(Some of the things they've been saying are more factual, as mainstream media have covered them, while others lean towards the he-said-she-said end of the spectrum. As with everything online, take these claims with a grain of salt before forming your own opinion of someone. However, it's important to remember that celebrities, like everyone else, can be complex and sometimes behave in ways that seem contradictory.)

To remind themselves that everyone is flawed, people created a discussion on the subreddit r/Fauxmoi , where they have been listing the stars who have supposedly shown that they might be difficult to work with.

Our "relationships" with actors are one-sided: while we may feel emotionally connected to them through their performances, we do not know them personally and idealize a "perfect" version of them that doesn't exist in real life.

#1 Pretty much everything Jared Leto did on Suicide Squad.



thenewone101:



Leto in general is a difficult person to have on set. Refuses to rehearse, comes with a giant entourage and lots of assistants, and as the final nail in the coffin, he won’t walk up stairs. Usually requests a ramp instead.



cubsgirl101:



I heard he made people carry him upstairs and into the bathroom during Morbius filming because he was “method acting” that he’s disabled.



Yellow_Submarine8891:



We also all know that Jared Leto isn't fun to work with. I remember when Viola Davis said she had to threaten him with her husband because Jared was being a massive creep.

#2 Lindsay Lohan was such a menace while shooting Georgia Rule that the producers had to send her a letter saying "cut it out or you're fired" basically.



Under-Pressure-1408:



She was constantly late to interviews. By hours.

#3 Julia Roberts is HORRIBLE. Spielberg said he would never work with her again.



strawbrryfields4evr_:



I was just reading about the Shakespeare in Love fiasco a couple days ago for the first time. She seems unhinged lol.

#4 Depp. Shows up wasted, improvises lines, etc. it’s just as bad as he was accused of in the trial. Amber did not tank his career. He did.



I never served him when I worked in LA which is where I’ve had most of my in person celeb encounters. But you work with and serve plenty of people who do extra work or do other roles on sets in the hope of breaking into a bigger position etc and across the board that was all I ever heard about him. Pre trial.

#5 Ben Stiller is notoriously one of the most difficult people to work with in the industry. I can’t go into details, but there are a lot of stories about him.



Rhubarbie13:



I was waiting to see his name in this thread. My family is good family friends with a pair of writer-directors that worked with him years ago. They said he’s an actual nightmare to work with.

Such a shame since I really love some of his movies.



anon:



Ben stiller sucks apparently and none of the people he works closely with are allowed to be taller than him.

#6 Lea Michelle is a prime example, based on what I’ve heard from the cast members from Glee! It appears that her character; Rachel Berry (who is considered a self-entitled ego maniac by some fans of the show that hated her character) is no different to what she’s like in real life apparently!

#7 John Krasinski



Was listening to The Town (podcast) recently and the hosts brought up that he is a known a**hole and multiple people in the industry have vowed to never work with him again.



Talk-O-Boy:





I worked with an animation studio that worked on IF, our boss said Krasinski was a nice guy, but he didn’t respect schedules or obligations.

For example, our boss would have a meeting scheduled to meet with Krasinski to discuss the latest character designs, but he would just not show up. He wouldn’t even give a cancellation/reschedule notice.

He would also take DAYS to respond to emails about latest revisions/edits, but then he would expect the studio to still have our assignments done by the deadline. Yet we couldn’t start working on the assignment until he approved the revisions.

Overall, he was personable when meeting, but he was really hard to work with when there’s a schedule in place.

#8 I worked with Jerry Seinfeld once - he's the same in real life as on the show. He's an obnoxious human.

#9 I know a guy who works in lighting design for tv shows: How I Met Your Mother, Gilmore Girls, and many others. He said Lauren Graham was very rude but Alexis Bledel was super nice.

#10 Liz Hurley - on set with her a while ago and nobody allowed to make eye contact with her.

#11 James Corden.



We have all seen the car crash of an AMA if not... I suggest you read it.



Also the recent news stories too...



And the guests even pointing out he's a w*nker...



But way before any of this he had a black mark on him in the UK and was well known as being an angry violent nightmare of a man. I heard several horror stories about work he did in Wales and London.



Just a vile horrible angry self important waste of skin.

#12 Catherine Zeta-Jones



About 10 years ago she was doing some commercial dialogue recording in a studio I used to work at. She showed up with 3 bodyguards which was interesting. While in the booth she fired up a cigarette. Our recording engineer politely asked her to do that outside as we didn't allow smoking in the studio. She responded with "Oh and which one of you is going to stop me?"



No one stopped her

#13 My sister had an internship at a NASCAR stadium when she was in college. They often have celebs there to wave the flag and start the race and what not. Well, before his fall from grace James Franco was there to start a race. I guess he had to use the rest room so his assistant asked my sis where the bathroom was.



