Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Disturbing Allegations Against ‘The Boys’ Star Resurface After Fan-Favorite Actress Rejected Finale Return
Actress from The Boys in costume looking concerned, relating to disturbing allegations against The Boys star.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Disturbing Allegations Against ‘The Boys’ Star Resurface After Fan-Favorite Actress Rejected Finale Return

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven years after its widely well-received first season premiered in July 2019, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys recently aired its fifth and final season in April-May 2026.

The final season, which disappointed many fans, did not feature Dominique McElligott’s Queen Maeve, as in the show’s fourth season. But it wasn’t for lack of trying on the part of showrunner Eric Kripke.

Highlights
  • ‘The Boys’ showrunner Erik Kripke recently revealed why Queen Maeve actress Dominique McElligott did not return for the final season.
  • Netizens unearthed an old rumor accusing series lead Antony Starr of ill-treatment toward McElligott, prompting speculation about whether it was connected to the actress’ absence.
  • Some users also brought up Starr’s 2022 arrest in Spain for physically attacking a 21-year-old chef.

With Kripke revealing McElligott’s reason for not returning in the show’s grand conclusion, netizens connected it to a previous rumor surrounding her and co-star Anthony Starr, who plays the infamous Homelander.

“This is what we get for treating celebrities like gods among men: they do f*cked up sh*t and get away with it,” one user said.

Warning: Potential spoilers for The Boys season 5 ahead.

RELATED:

    The Boys showrunner revealed Dominique McElligott has retired from acting

    Female actress at Last Moon Amazon Original premiere event

    Image credits: Joshua Blanchard/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dominique McElligott has not acted in any project since her appearance in The Boys season 3 in 2022. She has completely stepped away from social media platforms and rarely makes public appearances.

    Last time viewers saw Queen Maeve, she survived a near-fatal explosion and fall while battling Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), but lost her powers and went into hiding with her girlfriend, Elena (Nicola Correia-Damude).

    The Boys character Maeve in warrior costume using phone

    Image credits: Prime Video

    After her absence in season 4, fans expected to see Queen Maeve in the finale, even if only for a few minutes. However, despite her name and likeness being referenced throughout the eight episodes and shown in recaps, she did not appear in any new scenes.

    In an interview with TV Insider published on May 20, Kripke revealed his last conversation with McElligott, which shed some light on her no-show.

    Close-up of Maeve character looking concerned in The Boys

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kripke said he asked McElligott if she would be open to returning for the final season and offered some potential dates for the Irish actress to consider.

    He added that he and McElligott communicate every 6-8 months, and she checked in on him after the 2025 Palisades fires.

    “It was very pleasant and respectful, she just said, ‘I’ve kind of retired from acting. [I’m not] really acting anymore, and I’m busy on those dates anyway,’” Kripke said.

    Tweet about Homelander acting as Starr in The Boys

    Image credits: dexcstar

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Maeve's retirement timing in The Boys

    Image credits: Amazing046

    “So, that was honestly it. It was a very pleasant, non-controversial moment, you know? But we wanted to pay homage to her; she’s an important character.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And so she shows up in the recap and in a way to show that Maeve passed the torch to Annie (Starlight, played by Erin Moriarty), and now Annie is passing the torch to Marie (Jaz Sinclair), and that there’s this lineage of strong women that started with Maeve.”

    Online theories claimed Antony Starr “bullied” Dominique McElligott out of the industry

    The Boys star posing at event with dark sweater and glasses

    Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    After Kripke’s revelation, many users speculated whether a two-year-old rumor about The Boys lead actor Antony Starr bullying McElligott on set had anything to do with her retirement.

    “If she’s retired, then that gives a lot of credibility to the leaker’s claim about her being relentlessly bullied by Starr until she left the industry,” one user said in response to Kripke’s May 2026 revelation about McElligott’s retirement.

