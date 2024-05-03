ADVERTISEMENT

Some do it out of loyalty to their team, town, or country, others might be driven by the prestige that comes with ownership; either way, people like to collect. And the fields they're interested in can be interesting, to say the least.

So in order to show you just how cool, strange, and even creepy this hobby can be, we at Bored Panda put together a list of the most unique collections we could find on the internet. From pharmacy pills to exit signs, and beyond, continue scrolling to check out the stashes.

#1

Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland

Authentic Geological Map Of Scotland

Jefferies_ Report

32points
#2

I Spent 4 Years Trying To Grow Salt Cubes At Home. Here Are The Largest And Most Transparent Crystals I've Managed To Grow So Far

I Spent 4 Years Trying To Grow Salt Cubes At Home. Here Are The Largest And Most Transparent Crystals I've Managed To Grow So Far

crystalchase21 Report

31points
#3

I Got Sober During Covid, So All Of My AA Meetings Have Been By Zoom. My Chips Are Mostly A Random Collection Of Round Objects I’ve Found On My Daily Walks. I Just Celebrated 7 Months

I Got Sober During Covid, So All Of My AA Meetings Have Been By Zoom. My Chips Are Mostly A Random Collection Of Round Objects I've Found On My Daily Walks. I Just Celebrated 7 Months

vgeno24 Report

30points
amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
51 minutes ago

This is so sweet. Proud of you random OP that will never see this comment!

1
1point
#4

"What We Find In Your Tires"

"What We Find In Your Tires"

recovery_room Report

28points
#5

Rooftop Next To A Schoolyard

Rooftop Next To A Schoolyard

rosseepoo Report

27points
#6

My Local Pharmacy Has This Huge Container Of Random Pills

My Local Pharmacy Has This Huge Container Of Random Pills

MichaelTheMage Report

27points
#7

My Hand-Painted Food Rocks

My Hand-Painted Food Rocks

thejuniper Report

27points
#8

All The Whiskers That I've Collected Over The Years From My Two Cats That Either Broke Off Or Naturally Fell Out

All The Whiskers That I've Collected Over The Years From My Two Cats That Either Broke Off Or Naturally Fell Out

Wide_Environment3107 Report

26points
#9

My Collection Of LEGO Pokémon I've Built

My Collection Of LEGO Pokémon I've Built

Ddave_ Report

26points
#10

After Years Of Collecting, Problems With Arcade Bylaws, And A Pandemic, I've Finally Quit My Career In It And Opened A Pinball Arcade

After Years Of Collecting, Problems With Arcade Bylaws, And A Pandemic, I've Finally Quit My Career In It And Opened A Pinball Arcade

imvii Report

25points
#11

This Collection Of Glass Eyeballs At The Deutsches Museum, Munich

This Collection Of Glass Eyeballs At The Deutsches Museum, Munich

Saturn624 Report

25points
#12

My Coleus Collection

My Coleus Collection

xSeko Report

25points
#13

This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker

This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker

getyoutogabba Report

25points
#14

Anyone Here Collects Vintage Monster Masks? Here Is A Small Bit Of My Collection

Anyone Here Collects Vintage Monster Masks? Here Is A Small Bit Of My Collection

Horrorhound_88 Report

24points
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
52 minutes ago

So you're the one who was under the mask all that time terrorizing Scooby's gang!

2
2points
#15

These Are Most Of The Exit And Fire Safety Signs I Collected Over The Past 2 Years

These Are Most Of The Exit And Fire Safety Signs I Collected Over The Past 2 Years

Trizocbs Report

24points
jacgroenendaal avatar
Whatshername
Whatshername
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I sincerely hope these weren't stolen from buildings still in use.