She pointed down the hall and the assistant looks at her and is like, "The public one? James Franco does not use PUBLIC restrooms!" I think this was in an area of the building that was primarily for executives, so it wasn't like he was using the bathrooms the race fans used! lol every time I hear his name I think, "James Franco does not use PUBLIC restrooms!" lol now his career is in the toilet. delightful.



BlahVans:



Not hugely poor behaviour, but I know someone who worked with James Franco, who made things difficult due to his activities. Like he would come to set one day and say that he decided to take up boxing the night before, and his knuckles were all torn up, leading to more work for the makeup and continuity people.

#14 Bradley Cooper doing "method directing" in his desperation for an Oscar on the Star is Born set. Being a (fake) drunk a*****e to the entire set as a director/actor, can't get worse than that.



Kooky_Bodybuilder_97:



my sisters friend worked as an extra on slp and send he had someone tie his shoes. I’ve always irrationally hated him so anyway poor antidote helps.

#15 Henry Cavill. Everything said in the podcast about how he behaved on the Witcher was true. He's a misogynist through and through.



Not me personally (I work in other areas in the industry) but a closer personal friend who is a female camera operator on a production he was on said he was terribly misogynistic to her and belittled her, and another friend who works in costume he was incredibly rude to. Yeah it's practically a well known thing across the entire film industry that he's an a*s.

#16 Shia Labeouf is pretty infamous. Even on Megalopolis, Coppola said that Shia purposely creates as much tension between himself and the director as possible.



crazydaysandknights:



**Shia Le Beouf in his hayday**. RUMOR: Before he exposed himself as a major twat, someone told me this story from TIFF. Shia was in this hotel and made a fuss that his toilet seat was too cold. So he made the hotel manager warm the toilet seat for him every time he was to take a s**t. People behind the scenes knew he was an a*****e before the public got the wind of it.

#17 I’ve been in the film industry for 22 years. Started out as a PA, then was in the lighting dept, now I’m directing. The worst talent I have worked with as followed.



Mathew Perry was impossible, wouldn’t come out of his trailer because he was “playing PlayStation”, production had to stop for him to go to rehab.



Tom Sizemore was picture wrapped showed up the next day hopped up on god knows what, was being super loud, director told him to split, he went to his trailer destroyed and through a microwave at a PA.



Billy Zane, hijacked the set and began directing the movie, called everyone, “babe”



Winona Ryder was always late to set, never knew her lines, when she was picture wrapped she walked by the best boy electric and stole the pack of cigarettes from his breast pocket.



Gary Busey sexually harassed everyone women on set he came across, destroyed his trailer, would pour out half his coffee on the set floor and kept pretending to fall to get wrapped for the day.



Billie Lourd would always be late and super hungover then when she came out of her trailer high on coke.



Casey Afleck was the biggest Whiney child I have ever came across.



And the absolute worst was Emma Roberts. She always was yelling, had I was asked to leave the set because she saw me smiling. Never knew her lines and would blame the writers and had a PA fired for smelling bad.



The best I’ve worked with. Keanu Reeves, Woody Harrelson, Kristen Bell, Alison Brie, Josh Duhamel, Taika Waititi, Stephen Fry, Bill Fichtner, Wentworth Miller, Mark-Paul Gooselaar and William H. Macy



*Tom Sizemore threw the microwave



Michael madsen was super cool with the grip and electrics but treated HMU like sh*t.

#18 Blake Lively. People are finally speaking out about how she really is. I've also heard things about her husband.

#19 Jake Gyllenhaal has his head shoved far up his own a*s. Disappointing because his sister is alright, sort of, she's like blind to the crew but is nice when you actually speak to her. The brother is a total diva.



Bale is cool but prone to outbursts. He's gotten better with age but still bugs here and there. Like I don't blame him entirely, the production we worked together was organized like blind children were running the show, but it's still more character to up and leave upending 200+ people's schedules.



Franco I only worked with briefly, but he's sort of like Jake.



Rebel Wilson could use a lesson in gratitude as well. Getting a thank you from that woman is like pulling teeth.



On the flip side, R.L. Stine is awesome. And Keeygan Key is a really nice guy. I hear Jane Gandelfinni is the best.

#20 15 years in the film industry myself and Mischa Barton was a f**king nightmare on set



Never watched OC but she couldn’t take screen direction, argued how stupid her lines were constantly, fought with other actors, crying fits over not knowing her lines, had the wardrobe team cut off the tags on all clothing because she was worried about gaining weight.



I was the Property Master and she wanted about 40 wedding band options to choose from (not too big of a deal because we had plenty) but then whined they were too sparkly so I dulled them and she complained they weren’t sparkly like before.