    The Boys characters Homelander and Queen Maeve sitting during interview

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “That whole retirement situation looks so suspicious. Coincidence or not, they really did Maeve dirty, and she deserved a way better send-off.”

    “It’s just Anthony Starr playing Homelander on screen and behind the scenes literally,” said a third.

    These comments referred to a previous allegation by a self-proclaimed The Boys insider, Vought HQ, named after the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate from the series.

    Close-up of The Boys character Homelander smiling in office chair

    Image credits: Prime Video

    In a 2024 Instagram AMA session, Vought HQ had claimed, “A former actor of the show I spoke with regularly told me [Starr] bullied Dominique relentlessly and would be very inappropriate with the female guest stars.”

    They refused to name the actor who shared the information to protect their identity.

    Tweet discussing working with The Boys star amid allegations

    Image credits: Blaaaair96

    Tweet doubting bullying claims about The Boys star Antony Starr

    Image credits: shanesixxx

    When another question asked for more clarification, Vought HQ said, “I was told by someone in costumes that Antony Starr bullied Dominique McElligott so bad that she left the industry and would always fly back home instead of being with the cast because of him.”

    “He’s a bully, a s*xist d*ckhead who has beaten up people on more than one occasion.”

    Antony Starr was previously arrested for injuring a young chef

    The Boys star speaking at event holding microphone with glasses and blazer

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    In March 2022, months before the third season of The Boys premiered, Antony Starr was arrested in Alicante, Spain, where he was filming for Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

    According to reports, he had beaten up a 21-year-old chef, Bathuel Araujo, at a pub in Costa Blanca and reportedly punched him twice and smashed a glass into his face.

    After the police arrived, Starr was detained, and Araujo had to be taken to the hospital for stitches.

    Close-up of The Boys star in casual cap and shirt in a dim setting

    Image credits: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

    After spending two nights in a police cell, Starr was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence for drunken as*ault and was given 72 hours to pay £4,141 (around $5,465 at the time) to Araujo if he wanted to avoid spending time behind bars. He was also required not to commit another crime in the next two years.

    “The detainee’s state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor,” a court official told the media.

    “The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted.”

    The Boys star posing in tuxedo and cape with glasses indoors

    Image credits: toni.starr/Instagram

    Araujo told local press at the time that his aggressor was “very drunk” and lashed out after a friend he was with asked an associate of the actor to “calm down,” to which Starr responded by cussing, punching, and breaking a glass on his left eyebrow.

    Araujo added that Starr threatened him in English, saying, “You don’t know who you’ve messed with, you don’t know who I am, and what you’ve done.”

    “You’ve committed the mistake of your life, and I’m going to look for you. I want to k*ll you,” Starr allegedly said.

    “Blatantly narcissistic.” The internet reacted to Queen Maeve actress Dominique McElligott refusing to return for The Boys‘ final season

    Social media post discussing rude character of The Boys star

    Image credits: soyyy_fercha

    Social media post with speculation about The Boys star's actions

    Image credits: yuricursed2

    Tweet discussing Antony Starr's role carrying The Boys show

    Image credits: WokeDudeBro

    Tweet claiming Antony Starr bullied actress off The Boys show

    Image credits: PushpenderSays

    Tweet about fans connecting allegations related to The Boys

    Image credits: 01vakingz

    Tweet commenting on Antony Starr's performance as Homelander

    Image credits: rockstarboyf_

    Tweet calling Antony Starr blatantly narcissistic in The Boys

    Image credits: TheReportOfThe3

    Tweet discussing timeline matching bullying claims related to The Boys star

    Image credits: CycleDecoded

    Tweet about Maeve's exit in season 3 and no conspiracy over actress choice

    Image credits: Mikel336062

    Tweet suggesting actress retirement as personal choice from The Boys

    Image credits: gra64074

    Tweet defending The Boys cast member against unconfirmed allegations

    Image credits: UrAFckngR****d

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT