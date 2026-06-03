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Some photographers wait for perfect lighting, while others find the magic hiding in plain sight. Dan Morris, a wedding photographer originally from South Wales and now based in Cheltenham, seems to have a sharp eye for both. Beyond his wedding work, Morris captures street scenes from the cities he visits, turning ordinary moments into layered, colorful, and often surprisingly funny visual stories.

His street photography has a way of making people, objects, signs, buildings, and backgrounds feel as though they briefly belong together. A hat can echo the shape of a dome, a coat can blend into the colors of a crosswalk, and a crowded staircase can become a carefully arranged scene without anyone posing for it. Whether he is photographing New York, Istanbul, Marrakech, Cyprus, or somewhere else entirely, Morris manages to catch those split-second alignments that most people would walk right past.

Scroll down to see some of Dan Morris’ street photography, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite shots.

More info: danmorrisphotography.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

Location: Florence, Italy

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Istanbul, Turkey

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They all chipped in for a "cab" to Queens to audition for "Sesame Street". None of them got the gig. This is them on their way back.

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    #5

    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Cyprus

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    Roman Arendt
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hug me! We'll be best friends... For eternity!"

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    #6

    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Istanbul, Turkey

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    37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's only in Istanbul since recently. Originally, he's from Batman. I see myself out.

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    #7

    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: New York City, NY, USA

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Cyprus

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Cyprus

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Istanbul, Turkey

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jemaa el-Fnna designated a UNESCO heritage site.

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    #13

    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Cyprus

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Istanbul, Turkey

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Cyprus

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Istanbul, Turkey

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Florence, Italy

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Cyprus

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

    Location: Marrakech, Morocco

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    80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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