1
1point
#16

My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection

My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection

radiumgirlglows Report

24points
#17

My Dad's Banjo Collection

My Dad's Banjo Collection

sadieperson Report

24points
#18

This Man’s Collection Of Lost Apple Varieties

This Man's Collection Of Lost Apple Varieties

cottagecore Report

24points
#19

My Father-In-Law Just Moved To A New House. His Record Collection Required Its Own Move And Two Trucks

My Father-In-Law Just Moved To A New House. His Record Collection Required Its Own Move And Two Trucks

reddit.com Report

24points
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Wow! Two trucks to move? Better get that collection its own driver's license!

0
0points
#20

I’m Painting A Collection Of Memes. Here’s The Progress So Far

I'm Painting A Collection Of Memes. Here's The Progress So Far

travischapmanart Report

24points
#21

It Just Makes Me Happy To See Things That Are Kind Of "Proof" That I Have Lived, Even If It's Something As Silly And Seemingly Insignificant As Tea Stubs

It Just Makes Me Happy To See Things That Are Kind Of "Proof" That I Have Lived, Even If It's Something As Silly And Seemingly Insignificant As Tea Stubs

aelleqiko Report

24points
amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
46 minutes ago

That's pretty creative. I love tea but I use loose leaf 50% of the time so wouldn't work. Oh, maybe when visiting hotels?

0
0points
#22

My 9-Year-Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four-Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder

My 9-Year-Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four-Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder

The_Littlest_Teapot Report

23points
#23

Fake IDs Confiscated In A College Town

Fake IDs Confiscated In A College Town

brizzboog Report

23points
#24

My Grandpa Kept Almost All Of The Rabies Tags From His Dogs

My Grandpa Kept Almost All Of The Rabies Tags From His Dogs

yyuucckkyy Report

23points
#25

I Collect Vintage Pokémon Food Products

I Collect Vintage Pokémon Food Products

mewisme700 Report

23points
#26

My Grandpa’s Vintage Prank Toy Collection

My Grandpa's Vintage Prank Toy Collection

heartsholly Report

23points
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Monkey Joe's Big Nut Co. Fitting board for the collection!

0
0points
#27

Abandoned Collection Of Over 175 Classic Cars In North London

Abandoned Collection Of Over 175 Classic Cars In North London

londonbarnfinds , tfjj Report

23points
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Does this person own them or is visiting a storage unit with them? Either way it would be great if they can be restored and displayed. Beautiful colours!

1
1point
#28

These Layers Are The Seeds I Collected Last Year. They Show A Timeline Of When Different Flowers Grow In My Garden

These Layers Are The Seeds I Collected Last Year. They Show A Timeline Of When Different Flowers Grow In My Garden

Grommulox Report

23points
#29

My Collection So Far

My Collection So Far

clure04 Report

23points
#30

Years Ago I Told My Mom That I Liked To Collect Coins. Unfortunately, She Passed Recently, And Upon Cleaning Her House, I Found This

Years Ago I Told My Mom That I Liked To Collect Coins. Unfortunately, She

Cardi-B1998 Report

#31

My Parents Kept All My Teeth After They Fell Out

My Parents Kept All My Teeth After They Fell Out

NeckPuzzleheaded8706 Report

#32

January Sea Glass Haul. I May Have A Problem

January Sea Glass Haul. I May Have A Problem

DangPlants Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Problem? What problem?! This will be great as a wall hanging!

#33

Void Punch Collection From The DMV. One Day's Worth Of Voided IDs vs. Years Of Collecting

Void Punch Collection From The DMV. One Day's Worth Of Voided IDs vs. Years Of Collecting

VeganDonutFiend Report

#34

Helped My Mom Unpack Her Uranium Glass Collection And Install UV Lights

Helped My Mom Unpack Her Uranium Glass Collection And Install UV Lights

kazz9201 Report

#35

My Multilingual Calvin & Hobbes Collection

My Multilingual Calvin & Hobbes Collection

kalvinoz Report

#36

Yes, You Can Collect Antique Traffic Signals. My Oldest Dates Back To The Mid-1920s

Yes, You Can Collect Antique Traffic Signals. My Oldest Dates Back To The Mid-1920s

trophyguy Report

#37

Over The Years, I’ve Collected Other People’s Collections That Have Been Thrown Away. Anything People Collect Will Be In These Boxes, Including The Boxes And Drawers

Over The Years, I’ve Collected Other People’s Collections That Have Been Thrown Away. Anything People Collect Will Be In These Boxes, Including The Boxes And Drawers

I worked in a rubbish dump for 15 years. 

