So in order to show you just how cool, strange, and even creepy this hobby can be, we at Bored Panda put together a list of the most unique collections we could find on the internet. From pharmacy pills to exit signs, and beyond, continue scrolling to check out the stashes.

Some do it out of loyalty to their team, town, or country, others might be driven by the prestige that comes with ownership; either way, people like to collect. And the fields they're interested in can be interesting, to say the least.

#1 Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland Share icon

#2 I Spent 4 Years Trying To Grow Salt Cubes At Home. Here Are The Largest And Most Transparent Crystals I've Managed To Grow So Far Share icon

#3 I Got Sober During Covid, So All Of My AA Meetings Have Been By Zoom. My Chips Are Mostly A Random Collection Of Round Objects I’ve Found On My Daily Walks. I Just Celebrated 7 Months Share icon

#4 "What We Find In Your Tires" Share icon

#5 Rooftop Next To A Schoolyard Share icon

#6 My Local Pharmacy Has This Huge Container Of Random Pills Share icon

#7 My Hand-Painted Food Rocks Share icon

#8 All The Whiskers That I've Collected Over The Years From My Two Cats That Either Broke Off Or Naturally Fell Out Share icon

#9 My Collection Of LEGO Pokémon I've Built Share icon

#10 After Years Of Collecting, Problems With Arcade Bylaws, And A Pandemic, I've Finally Quit My Career In It And Opened A Pinball Arcade Share icon

#11 This Collection Of Glass Eyeballs At The Deutsches Museum, Munich Share icon

#12 My Coleus Collection Share icon

#13 This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker Share icon

#14 Anyone Here Collects Vintage Monster Masks? Here Is A Small Bit Of My Collection Share icon

#15 These Are Most Of The Exit And Fire Safety Signs I Collected Over The Past 2 Years Share icon

#16 My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection Share icon

#17 My Dad's Banjo Collection Share icon

#18 This Man’s Collection Of Lost Apple Varieties Share icon

#19 My Father-In-Law Just Moved To A New House. His Record Collection Required Its Own Move And Two Trucks Share icon

#20 I’m Painting A Collection Of Memes. Here’s The Progress So Far Share icon

#21 It Just Makes Me Happy To See Things That Are Kind Of "Proof" That I Have Lived, Even If It's Something As Silly And Seemingly Insignificant As Tea Stubs Share icon

#22 My 9-Year-Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four-Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder Share icon

#23 Fake IDs Confiscated In A College Town Share icon

#24 My Grandpa Kept Almost All Of The Rabies Tags From His Dogs Share icon

#25 I Collect Vintage Pokémon Food Products Share icon

#26 My Grandpa’s Vintage Prank Toy Collection Share icon

#27 Abandoned Collection Of Over 175 Classic Cars In North London Share icon

#28 These Layers Are The Seeds I Collected Last Year. They Show A Timeline Of When Different Flowers Grow In My Garden Share icon

#29 My Collection So Far Share icon

#30 Years Ago I Told My Mom That I Liked To Collect Coins. Unfortunately, She Passed Recently, And Upon Cleaning Her House, I Found This Share icon

#31 My Parents Kept All My Teeth After They Fell Out Share icon

#32 January Sea Glass Haul. I May Have A Problem Share icon

#33 Void Punch Collection From The DMV. One Day's Worth Of Voided IDs vs. Years Of Collecting Share icon

#34 Helped My Mom Unpack Her Uranium Glass Collection And Install UV Lights Share icon

#35 My Multilingual Calvin & Hobbes Collection Share icon

#36 Yes, You Can Collect Antique Traffic Signals. My Oldest Dates Back To The Mid-1920s Share icon

#37 Over The Years, I’ve Collected Other People’s Collections That Have Been Thrown Away. Anything People Collect Will Be In These Boxes, Including The Boxes And Drawers Share icon I worked in a rubbish dump for 15 years.

#38 Tools Of My Trade (Hand Embroidery) Turned Into A Small Collection Share icon

#39 What An Impressive Tie Collection He Must Have Had Share icon

#40 Some People Collect Stamps, Others Collect Fancy Cars. I Collect Thrift Store Ski Jackets. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Finds Share icon

#41 McDonald's Permanently Closing In Russia Caused This Person To Collect Quite An Unusual Stash Share icon

#42 My Wife Has Diligently Kept A Journal Everyday Since 2000 Share icon

#43 Since My Flatmates Got Into Hot Sauces, Things Got A Bit Out Of Control Share icon

#44 My Office Has Been Collecting Used Staples For Years Share icon

#45 This Collection Of Rubber Ducks Share icon

#46 My Seed Collection. All Different Vegetable Seeds. 181 In Total And Still Growing Share icon

