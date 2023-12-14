ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a fan of booties, references to WWE or anime, and all sorts of spicy jokes, you came to the right place!

"A Slice of Alan" comics will keep you entertained with dark and raunchy storylines and humor that has no filter, depicting the artist's relationship with his wife. As Alan himself wrote: "My comics are mostly exaggerated expressions of love for my wife. A love letter expressed in comics. I show her the final drafts before I post them, and she loves them every time. I post the comics because I love my creations, and if people like them and feel the same about someone else as I do for my wife, then that's great. If not, that's also great."

So, if you feel ready, scroll down below to discover what "A Slice of Alan" is all about.

More info: Instagram | asliceofalan.com | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com