bell Collection
My Boyfriend Owns An Entire Fleet Of Vintage School Buses
My Mother's Santa Claus Collection
The Amount Of Lost Earbuds My Boyfriend Found Today On One Commercial Plane
My Collection Of (Mostly) Vintage Uranium Glass
My Coworker Has A Collection Binder Of Different Sauce Packets
My Collection Showing The Evolution Of Portable Data Storage Over The Past 45 Years
I Don't Throw Away My Old Phones. Starting To Get A Solid Collection
A Pizza Table Collection I’ve Stacked Up Over The Years Of Pizza Purchases
My Collection Of Birds Wearing Band T-Shirts With Linocut Prints
I Collect Pens Like Reasonable People Collect Knives
My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Showing Us His Ice Cream Tub Collection
All These Hair Ties Underneath A Rollercoaster
I Collect Lily Shoes For Bound Feet. Book For Scale
To anyone curiosity: Many years ago, women in China wound bound their feet extremely tight for beauty standard, result in foots that was smaller and often deformed, resembling the shape of a lotus flower. (And please don't google it, it's not for anyone!)
A Collection Of Stuff I’ve Found On Daily Walks Through My Neighborhood In The Last Year Or So
My Dice Collection
My Sister Bought Me Some Condoms To Contribute To My Collection
His sister buying him condoms she knows he will never use is both sweet and a sick burn.