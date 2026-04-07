The Boys Season 5 Early Reviews Hint At Big Character Snubs & Unexpected Cameos

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The Boys season 5 is almost here, and the first reviews hail it as one of the show’s best. However, early plot details emerging online bring bad news for fans of several characters.

Based on seven episodes screened in advance, the fifth season earned a 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the strong reception, social media was divided after learning which characters were snubbed.

Highlights Early reviews praise The Boys season 5 but also hint at surprising characters being sidelined.

Reduced screen time for key figures sparks debate among fans online ahead of the season 5 premiere.

A fan-favorite character’s larger role and unexpected cameos reshape expectations for the final season.

Here’s everything early reviews reveal about The Boys’ final season.

Mild spoilers ahead for season 5!

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The Boys season 5 early reviews reveal reduced screen time for key characters

Image credits: Prime Video

Among the major takeaways from early reviews was news of reduced screen time for Homelander’s son, Ryan Butcher, played by Cameron Crovetti.

Since his introduction in the season 1 finale, Ryan has been positioned as a key figure, with powers potentially rivaling Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). However, he is expected to play only a minor role in the final season.

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Image credits: Prime Video

Similarly, reviews indicate that Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), who was poised for a larger role after helping Homelander control the government, also has limited screen time.

Meanwhile, the Gen V cast, who will cross over into the parent show, is implied to have little impact on the main story. Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) was set up as a Supe whose powers could be key to defeating Homelander.

The spin-off also introduced a dangerous virus capable of eradicating Supes. As a result, it’s surprising that none of the Gen V characters play a crucial role in season 5.

Fans react to Ryan and Gen V crew’s big snubs ahead of the final season

Image credits: Prime Video

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Fans were divided on social media after learning about Ryan, Sage, and the Gen V crew’s reduced screen time.

Several users on X said they wanted to see more of Ryan and Sage, arguing that sidelining them was a disservice to the characters.

“Oh my god, can this kid be an actual character for once? He has SO MUCH POTENTIAL I WILL CRASH OUT,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Ryan having barely any screen time is actually f*cking insane.”

Image credits: Prime Video

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Others felt that the Gen V crew should’ve played a larger role in the story, especially since several plot points from the spin-off were expected to carry over to season 5.

“So, w*f was the point of setting up Marie as one of the most powerful supes capable of possibly k*lling Homelander?” one user asked.

A second added, “Two seasons of Gen V and that build up to Marie being key to k*ll Homelander for nothing? Lmao w*f.”

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The Boys season 5 reviews tease a bigger role for Jensen Ackles

Image credits: Prime Video

Since debuting as Soldier Boy in season 3, Ackles has become a fan favorite. As a result, viewers were ecstatic after reviews hinted that his character would have some of the most screen time in the final season.

“More Soldier Boy and Homelander is all I care to watch,” one fan said.

After the main series ends with season 5, Ackles will reprise his role in the prequel spin-off series Vought Rising, which focuses on Soldier Boy’s exploits in the 1950s.

Image credits: Prime Video

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Reviews also suggest several unexpected “ghost” cameos from long-deceased characters.

Since being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, Butcher (Karl Urban) has been hallucinating, which could allow characters like Becca (Shantel VanSanten) to appear briefly.

The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video.