Daverose68 Report

#38

Tools Of My Trade (Hand Embroidery) Turned Into A Small Collection

Tools Of My Trade (Hand Embroidery) Turned Into A Small Collection

reddit.com Report

#39

What An Impressive Tie Collection He Must Have Had

What An Impressive Tie Collection He Must Have Had

JayElHarris Report

#40

Some People Collect Stamps, Others Collect Fancy Cars. I Collect Thrift Store Ski Jackets. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Finds

Some People Collect Stamps, Others Collect Fancy Cars. I Collect Thrift Store Ski Jackets. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Finds

PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO Report

#41

McDonald's Permanently Closing In Russia Caused This Person To Collect Quite An Unusual Stash

McDonald's Permanently Closing In Russia Caused This Person To Collect Quite An Unusual Stash

noahstemann Report

#42

My Wife Has Diligently Kept A Journal Everyday Since 2000

My Wife Has Diligently Kept A Journal Everyday Since 2000

FuktOff666 Report

#43

Since My Flatmates Got Into Hot Sauces, Things Got A Bit Out Of Control

Since My Flatmates Got Into Hot Sauces, Things Got A Bit Out Of Control

One_TAIM Report

#44

My Office Has Been Collecting Used Staples For Years

My Office Has Been Collecting Used Staples For Years

Distractednoodle Report

#45

This Collection Of Rubber Ducks

This Collection Of Rubber Ducks

Hoody2shoes Report

#46

My Seed Collection. All Different Vegetable Seeds. 181 In Total And Still Growing

My Seed Collection. All Different Vegetable Seeds. 181 In Total And Still Growing

yellowaircraft Report

#47

Does The Folder Go Into The Fridge?

Does The Folder Go Into The Fridge?

nicolemclovin Report

#48

My Entire Plant Pin Collection To Date

My Entire Plant Pin Collection To Date

jickii Report

#49

A Collection Of Little Monster Toys I've Made

A Collection Of Little Monster Toys I've Made

loveandasandwich Report

#50

All The Cell Phones I've Found In Rivers

All The Cell Phones I've Found In Rivers

1nGirum1musNocte Report

#51

56 Mirrors And Counting. About 2 Years Worth Of Thrifting

56 Mirrors And Counting. About 2 Years Worth Of Thrifting

JacobInHisRoom Report

#52

Mom Sent Me This Photo Of Our Family’s Mobile Phone Museum

Mom Sent Me This Photo Of Our Family’s Mobile Phone Museum

cjinoz Report

#53

Evolution Of My Parents' Cell Phones, Found While Cleaning Up For Their Move

Evolution Of My Parents' Cell Phones, Found While Cleaning Up For Their Move

trryhn Report

#54

A Person In My Town Has A Lot Of Railroad Lights, And Yes One Of Them Works When You Walk In Front Of It

A Person In My Town Has A Lot Of Railroad Lights, And Yes One Of Them Works When You Walk In Front Of It

FlyWheel7 Report

#55

Collection Of Ethically Sourced Whiskers From My Cat

Collection Of Ethically Sourced Whiskers From My Cat

yelenarusskhaya Report

#56

My Collection Of Old Snake Bite Kits

My Collection Of Old Snake Bite Kits

gonzofist89 Report

#57

These Tiny Shells, Each Labeled With Type, Date Collected And Where. Part Of A Massive Multigenerational Shell Collection I’m Sorting Through

These Tiny Shells, Each Labeled With Type, Date Collected And Where. Part Of A Massive Multigenerational Shell Collection I’m Sorting Through

