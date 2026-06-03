80 Street Photos By Dan Morris That Capture Cities From Perspectives Most People Miss

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Some photographers wait for perfect lighting, while others find the magic hiding in plain sight. Dan Morris, a wedding photographer originally from South Wales and now based in Cheltenham, seems to have a sharp eye for both. Beyond his wedding work, Morris captures street scenes from the cities he visits, turning ordinary moments into layered, colorful, and often surprisingly funny visual stories.

His street photography has a way of making people, objects, signs, buildings, and backgrounds feel as though they briefly belong together. A hat can echo the shape of a dome, a coat can blend into the colors of a crosswalk, and a crowded staircase can become a carefully arranged scene without anyone posing for it. Whether he is photographing New York, Istanbul, Marrakech, Cyprus, or somewhere else entirely, Morris manages to catch those split-second alignments that most people would walk right past.

Scroll down to see some of Dan Morris’ street photography, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite shots.

More info: danmorrisphotography.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram