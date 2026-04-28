Angry Fans Turn On ‘The Boys’ Showrunner Ahead Of “Nostalgia Bait” Episode

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As The Boys moves deeper into its final season, fans are expecting an explosive showdown between Homelander and Billy Butcher. But growing backlash suggests not everyone is thrilled with how season 5 is unfolding.

Viewers have criticized the story’s detours, accusing the series of delaying its biggest conflict. That frustration grew after a new teaser promised a long-awaited reunion, sparking fresh debate online.

Highlights Fans slam The Boys for “nostalgia bait” episode as backlash over season 5 grows.

Eric Kripke faces criticism as viewers question the show’s priorities in the final season.

Gen V characters’ absences fuel even more frustration ahead of the next episode.

Now, some fans are directing their criticism at showrunner Eric Kripke, questioning whether his creative choices are hurting The Boys’ highly anticipated final chapter.

“They’ve become the very thing they were parodying,” one fan said.

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The Boys fans slam Eric Kripke over the upcoming nostalgia bait episode

Image credits: Prime Video/YouTube

The Boys will drop its next episode on April 29, and a teaser has already been released.

The teaser offered the first glimpse of the long-awaited Supernatural reunion, with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins making their debut.

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The duo previously starred on the CW series alongside The Boys creator Eric Kripke and Soldier Boy actor Jensen Ackles.

Image credits: Prime Video

The show ended in 2020 after 15 seasons. As a result, Ackles, Collins, and Padalecki are reuniting on screen after six years.

However, some fans weren’t pleased that the reunion is happening during The Boys’ final season, especially with several plotlines still unresolved.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Television

Therefore, many called the episode “filler” and “nostalgia bait,” directing their frustration at Kripke.

“Imagine if the whole episode is just the supernatural reunion with no plot advancements,” one fan said on X.

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Another wrote, “I’m so glad we’re stopping halfway through the final season with three episodes to go after in order to do this.”

“They’re ruining their show for Jensen Ackles and Supernatural nostalgia bait,” a third commented.

Fans are furious over the absence of Gen V characters in The Boys

Image credits: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

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Criticism of Kripke and the intended Supernatural reunion intensified after several users pointed out that the final season had yet to feature Gen V characters, such as Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau.

Since the spin-off’s second season established Marie as a worthy opponent for Homelander, fans have been baffled by her extended absence, especially after Sinclair’s involvement was announced last year.

Image credits: Prime Video

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“No signs of Marie yet,” a fan stated.

A second said, “Don’t care, we want Gen V.”

“If I have to suffer another week without seeing Marie and Jordan on my screen, I’m going to put a HEX on Eric Kripke,” a third person wrote.

The Boys star breaks silence on Gen V’s shockingcancellation

Image credits: Prime Video

On April 27, it was reported that Gen V had been canceled. While the spin-off won’t return for a third season, Kripke confirmed that fans will see the characters again. As a result, criticism over Marie and her friends’ absence from The Boys has grown.

While fans demanded more screen time for the Gen V characters, Sinclair took to social media to address the show’s cancellation. The actress expressed gratitude to the viewers and promised to share more details about the spin-off’s untimely end in the future.

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“There’s so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

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In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Sinclair admitted that she hadn’t heard any updates on plans for a third season. At the same time, she expressed excitement regarding her role in the fifth season of The Boys.

“I really am just happy to be a part of it,” she said.

The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video.