Cherry on top was on Halloween she just had a “nervous breakdown” on set at about 5pm and had to go home. Director got a text from a friend who was at a Halloween party asking if she was still working on his movie and the friend sent a pic. There she was, at the party, after her breakdown.



Unprofessional through and through.

#21 I hear Tom Hardy can be really difficult. And that’s coming from mainly his co-stars. Sucks cause outside of acting he seems like a cool dude. But they said he’s like a gorilla on set. Very territorial with the set. Alpha sh*t.



PickaxeJunky:



This is the one that immediately jumped into my mind.

On Mad Max, he would regularly turn up 3-4 hours late for filming. So much so that they had to reschedule shoots so that he was never due on set before midday.



AffectionateApple774:



Worked on a tom hardy movie. He was annoying and completely disrespectful of production. He could quote, out of the air, with painful accuracy how much he was costing production with his antics. He thought he was giving this big two fingers up to the studio but he really was effing with us little folks who worked the grind.

#22 This is already pretty well-known but Dustin Hoffman was a total d**k to Meryl Streep during the filming of Kramer vs Kramer.

#23 A person i know who works in the stunt community said Mark Wahlberg was an ignorant rude b**tard and on the other side of the coin said Michael Bay was a very nice guy.

#24 Val Kilmer's on set behavior has been described as that of a prep school bully. It seems accurate, judging by the stories about him.

#25 Joaquin Phoenix, I think he’s brilliant but apparently he is very hard to work with.



dl064:



Funnily enough just recently Ridley Scott was saying Phoenix is a character you need to manage and contain in your films, but if you know that going in, okay. He can be worth it.



Odd_Advance_6438:



To be fair, I’ve heard he’s actually very nice to crew, even if he’s a big pain in the ass for producers and directors

That’s the best kind of difficult actor in my opinion.

#26 Anna Kendrick is a bully who looks down on everyone.



jac5087:



I just commented about my friend’s kids who were in a commercial with her recently. She was apparently extremely rude and mean and she hates kids. I was shocked because she comes across with this sweet girl persona on screen.

#27 Ed Norton is (allegedly) incredibly difficult to work with, and the reason that his filmography over the past 10 years is mostly Wes Anderson films is because he's the only director willing to cast him.



anonymous:



Edward Norton is notoriously difficult because he can be a control freak. It usually ends up for the better but I can see how that would chafe on people.

#28 I’ve heard Halle Barry was a huge diva on certain sets because she was high off her Oscar win. She got humbled with her Razzie so maybe she’s better.

#29 Rob Lowe is supposedly a monster behind the scenes. Not physically, but just rage/ yelling at everyone. Kyra Sedgwick and Rita Wilson are also pieces of work.

#30 Nicholas Cage was an a*****e who looked through you and ignored you even when there were only two people in a room. Harrison Ford was intimidating as hell, and Stockard Channing was visibly dirty. Joaquin P. smelled like he ate cigarettes by the crate. Jim Carrey was a wee bit bland and flat, shy even. Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock and Viggo M. were incredibly kind. And the nicest? John Travolta. Truly a gem.

#31 Aaron Eckhart.



losteye_enthusiast:



Good friend of mine is an agent who’s done fairly well.

She commented when we were doing a Batman watch through on Eckhart - “f**king a**hole. Man will never probably be in anything on this level again.”

#32 Miles Teller I’ve heard isn’t too easy to work with.



dolewhipzombie:



Can confirm, he’s horrible to work with/around.



ThrowawayInquiryz:



My sibling works in the industry as an exec at a top network and was once tasked to be an usher at a popular televised awards show. He was tasked to Miles. Basically, his fiance/wife/partner or whoever was very sweet and apologizing for him. Even in taking pictures with other celebrities, particularly a teen celeb (who has gone on to do amazing things) who premiered in her on first feature film (hint: she has been partnered with Val on DWTS), he took a picture but was so disgruntled he wasn’t invited to the VIP tent.

Overhearing the story, though, it sounded like he had social anxiety or something because he was VERY adamant getting into that VIP tent where his friends were.

I don’t think either of them knew the position my sibling held and assumed my sibling was probably some intern or whatever, so this was a sour taste, but apparently lot of people in the industry already knew.

#33 I've met two people who worked in the industry, on separate projects, who both told me Kate Beckinsale is absolutely horrid. Rude and diva-like to support staff and just a generally nasty piece of work.

#34 Faye Dunaway. I just watched the excellent new documentary about her.



BeenThereDoneThat65:



She has a cooler of her favorite icecream and it has to be within 16 feet of her at all times. And she has a 16foot long cord on it to measure that distance

She’s not a nice person.

#35 TJ Miller I heard thought he was really hot s**t..crazy how he was everywhere and then nowhere.