EmbarassedGiraffe Report

#58

My Orange Fridge Magnets Collection

My Orange Fridge Magnets Collection

Spacecath Report

#59

My Massive Taco Bell Hat Collection Is All In One Room, Including A Bunch Of Super Rare Ones

My Massive Taco Bell Hat Collection Is All In One Room, Including A Bunch Of Super Rare Ones

reddit.com Report

#60

In The Year 2000, Aged 13, I Was Immensely Proud Of My Simpsons Collection

In The Year 2000, Aged 13, I Was Immensely Proud Of My Simpsons Collection

chestertravis Report

#61

This What I Vaped In 7 Years: 556 Bottles, 3336€, 5.56 Liters. Happy I Quit

This What I Vaped In 7 Years: 556 Bottles, 3336€, 5.56 Liters. Happy I Quit

Twenty069 Report

#62

My Parents' Bell Collection

My Parents' Bell Collection

chit_happens Report

#63

My Boyfriend Owns An Entire Fleet Of Vintage School Buses

My Boyfriend Owns An Entire Fleet Of Vintage School Buses

methodofsections Report

#64

My Mother's Santa Claus Collection

My Mother's Santa Claus Collection

PerceptionInception Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶 Santa Claus is coming to town🎵 Looks like he got stuck in OP’s mum’s house!

#65

The Amount Of Lost Earbuds My Boyfriend Found Today On One Commercial Plane

The Amount Of Lost Earbuds My Boyfriend Found Today On One Commercial Plane

sachemo Report

#66

My Collection Of (Mostly) Vintage Uranium Glass

My Collection Of (Mostly) Vintage Uranium Glass

bigstupidheadloser Report

#67

My Coworker Has A Collection Binder Of Different Sauce Packets

My Coworker Has A Collection Binder Of Different Sauce Packets

LocalStormtrooper Report

#68

My Collection Showing The Evolution Of Portable Data Storage Over The Past 45 Years

My Collection Showing The Evolution Of Portable Data Storage Over The Past 45 Years

SN74HC04 Report

#69

I Don't Throw Away My Old Phones. Starting To Get A Solid Collection

I Don't Throw Away My Old Phones. Starting To Get A Solid Collection

John_Doe_727 Report

#70

A Pizza Table Collection I’ve Stacked Up Over The Years Of Pizza Purchases

A Pizza Table Collection I’ve Stacked Up Over The Years Of Pizza Purchases

Endless_Xalanyn6 Report

#71

My Collection Of Birds Wearing Band T-Shirts With Linocut Prints

My Collection Of Birds Wearing Band T-Shirts With Linocut Prints

spearmintjoe Report

#72

I Collect Pens Like Reasonable People Collect Knives

I Collect Pens Like Reasonable People Collect Knives

Zero000102 Report

#73

My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Showing Us His Ice Cream Tub Collection

My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Showing Us His Ice Cream Tub Collection

thedemoncowboy Report

#74

All These Hair Ties Underneath A Rollercoaster

All These Hair Ties Underneath A Rollercoaster

Aquarithyst Report

#75

I Collect Lily Shoes For Bound Feet. Book For Scale

I Collect Lily Shoes For Bound Feet. Book For Scale

SailorVenus23 Report

chansuelynn avatar
Chan Sue Lynn
Chan Sue Lynn
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To anyone curiosity: Many years ago, women in China wound bound their feet extremely tight for beauty standard, result in foots that was smaller and often deformed, resembling the shape of a lotus flower. (And please don't google it, it's not for anyone!)

#76

A Collection Of Stuff I’ve Found On Daily Walks Through My Neighborhood In The Last Year Or So

A Collection Of Stuff I’ve Found On Daily Walks Through My Neighborhood In The Last Year Or So

basil_witch87 Report

#77

My Dice Collection

My Dice Collection

ConsiderationOk8969 Report

#78

My Sister Bought Me Some Condoms To Contribute To My Collection

My Sister Bought Me Some Condoms To Contribute To My Collection

reddit.com Report

johnmosley_1 avatar
John Mosley
John Mosley
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His sister buying him condoms she knows he will never use is both sweet and a sick burn.