#47 Does The Folder Go Into The Fridge? Share icon

#48 My Entire Plant Pin Collection To Date Share icon

#49 A Collection Of Little Monster Toys I've Made Share icon

#50 All The Cell Phones I've Found In Rivers Share icon

#51 56 Mirrors And Counting. About 2 Years Worth Of Thrifting Share icon

#52 Mom Sent Me This Photo Of Our Family’s Mobile Phone Museum Share icon

#53 Evolution Of My Parents' Cell Phones, Found While Cleaning Up For Their Move Share icon

#54 A Person In My Town Has A Lot Of Railroad Lights, And Yes One Of Them Works When You Walk In Front Of It Share icon

#55 Collection Of Ethically Sourced Whiskers From My Cat Share icon

#56 My Collection Of Old Snake Bite Kits Share icon

#57 These Tiny Shells, Each Labeled With Type, Date Collected And Where. Part Of A Massive Multigenerational Shell Collection I’m Sorting Through Share icon

#58 My Orange Fridge Magnets Collection Share icon

#59 My Massive Taco Bell Hat Collection Is All In One Room, Including A Bunch Of Super Rare Ones Share icon

#60 In The Year 2000, Aged 13, I Was Immensely Proud Of My Simpsons Collection Share icon

#61 This What I Vaped In 7 Years: 556 Bottles, 3336€, 5.56 Liters. Happy I Quit Share icon

#62 My Parents' Bell Collection Share icon

#63 My Boyfriend Owns An Entire Fleet Of Vintage School Buses Share icon

#64 My Mother's Santa Claus Collection Share icon

#65 The Amount Of Lost Earbuds My Boyfriend Found Today On One Commercial Plane Share icon

#66 My Collection Of (Mostly) Vintage Uranium Glass Share icon

#67 My Coworker Has A Collection Binder Of Different Sauce Packets Share icon

#68 My Collection Showing The Evolution Of Portable Data Storage Over The Past 45 Years Share icon

#69 I Don't Throw Away My Old Phones. Starting To Get A Solid Collection Share icon

#70 A Pizza Table Collection I’ve Stacked Up Over The Years Of Pizza Purchases Share icon

#71 My Collection Of Birds Wearing Band T-Shirts With Linocut Prints Share icon

#72 I Collect Pens Like Reasonable People Collect Knives Share icon

#73 My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Showing Us His Ice Cream Tub Collection Share icon

#74 All These Hair Ties Underneath A Rollercoaster Share icon

#75 I Collect Lily Shoes For Bound Feet. Book For Scale Share icon

#76 A Collection Of Stuff I’ve Found On Daily Walks Through My Neighborhood In The Last Year Or So Share icon

#77 My Dice Collection Share icon

#78 My Sister Bought Me Some Condoms To Contribute To My Collection Share icon

#79 Collecting All The Homies Share icon

#80 Found An Absolutely Absurd Amount Of More Than 30-Year-Old Cans In The Attic Above My Garage Share icon

#81 A Small Collection Of Completed Wood Carvings For My Seed Asylum Series Share icon

#82 My Dad Passed Away Last Year, And I Was Finally Able To Gather All Of This And Make This Tribute To His 37-Year Career At Kmart Share icon

#83 Old Tobacco Tins Discovered In Abandoned Mines Share icon

#84 My Random Collection Of Vintage Labels Share icon

#85 My Dad Keeps A Pill Bottle With 90% Alcohol In It To Fatally Poison Ticks (And Collect Them) Share icon

#86 This Large Collection Of Nerf Toys At An Estate Sale Share icon

#87 Collection Of Old Hearing Aid Devices At My Audiologist's Office Share icon

#88 My Local Indie Video Store Has An Entire Section Dedicated To Films With Famous Sandwich Scenes Share icon

#89 Private Toilet Tank Lid Collection Share icon

#90 Found Four Bags Of Someone’s Hotel Soap Collection Share icon

#91 A Little Bit Of My Mom's Uranium Glass Collection Share icon

#92 My Entire Fast Food Ash Tray Collection Share icon

#93 Who Else Collects Their Cats' Whiskers? Share icon

#94 My Collection Of Shopping Lists I've Found Over A Few Years While Working At A Grocery Store Share icon

#95 Two Of My Canadian License Plate Collection Items Don't Reflect Light Share icon

#96 Fake Credit Cards And Checks I've Collected Since January Share icon

#97 My Whole Military Collection Consists Of Items From Vietnam, WW2, The Cold War, And The Civil War Share icon

#98 My Mobile Phone Collection From 1997 To 2009 Share icon

#99 Things Thrift Stores Find In Donated Books Share icon