MikeyHatesLife:



Bomb threats and sexual deviancy aren’t great things to be known for.

#36 According to Kevin Smith, Bruce Willis was an a**hole, even before his health issues.



-PlayWithUsDanny-:



I worked with him on two films (before his health declined). On one he was a total a**hole and the other he was a joy to work with. I think he is simply a volatile person and his moods can swing dramatically especially based on the project.

#37 Jessica Alba.



I've worked with some of the Safety Divers for Into the Blue. Not a one had anything good to say about her, she treated them, and most of the crew, like garbage.



They had exactly the opposite to say about Paul Waker though. Apparently he treated everyone really well and was well liked.

#38 Brother in Law worked on American Horror story. Said Sarah Paulson was one of the absolute worst actresses he's ever worked with. Said she a a C U Next Thursday. He also said that Kathy Bates was incredible and one of the sweetest ladies he's ever worked with.

#39 Worked on Lincoln and we for real had to call Daniel Day Lewis “Mr President” at all times… He was listed as Abraham Lincoln on the call sheet.

#40 Been working in the industry since 2011. Shelley Long was truly insane to work with.

#41 A friend who works on big budget films with some awesome directors & actors said out of everyone in their 25+ year career, the two biggest tw*ts were:



Sacha Baron Cohen



And



Aaron Taylor-Johnson



They also said Mila Kunis & Ashton weren’t the best either.

#42 Mary Louise Parker. Wow. If ever there was an actor who could turn a 12 hour day into an 18 hour day it was her. Difficult would put it mildly.

#43 Zachary Levi is also supposedly a bit of a nightmare.

#44 Apparently, Clayne Crawford, who played Riggs in the Lethal Weapon reboot. Shame because he acted the part well for the series, but didn't act so well off-camera.

#45 Zooey Deschanel a very unhappy person, at least, was 10 yrs ago.

#46 **John Boyega**. He walked off at least 3 movies sets but only one was reported in media. (EDIT: for clarity, I will mark rumors as rumors and proven stuff as proven). RUMOR: First he walked off an indie movie when he got the Star Wars job. He was a no show, didn't even bother to tell the director that he wasn't going to do the movie. PROVEN:Then he and Letitia Wright walked off a sci fi movie Hold Back the Stars. That was very low key reported, not by big sites. PROVEN:Finally when he walked off Netflix movie Rebel Ridge, it got traction in Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, etc because the crew was furious for being laid off. Real reason was that he didn't like the hotel but his manager claimed it was a family emergency. RUMOR: However, Lipstick Alley people said his excuse was BS cause they compared Insta photos of him and his then girlfriend (some reality star whom he treated like c**p as rumor had it) and they were on the some exotic location, somewhere in the Caribbean (maybe where he has a mansion) at the time of "family emergency".



RUMOR:He is also notorious for diva behavior on the set like general assholery, bringing his big posse like he did in Jordan, prioritizing parties over work. PROVEN: He lost the script for The Rise of Skywalker which ended up on Ebay which is a huge breach of NDA. JJ Abrams brought that up in the movie promo interview cause it riled him up he couldn't forget.



RUMOR: Someone from Brazil also said that when Boyega was in Brazil to promote Skywalker he made a fuss at the hotel cause they didn't have his favorite water bottle brand, complained about food, everything, was the biggest diva they've ever seen.

#47 I will always recommend that people listen to the Qanon Anonymous podcast episode on Jim Caviezel. Not only does it go into detail if over a dozen incidents with him including s*xual a**ault and harassment, physically assaulting a coworker, endangering multiple people’s live, and endless bouts of racism and homophobia, but it also gives a great perspective of what crews have to put up with just because they want to keep a job.

#48 Okay so this is very very niche as this guy does not work anymore (?) and he was not that famous (at least to me, a 31 year old)



I was an acting apprentice at a theater company about a decade ago. In addition to our lessons we had to crew and understudy MainStage shows. I got assigned to the show the actor Treat Williams (Once Upon a Time in America, Hair (the film of the musical), 127 Hours and the TV show Everwood are his most know credits I think)



He was awful. Late to rehearsal (AND CALL TIME/SHOWTIME, the house always had to be held for him. Sometimes he was drunk at rehearsal. He asked the stage manager to help him use his ipad, and had open browser tabs of porn. He said very creepy and sexual comments to me and the other girls assigned to the show.



I was doing the car parking one of the last nights (not valet, just directing folks) and the call for the actors was literally an hour and a half prior, but Treat literally just rolls up, parked in the handicap spot, seemed drunk, saluted me calling me “captain!!!” In a kinda blowhard way and stumbled in the stage door. It was a MESS!!

#49 Emmy Rossum was reportedly rude to the Shameless cast.