#79

Collecting All The Homies

Collecting All The Homies

Its_Me_Jose Report

#80

Found An Absolutely Absurd Amount Of More Than 30-Year-Old Cans In The Attic Above My Garage

Found An Absolutely Absurd Amount Of More Than 30-Year-Old Cans In The Attic Above My Garage

itzKairos Report

#81

A Small Collection Of Completed Wood Carvings For My Seed Asylum Series

A Small Collection Of Completed Wood Carvings For My Seed Asylum Series

BrightyQuid_Art Report

#82

My Dad Passed Away Last Year, And I Was Finally Able To Gather All Of This And Make This Tribute To His 37-Year Career At Kmart

My Dad Passed Away Last Year, And I Was Finally Able To Gather All Of This And Make This Tribute To His 37-Year Career At Kmart

LordIronVader Report

#83

Old Tobacco Tins Discovered In Abandoned Mines

Old Tobacco Tins Discovered In Abandoned Mines

artistonduty Report

#84

My Random Collection Of Vintage Labels

My Random Collection Of Vintage Labels

Less-Image-3927 Report

#85

My Dad Keeps A Pill Bottle With 90% Alcohol In It To Fatally Poison Ticks (And Collect Them)

My Dad Keeps A Pill Bottle With 90% Alcohol In It To Fatally Poison Ticks (And Collect Them)

Slow-Schedule-7725 Report

#86

This Large Collection Of Nerf Toys At An Estate Sale

This Large Collection Of Nerf Toys At An Estate Sale

joepettis Report

#87

Collection Of Old Hearing Aid Devices At My Audiologist's Office

Collection Of Old Hearing Aid Devices At My Audiologist's Office

EnergyFighter Report

#88

My Local Indie Video Store Has An Entire Section Dedicated To Films With Famous Sandwich Scenes

My Local Indie Video Store Has An Entire Section Dedicated To Films With Famous Sandwich Scenes

Zoxphyl Report

#89

Private Toilet Tank Lid Collection

Private Toilet Tank Lid Collection

EileenUbangi Report

#90

Found Four Bags Of Someone’s Hotel Soap Collection

Found Four Bags Of Someone’s Hotel Soap Collection

Money_Membership3580 Report

#91

A Little Bit Of My Mom's Uranium Glass Collection

A Little Bit Of My Mom's Uranium Glass Collection

Laverestudios Report

#92

My Entire Fast Food Ash Tray Collection

My Entire Fast Food Ash Tray Collection

TriggerHippie77 Report

#93

Who Else Collects Their Cats' Whiskers?

Who Else Collects Their Cats' Whiskers?

ZeppelinLed Report

#94

My Collection Of Shopping Lists I've Found Over A Few Years While Working At A Grocery Store

My Collection Of Shopping Lists I've Found Over A Few Years While Working At A Grocery Store

BuffMagikarp Report

#95

Two Of My Canadian License Plate Collection Items Don't Reflect Light

Two Of My Canadian License Plate Collection Items Don't Reflect Light

FloorToCeilingCarpet Report

#96

Fake Credit Cards And Checks I've Collected Since January

Fake Credit Cards And Checks I've Collected Since January

Okaysolikethisnow Report

#97

My Whole Military Collection Consists Of Items From Vietnam, WW2, The Cold War, And The Civil War

My Whole Military Collection Consists Of Items From Vietnam, WW2, The Cold War, And The Civil War

RamenNoodlezzzzzz Report

#98

My Mobile Phone Collection From 1997 To 2009

My Mobile Phone Collection From 1997 To 2009

ScubaPuddingJr Report

#99

Things Thrift Stores Find In Donated Books

Things Thrift Stores Find In Donated Books

minlou_who Report

#100

My Girlfriend Wanted A Picture Of Her Plush Dolls While We Were Organizing Her Collection

My Girlfriend Wanted A Picture Of Her Plush Dolls While We Were Organizing Her Collection

TheDebauchedSloth Report

